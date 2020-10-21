38 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SMALL BILLS - "BANNEKER'S ALMANIC"

Avant-rap duo Small Bills (Elucid & The Lasso) have released another song off their upcoming debut album Don't Play It Straight (due 10/30 via Mello Music Group), and this one's especially psychedelic.

--

RESPIRE - "CICATRICE"

Toronto orchestral blackened screamo band Respire have released a new song off their upcoming album Black Line, which is due December 4 via Church Road Records (the new label started by former Holy Roar label manager Justine Jones, following allegations of sexual assault against Holy Roar founder Alex Fitzpatrick, and the effective dissolution of the label). "Cicatrice" is a furious, chaotic song that goes through all kinds of exciting changes. It starts out on the very heavy side, but don't let yourself think you've got it pegged right away. It's a journey with unexpected twists and turns.

--

OBI - "SLAVE WE"

Lyon-based rapper OBI was born in Nigeria before immigrating to his current location, and his debut single "Slave We" takes a look at some of the struggles he faced as an African migrant. "We are slaves in the city because we are not free, we have nothing, not even the right to walk in these streets," he says. "We depend on destiny and the looks that are given to us are often ones of judgment. But we keep hope and believe in the possibility to free ourselves. We keep praying. This is what ‘Slave We’ is about."

--

TERRELL HINES - "WE'RE ALL GONNA BE KILLED"

Terrell Hines channels classic '60s soul on this song that's very much inspired by everything going on in the world lately. "'We’re All Gonna Be Killed' is just me reflecting on how sinister humans can be," he says. "[This track] is me reflecting on the tension of 2020 so far. Nothing is okay..."

--

SARCOUGHAGUS - "SELF-INDUCED LOBOTOMY" & "FORCE CED"

Ohio death metallers Sarcoughagus (whose bassist is Ryan Weseling, ex-vocalist of Ohio grindcore band Jesusegg) will release their debut album in 2021 via Maggot Stomp, but first they've put out these two grimy, whiplash-inducing songs.

--

CHAIN REACTION - "DISCONNECT" & "BEAK REALITY"

Belgian hardcore band Chain Reaction (members of Rise and Fall, White Jazz, Congress) will release the Figurehead EP on October 31 via Atomic Action/Control Records, and they're now streaming two classic '80s/'90s-style rippers.

--

SARAH MARY CHADWICK - "EVERY LOSER NEEDS A MOTHER"

The very prolific New Zealand-born, Melbourne-based singer-songwriter Sarah Mary Chadwick has announced her seventh album, Me And Ennui Are Friends Baby, due February 5 via Ba Da Bing. The album was made with just piano and voice, and you can hear its minimal yet theatrical sound on lead single "Every Loser Needs A Mother."

--

ARLO PARKS - "GREEN EYES"

Fresh off covering Radiohead with Phoebe Bridgers, UK soul singer Arlo Parks has announced her debut album, Collapsed In Sunbeams, due January 29 via Transgressive Records. New single "Green Eyes" is a warm, uplifting song featuring backing vocals and guitar from Clairo.

--

GLORIOUS DEPRAVITY - "DIGITAL REAPER"

New York death metallers Glorious Depravity (members of Pyrrhon, Woe, Mutilation Rites, Cleanteeth) have unleashed another brutal track off their upcoming debut album, and you can read about it and listen to it exclusively at Invisible Oranges. Previous single here:

--

WAYSIDE - "CHEROPHOBIA"

Australia's Wayside have an atmospheric but driving emo sound that recalls Title Fight, Superheaven, Turnover, and others in that vein, and as you can hear on new single "Cherophonbia," they do it very well.

--

MAGGIE GENTLY - "WHERE MY TIME WENT"

San Francisco songwriter Maggie Grabmeier, formerly of The Total Bettys, has released a new single on Common Ground Collective. "Where My Time Went" mixes singer-songwriter folk sounds with a slightly emo vibe.

--

DENISON WITMER - "LANCASTER COUNTY"

"The recording of 'Lancaster County' started out as something of an afterthought," Denison Witmer says. "When we were making American Foursquare, we ended up finishing drum tracking ahead of schedule on the final day of recording. Since I still had another 4 hours of studio time, I called my friend Jessica Dobson (Deep Sea Diver) and asked if she wanted to come to the studio. Jessica is the best guitarist I know -- she can play anything really well -- and I thought it would be fun to experiment with a live recording of this song. I usually write and record in isolation, so the opportunity to play in a band setting is always exciting. I love feeling/hearing the songs become something new in other people's talents and headspace. This song unfolded exactly as it needed to: It's a folk inspired country rock anthem. It's the only song from the American Foursquare sessions that feels this way, and it's the only one that was recorded live. In the end, it didn't quite fit the overall vibe of American Foursquare, so I decided to release it as a stand-alone track."

--

JOE VANN (FROM INDIAN LAKES) - "CAN YOU BE MINE" & "HOUSEPLANTS"

From Indian Lakes' Joe Vann hass been releasing solo singles lately and now he's back with two more, the ethereal synth-folk of "Can You Be Mine" and the jangly "Houseplants."

--

TY DOLLA $IGN - "SPICY" (ft. POST MALONE)

Ty Dolla's new album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign drops this Friday, and here's a catchy, dancefloor-moving new song from it with Post Malone.

--

SAME SIDE - "WHAT A WORLD"

Same Side (Kevin Geyer of The Story So Far and Elder Brother) recently released his self-titled debut EP, and now he's back with a somber new acoustic song recorded at home during the pandemic.

--

BADGE ÉPOQUE ENSEMBLE - UNITY (IT'S UP TO YOU) FT JAMES BALEY

Toronto’s Badge Époque Ensemble will release new album Self Help on November 20 and they've just released the breezy, soulful new single "Unity (It's Up to You)" that features vocals from James Baley. The video for the song is really something else, using claymation by director Alex Kingsmill. "’Unity’ is an exploration into correlation, symbiotic cohabitation, and the relationships that are an essential part of being in a sensory world,” says Kingsmill. “The video probes the ways in which we imagine, invent and impart meaning onto these interconnections- an immersion into systems, layers, sensations, emotions and feelings that we navigate everyday in our lives, and that sometimes overwhelm us. This project brings to life ideas I've been eager to explore with clay for a number of years, guided by the stunning music of Badge Époque Ensemble.”

--

SHARON JONES & THE DAP KINGS - "IN THE BUSH" (MUSIQUE COVER)

Just Dropped in to See What Condition My Rendition Was In, the posthumous all-covers Sharon Jones album with The Dap Kings, is out digitally this Friday and Daptone has just shared their take on Musique's disco single "In the Bush." It's a faithful, boogie-friendly cover. Dig.

--

PARTNER - "HONEY"

Toronto duo Partner release new album Never Give Up on Friday and have released this new riff-rocking single ahead of it. "Honey is the origin story of Josée's golden axe. In this track we recall how she first found her way to our house and joined the band. It came with a note (from Josée's dad) 'This guitar sounds just like honey going down.' Get ready for some straight up rock n roll." The video for "Honey" pays tribute to Wayne's World.

--

YAEJI - "WHEN IN SUMMER, I FORGET ABOUT THE WINTER"

Back in April, Yaeji released What We Drew and she's now shared this dreamy track that was originally exclusive to Korean and Japanese CDs of the album.

--

EL PERRO DEL MAR - "THE BELLS"

Sweden's El Perro del Mar will release new EP later this fall. Details on that are still forthcoming but she's shared this lovely, acoustic track from it. "'The Bells' was originally written for the screen, the Swedish director Lisa Aschan's film Ring mamma! (2019) about a tumultuous woman trying to make sense of her life and the people in it. So 'The Bells' is something so strange as a commissioned song about love. The song kind of grew on me."

--

MORMOR - "DON'T CRY"

Toronto artist MorMor is back with his first new music of the year. "I had started to write again in December with a few songs underway, but in March the world as we knew it came to a halt," he writes. "Though I tried to continue writing it didn’t feel right. I was told I was being hard on myself, but I have always used music as a way of making sense of things. Suddenly there were just too many things to make sense of: A Global pandemic, the sudden lockdown, shortly followed by the protests. Voices were raised around the world because people have had enough. Mourning has become so painful that people are demanding changes. I felt I had to reflect that. Tears have fallen and we can no longer pretend that we’re not all in this together."

--

TIM BURGESS (CHARLATANS) - "THE ASCENT OF THE ASCENDED"

“'The Ascent of the Ascended' - it’s about where we want to be, compared to where we find ourselves and how to bridge that gap," says Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess of the title track to his new EP which comes with a video directed by Cure collaborator Tim Pope. "I sent the song to [director] Tim Pope and he said he’d be up for making a video, his ideas really captured the atmosphere. It was quite a moment for me - I am a huge fan of Tim’s. Plus I got to fly and have a set of wings.”

--

P.E. (PILL + EATERS) - "I WANNA BE YOUR DOG" (STOOGES COVER)

Brooklyn's P.E. (members of Pill and Eaters) have done a major deconstruction of The Stooges' classic "I Wanna Be Your Dog," slowing it to a crawl but upping the heat to just below a boil. "We started working on cover songs in preparation for the tour dates to support our debut LP, Person," say the band. “'I Wanna Be Your Dog' was the first one we attempted - there’s something appealingly perverse about covering one of the most-covered songs of all time - and it was also the last song we worked on together in a room for many months. With the cancellations and separations imposed by the pandemic, we threw ourselves into remote writing & recording. The covers were a nice palette cleanser; a creative way to play with sound before committing to the next full-length." The flipside of this 7" is a cover of The Ramones' "I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend."

--

YUMI ZOUMA - "RIGHT TRACK / WRONG MAN (ALTERNATE VERSION)"

New Zealand's Yumi Zouma are releasing an alternate version of their album Truth or Consequences and here's a chilled out take on "Right Track / Wrong Man."

--

BILL CALLAHAN & BONNIE PRINCE BILLY - "RED TAILED HAWK" (THE OTHER YEARS COVER) FT MATT KINSEY

Bill Callahan and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy's weekly covers collab-a-thon continues with this take on Louisville band The Other Years' "Red Tailed Hawk." As with the previous entries in this series, they've asked another artist to provide the music, in this case it's Callahan's regular compatriot Matt Kinsey.

--

PYLON - "COOL" (RAZZ TAPE VERSION)

This alternate version of Pylon's debut single is one of the many rare gems found on their upcoming box set.

--

ADULKT LIFE - “NEW CURFEW” & “JNR SHOWTIME”

Adulkt Life, the new band from former Huggy Bear member Chris Rowley and members of Male Bonding, release their debut album, Book of Curses, on November 6 via What's Your Rupture. (Pre-order.) It's the first band Rowley's been in since Huggy Bear in the '90s. Here are two new tracks from it.

--

KING GIZZARD & THE WIZARD LIZARD - "AUTOMATION" & "EVIL DEATH TOOL (LIVE)"

Australia's King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have two new albums out in November -- one's a new studio record, one is live. Stream a track from each.

--

GRAHAM NASH - "VOTE"

Written in the Nixon era, but shelved and recorded in the Trump era, Graham Nash encourages you to vote (against Trump) on this new song. Read more here.

--

JERRY GARCIA & MERL SAUNDERS - "THE WALL SONG" (DAVID CROSBY)

The 15th installment of the GarciaLive series is coming December 4, and it'll include a newly-released rendition of Jerry Garcia, Merl Saunders, and saxophonist Martin Fierro performing the David Crosby-penned "The Wall Song" in 1971, a year before it was released on the 1972 Crosby & Nash album Graham Nash David Crosby (with Jerry on guitar). Read more here.

--

NEIL YOUNG - "HOMEFIRES" (1974)

Here's a new 1974 rarity off Neil Young's upcoming box set.

--

DEAFHEAVEN - "DAEDALUS" (LIVE IN STUDIO)

Deafheaven have announced a live-in-studio album, 10 Years Gone, of the set they had intended to perform on tour this year before the pandemic hit, which they recorded at frequent collaborator Jack Shirley's Atomic Garden studio. The first single is "Daedalus," which was originally recorded for their first demo in 2010 and very rarely played live. Read more about it here.

--

LITURGY - "LONELY OIOION"

Liturgy have released the first song off their "metal opera" album Origin of the Alimonies, and you can read more about it here.

--

CURSETHEKNIFE - "FEELING REAL" & "LOW"

Fans of Hum, Nothing, My Bloody Valentine, and other heavy shoegaze bands should check out these two new cursetheknife songs, which you can read more about here.

--

ALEX BLEEKER - "D PLUS"

Real Estate's Alex Bleeker will release his first album since 2015 in 2021, and this first single hints musically at Yo La Tengo, The Feelies, and the Grateful Dead and was inspired lyrically by the current political climate. Read more here.

--

DEJ LOAF - "NO CEILING" (ft. GUNNA)

DeJ Loaf releases her new album Sell Sole II on Friday, and you can read more about the album and lead single "No Ceiling" here.

--

JULIEN BAKER - "FAITH HEALER"

Julien Baker has announced her followup to 2017's Turn Out The Lights, and shared the first single, which is more fleshed out and full sounding than most of Julien's previous solo work. We wrote more about "Faith Healther" here.

--

LAEL NEALE - "EVERY STAR SHIVERS IN THE DARK"

New Sub Pop signee Lael Neale has shared her first single for the label, which has a Beach House feel.

--

