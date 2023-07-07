37 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

FENDIDA RAPPA - "POINT ME 2" (ft. CARDI B)

Chicago rapper FendiDa Rappa has been making noise lately, and she's gained the attention of Cardi B, who appears on her new single "Point Me 2." It's an ominous, hard-hitting rap song; Cardi's verse is an all-timer, and Fendi has no trouble holding her own.

OUTER HEAVEN - "PILLARS OF DUST"

Pennsylvania death metallers Outer Heaven have shared another brutally awesome taste of their anticipated sophomore album Infinite Psychic Depths.

CRYPTOPSY - "IN ABEYANCE"

Montreal tech-death legends Cryptopsy have announced their first album in 11 years, As Gomorrah Burns, due September 8 via Nuclear Blast, and they sound as punishing as ever on new single "In Abeyance."

TAYLOR SWIFT - "CASTLES CRUMBLING" FT. HAYLEY WILLIAMS

"Taylor's Version" of her 2010 album Speak Now has arrived, and one of the six "from the vault" tracks is "Castles Crumbling," which has Paramore's Hayley Williams providing harmonies. Taylor says that for guests on her new recording of Speak Now, she "decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album."

JOSHUA RAY WALKER - "LINGER" (CRANBERRIES COVER)

Country singer Joshua Ray Walker has shared his cover of The Cranberries' "Linger" from What Is It Even?, his upcoming covers album of female artists. He turns it into a high and lonesome, pedal steel-infused country ballad without losing the charm of the original.

VALEE x HARRY FRAUD - "VIBRANT" (ft. ACTION BRONSON)

Rapper Valee and producer Harry Fraud have a new project called Virtuoso arriving July 21, and its first single is a dose of chipmunk soul featuring Action Bronson.

BABYFACE RAY - "DONDA BAG"

Detroit rapper Babyface Ray is staying prolific with another instantly-satisfying new single, "Donda Bag."

LIL TJAY - "PROJECT WALLS" (ft. NBA YOUNGBOY)

Bronx rapper Lil Tjay's new album 222 arrives next week (7/14) Columbia, and its latest single is the melodic, sing-songy "Project Walls."

MIYA FOLICK - "WALKING ON BROKEN GLASS" (ANNIE LENNOX COVER)

Following the release of her new album Roach, Miya Folick has shared a cover of Annie Lennox's "Walking on Broken Glass" on Nettwerk's new Goodwerks arms. The cover raises money for abortion access, and Miya says, "It’s been one year since the Dobbs decision and most or all abortions are now banned in 14 states. These laws are violent, cruel, and reflect the deep imbalance of power in the US that affects us every day. It makes me rage when I think about how most people in this country supported Roe V. Wade a year ago and continue to support it today. We want access to abortions, but politics and an unconscionable lack of empathy stole that from us. Keep Our Clinics is working to preserve clinics in places where abortions are severely restricted and to expand access in states where abortions are legal. I’m proud to be a part of this compilation to support their work. ‘Walking on Broken Glass’ felt like a fitting contribution to this project. Taking away people’s rights to abortion access is a shattering, a destruction. And, also, I recently discovered that Annie Lennox is the founder of a global feminist organization called The Circle. An absolute badass."

SEBASTIAN & LONDON GRAMMAR - "DANCING BY NIGHT"

UK group London Grammar are releasing a new remix collection on July 21 and part of it is this new collaboration with French producer SebastiAn. “It was a total joy writing and creating this track with Sebastian,” London Grammar say. “We are so excited for you to hear it. He is a total genius and it really has been an honour.”

DJ SEINFELD & CONFIDENCE MAN - "NOW U DO"

Aussie duo Confidence Man have teamed up with Swedish producer DJ Seinfeld for this new single. "I had hung out with Confidence Man a couple of times and always had an absolute blast, so last time I was in Melbourne we just went into the studio and it was really just more fun," says DJ Seinfeld. "I showed them a bunch of stuff that I was working on and they instantly reacted to the track that became 'Now U Do’. I don’t think it took more than a few hours before the track and vocals were ironed out. We were all bouncing around and enjoying it in their studio so I've just had this really giddy-up feeling about it ever since.”

C.O.F.F.I.N. - "GIVE ME A BITE"

Australian rockers C.O.F.F.I.N. seem to have an unending supply of riffs and they've brought a few of them to this new single from their upcoming album Australia Stops (out 9/15 via Goner).

ERLEND OYE & LA COMITIVA - "PARADISO"

Born and raised in Norway, Kings of Convenience's Erlend Øye has lived in Sicily for a decade and makes music in Italian with his local band La Comitiva. The video is pretty charming.

JEANINES - EACH DAY EP

New York indiepop greats Jeanines are back with this new 7" on Slumberland that's just in time for the group's UK tour and featuring three jangly earworms.

THE NORTHERN BOYS - "SEXY TRAIN"

Remember "Party Time"? The Northern Boys are still at it and their new single is disco number that is full of their signature mix of good times and bleak debauchery.

FLETCHER C JOHNSON - "RADIO DYNAMITE"

There's a nice southern fried flavor -- by way of Bachman Turner Overdrive -- to Fletcher C Johnson's latest single.

SMUG BROTHERS - "LET ME KNOW WHEN IT'S YES"

Ohio indie rockers Smug Brothers will release new album In the Book of Bad Ideas on September 8 via Anyway Records. "Let Me Know When It's Yes" is a nice bit of power pop and the video pays homage to Richard Linklater's Slacker.

GODSEYES - "MEMORIES IN BLUE"

Long Island metallic hardcore band Godseyes are releasing their new album Progress//Regress on September 8 via No Sleep, and it's being prefaced by the heavy, impassioned new single "Memories In Blue."

BAD GYAL & MYKE TOWERS - "MI LOVA"

Spanish singer/rapper Bad Gyal and Puerto Rican singer/rapper Myke Towers have put their heads together for an addictive reggaeton/rap fusion, "Mi Lova."

FLO MILLI - "FLO THE WHISTLE"

Flo Milli is helping to celebrate hip hop's 50th birthday with a new song that finds her putting her own spin on Too $hort's 2006 Lil Jon-produced "Blow the Whistle." It's out as part of the Pixel RePresents series.

SKRILLEX - "FINE DAY ANTHEM" (ft. BOYS NOIZE)

Skrillex has been having a huge year, and he continues that today with "Fine Day Anthem," a new single made with his Dog Blood partner Boys Noize.

SIX SEX - "ARRODILLATE" (FT. MS. NINA)

Argentine artists Six Sex and Ms. Nina have come together for some club-ready neoperreo.

JEDET - "DEVOTOTO" (ft. MS. NINA, BEA PELEA, KENYA RACAILE, LIZZ, PIPO BEATZ)

For more Ms. Nina, she's also on the new track from Spanish singer and LGBTQ activist Jedet.

MAHALIA - "READY"

UK R&B singer Mahalia releases her new album IRL next week (7/14) via Atlantic Records UK, and it'll open with "Ready." She says, "'Ready' is the intro on my album. It is a song that perfectly describes where I was at when I started writing this record."

YOUR OLD DROOG - "FOIE GRAS" (prod. MADLIB)

Your Old Droog taps Madlib for a brief but very fiery new track.

LAKEYAH - "WANT EM HOOD"

Lakeyah is back with a new banger that reworks Gorilla Zoe’s 2007 hit “Hood N****." She says, "'Hood N****’ is one of my favorite tracks that was leading the early 2000s. That was my favorite era of music and I wanted to exude that fun, feel-good but braggadocious vibe. ‘Want Em Hood’ is perfect for the summer and it’s empowering for my guys and girls. We love 'em from the hood."

LIA CLARK & PABLLO VITTAR - "SEREIA"

Brazilian drag queens and vocalists Lia Clark and Pabllo Vittar have put their head together for a big, loud, Latin dance-pop banger.

WITNESS CHAMBER - "OF THE WORLD"

Boise metallic hardcoer band Witness Chamber will follow 2021's Paradise Awaits EP with new EP True Delusion on August 18 via DAZE, and its first single is the blazing, thrashy "Of the World."

LIL BABY - "MERCH MADNESS"

Superstar rapper Lil Baby is back with more of his signature trap-pop, "Merch Madness."

QUEVEDO - "COLUMBIA"

Spanish rapper Quevedo's 2023 debut album Donde Quiero Estar is some of the year's most addictive Latin trap/reggaeton, and he's keeping that momentum going on new single "Columbia."

AUDREY NUNA - "IDGAF"

Audrey Nuna returns with a chilled-out electro-rap anthem.

KING VON - "HEARTLESS" (ft. TEE GRIZZLEY)

A posthumous King Von album called Grandson is coming next week (7/14) via Empire, and it'll include this newly-released trap duet with Tee Grizzley.

RINGWORM - "THOUGHT CRIMES"

Fresh off announcing a tour supporting Venom Inc and Satan, metallic hardcore pioneers Ringworm have shared another stormer from their upcoming LP Seeing Through Fire.

IVONNE GALAZ - JUPITER EP

Mexican corridos tumbados singer/songwriter Ivonne Galaz, the first female artist signed to Rancho Humilde (Natanael Cano, Junior H, Fuerza Regida), has put out this impressive new EP.

CHIKA - "DEMIGOD"

Alabama rapper/singer Chika has finally announced her long-awaited debut full-length album, Samson, alongside the release of new single "Demigod."

MICK JENKINS - "SMOKE BREAK-DANCE" (ft. JID)

Mick Jenkins has announced a new album, The Patience, and the first single features JID. Read about it here.

BIG BOY - SPRING PROMO 2023

Big Boy hail from the thriving Bay Area hardcore scene (and share a member with Sunami), and earlier this year they put out this big, chunky, very fun promo.

--

