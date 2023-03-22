37 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

WESTERMAN - "TAKE"

Westerman says "Take" is “a selfish song glimpsed momentarily somewhere through the haze of the mesh and the swarm. Taking breaks the heart of love.” Jazzy and warm, this is another lovely taste of Westerman's new album An Inbuilt Fault that's out May 5 via Partisan/Play It Again Sam.

--

THE MURLOCS - "INITIATIVE"

Australian band and King Gizzard cohorts The Murlocs will release new album Calm Ya Farm on May 19 on ATO Records. "Initiative" is the lightly twangy first single. “It’s about recognizing the need to start taking responsibility for your life instead of always living in the now and killing all your brain cells along the way," says bandleader Ambrose Kenny-Smith. Not everyone wants the big family and the big house with the white picket fence. Everything happens for a reason and sometimes you need to take things more seriously and make a few power moves in life to find out what comes next in the crystal ball.”

--

LET'S EAT GRANDMA - "FROM THE MORNING" (NICK DRAKE COVER)

Nick Drake tribute compilation The Endless Coloured Ways is out on July 7, and the second single from it is Let's Eat Grandma's take on "From The Morning." "It has meant a lot to me to cover 'From The Morning,'" Jenny Hollingworth says. "I’ve always thought of it as the most hopeful song on Pink Moon and listening to its lyrics about nature showing us the beauty in the light and darkness and how life and death are connected helped me to find acceptance and comfort after loss. Thank you so much to David Wrench for working on it with me."

--

BLACK DUCK (TORTOISE, ELEVENTH DREAM DAY) - "OF THE LIT BACKYARDS"

Black Duck is the Chicago-based trio of Douglas McCombs (Tortoise, Brokeback, Eleventh Dream Day), Bill MacKay, and Charles Rumback. Their debut single is this dreamy instrumental evoking summers in the suburbs.

--

FOYER RED - "GORGEOUS"

Brooklyn's Foyer Red mix the baroque with the skronky on on the unexpected "Gorgeous." "We wrote this song organically in the studio together one day," says Elana Riordan. "It was one of those songwriting experiences that blows your mind over and over and makes you feel incredibly lucky to have such well-matched collaborators. I recorded a voice memo of us playing (later renamed it “wow gorgeous jam”) and listened to this low quality voice memo on repeat for days, literally bubbling up in bliss. I wrote the lyrics about my partner and bandmate Marco, for whom I keep a list of 'Marco-isms', his ever endearing botched colloquialisms that I hope he will never correct." The band's debut album Yarn The Hours Away is out May 19 via Carpark.

--

HANNAH JADAGU - "WARNING SIGN"

Hannah Jadagu's debut LP Aperture is out in May on Sub Pop, and the latest single is "Warning Sign." Hannah says it "was practically the last song Max (co-producer) and I recorded for the album. It almost was just a short interlude, but I was inspired by a melody that my sister sang on the original demo, which led Max and I to be able to piece together the rest of the sounds in the studio."

--

THE NATIONAL - "EUCALYPTUS"

"Throughout the record there’s a lot of looking into the abyss and wondering if a relationship has run its course," The National's Matt Berninger says. “‘Eucalyptus’ is about a couple splitting up their possessions after a breakup — like, ‘What are we going to do with the spring water we get delivered, what’s going to happen to all these plants?’ It’s about all those little things you end up having to think about when you’ve become so connected to someone." It's from their new album First Two Pages of Frankenstein.

--

PUBLIC INTEREST - "RESIDUE"

Oakland's Public Interest, the new group from Marbled Eye's Chris Natividad, will release their debut album, Spiritual Pollution, on April 7 via Erste Theke Tontraeger. "Residue" is gnarly post-punk served with a sneer.

--

EADES - "RENO PT 2"

UK five-piece Eades are back with this spiky new single. Says drummer / producer Dan Clifford-Smith, “We’ve been opening our sets with Reno Pt.2 a lot recently. It’s an instant thumper and gets a crowd going, teeing us up for a real humdinger. We have a saying for successful takes of a song that are tracked all the way through without mistakes - big boy takes. Despite tracking everyone individually this time round, this song is riddled with big boy takes giving it some natural live-esque energy”.

--

OURI - "TWIN"

Montreal-based producer and multi-instrumentalist has shared her first new music of 2023, ahead of her tour supporting Yaeji. About "Twin," she says, "I was driving everyday, screaming/singing in the car my new song to my love, while listening to Vegyn & Danny L Harle's 'Britnaey’s New Baby.' To the point where I couldn’t imagine the song without the sample."

--

CALLIGRAM - "EX-SISTERE"

London black metallers Calligram have announced their sophomore album, Position | Momentum, due July 14 via Prosthetic. Here's the tornadic lead single "Ex-Sistere."

--

LARRY JUNE & THE ALCHEMIST - "PALISADES, CA" (ft. BIG SEAN)

Larry June & The Alchemist have shared the latest taste of The Great Escape, and this one's a hypnotic, head-nod-inducing song that coaxes a pretty stunning verse out of Big Sean.

--

MOOR MOTHER - "WE GOT THE JAZZ" (ft. KYLE KIDD, KEIR NEURINGER & AQUILES NAVARRO)

Moor Mother will release a digital deluxe edition of last year's great Jazz Codes on May 19 via ANTI- Records, and it'll include new track "We Got The Jazz," a jazz-rap song that should win over fans of either genre.

--

OFF! - "KEEP YOUR MOUTH SHUT"

Keith Morris-fronted hardcore supergroup OFF! will release the FLSD EP on Record Store Day (4/22), with outtakes from last year's Free LSD. "We recorded 'Keep Your Mouth Shut' for Free LSD but ended up saving it for the movie," Dimitri Coats says. "We needed a powerful non-album track in the film to establish the band before their attempt to save human consciousness from the clutches of an evil alien species."

--

KATIE GATELY - "HOWL"

Kate Gately calls her new single, "Howl," her "own musical rewrite of the Little Red Riding Hood fairy tale," saying, "Instead of being hunted and tricked by the wolf, a young girl navigates through the forest with playful tact. She is directed entirely by her own curiosity and ignores the unsolicited advice of her fellow creatures. At the end of her adventure she’s met with an unhinged applause that I hope the listener will take personally. 'Howl' is the antithesis of looking over your shoulder and asking for permission. It’s a reminder to get outside, make a mess and play."

--

VAMACHARA - "ANATHEMA"

Southern California metallic hardcore band Vamachara have shared another bone-crushing track off their upcoming LP No Roses On My Grave.

--

GAL PAL - "ANGEL IN THE FLESH"

Los Angeles trio Gal Pal's first album in six years, This and Other Gestures, is out June 2. It features recent single "Mirror" and they've shared a new single, "Angel in the Flesh." "I grew up listening to a lot of pop punk and emo bands," Nico Romero says. "I was a big fan of labels like Fueled By Ramen and Decaydance as a kid. I think this song definitely comes from that background a bit. It’s easy for me to want to sing about crushes and longing because it’s a fun feeling to indulge in and romanticize, even when it hurts."

--

HOLY FIGURES - NEW SUPERSTITIONS

North Carolina post-hardcore band Holy Figures have shared two new songs and a cover of the classic "Savory" by Jawbox, whose influence you can definitely feel on Holy Figures' own new music.

--

SALAMI ROSE JOE LOUS - "AKOUSMATIKOUS" (FT. SOCCER96) & "PROPAGANDA" (FT. BRIJEAN)

Lindsay Olsen is releasing a new album as Salami Rose Joe Louis, Akousmatikous, due out May 19 via Brainfeeder. She's shared the title track and "Propoganda," featuring Soccer96 and Brijean, respecitvely, and an accompanying video directed by Carlos López Estrada. "It has been a true honor to collaborate with the incredible director Carlos Lopez Estrada," Olsen says. "We had a lovely conversation about magical realism and technology, sci-fi and art. I deeply admire his ideas and it has been so magical to collaborate. I am such a visual person, but only know how to express through sound. I love the way that Carlos and Basa studios made their own interpretation and storytelling with the song and brought a whole world to life."

--

FROST CHILDREN - "HI 5"

The latest single from hyperpop duo Frost Children's new album Speed Run is "HI 5." "'HI 5' is like breathing, a simple exercise, an internal victory lap in which all your cells congratulate each other in unison," they say.

--

HANDCUFF - "THE JUDGE"

UK punks Handcuff are releasing a self-titled EP on April 14 via Church Road Records, and here's the snotty new track "The Judge."

--

PIERRE KWENDERS - "SMT"

Pierre Kwenders has announced a deluxe edition of 2022's José Louis and The Paradox of Love, due June 30 via Arts & Crafts. It includes this new single.

--

LUCINDA CHUA - "SOMETHING OTHER THAN YEARS" FT. YEULE

Yeule features on Lucinda Chua's new single "Something Other Than Years," a haunting piano ballad. It's from her new album Yian, out this Friday.

--

PREDATORY VOID (AMENRA, OATHBREAKER) - "GROVEL"

Predatory Void (members of Amenra, Oathbreaker, and more) will release their debut LP Seven Keys to the Discomfort of Being on April 21 via Century Media, and they've just shared the extremely heavy new single "Grovel."

--

KARI FAUX - "TURNIN' HEADS" (ft. BIG K.R.I.T.)

Little Rock, Arkansas rapper/singer Kari Faux taps Big K.R.I.T. for a new slap-bass-infused single, "Turnin' Heads."

--

BRUISER AND BICYCLE - "SUPERDEALER"

Bruiser and Bicycle will release their new album Holy Red Wagon on April 5 via Topshelf, and it'll include the eccentric indie/art rock of new single "Superdealer."

--

THY CATAFALQUE - "N​É​MA VERMEK"

Hungarian avant-garde metal band Thy Catafalque will release new album Alföld on June 16 via Season of Mist, and here's the totally-out-of-this-world new single "Néma vermek."

--

FRENZAL RHOMB - "THOUGHT IT WAS YOGA BUT IT WAS KETAMINE"

Australian punk vets Frenzal Rhomb have dropped another song off their tenth album The Cup of Pestilence, and it's another nostalgia-inducing skate punk ripper.

--

YUNÈ PINKU - "SPORTS"

yunè pinku shared "Sports," off her sophomore EP BABYLON IX. She explains, "Sports is based loosely on an angry version of Lana Del Rey's 'Video Games' — mainly just the idea of someone putting a TV screen before the people they care about and their own life. I envisioned a sort of Wall-E-esque future people glued to the chair with a TV guide vibe."

--

MARIEE SIOU - "SNAKE HOOP"

Psych-folk singer/songwriter Mariee Siou has announced a new self-produced EP, and you can read about lead single "Snake Hoop" here.

--

REDVEIL - "GIFTBAG"

redveil shared "giftbag" today, marking his first release of 2023. It's a showcase of his lyrical strength over a soulful melody with trap-influenced drums. Read more about it here.

--

NEVER ENDING GAME - "NEVER DIE" (ft. JUSTICE TRIPP) & "MEMORIES"

Detroit hardcore band Never Ending Game have announced their sophomore LP Outcry and shared two songs, including one featuring Trapped Under Ice/Angel Du$t vocalist Justice Tripp and TUI guitarist Sam Trapkin. Read more about the songs and album here and pre-order our exclusive splatter vinyl variant.

--

JAM CITY - "TIMES SQUARE (FEAT. AIDAN)"

UK producer Jam City announced a new LP today with the release of single "Times Square," which flips an Omar S sample to shape a chilled-out disco house track. The beat is accompanied by vocals from British singer Aidan. Read more about it here.

--

USNEA - "THE COMPLEATED SAGE"

The not-easily-pigeonholable PacNW metal band Usnea have shared another track off their upcoming first album in six years, Bathed In Light. Read about it here.

--

WEDNESDAY - "TV IN THE GAS PUMP"

"This is the first song I've written about being on the road, and I really just wanted to collect all that imagery you ingest on tour," Wednesday frontwoman Karly Hartzman says of new single "TV In The Gas Pump." "A few images that made it in the song include: the never ending gas station stops that blend together and the dystopian gas pump advertisements, a stressful experience in a Panera bread and a story of coming up from taking what you thought was a microdose of shrooms in a Dollar General."

--

MESHELL NDEGEOCELLO - "VIRGO"

Meshell Ndegeocello announced her first LP since 2018, The Omnichord Real Book, with a spacey new single, "Virgo." The inventive, eight-plus-minute-long song features Brandee Younger on harp and Julius Rodriguez on Farfisa organ.

--

TOMMY STINSON’S COWBOYS IN THE CAMPFIRE - "DREAM"

“There's always been a country/folky element to what I've done, even early on, but this takes it into a whole other direction,“ says Tommy Stinson of new album WRONGER that will be out in June.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.