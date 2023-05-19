37 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

POST MALONE - "MOURNING"

Post Malone has shared a new single from his upcoming album Austin, a vaguely hip hop-oriented pop ballad called "Mourning."

--

††† (CROSSES) - "DAY ONE" (MACHINEDRUM REMIX)

Machinedrum has remixed "Day One" by Chino Moreno's band †††, upping the song's glitch quotient.

--

LORD HURON - "ACE UP MY SLEEVE"

Lord Huron were commissioned to write a song for the new coming-of-age drama The Starling Girl, which also features a score that Lord Huron’s Ben Schneider worked on. "Being asked to compose a song that actually plays a role in the story is a dream come true for a songwriter," Ben says. "To have the song function in service of the narrative of such a beautiful film in that way is really special." The result is the lovely, tender alt-country of "Ace Up My Sleeve."

--

KENNYHOOPLA - "YOU NEEDED A HIT"

KennyHoopla is opening some of the dates on blink-182's tour, and this straight-up pop punk song should go over very well with blink's crowds. He's also playing NYC's Governors Ball.

--

LYDIA LOVELESS & JASON HAWK - "PORTIONS FOR FOXES" (RILO KILEY COVER)

Lydia Loveless and Jason Hawk deliver a country-tinged rendition of the Rilo Kiley classic. "Jason and I just wanted to do something nostalgic and a bit different," Lydia says. "Jason picked it, really. We tossed around Blink-182 and Cursive covers. The recording process was a blast and we really hit it off – and blew a fuse in the soundboard. Sam Brown from New Bomb Turks came in and did drums and killed it. I’m super proud of it."

--

JUICE WRLD - "NO GOOD" & "GLO'D UP"

The late Juice WRLD left behind so much unreleased music before his tragic and untimely death, and two of those songs were now tacked on to the new fifth anniversary reissue of Goodbye & Good Riddance. Both fall on the ballad-driven side of emo-rap.

--

THE HARD-ONS - "APARTMENT FOR TWO"

Australian punk legends The Hard-Ons, whose current line-up includes Yo Am I's Tim Rogers, will release new album Ripper 23 on June 2 via Golden Robot Records. We can't speak for the other 21, but this ripper rips.

--

TOOSII - "FAVORITE SONG" (TOXIC VERSION ft. FUTURE)

Toosii has teamed up with Future for a new version of "Favorite Song" (dubbed the "toxic version," natch). It's a syrupy slow jam that Future is perfect for.

--

YENDRY - "LA PUERTA"

Dominican-Italian singer Yendry has been rolling out singles as she gears up for her debut album, and her latest is "La Puerta," a sentimental ballad that pays tribute to her late Italian grandfather.

--

RIDGEWAY - "WINDING"

Santa Ana's Ridgeway have shared new single "Winding," a dreamy, moody emo song that kinda recalls classic Run For Cover stuff like Tigers Jaw and Turnover.

--

GIVEAWAY - "LEAVE ME BE"

Bay Area band Giveaway offer up some anthemic grunge-emo vibes on new single "Leave Me Be."

--

QUEEN NAIJA - "WORDS OF AFFIRMATION"

Queen Naija's love language is words of affirmation on this new woozy R&B ballad.

--

DAMIM - "WORLD TURNED HELL"

UK death metallers Damim will release the World Turned Hell EP, with two new songs and two live tracks, on June 1 via Church Road. The brutal, thrashy title track is out now.

--

JAY WORTHY & ROC MARCIANO - "THE PLUG" (ft. KOKANE & AB-SOUL)

Another week, another drop from the Jay Worthy & Roc Marciano album. This one features Kokane and Ab-Soul and it's another great one.

--

AUDIO KARATE - "A SHOW OF HANDS"

Since reuniting in 2018, SoCal punk vets Audio Karate have put out a "lost" album and a rarities comp, and now they've put out their first new song in nearly 20 years, "A Show of Hands." It's a catchy punk anthem, and it'll come paired with "Return of a Monster In Disguise" as a two-song single on June 30 via Iodine.

--

NICKY JAM & FEID - "69"

Reggaeton/Latin trap veteran Nicky Jam teams up with reggaeton-singer-of-the-moment Feid for a very fun new track, "69."

--

CHARLY GYNN - "AESSINA" (ft. FOUDEQUSH & JACE KIMURA)

Mexican reggaeton rising force Charly Gynn teams up with airy crooner Foudeqush for this addictive new single, produced by Jace Kimura of Charly's Tempvs Music collective.

--

UN TITICO & DANY MG - "QUE RICO" (ft. BAD GYAL)

Cuban artists Un Titico and Dany MG's new tropical jam "Que Rico" has been blowing up lately, and now it gets a new remix with help from Spanish singer Bad Gyal.

--

PRICE - "FLAWS" (ft. KOTA THE FRIEND)

West Coast rapper PRICE will release new album GOSPEL IN THE GHETTO on June 16 via ONErpm, timed with Juneteenth weekend. New single "Flaws" is a soulful, head-nod-inducing rap song featuring Kota the Friend.

--

SHORDIE SHORDIE - "RESERVATION"

Shordie Shordie has shared a video for his sugary sing-rap anthem "Reservation" off new project A Life For Two.

--

OXLADE - "OVAMI" (ft. FLAVOUR)

Nigerian artists Oxlade and Flavour team up for the warm, breezy Afrobeats of "Ovami."

--

WANDE COAL - "EBELEBE" (ft. WIZKID)

Nigerian signer Wande Coal's new album Legend or No Legend is out now, and one of its highlights is the hip hop/Afrobeats hybrid "Ebelebe" which features hometown crossover star Wizkid.

--

SUMMER WALKER - CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP ft. J. COLE & CHILDISH GAMBINO

Summer Walker has been on fire these past couple years, since releasing her excellent sophomore album Still Over It in late 2021 and then appearing on great tracks with Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Cardi B, Ari Lennox, and more. Now she's dropped off a new EP, the sequel to her 2019 EP Clear, and it's got two more big collabs--J. Cole and Childish Gambino--along with plenty of the airy R&B that's made Summer such a star.

--

ESTEE NACK - "OLDNACKDONALDHADAFARM" (ft. WESTSIDE GUNN)

Lynn, Massachusetts rapper Estee Nack just released new album Nacksaw Jim Duggan, which was executive produced by Westside Gunn, and Gunn also lends his voice to the album's permastoned closing track, "OLDNACKDONALDHADAFARM."

--

KATAKLYSM - "BRINGER OF VENGEANCE"

Canadian death metal vets Kataklysm will release new album Goliath on August 11 via Nuclear Blast. The first single is the monstrous, thrashy death metal of "Bringer of Vengeance."

--

BEN FOLDS - "BACK TO ANONYMOUS"

Ben Folds wrote "Back to Anonymous" during the pandemic when almost everyone was wearing a mask. "It got me thinking about everyday people who just do the most amazing things that we should aspire to, yet they never get applause," he says. "That's who the song is for - those who truly deserve to be recognized and applauded." Ben's new album What Matters Most is out June 2 via New West.

--

KOOL KEITH FT MARC LIVE "SPACE MOUNTAIN"

Here's an E-ticket ride, as Kool Keith prepares to don the plastic pompadour once again for the long-awaited Black Elvis 2.

--

TENSNAKE - "KEEP IT SECRET" FT. JESSY LANZA

German DJ Tensnake and Jessy Lanza join forces for this bubbly dance track.

--

RICH AUCOIN - SYNTHETIC SEASON 2

This is Canadian artist Rich Aucoin's second trip into the the world of the "world’s most rare, historic, and highly sought after electronic instruments," with nine pulsating flights of electro-disco fancy.

--

LAURENCE-ANNE - "POLITESSE"

Montreal's Laurence-Anne makes the sort of widescreen psych -- full of swirling synths, complex rhythms and the occasional flute -- that puts her in the same orbit as Melody's Echo Chamber and Halo Maud. New album Oniromancie will be out September 8 via Bonsoud.

--

THE TELESCOPES - "ONLY LOVERS KNOW"

UK shoegaze/psych vets The Telescopes just released their 15th album, Of Tomorrow, which finds them exploring the furthest regions of the cosmos.

--

OSEES - "INTERCEPTED MESSAGE"

You may think of loud guitars when you think of OSEES but you can now add synthesizers to that thought. New album Intercepted Message is closer to Devo than garage psych. Check out the title track.

--

COROOK - "SERIOUS PERSON"

corook (aka Nashville singer/songwriter Corinne Savage) recently went viral on TikTok for "If I Were A Fish," a quirky, Moldy Peaches-esque collaboration with their girlfriend Olivia Barton, and now they've got a new EP called serious person arriving in June. Here's the title track. Read more here.

--

HAIL THE SUN - "CHUNKER"

Progressive post-hardcore band Hail The Sun have announced a new album, Divine Inner Tension, due in August 11 Equal Vision, and new single "Chunker" is out now. Read more here and pick up our exclusive white vinyl variant.

--

MORE TO PRIDE - "MANIPULATOR" & "DESTINATION UNKNOWN"

LA hardcore band More To Pride have put out their first two songs since their 2005 debut EP, and they've got a full-length on the way too. Read more here.

--

MORGAN WADE - "PSYCHOPATH"

Morgan Wade has announced her anticipated new album Psychopath. Like her breakthrough LP Reckless, it was made with producer Sadler Vaden of Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and the first taste is exactly the kind of modern country/rock/pop fusion that made Reckless such a triumph. Read more about it here.

--

LANA DEL REY - "SAY YES TO HEAVEN"

This previously unreleased Lana Del Rey track was cut from 2014's Ultraviolence, and is now being released after going viral on TikTok in a sped-up form. Read more about it here.

--

BAD BUNNY - "WHERE SHE GOES"

Bad Bunny has released "Where She Goes." It's his first proper solo single of 2023, following his collaboration with Texas-based regional Mexican band Grupo Frontera, "un x100to." The new song was produced by MAG, and it finds Bad Bunny singing over moody synths and clubby percussion. Read more about it here.

--

