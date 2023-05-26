38 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

JUNIP - "LINE OF FIRE" FT. SHARON VAN ETTEN

José González's previous band Junip enlisted Sharon Van Etten for a new version of their song "Line of Fire" for the soundtrack to new Disney+ documentary Wild Life. "I was a fan of José González before I had the opportunity to tour with Junip in 2010," Sharon says. "I was lucky enough to get to sing with him on stage all those years ago. I was able to witness José and his band go so quickly from sweet and sentimental to direct and piercing through their performances, not to mention how José's guitar playing and songwriting deliver this specific gut punch that is unique to he and his band's production. It was challenging to learn the complicated melody that José wrote and I worked hard to honor his phrasing. It was a welcome reconnection after not having been able to perform with him in some time. A welcomed reunion set to the backdrop of such a beautiful story."

--

THE VOIDZ - "THE PROPHECY OF THE DRAGON"

Julian Casablancas' other band, The Voidz, are back! "The track started with a very simple question… what would it feel like if God whispered into your ear 'you are my most magnificent creature.' What would that feeling sound like? What would its bassline be? With that, Beardo blew The Voidz conch shell, and we assembled from the various corners of the earth to which we had been summoned for previous quests. From the deserts of the Sahara, to the truck stops of the midwest – we reunited in California to answer this question. the response? …from the fiery bones of eternity, the dragon’s voice, awakened after millennia in waiting, spewed forth a sonic fist of impertinence in the shape of a New Pirate anthem, where nothing is what it seems, nor is it otherwise"

--

THE MARY ONETTES - "FOREVER BEFORE LOVE" / "FUTURE GRIEF"

Long-running Swedish band The Mary Onettes are back with this two-track single. “‘Forever Before Love” is about finding the way back to yourself after a very long relationship. The process of trying to connect with the person you were before that,” says frontman Philip Ekström.

--

PHOENIX - "WINTER SOLSTICE" (BRAXE + FALCON REMIX)

It's a remix made only in France. Says Alan Braxe, "It’s Phoenix, it’s a very beautiful song with moving lyrics, there’s a lifetime friendship between Dj Falcon and the boys. All these elements made the starting point for this remix quite symbolic and some sort of healthy pressure was there when we listened to the stems for the 1st time. Suddenly we realized that unlike many songs “Winter Solstice” is of course based on a 12 bars musical cycle. That was the trigger point for us, we love musical loop and 12 bars create a space where it’s easy to get lost in a very pleasant way. We kept it quite downtempo, not so easy to play in clubs but it was the only option to preserve Thomas’s voice. Hope you’ll like it."

--

CONFIDENCE MAN - "EASY" (GROOVE ARMADA REMIX)

Aussie duo Confidence Man have been dropping a lot of cool remixes lately, and here's a new one -- "Easy" by 2000s-era ravers Groove Armada.

--

MESHELL NDEGEOCELLO - "CLEAR WATER"

This new Meshell Ndegeocello single has strong Chaka Khan / Rufus '70s funk vibes. It's from her upcoming album The Omnichord Real Book.

--

JAH9 - "OPEN HEART"

Jamaican-born reggae singer Jah9 has released her first song since 2020 and first since moving to East Africa, an uplifting track called "Open Heart."

--

MONEYBAGG YO - "OCEAN SPRAY"

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo's new project Hard To Love arrives June 2 via CMG/N-Less/Interscope, and he's tiding us over with the instantly-satisfying "Ocean Spray."

--

DON OMAR & CHENCHO CORLEONE - "PODEMOS REPETIRLO"

Don Omar and Chencho Corleone are both reggaeton veterans and lifers, and they come together on this warm, breezy anthem that arrives just in time for summer.

--

EIX - "DON DALE"

Speaking of Don Omar, rising Puerto rican rapper Eix nods at Don Omar's "Dale Don" with his own new summer jam.

--

7XVETHEGENIUS & DJ GREEN LANTERN - "BRAINSTORMING" (ft. CONWAY THE MACHINE)

7xvethegenius will release The Genius Tape, produced entirely by DJ Green Lantern, on June 9 via Drumwork. The first single is the chill-yet-hard "Brainstorming," which features her Drumwork label boss Conway the Machine.

--

YNG LVCAS - SIX JEWELS 23

Mexican reggaeton artist Yng Lvcas' recent "La Bebe" remix with Peso Pluma has been everywhere this year, and toady he follows with a new EP featuring that song and six others, including new single "Wazap." It's immediately clear from this EP that he's got more where "La Bebe" came from.

--

PESO PLUMA - "BYE"

Speaking of Peso Pluma, his own new single "Bye" is out today, and this one finds him repurposing traditional Mexican music for a modern ballad.

--

GRUPO FRONTERA - "LE VA DOLER"

The other regional Mexican act of the moment, Grupo Frontera, have also chosen today to follow their breakout hit, "un x100to" ft. Bad Bunny. New single "Le Va Doler" is a swaying, mid-tempo track that reminds you Grupo Frontera are a force even without a superstar guest vocalist.

--

YEAT - "MY WRIST" (ft. YOUNG THUG)

Yeat's rage-rap and Young Thug's weirdo pop-rap come together perfectly on "My Wrist."

--

DIDDY - "ACT BAD" (ft. CITY GIRLS & FABOLOUS)

Diddy enlists the constantly-rising rap duo City Girls alongside Fabolous for his latest solo single.

--

NICKI NICOLE - "8 AM" (ft. YOUNG MIKO)

Argentine rapper Nicki Nicole and Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko put their heads together for a dose of woozy, bilingual Latin trap.

--

SEXYY RED - "POUND TOWN 2" (ft. NICKI MINAJ & TAY KEITH)

Sexyy Red's breakout song "Pound Town" gets a new remix featuring Nicki Minaj.

--

JASTA (HATEBREED) - "ASSIMILATION AGENDA" (ft. STEVE "ZETRO" SOUZA of EXODUS)

Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta taps classic-era Exodus vocalist Steve "Zetro" Souza for a modern update on classic thrash.

--

OZUNA - "TUCU" (ft. AMARION)

Puerto Rican reggaeton star Ozuna is coming into Memorial Day Wekend with the new heater "TUCU."

--

MIDTOWN - "SAFELY" (HOT ROD CIRCUIT COVER)

Early-2000s emo-popsters Midtown have wrapped up their covers series with a faithful rendition of "Safely" by fellow early-2000s emo-popsters Hot Rod Circuit.

--

KOTA THE FRIEND - "HOPE YOU HEAL"

Kota The Friend drops off a warm, funky rap song.

--

EST GEE - "TURN THE STREETS UP"

Louisville rapper EST Gee is back with a new anthem for the streets.

--

BIG BOSS VETTE - "ION NEED" & "KARMA"

Rising rapper Big Boss Vette continues dropping great singles, with her debut EP arriving in June. She has two new tracks out today, the catchy "Ioan Need" and bouncy "Karma."

--

TEEZO TOUCHDOWN - "ROCK, PAPER, STRIPPERS"

Texas rapper Teezo Touchdown announced his debut album, ended up being ME, due out June 23 via Not Fit For Society/RCA Records. He's also shared a new single, the irresistibly punchy "Rock, Paper, Strippers."

--

DUA LIPA - "DANCE THE NIGHT"

Dua Lipa's Barbie soundtrack contribution has arrived, a slick pop track with a retro vibe, produced by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, and the Picard Brothers.

--

QUINNIE - "SHAPE"

The deluxe edition of quinnie's debut LP flounder is out in July, and she's shared another previously unheard track from it, wistful indie folk song "shape."

--

LUCINDA WILLIAMS - "WHERE THE SONG WILL FIND ME"

Lucinda Williams' new album Stories From a Rock N Roll Heart is out in June, and the latest single is mellow ballad "Where the Song Will Find Me," which features an orchestral arrangement by Lawrence Rothman.

--

STOLEN JARS - "RUN IT WILD" FT. GRETA KLINE

Frankie Cosmos' Greta Kline co-wrote and added vocals to "Run it Wild," an upbeat indie rock track rom Stolen Jars' new album I Won't Let Me Down, due out on August 4. "I asked my friend Greta to help us out with the lyrics and she came back to me with a million ideas," the band's Cody Fitzgerald says. "Once we found the words 'run it wild,' the song finally made sense. Everyone keeps moving from LA to NY, so this is our anthem about building a life where we are, about finding a sense of self and purpose in the people around us instead of worrying about the expectations of the outside world."

--

TEGAN AND SARA - "GIRLS TALK" (DAVE EDMUNDS COVER)

First written by Elvis Costello (who released his version in 1979), Tegan and Sarah covered "Girls Talk," which Dave Edmunds recorded in 1978, for the season five soundtrack to Amy Sherman-Palladino's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, its final season. "“We were thrilled to cover Dave Edmunds’ ‘Girls Talk’ for the finale episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," they say. "This remarkable series has been a constant source of inspiration, captivating us throughout the past four seasons. Being included in the final moments of such a beloved series felt beyond exciting. We hope fans of the show will enjoy our rendition of this iconic song once they’ve wiped away all their tears."

--

GABBY'S WORLD - "RESTORE"

We're getting the June single from Gabby's World's new album GABBY SWORD, which she's releasing month-by-month, early. Gabby produced and mixed "Restore," which is full of gentle harmonies, with her partner Barrie Lindsay, who records as Barrie.

--

GIT SOME - "THE TEST"

Denver post-hardcore band Git Some (who share(d) members with Planes Mistaken For Stars) have announced their first album in 13 years and you can read more about lead single "The Test" here.

--

JOE GITTLEMAN (THE MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES) - "CARRIE O" / BAD OPERATION - "WHAT KEEPS US MOVING"

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones bassist/backing vocalist (and Avoid One Thing vocalist) Joe Gittleman and New Tone ska trailblazers Bad Operation have announced a split for Bad Time Records and one song from each is out now. Read more here and pick up our exclusive white 12" vinyl variant.

--

BIG FREEDIA - "BIGFOOT"

Big Freedia announced a new album, Central City, and shared the third single from it, which you can read more about here.

--

TAYLOR SWIFT - "KARMA" FT. ICE SPICE & "SNOW ON THE BEACH" FT. MORE LANA DEL REY

The deluxe edition of Taylor Swift's 2022 album Midnights is out now, featuring two new collaborations, which you can read more about here.