37 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SUDAN ARCHIVES - "OMG BRITT"

"OMG BRITT" is the final single ahead of Sudan Archives's highly-anticipated sophomore album Natural Brown Prom Queen (out this Friday). The track bangs with a trap beat and infectiously cool bars by Sudan.

--

IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE - "HEROES" (DAVID BOWIE COVER)

Completely reimagining the Bowie classic for the club, Ibibio Sound Machine make a slick dance track of "Heroes." "'Heroes' is one of David Bowie’s most legendary songs, one of our favourites!" Ibibio Sound Machine write. "It was an honour for us to record our version of it, and in 2022, it still feels as timely a message and otherworldly as it must have nearly 50 years ago."

--

BRIAN ENO - “WE LET IT IN”

Brian Eno will release FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE, his first vocal album since 2005’s Another Day on Earth, on October 14 and he's shared this gorgeous track that was co-written and performed with his daughter, Darla Eno. He calls the sound of this track " lowered,” adding, “It’s become a different personality I can sing from. I don’t want to sing like a teenager, it can be melancholy, a bit regretful. As for writing songs again—it’s more landscapes, but this time with humans in them.”

--

BETH ORTON - "FRACTALS"

"Fractals" is the latest track to be heard from Beth Orton's anticipated new album Weather Alive. The track features jazz poet Alabaster dePlume, The Smile's Tom Skinner, The Invisible's Tom Herbert, and Shahzad Ismaily. Beth says the song was inspired by the deaths of Andrew Weatherall and Hal Willner. “The track is a beautiful example of the nature of collaboration, where people come in as they are,” says Orton. “You’re hearing the first take. I would never have been able to conjure that music without these musicians.”

--

PLACEBO - "SHOUT" (TEARS FOR FEARS COVER)

Placebo, who recently postponed their North American tour due to logistical issues, have returned with this cover of Tears for Fears' classic '80s single, "Shout." Brian Molko and crew put their melodramatic spin on the song, but play it mostly straight.

--

OKAY KAYA - "JOLENE FROM HER OWN PERSPECTIVE"

Okay Kaya's next album SAP is due November 4, and "Jolene From Her Own Perspective" is its latest cheeky and highly inventive single. Kaya calls the song, "a love note from a depraved bisexual, haha just kidding. No, it's Jolene as a queer anthem. Except it’s not a cover, it is a new tune. As the title declares: Jolene from her own perspective. Dolly forever."

--

TEGAN AND SARA - "TODAY" (SMASHING PUMPKINS COVER)

"One of our absolute favorite bands growing up was The Smashing Pumpkins,” Tegan and Sara write of their new cover of "Today," which is out via Amazon to coincide with the release of the trailer of their YA series High School. "We slept in the Marlborough Mall parking lot for tickets to their Melon Collie and the Infinite Sadness tour in 1996 and that’s probably all we need to say for Calgarians to know that we were DIE HARD fans!"

--

NNAMDÏ - "DEDICATION"

"Dedication" is the final single off NNAMDÏ's upcoming Secretly Canadian debut, Please Have A Seat, coming October 7. The track meshes his pop-rock sensibility with harder, more frenetic and glitchy electronic sounds, all foregrounded by highly personal lyrics.

--

KATE BOLLINGER - "RUNNING"

"It's a song about a failing relationship, a new time in my life, deep insecurity and anxiety, and wanting to be really known and loved by someone,” Kate Bollinger says of her whispery new single, "Running." The song is touching in its gentle melody, with woozy guitars and brushed drums.

--

LORAINE JAMES - "CHOOSE TO BE GAY (FEMENINE)"

Loraine James's homage to Julius Eastman, Building Something Beautiful For Me, is due next month, and "Choose To Be Gay (Femenine)" is its latest single. The title's alternate, "Femenine," borrows from Eastman's composition by the same name, performed by contemporary collective Wild Up in 2021 on their album Julius Eastman Vol. 1: Femenine. As with previous single "Maybe If I (Stay On It)," "Choose To Be Gay" uses electronics for exploration, building a dense, darkened soundscape with minimal vocals by Loraine.

--

FLOGGING MOLLY - "A SONG OF LIBERTY"

Celtic punk vets Flogging Molly's new album Anthem comes out this Friday (9/9), and latest single "A Song of Liberty" comes with a video by Ukrainian animators/filmmakers The Mad Twins that "highlights humanity’s ongoing struggle against oppression, from Ireland’s Easter Uprising through several 20th century moments including both World Wars, to the current occupation of Ukraine" and raises money for Razom for Ukraine (go to the YouTube page to donate).

--

PINK SIIFU & REAL BAD MAN - "POUR THE WINE" (ft. PESO GORDON & CHUCK STRANGERS)

Following "Looking For Water" comes another taste of Pink Siifu and Real Bad Man's upcoming collaborative album Real Bad Flights, and it's another appealingly hazy underground rap song.

--

GING (FKA FRANK DUKES) - "MIRACLES"

Ging is the new moniker of Frank Dukes (who's produced for Drake, Ghostface Killah, Frank Ocean, Post Malone, Cardi B, Rihanna, The Weeknd, and more), and he has a new album called We're Here, My Dear coming November 4 via self-release. The first single is the pillowy dream pop of "Miracles."

--

THE ABRUPTORS - "WHEN I CHANGE"

Buffalo ska band The Abruptors have shared another song off their upcoming album Noticeably Cheerless, which is due in fall/winter 2022 via Asian Man Records. New single "When I Change" is a chill, soulful ska song and it comes with a Chris Graue-directed video.

--

GILLIAN CARTER - "DROWNING IN POISON (LOOKING FOR AN ESCAPE)"

Ontario screamo trio Gillian Carter have shared another powerful, furious taste of their first album in four years, Salvation Through Misery.

--

CAGES - "EVERY DOG HAS ITS DAY"

German emotive hardcore band Cages (ex-We Had A Deal) are releasing their debut EP Second Thoughts on October 21 via Middle-Man Records in the US, and you can hear the impassioned "Every Dog Has Its Day" now.

--

BRUTUS - "VICTORIA"

Belgian post-hardcore band Brutus have shared the latest taste of Unison Life, and it finds their atmospheric, genre-defying music sounding as towering as ever.

--

EVERYONE ASKED ABOUT YOU - "IT'S DAYS LIKE THIS..."

Underrated '90s indie-emo vets Everyone Asked About You (whose drummer Lee Buford now plays in The Body) are getting the reissue treatment from Numero Group, and along with the announcement, they've brought It's Days Like This..." from their 1997 debut self-titled EP to streaming for the first time.

--

CANDY APPLE - "I DON'T WANNA TALK ABOUT IT"

Denver hardcore band Candy Apple have announced a new EP, World For Sale, due September 30 via Convulse Records, and the first single is the very rippin' "I Don't Wanna Talk About It."

--

ÅRABROT - "LIGHTNING'S GIRL" (NANCY SINATRA COVER)

Årabrot's new EP Heart drops December 2 via Pelagic, and it'll include this doomy, eerie Nancy Sinatra cover.

--

COUNTERPARTS - "BOUND TO THE BURN"

Melodic/metallic hardcore band Counterparts have shared another taste of A Eulogy For Those Still Here, and this one injects a little tech-metal in the mix, and vocalist Brendan Murphy says it's "about my personal frustrations that come with playing music for a living." Check it out and pre-order our exclusive blood red vinyl variant of the new album.

--

BLOODBATH - "NO GOD BEFORE ME"

Swedish death metal supergroup Bloodbath (members of Opeth, Katatonia, and Paradise Lost) are releasing their new album Survival of the Sickest this Friday (9/9), and ahead of the release comes one more single: the heavy, creepy "No God Before Me."

--

ACEPHALIX - "INNARDS OF DIVINITY"

San Francisco death metal/crust punk fusionists Acephalix have dropped another taste of their anticipated new LP Theothanatology, and this one finds them starting out in murky death-doom territory before speeding up to a galloping second half.

--

HANS PUCKET - "NO DRAMA" (PRODUCED BY THE BETHS)

Wellington, New Zealand four-piece Hans Pucket will release their new album, No Drama, on November 4 via Carpark. The album was produced by The Beths' Jonathan Pearce (and the rest of the band) they've just shared its title track. "This song is about social anxiety, and being surrounded by very unhappy people on the internet," says the band's Oliver Devlin. "Sometimes, of course, very rightfully hurt people are dealing with their experiences of injustice, inequality or trauma. I think part of the song is being overwhelmed by all of this, the desire to bury my head in the sand and the fear of who I could become if I did switch off from it all. We originally attempted it a bit slower, but it was Callum Devlin who suggested this could be our 'Voulez Vous.' During pre-production I played this song to [The Beths'] Liz Stokes and she suggested overlaying the bridge onto the chorus at the end - a move Jon called 'classic Liz'."

--

ABRAXAS (MEMBERS LOS BITCHOS, NIGHT BEATS) - "MAÑANA"

Abraxas, aka the duo of Carolina Faruolo (ex-Los Bitchos) and Danny Lee Blackwell (Night Beats) reference Os Mutantes, Cleaners from Venus and Lee Scratch Perry as influences on their debut album, Monte Carlo that will be out October 28 on Suicide Squeeze. If you like those groups, or Carolina and Danny's other groups you'll want to listen to "Mañana" today.

--

THE CULT - "A CUT INSIDE"

The Cult's new album, Under the Midnight Sun, is out in a month and here's another swaggering, riffy rocker from it.

--

DOUGIE STU - "SILHOUETTES"

Los Angeles producer, composer and session musician and one half of duo Brijean, Dougie Stu has just released this chill, groovy song via Hardly Art's Singles Series. “This song started from a voice memo that I recorded on our patio one morning," says Dougie. "It was just a few chords on acoustic guitar with some birds and kids laughing in the background (heard near the end of the song), but I liked the forward momentum that the rhythm and chords implied. I abstracted and expanded the orchestration of this little idea and came up with the bulk of what is heard in the song, 'Silhouettes.' Near the end of the process, the song really came to life when I recorded my friend Kosta Galanopoulos playing drums and my partner Brijean Murphy playing percussion over it. The two vignettes that are heard in the very beginning and end of the song were lucky finds from some OP1 experiments that I recorded onto the cassette which was used to master the song.”

--

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - "ICE V"

This jazzy 10-minute jam is from one of THREE new albums King Gizzard are releasing in October.

--

RUTH RADELET - "STRANGER"

Former Chromatics singer Ruth Radelet has announced her debut EP, The Other Side, which will be out October 7. The songs on the EP, including single "Crimes" from earlier this year and this one, were written and recorded over the last two years with friend and producer Filip Nikolic (ex-Poolside).

--

DEERHOOF - "MY LOVELY CAT"

Deerhoof are back with their first new music in a year, a new single titled "My Lovely Cat." The band note that while it was not written as a tribute, the song is dedicated to famous internet cat Lil Bub, who we lost in 2019. It was, however, produced by Lil Bub's owner, Mike Bridavsky.

--

TOM SKINNER - "BISHARA"

Tom Skinner, drummer in The Smile and Sons of Kemet, has announced new album Voices of Bishara which will be out November 4 via Brownswood Recordings/International Anthem/Nonesuch Records. The album features Kareem Days (cello), Nubya Garcia (tenor saxophone and flute), The Invisible's Tom Herbert (acoustic bass) and Sons of Kemet leader Shabaka Hutchings (tenor saxophone and bass clarinet).

--

JIVEBOMB - "PRIMITIVE DESIRES"

Baltimore hardcore band Jivebomb have announced their first EP since signing to Flatspot Records, Primitive Desires, and you can read more about the title track here.

--

THE BEATLES - "TAXMAN" (2022 MIX)

The Beatles have announced a Revolver box set with tons of unreleased material and a new mix using the "de-mixing" technology used on Peter Jackson's Get Back, and your first taste of that is "Taxman." Read more about the box here.

--

ANTI-FLAG - "IMPERIALISM" (ft. PINKSHIFT'S ASHRITA KUMAR)

There are a lot of cool guests on the upcoming Anti-Flag album Lies They Tell Our Children, including Ashrita Kumar of fast-rising punks Pinkshift, who appears on new single "Imperialism." Read more about it here.

--

GOLD PANDA - "THE CORNER"

UK electronic musician Gold Panda has announced his first album in six years, The Work, and you can read more about new single "The Corner" here.

--

PHOENIX - "TONIGHT" FEAT. EZRA KOENIG

"Tonight" is the second single off Phoenix's just-announced album Alpha Zulu. The song highlights Phoenix and Ezra's likewise classically '00s-indie voices and underscores them with rolling and ringing guitar and bass.

--

NOSAJ THING - "WE ARE" FEAT. HYUKOH

Nosaj Thing, aka Jason Chung, released more info on his upcoming album Continua today, along with single "We Are" featuring Korean band HYUKOH. HYUKOH's atmospheric vocals pair well with the haunting pulse of Nosaj's beat. Read more about it here.

--

