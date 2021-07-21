So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

DUMA - "MAMBO YA GIZANI"

Kenyan duo Duma's self-titled album was one of 2020's weirdest gems, an abrasive fusion of noise, experimental electronics, black metal, and much more. This new single, released for the Adult Swim singles series, is just as uncompromising.

--

BIZZY BANKS - "MY SHIT"

Brooklyn drill up and comer Bizzy Banks releases his anticipated new project Same Energy this Friday, and here's one more hard-hitting, ominous banger from it.

--

IDLES - "MODEL VILLAGE" (ft. SLOWTHAI)

IDLES' talky post-punk kind of has a hip hop vibe, and slowthai's approach to rap music is very punky, so it should come as no surprise that they fit together well on this new version of IDLES' "Model Village."

--

BUJU BANTON - "SUMMER BODY"

Reggae veteran Buju Banton follows his very good 2020 comeback album Upside Down 2020 with this new summer jam.

--

PENELOPE ISLES - "SAILING STILL"

Brighton, England's Penelope Isles, led by Lily and Jack Wolter, are back with their first new music since their 2019 debut album. "Sailing Still," is a gorgeous, widescreen soarer. “Before the enforced break due to COVID-19, we spent pretty much all of 2019 driving ourselves around Europe and America having some incredible adventures as a band and it seemed that everything since then had been falling apart," says Jack. "Writing and recording new music as a huge part of the recovery process and when making this film for ‘Sailing Still’ I wanted Lily and I to get back on the road somehow, as travelling has been such a massive part of our band ever since we began. So I had this idea of filming Lily in a myriad of places and scenarios, both urban and rural, coastal and inland. Mountains and rivers, council flats and tunnels, cafes and bridges. We drove up and down the country for a week, sleeping in the van, and waking up at the crack of dawn to start filming again. Reconnecting as a band again but also spending time together as brother and sister was special for filming this real heartbreaker of a song.”

--

CALEB LANDRY JONES - "BOGIE"

Caleb Landry Jones, who just won Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival, will release new album Gadzooks Vol. 1, on September 24 via on Sacred Bones. “The perspectives from which I write, jump erratically and can turn on a dime," says Jones of the album. "Others grow and burn, only to sometimes vanish on the spot, just before the hat drops. . . My intention is to not rob the listener of their own fantasies by describing the annals of purpose which in turn, only unearth a fragile magic. I am interested only in the album's response by its audience. The album is there to be digested, not by the front of your brain, but by the back. It is for the lover of labyrinths and quagmires.” Here's the heavily psychedelic first single, "Bogie."

--

PHILIP FROBOS (OMNI) - "NO PACKAGES"

Omni frontman Philip Frobos will release his first novel, titled Vague Enough to Satisfy, this fall and he's recorded a soundtrack album to go with it. The book is about "a young man who revels in the day to day details (both romantic and mundane) of his experiences in Leipzig and Atlanta." The album will be out October 1 via Upset the Rhythm and the first single is "No Packages Today" which doesn't stray to far from the sound Frobos is known for in Omni.

--

YVETTE - "FOR A MOMENT"

“I was mindlessly playing chords through a pitch shifter, and then a goofy drumbeat came through," says YVETTE's Noah Kardos Fein of this new single. "I laughed at how mainstream and pop-oriented it all sounded, so I began facetiously singing a vocal line I thought would match this fake pop track. When I stopped, I realized I'd actually stumbled on something catchy, melancholy, and kind of weird. It became a song about taking a chance.” YVETTE's new album, How the Garden Grows, is out September 17 via Western Vinyl.

--

GIRLPUPPY - "MINIATURE FURNITURE"

Atlanta-based musician Becca Harvey is releasing her debut EP as girlpuppy, Swan, on August 20 via Royal Mountain Records. The latest single is "Miniature Furniture," which was produced by Phoebe Bridgers collaborator Marshall Vore. It's an appealing indie rock track, and Harvey says, "This song is a culmination of experiences from a summer where I was traveling back and forth to Chicago and Pasadena all whilst coping with a difficult break up. I was having a really tough time dealing with the breakup, but instead of addressing the feelings I was experiencing, I distracted myself with travel and spent time with friends. I often find myself trying to hide from confronting my emotions head on by doing things to keep myself from thinking about how sad I am, so this upbeat song really embodies the fleeting feelings of happiness while also being so depressed. I associate great memories with this song because I wrote it with two of my friends Grace Repasky and Maggie Geeslin (of Lunar Vacation) and it was such a fun experience. The 'miniature furniture' title is a reference to an exhibit at The Art Institute of Chicago that I visited during that summer."

--

BUSY SIGNAL - "BRUK DUNG DI BED"

Dancehall icon Busy Signal has returned with the thumping, subwoofer-rattling "Bruk Dung Di Bed," which gets a video and appears on his new Tri-Circle Riddim EP.

--

MERIDIANE - "DEERSTALKING"

Meridiane is a new a project of Vaura's Josh Strachan that also features Pieter Nooten of Clan of Xymox and His Name is Alive's Warren Defever. Their debut LP To Walk Behind The Sun arrives later this year on Primal Architecture, and you can read more about new single "Deerstalking" at Invisible Oranges.

--

SUPINE - "NO ALTAR FOR THE COMPANY MAN"

Philly screamo band Supine will release their debut LP No Altar For The Company Man on September 17 via No Funeral/I.Corrupt, and it'll feature last year's "Inherited Wealth" as well as the just-released title track. It's a harsh, impassioned song that owes as much to classic screamo as it does to modern melodic hardcore.

--

YOU, ME AND EVERYONE WE KNOW - "SOMETHING HEAVY"

You, Me and Everyone We Know will release new album Something Heavy on September 17 via Know Hope Records, and it features recent single "draggedacrossconcrete" as well as the just-released title track, a catchy, power-poppy indie-punk anthem.

--

JUSTUS PROFFIT - "THINKING TYPE"

Los Angeles singer and songwriter Justus Proffit is releasing his sophomore album, Speedstar, on August 20 via Bar/None Records, and the latest single is "Thinking Type," which he says ""is about people that are close to you on paper, but in reality you are on two different trajectories."

--

GRATEFUL DEAD - "SUGAREE" (LIVE - 12/10/71)

The Grateful Dead are releasing Listen to the River, a box set of seven previously unreleased concert recordings from St. Louis between 1971 and 1973, on October 1 (pre-order). Along with the announcement comes a warm, lovely performance of "Sugaree" from the Fox Theatre on December 10, 1971.

--

HOMESHAKE - "PASSENGER SEAT"

Peter Sagar will release new Homeshake album Under the Weather on September 10 and "Passenger Seat" is the eerie, dreamy new single.

--

CIRCUS - PROMO TAPE 2021

Ohio hardcore label Delayed Gratification Records is always dropping cool shit, and this new two-song promo from a new-ish band called Circus is no exception. Grimy, no-frills punk at breakneck speed.

--

WIKI - "NEVER KNOW"

Wiki has been dropping new songs like crazy lately, and today brings "Never Know," which finds Wiki delivering tongue-twisters over equally dizzying production.

--

BECOME ONE - "FALSE OPERATIVE"

Long Island hardcore band Become One were initially around in the late '90s and early 2000s, but they returned in recent years (with ex-Crime In Stereo bassist Mike Musilli replacing the late Matt Wargas), and they're now set to release a new EP called Subsidence on August 6 via New Morality Zine (which comes with four demos from the early days as bonus tracks). The first single is the chugging metallic hardcore of "False Operative."

--

NATALIE HEMBY - "PINS AND NEEDLES"

Singer, songwriter and 1/4 of The Highwomen Natalie Hemby has announced her sophomore solo album, Pins and Needles, due out October 8 via Fantasy Records. She's shared the title track, about which she says, "Pins and Needles was the first song I ever wrote with Brothers Osborne. I have always loved this song, and I have always loved them. They almost put it on their record. Years after, I asked them if I could have it. They said yes, so I decided to record it and make it the title track. It’s one of my favorites."

--

LA LUZ - "WATCHING CARTOONS"

La Luz have announced their self-titled fourth album which will be out October 22 via Hardly Art. The band worked with producer Adrian Younge, who has worked with Kendrick Lamar, Roy Ayers, Ghostface Killah, A Tribe Called Quest's Ali Shaheed Muhammad and more. Check out new single "Watching Cartoons."

--

TOPS - "PARTY AGAIN"

Montreal's TOPS are back with new single "Party Again," a wistful midtempo jam about our shared pandemic lockdown year.

--

DEHD - FLYING (PHYSICAL MEDIUM REMIX)

Chicago's Dehd will release Flower of Devotion Remixed on September 17 via Fire Talk. It features tracks from their 2020 debut album remixed and reworked by friends and collaborators Lala Lala, Protomartyr, Freak Heat Waves, LionLimb, and more. The first single is Physical Medium's lysergic remix of "Flying."

--

A CERTAIN RATIO - "$OULS IN THE CITY (PART 2)"

Legendary Manchester band A Certain Ratio have shared the opening track from ACR:EPR, the group's final entry in a series of three EPs released this year that will be out August 13 via Mute. Driven by Tony Quigley's fiery lead saxophone, "$ouls in the City (Part 2)" melds skronky no wave with frenetic techno into a propulsive blast of jazzy noir.

Preorder A Certain Ratio's ACR:EPR on limited edition transparent amber vinyl in the BrooklynVegan shop.

--

DEERHOOF - "DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS"

Deerhoof will soon be back with their 18th album, Actually, You Can, that's out Oct. 22 via Joyful Noise Recordings. The album's first single is "Department of Corrections" which imagines our prison industrial complex as The Last Supper.

--

THE KVB - "WORLD ON FIRE"

Manchester duo The KVB are back with their first new music since their 2019 Submersion EP. "World on Fire" is driving and danceable, drony and dreamy, with a hint of early-'90s Madchester rave psychedelia.

--

LORDE - "STONED AT THE NAIL SALON"

The second single from Lorde's anticipated new album Solar Power (pre-order on vinyl), like the title track, features backing vocals from Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo, but it's much less upbeat and more mellow.

--

J BALVIN - "WHEREVER I MAY ROAM" (METALLICA COVER)

Another drop from the upcoming Metallica Black Album box and covers comp has arrived, and this one includes a rework of "Wherever I May Roam" by reggaeton superstar J Balvin. It's not exactly a "cover" -- it's more like a Balvin original that samples the Metallica song -- but whatever you wanna call it, it's very cool stuff and you can read more about it here.

--

QUICKSAND - "BRUSHED"

Quicksand go in a breezy, Britpoppy direction on the third single off Distant Populations, which you can read more about here.

--

CRASH THE CALM - "MY NOWHERE"

Long Island post-hardcore band Crash The Calm are releasing a new concept album, and you can read more about this soaring, anthemic lead single here.

--

INDIGO DE SOUZA - "HOLD U"

Indigo De Souza has shared the second single off her upcoming Saddle Creek debut Any Shape You Take, and you can read more about it here.

--

ABSTRACT MINDSTATE - "A WISE TALE" (prod. KANYE WEST)

Chicago underground rap duo Abstract Mindstate have announced their first album in 20 years, entirely produced by early collaborator Kanye West. You can hear lead single "A Wise Tale" now and read more about the album here.

--

ASHLEY SHADOW - "DON'T SLOW ME DOWN" (ft. BONNIE 'PRINCE' BILLY)

Vancouver singer/songwriter Ashley Shadow has announced a new album, and its new single features her harmonizing and duetting with Bonnie 'Prince' Billy. Read more about it here.

--

BEACHWOOD SPARKS & GOSPELBEACH - "YOU DON'T SEE ME CRYING" (NEAL CASAL TRIBUTE)

A 41-song Neal Casal tribute album box set has been announced, along with the release of this single. Read more about the project here.

--

THE LINDA LINDAS - "OH!"

Rising punks The Linda Lindas have shared a catchy, revved-up new single and you can read more about it here.

--

COHEED & CAMBRIA - "SHOULDERS"

Coheed & Cambria are gearing up for their tenth album, and though title and release date are TBA, they did just share a new single. Read more about it here.

--

BRANDI CARLILE - "RIGHT ON TIME"

Brandi Carlile announced her first album since 2018's By The Way, I Forgive You, In These Silent Days, and shared the first single, a sincere mid-tempo ballad.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.