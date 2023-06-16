37 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BETHANY COSENTINO - "EASY"

Best Coast's Bethany Cosentino released second single off her upcoming solo LP, a heartfelt piano ballad with crystal clear lyrics. Of "Easy," Bethany says, "I had been thinking a lot about where my life was at 35 and how different it was from where I pictured I'd be. I've been writing love songs for a really long time, but this is the first love song I've ever written that feels … healthy. When I'm spinning and doubting myself and my life choices, tripping out on how dark the world feels, I remember the unconditional love of my partner and it snaps me back into reality and reminds me of what actually matters."

THE PRETENDERS - "I THINK ABOUT YOU DAILY" FT JONNY GREENWOOD

"It was a genuine honor to score strings for Chrissie," says Jonny Greenwood of his work on The Pretenders' new single. 'The arrangement wrote itself because of THAT voice. She’s one of the greatest singers in popular music, and her continuing passion for creation was an inspiring experience from first the email to the last note of the recording." The Pretenders' new album, Relentless, is out in September.

CAKES DA KILLA - "SEX DRIVE"

"Sex Drive" is the newest offering from Jersey house/hip hop artist Cakes Da Killa, a razor-sharp track with high-speed lyrics, tight production, and catchy hooks. Says Cakes, "With the rise of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, I'm inspired to live louder. 'Sex Drive' is an in-your-face anthem about owning your sexuality; linking up with platinum-selling and legendary Baltimore Club producer Mighty Mark to make it a club banger was a no brainer!"

JORJA SMITH & NIA ARCHIVES - "LITTLE THINGS REMIX"

Jorja Smith and fellow Brit Nia Archives teamed up for a remix of Jorja's newest single "Little Things." Nia flips the track with a harder house beat, as she explains, "'Little Things' is a big summer tune!! As soon as i heard it i had to flip it into a little jungle riddim in my sets! I've been playing it out the past few weeks and it's going offfff - all tha girlies have been luvin it which is cute."

KENNYHOOPLA - "SABOTAGE//"

KennyHoopla worked with Travis Barker again for his upcoming EP Blink And You'll Miss It, and today he's released a track from it, "Sabotage//." The song embraces tons of styles--pop punk and indie rock among them--for a unique sound and blunt lyrics "about becoming so self-aware as a person you end up being restricted by invisible boundaries and blurred lines," according to Kenny.

NORAH JONES - "CAN YOU BELIEVE"

Just ahead of her UK and European tour, Norah Jones has shared single "Can You Believe." It's soulful and sweet, and hints at a studio album coming after the tour.

COI LERAY - "RUN IT UP"

"Run It Up" is Coi Leray's shiny new single, the third off her upcoming sophomore LP COI. The song features a threadbare synth-and-bass beat to accompany Coi's breakneck verses, articulated in her sweet, ultra-cool voice.

MAIYA THE DON - "TRUTH IS FREESTYLE"

Brooklyn rapper Maiya The Don delivered hard-hitting "Truth Is Freestyle" today, rife with quotable lyrics--including hook "Truth is, bitches twice my age with half my bag/PSA to all these weak-ass hoes, kiss my ass."

VICTORIA MONÉT - "ON MY MOMMA"

Victoria Monét is prepping her LP Jaguar II, and today she released third single, horn-accented R&B cut "On My Momma." "On My Mama is the soundtrack to positive affirmations!" Victoria says. "Singing the lyrics about yourself will change your frequency and elevate a positive mental state. The words speak not only to physical features but to a feeling too because I believe when you feel good, you look even better! Give yourself the words you need to hear because it's true - you look good! There's no one like you and that's on ya mama. Enjoy being yourself witcha fine ass!"

BIG BOSS VETTE - "ION NEED"

"Ion Need" is the latest from Big Boss Vette, a confident, boastful single with a classic trap beat from the St. Louis native. It'll be featured on her upcoming Resilience EP.

SAUCY SANTANA - "WHOLE FAMILY" (ft. FLO MILLI)

Saucy Santana and Flo Milli are a perfect pair on this new sassy rap banger.

RIP DUNES (MATTHEW IWANUSA OF CAVEMAN) - "IN REAL LIFE"

Caveman frontman Matthew Iwanusa has released his debut solo single as RIP Dunes. “‘In Real Life’ is about coming to terms with reality in a situation and realizing it's time for a change,” says Iwanusa, who says '80s groups like The Cure, The Church and Echo & The Bunnymen. “I like the dark elements of that music."

SPIRITUAL CRAMP - "NAH, THAT AIN’T IT"

San Francisco's Spiritual Cramp mix mid-'00s Strokes with '90s Britpop and a little '80s new wave, as you can hear on their catchy new single.

HR of BAD BRAINS - "EVERYTHING YOU DO" (ft. NICK HEXUM of 311)

Bad Brains vocalist HR has released a new reggae song, and he gets an assist from 311 vocalist Nick Hexum on it.

BLUT AUS NORD - "THE ENDLESS MULTITUDE"

French black metal veterans Blut Aus Nord will release new album Disharmonium - Nahab on August 25 via Debemur Morti Productions, and here's the epically heavy new single.

OUT OF LOVE - "NO FAKES ALLOWED"

UK punks Out of Love will release their new EP Welcome To The Luv on August 11 via Secret Friends/Venn Records, and and here's the punchy, catchy lead single.

HONEYBEE - SOFT AND LESS KIND EP

Cleveland punkgazers Honeybee have dropped this new EP, and if you're into stuff like Cloakroom and Pity Sex you might wanna give this a spin.

PORCH COFFIN - "ROSEN HOTEL"

Porch Coffin's "Rosen Hotel" is a gritty, anthemic punk banger in the vein of stuff like Hot Water Music and Strike Anywhere.

REVILER - "FEAR AND ISOLATION"

South Carolina hardcore band Reviler have been making their mark lately, and now they've signed to Upstate Records and dropped this impassioned, aggressive new single.

CELESTIAL SANCTUARY - "BIOMINERALIZATION (CELL DEATH)"

UK death metallers Celestial Sanctuary have announced a new album, Insatiable Thirst For Torment, due August 25 via Church Road. This lead single is some genuinely beastly stuff.

MILA LA MORENA - "CAÍSTE DEL CIELO"

Mila La Morena brings their "bisexual goth-reggaeton" to this woozy jam.

MYKE TOWERS - "HORA CERO"

Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers is back with some triumphant, horn-fueled trap.

CKAY - "CAPTURE MY SOUL" (ft. JOEBOY)

Nigerian pop singer CKay has released a deluxe edition of Sad Romance, featuring this minimal new track with Joeboy.

MAXO KREAM & BFB DA PACKMAN - "FATT BLACC TWINS"

Two very charismatic rappers, Maxo Kream and Bfb Da Packman, have teamed up for the super fun "Fatt Blacc Twins."

M.A.G.S. - "DESTROYER"

M.A.G.S. have released this riffy, power-poppy new single.

CAROLINE SPENCE - "PERENNIAL"

Nashville singer/songwriter Caroline Spence has shared an intimate, bare-bones new song called "Perennial," which she calls "the first music I’ve released on my own terms in a long while."

T.F. & 2 ELEVEN - "HONOR THE GIFT" (ft. JAY WORTHY)

'90s-style West Coast rappers T.F. & 2 Eleven will release Skanless Levels 4 next week (6/23). It features Roc Marciano, Rome Streetz, Trizz, and Jay Worthy, the last of whom is on new single "Honor the Gift."

DRO KENJI - "OVER & OVER"

In addition to appearing on the new Mike Dimes album that's out today, South Carolina sing-rapper Dro Kenji has also shared this new emo-rap ballad.

BIG JADE - "SOULMATE" (ft. FREDO BANG)

Texas rapper Big Jade has a new project in the works for Alamo Records, and it'll include this melodic new song featuring Fredo Bang.

WORLD PEACE - "PENANCE UNENDING"

Oakland powerviolence band World Peace will release new LP It Is Written on July 7 via Twelve Gauge, and here's the 20-second lead single.

SUMMER DEAN - THE BIGGEST LIFE

So many good new albums are out today, and if you like raw, honest country music, you shouldn't miss this one.

TRACHEOTOMY - "COMPULSORY BLOODSHED"

Florida deathcore revivalists Tracheotomy have signed to 1126 Records and released this stupidly heavy new single.

CHIEF XIAN ATUNDE ADJUAH - "XODOKAN IKO – HU NA NEY"

Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah (fka Christian Scott) has announced his 14th studio album and first under his reclaimed name as a tribal leader. Read more about lead single "Xodokan Iko – Hu Na Ney" here.

FURY - "VIE"

Orange County hardcore band Fury have released "Vie," their first new song in four years. Read about it here.

DOJA CAT - "ATTENTION"

Doja Cat is back with a new hard-hitting rap single, and you can read about it here.

CURSETHEKNIFE - "PARASITE"

Oklahoma heavy shoegazers Cursetheknife have announced a new album, There's A Place I Can Rest, and you can read about new single "Parasite" here.

CIRCUIT CIRCUIT - "DELETED SKIN"

Nashville chaotic hardcore band Circuit Circuit will release new EP Body Songs in July and here's the first single. Read about it here.

