38 New Songs Out Today

PETITE NOIR - "FINDING PARADISE"

Petite Noir has shared a new song from his upcoming album MotherFather, an avant-pop track that Petite Noir says is "about finding yourself again, and your true inner voice. I returned back to myself after a really tough period in my life - asking for help and realising the strength was always within me."

--

THER - "IMPOSSIBLE THINGS"

Philly band Ther (who share members with Sadurn and Crooks & Nannies) will release a horrid whisper echoes in a palace of endless joy on April 14, and new single "impossible things" is a quiet, crackling song that kinda sounds like a more alt-country version of The Microphones.

--

B. COOL-AID - "SOUNDGOOD" (ft. LIV.E, JIMETTA ROSE & V.C.R)

B. Cool-Aid, the duo of underground rapper Pink Siifu and producer Ahwlee, have shared a very smooth new track from their upcoming LP Leather Blvd.

--

DINNER PARTY - "INSANE" (ft. ANT CLEMONS)

Dinner Party, the jazz/hip hop supergroup with Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, and more, have teamed up with R&B singer Ant Clemons and producer Sounwave for this soulful new single. They're also promising more music to be released this year.

--

SPANISH LOVE SONGS - "SMILE LIKE YOU MEAN IT" (THE KILLERS COVER)

LA emo-punks Spanish Love Songs have announced Doom & Gloom Sessions, an album of fan-voted cover songs, due April 25 via Pure Noise. The first single is a punky yet faithful rendition of The Killers' "Smile Like You Mean It."

--

MEDIOCRE - "POP SONG BABY"

Los Angeles-via-Boston duo Mediocre are releasing their debut EP, To Know You're Screwed, due out on April 7 via Dangerbird Records. The latest single is "Pop Song Baby," a punchy indie rock track. "We wanted to write a song that our teenage selves would blast in our bedrooms," they say. "As femme musicians growing up in a predominantly male music scene, we pulled from our frustrations of being underestimated and pigeon-holed into certain archetypes. This song and video explores those pressures."

--

JANE LAI - "NOT ALL, BUT A LOT"

Indie singer/songwriter Jane Lai has shared a sweeping new single, "Not All, But A Lot," via Lauren Records.

--

HATCHIE - "ROOFTOPS" FT. LIAM BENZVI

Hatchie announced the deluxe edition of her 2022 album Giving the World Away, due out April 7 via Secretly Canadian, and shared a one of five previously unheard tracks from it, "Rooftops," featuring Liam Benzvi. "I wrote, recorded and mixed Giving The World Away with Joe [Agius] and Jorge [Elbrecht] in 2020, with Joe and I recording in Brisbane and Jorge mixing in Denver," Hatchie says. "We wrapped everything up in December, with plans to release in April 2022. In the meantime, the three of us were finally all able to get back in a room together in 2021, with no specific plans for the outcome. After five intense writing days in the bitter Denver winter, we ended up with about 12 new ideas, some of which we felt fit perfectly into the world of the long-finished album. It was too late to make any additions at that stage, but we felt it would be a shame for them to not be included in the release. To me, these songs round out the world this album established, with my original intention being to make a more uplifting, energetic record than my first."

--

KNIFE CLUB - "STOLEN FOCUS"

UK punk supergroup Knife Club (members of Nosebleed, Faintest Idea, and other bands on the TNSrecords roster) have shared a new catchy, anthemic song that's fueled by contributions from their new keyboard player Kim Morey.

--

DEARY - "FAIRGROUND" (SAINT ETIENNE MEET AUGUSTIN BOUSFIELD AT THE TOP OF TOWN REMIX)

Saint Etienne have remixed London shoegazers Deary's debut single. “I got into ‘Foxbase Alpha’ while studying at Goldsmiths via the Dusty Springfield sample on ‘Nothing Can Stop Us’,” says Ben, one half of the band. “I love that record; the drum samples and pop sensibilities were a real inspiration for ‘Fairground’ and deary as a whole. We absolutely love their reworking of ‘Fairground’, it’s really trippy and it’s such a joy to have them work on our stuff. A thousand thank yous to them and Augustin.”

--

KISHI BASHI - "WINTER'S EVE"

"I joined Polar Bears International and my filmmaker friend, Max Lowe, in the subarctic during the annual polar bear gathering outside Churchill, Manitoba—nicknamed the ‘Polar Bear Capital of the World’—where I began writing this song," Kishi Bashi says. "The polar bears in this region spend most of the summer onshore, away from their seal prey, and begin gathering on the shores of Hudson Bay in the fall, waiting for the sea ice to return so that they can trek across the frozen bay to hunt for seals. I was deeply moved to learn that polar bears here now spend three to four more weeks off the ice than their grandparents did. It made me think about how the arrival of winter is so important for polar bears near Churchill, and how they are anticipating and awaiting their return to the ice and the cold. ‘Winter’s Eve’ is about perspective. While many of us associate the winter with darkness, restraint, and lifelessness, polar bears see the opposite. It is a time of vitality and vigor, and the anticipation of hunting and mating can be seen and felt when visiting them as they gaze upon the unfrozen ocean, waiting for it to freeze. Unfortunately, due to global warming, the Arctic ice is melting, and the winter is setting on later and is remarkably shorter, causing an incredible strain on the polar bear population. ‘Winter’s Eve’ is about embracing the perspective that all living things on this planet are infinitely intertwined within a delicate ecosystem, and that climate change will cause catastrophic failures that will ultimately leave this world uninhabitable for our future children.” The song is also the title track of a short film, directed by Max Lowe, which will debut at SXSW.

--

TINY RUINS - "DOGS DREAMING"

The warm, whimsical "Dogs Dreaming" is the latest single off Ceremony, Tiny Ruin's upcoming fourth album.

--

CHARLOTTE CORNFIELD - "YOU AND ME"

Charlotte Cornfield has announced new album Could Have Done Anything that will be out May 12 via Polyvinyl / Double Double Whammy and was produced by Joshua Kaufman. "You and Me" is the sweetly romantic first single.

--

FAZERDAZE - "FLOOD INTO"

"Flood Into," previously only available on vinyl, is now on streaming services for the first time. "'Flood Into’ is about a deep love and loss, and the reclamation of myself at the end of that cycle," she says. "It’s the feeling of my own energy rushing to fill me back up again. I wrote 'Flood Into' in anticipation of a break up. The song embodies all the melancholy I felt from letting go of someone I loved in order to walk my own path and learn to stand in my own frame again."

--

MOREISH IDOLS - "BETWEEN THESE EARS"

"Between These Ears is a silhouette of someone not quite at home anywhere, wading in the mud, somewhere in-between making and missing the point," Moorish Idols say of their jangly, warm single that's out via Speedy Wunderground.

--

BODYWASH - "NO REPAIR"

The hazy, atmospheric "No Repair" is the latest single off Bodywash's new single I Held the Shape While I Could, out next month. "In my early 20s I found myself in a disastrous love triangle—or what Chris took to calling my ‘bizarre love oblong,’" the band's Rosie Long Decter says. "It was a mess of bad decisions and repressed queer longing and those things you chase because you hope they will prove you are real. I found myself writing repetitively about light and air and the absence of tactility. ‘No Repair’ came from the decision to let all that go; to try to lose the shape of it. I started writing it in 2019 and finished it with Chris in 2021, letting it simmer over two years of lockdown and sitting with myself. It feels strange and sweet to be releasing it at a time when I have a new sense of ground underneath me and someone to share that feeling with. The video, filmed in my living room (and briefly in an outdoor parking lot during -30 Celsius), puts some of those themes into a different context. Loneliness after a party transforms into a dismantling of things, and rearranging them somewhere else."

--

SILVER MOTH (FT STUART BRAITHWAITE OF MOGWAI) - "THE ETERNAL"

Silver Moth, which includes Mogwai's Stuart Braithwaite, will release their debut album on April 21 via Bella Union. Mogwai fans will dig "The Eternal," an ellagic tribute to a lost friend that shimmers in post-rock grandeur.

--

NOIA - "VERANO ADENTRO"

NOIA's debut full-length, gisela, is out later this month, and the latest single is the airy, ethereal "Verano Adentro." It's "a song about a suspended feeling of quiet and peace, about those small moments when no one can take away your joy or your feeling at peace with the world," she says. "The song is also a small ode to the rooftops of Barcelona. laying in the sun near the laundry drying. To me the beat feels a bit deconstructed, half done, and somehow it has a woody texture. I hope that the song brings a bit of warmth, the kind of warmth that a mid afternoon ray of sun coming through the window feels when you're taking a nap on a winter day."

--

NICOLE YUN - "HEAVY VOICES"

"Heavy Voices is about facing anxieties, fears and intimidations head on, whether they are real or perceived," says Eternal Summers' Nicole Yun of her new single and video. "My personal experience in the past few years during the pandemic with these feelings were most heightened in the cross section of my identity being both Asian and a woman- fears for my safety, feelings of not belonging in the United States even though I was born here, disappointment and sadness that so many viewed Asian women as objects of fetishization and objects for violence and not as complete human beings. I hope that this video connects on a universal level that no matter who or what intrudes into your life, you can make a choice how to live and move in this world." Nicole's new album Matter is out April 14 via Kanine.

-

RODRIGO Y GABRIELA - "EGOLAND"

Rodrigo y Gabriela's new song "Egoland" borders on disco, in their own way of course. It's on new album Between Thoughts…A New World that's out April 21.

--

SPACEMOTH - "IF I CLOSE MY EYES AND PRETEND" FT. THE DODOS

Bay Area artist Maryam Qudus, aka Spacemoth, reworked "If I Close My Eyes and Pretend" from her 2022 debut No Past No Future, giving it a stripped down, haunted feel, and featuring Meric Long of The Dodos.

--

RACHIKA NAYAR - "HAWTHORN"

Here's an outtake from Rachika Nayar's Fragments album, that is as gorgeous as everything else she does.

--

KICKSIE - "SINKING IN"

Kicksie's new album Slouch is out next month, and the latest single is "Sinking In," an appealing indie-punk anthem with attitude to spare.

--

PANCHIKO - "FAILED AT MATH(S)"

‘Failed at Math(s)‘ is UK cult dreampop group Panchiko‘s first album in two decades, and this is the title track.

--

NOEL GALLAGHER'S HIGH FLYING BIRDS - "PRETTY BOY" (ROBERT SMITH REMIX)

The Cure's Robert Smith has remixed new Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds single "Pretty Boy," giving it both a dreamier atmosphere and harder edge. “I was surprised and delighted when Noel asked me to remix this gorgeous song," says Smith, "and I had a lot of fun slowing it down and spacing it out." This is cool, Bob, but don't forget to finish that new Cure album!

-

ZWEI NULL ZWEI (GVSB, MAKE-UP, EDSEL) - "PRODUCTIVITY" & "NO REFERENCE"

Zwei Null Zwei are the krautrock influenced group made up of Eli Janney (Girls Against Boys), James Canty (Nation of Ulysses, The Make-Up), Sohrab Habibion (Edsel, SAVAK), and Geoff Sanoff (Edsel), and this is their debut single.

--

KOOL KEITH & REAL BAD MAN - "FIRE & ICE" (ft. ICE-T & SLUG FROM ATMOSPHERE)

Abstract rap legend Kool Keith has announced a new album entirely produced by Real Bad Man, and you can read about lead single "Fire & Ice" here.

--

AJJ - "DEATH MACHINE" & "WHITE GHOSTS"

AJJ have shared two more tracks from their upcoming album Disposable Everything, and you can read about them here.

--

BAD BLOOD (SCOTT VOGEL, VIOLENT WAY) - "APOLOGY DENIED"

The very busy Scott Vogel (of Terror, Buried Alive, World Be Free, Cinderblock, and more) is now fronting another band alongside members of fellow Buffalo bands Violent Way and Exhibition called Bad Blood. Read about the lead single from their debut EP here.

--

LONNIE HOLLEY - "KINDNESS WILL FOLLOW YOUR TEARS" (ft. BON IVER)

Outsider artist Lonnie Holley has shared the Bon Iver collaboration from his upcoming album Oh Me Oh My, which gets released this Friday. Read more about it here.

--

SQÜRL (JIM JARMUSCH & CARTER LOGAN) - "BERLIN '87"

Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan have announced the first proper full-length album by their SQÜRL project, following various EPs and film scores. Read about lead single "Berlin '87" here.

--

RÓISÍN MURPHY - "COOCOOL" (prod. DJ KOZE)

Róisín Murphy has spoken about an entire new album produced by DJ Koze, and while concrete details are still TBA, she did just share this new song the pair made together. Read more about it here.

--

JOANNA STERNBERG - "I'VE GOT ME"

Joanna Sternberg shared the title track off their just-announced LP I've Got Me. It's a warm folk track with acoustic guitar and fuzzy vocals recalling Daniel Johnston and Sibylle Baier. "I do not remember if I wrote this song before or after reading the poem 'Oh Yes' by Charles Bukowski, but the song is definitely meant to reflect the same sentiment," they say. "I also have the poem tattooed on my right arm!"

--

SUSANNA HOFFS - "UNDER MY THUMB" & REMIX

The Bangles' Susanna Hoffs announced a new covers LP The Deep End today with a super poppy, disco-tinged rendition of the Rolling Stones' "Under My Thumb" and a remix by producer Oak Felder. Read more about it here.

--

ALL HANDS_MAKE LIGHT - "WE LIVE ON A FUCKING PLANET AND BABY THAT'S THE SUN"

Self-described "orchestral-punk electro-shoegaze power duo" All Hands_Make Light announced their debut LP and released its massive, expressive lead single today. The duo features Montreal artists Ariel Engle (of La Force and Broken Social Scene) and Efrim Manuel Menuck (of Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Thee Silver Mt. Zion). Read more about the LP here.

--

CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS - "TO BE HONEST"

Christine and the Queens announced a new album, Paranoïa, Angels, True Love, and shared the first single, which you can read more about here.

--

NATION OF LANGUAGE - "SOLE OBSESSION"

"Sole Obsession" is the newest starry synthpop single from Nation Of Language. It's the first taste of their anticipated third album, and comes alongside the announcement of a fall tour with Miss Grit. Read more about it here.

--

CAROLINE ROSE - "TELL ME WHAT YOU WANT"

Caroline Rose shared single and video "Tell Me What You Want" today, ahead of the 3/24 release of album The Art Of Forgetting. The song's vocals and instrumental carry a loud, powerful catharsis, with lyrics detailing heartbreak and loneliness. "You know, the end of a relationship can be so confusing," Caroline says. "This song is about being in that pickle of desperation, between trying to protect yourself and feeling the immense guilt and regret of walking away from someone you love."

--

