38 New Songs Out Today

BURIAL - "DOLPHINZ"

Burial released the gorgeous 12-minute single "Chemz" in December, followed by a split EP with Blackdown in April, and today he has put out the B-side to "Chemz," a 9-minute ambient track called "Dolphinz."

--

CITY GIRLS - "TWERKULATOR"

City Girls have officially released "Twerkulator," which went viral on TikTok after being leaked last year. It samples Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force's "Planet Rock," and as you may expect from the title, it comes with a very twerk-filled video.

--

LIL NAS X - "SUN GOES DOWN"

Lil Nas X, who is definitely not a one-hit wonder anymore, continues his path towards world-domination with this melodic, chilled-out new song.

--

BOBBY SESSIONS - "GOLD ROLEX" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER & FREDDIE GIBBS)

Dallas rapper Bobby Sessions follows a recent Megan Thee Stallion collab with a track featuring two of the best current '90s-style spitters, Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs. Benny and Freddie are both in top form on this song, and Bobby sounds pretty damn great himself.

--

DANIEL AVERY - "HAZEL & GOLD"

Daniel Avery's new album Together in Static is out June 24 via Mute and here's the new single. "Much like the previous record Love + Light from last year, Together in Static felt like it arose from nowhere in the most positive way, full of joy and hope for the future," says Daniel. "It was a beautiful crystal cocoon in which I could fully immerse myself. People sometimes ask me about what I use in the studio, what equipment I collect, but those technical details are never really at the front of my mind. For me I’ve always been drawn to something more abstract. I love the idea of taking these machines, wherever they may come from, and making them sing with a human heart or a living soul. This track definitely comes from that place. It’s something of an electronic love letter to a special person in my life and I’m really proud of it.”

--

YOO DOO RIGHT - DON'T THINK YOU CAN ESCAPE YOUR PURPOSE (ALBUM STREAM)

Named after a song by Can, Montreal's Yoo Doo RIght fall dead-center in the Venn diagram of komische, shoegaze and post-rock. They released a split with Acid Mother Temple last year and have collaborated with members of Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Braids, and have now dropped their debut album.

--

NAVY BLUE - "RITUAL (and NAVY'S REPRISE)

Navy Blue just surprise-released a new album called Navy's Reprise. The only way to hear the full album is by buying it at Navy Blue's website, but he also released a video for "Ritual," which you can watch below and read more about here.

--

POOH SHIESTY - "WELCOME TO RICHES" (ft. LIL BABY)

Pooh Shiesty's Shiesty Season is one of the most undeniable pop-rap breakthroughs of the year so far, and he's just released a spring deluxe edition which tacks on four new songs, including this earworm with Lil Baby.

--

42 DUGG - "MAYBACH" (ft. FUTURE)

Detroit rapper 42 Dugg returned today with new album Free Dem Boyz, and it's being led by the Future-featuring single "Maybach," which comes with a video. "Maybach" finds Dugg's infectiously off-kilter bounce in fine form.

--

LUKAH - "STIGMATA" (ft. BOLDY JAMES)

Memphis rapper/producer Lukah follows his very good 2021 album When The Black Hand Touches You with this psychedelic, lurching song that pairs Lukah's aggressive raps with the calmer but just as deadly voice of Boldy James.

--

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE - "24 HOURS" (ft. LIL DURK)

NYC sing-rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is gearing up for a new project called A Boogie vs Artist, and it'll feature this moody, ethereal new Lil Durk collab.

--

BIRDMAN, RODDY RICCH & LIL WAYNE - "STUNNAMAN"

Longtime collaborators (and onetime feuders) Birdman and Lil Wayne have linked up again for a new single, "STUNNAMAN," a breezy, melodic cut that also features newer star Roddy Ricch.

--

POLO G - "GANG GANG" (ft. LIL WAYNE)

More Lil Wayne: the great, ever-rising Chicago rapper Polo G follows his chart-topping single "Rapstar" with the Lil Wayne-featuring "Gang Gang," and it sure sounds like he's another hit on his hands.

--

ADAM GREEN - "THAT FUCKING FEELING"

Adam Green is back with this new single, a delicate acoustic number about "that fucking feeling when the wind is hollow and the skulls are open."

--

KOOL KEITH - "PIPES"

Kool Keith will release new album Keith's Salon on June 4 via Logistic Records. He made it with producers Triple Parked (Bruno Pronsato and Benjamin Jay) and first single "Pipes" is weird, compelling and horny.

--

RMR - "VIBES" (ft. TYLA YAWEH)

"Rascal" hitmaker RMR continues to explore new musical avenues, and this new song finds him going for more of a straightup rap/R&B thing.

--

LIL BUB & AESOP ROCK - "THE TRUTH"

Lil BUB: The Earth Years, the coffee table book commemorating the beloved internet-famous cat Lil BUB, is out today, and to celebrate the release, Aesop Rock has released this spoken word track in tribute to BUB.

--

SECRET NIGHT GANG - "JOURNEY"

UK jazz-funk collective Secret Night Gang have dropped this new groovy new track -- inspired by Brainstorm, Wood, Brass & Steel and early Earth, Wind & Fire -- on Gilles Peterson's Brownswood Recordings label.

--

ZELLA DAY - "DANCE FOR LOVE"

La singer-songwriter Zella Day, who has collaborated with Dan Auerbach, Lana Del Rey, and Weyes Blood, has shared this glistening, disco-driven new track. "I’ve been a longtime admirer of Roy Orbison and so I wrote him a love song," she says. "It’s a fan girl tribute to a man way up there up in heaven, which is exactly where I am when I sing 'Dance for Love.'"

--

ERICK THE ARCHITECT - "LET IT GO" (RÜDE CÅT REMIX)

Flatbush Zombies' Erick The Architect has launched a remix series for songs on his recently released solo EP Future Proof, and the first one is this glistening, shuffling rework of "Let It Go" by RÜDE CÅT.

--

BINKI - "CLAY PIGEON"

Genre-fluid artist Binki follows his hip hop-infused 2019 single "Heybb!" with the anthemic indie rock of "Clay Pigeon," the first taste of his debut EP MOTOR FUNCTION, due August 13 via FADER Label.

--

DUNCAN BARLOW (BY THE GRACE OF GOD) - "LOVE ME THE WAY YOU DO"

Duncan Barlow (of veteran post-hardcore bands By the Grace of God, Guilt, and Endpoint) is gearing up for a solo album, Colony Collapse, which was made with help from Joe Plummer (Modest Mouse, Black Heart Procession), Jason Lowenstein (Sebadoh), and the fist single is the atmospheric, slow-burning indie rock of "Love Me The Way You Do."

Duncan Barlow - Love Me The Way You Do (Official Video) from Mind Over Matter Records on Vimeo.

--

OMAR RODRIGUEZ-LOPEZ & JOHN FRUSCIANTE - S/T

Omar Rodríguez-López (At The Drive-In, Mars Volta) just released his entire back catalogue to streaming services. It's a lot of music -- 62 albums, including 36 that have never been available on streaming before now. That includes this 2010 collaboration with Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante.

--

TOD LIPPY - "AMBITIONS"

Esopus magazine founder Tod Lippy has shared this new single whose lyrics -- and the song's video -- draw directly from his teenage years. "Its lyrics were pulled directly from my senior high school yearbook," says Tod, "namely -- the 'ambitions' section beside the photo of each graduating senior. The video was shot over the course of one day at my alma mater, which was closed in 2018 due to declining enrollment."

--

WEDNESDAY - "HANDSOME MAN"

Asheville, NC band Wednesday have announced their third album, Twin Plagues, due out August 13 via Orindal Records. The first single is "Handsome Man," a fuzzy, rocking track that fans of Hop Along should enjoy. "This song is kind of about using absurdity as an outlet," lead vocalist and guitarist Karly Hartzman says. "I think the magical realism/absurd nature of Richard Braughtigan/George Saunders/Isabell Allende novels is what attracts me to them. I find comfort now in things that make no sense. Believing things happen in a random fashion is the only comfort in a world where bad things are always happening on purpose."

--

PERRY FARRELL, TAYLOR HAWKINS, ELLIOT EASTON, & DAVID BRYAN – “MEND”

Perry Farrell has teamed up with Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Elliot Easton (The Cars), and Bon Jovi’s David Bryan -- that's an interesting combo -- for this glammy, orchestral psych-rock track that Perry says comes from trying to hold onto a relationship with a friend. “I’ve tried to reach through his ribcage and examine the heart of a good friend. Tried to empathize with what he was going through. I tried to mend my friend.”

--

ACID HOUSE KINGS - "A LITTLE DANCING"

Swedish indiepop greats Acid House Kings have been mostly dormant since 2011's Music Sounds Better With You (which featured the great single "Would You Say Stop?") but have now come out of their long hibernation.

--

TWIN SHADOW - "GET CLOSER"

Twin Shadow (George Lewis Jr.) will release his self-titled fifth album on July 9 via Cheree Cheree. The album was inspired by the soul and punk he listened to growing up, as well as his Dominican heritage.

--

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE - "CALL ME CRUELLA"

Florence sings the title song for upcoming Disney 101 Dalmatians prequel Cruella which she co-wrote with score composer Nicholas Britell.

--

BREANNA BARBARA - "THE WAY OUT"

Breanna Barbara released a new single, "Big Bang Blues," last month, and now she's back with another. "The Way Out" is dark and foreboding, with just Breanna's delicate guitar and smokey voice to power it.

--

THE HEAD AND THE HEART - "OUR HOUSE"

A 50th anniversary deluxe reissue of CSNY's Déjà Vu is out today, and to celebrate, The Head and The Heart covered one of its classics tracks. "When we first started as a band, we shared a two bedroom apartment where ‘Our House’ was played so much it became like a mantra of unity and connection to each other, as we discovered what we wanted to do within our music," they say. "To say it’s an honor to now be asked to cover that very same song is an understatement. Happy 50th anniversary you legends! 'Déjà Vu' Forever!"

--

THE TRAGICALLY HIP - "OUCH"

The Tragically Hip surprise released Saskadelphia today. It's not an unfinished record they were working on when frontman Gord Downie lost his battle with cancer in 2017, but five unreleased tracks from 1990 which were recorded during sessions in New Orleans for their 1991 album, Road Apples, and one live song, "Montreal," recorded in 2001 that was written around the same time as the other but whose studio tapes could not be found. “I went ‘WOW’ when I heard ‘Ouch’ after all this time,” said guitarist Rob Baker. “We were a pretty good little band.”

--

LATTO (fka MULATTO) - "THE BIGGEST"

Mulatto changed her name to Latto (following controversy) and her first single under her new moniker is "The Biggest." Read more about the song and the name change here.

--

SA-ROC - "THE REBIRTH" (ft. MF DOOM, prod. EVIDENCE)

Sa-Roc released a deluxe edition of last year's The Sharecropper's Daughter featuring six bonus tracks, including this one with the late MF DOOM. Read more here.

--

TIMES OF GRACE (KILLSWITCH ENGAGE) - "BURDEN OF BELIEF"

Times of Grace, the post-metal side project of Killswitch Engage vocalist Jesse Leach and guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz, have announced their second-ever album and first in ten years, Songs of Loss and Separation (which you can pre-order on limited white vinyl, along with a signed print), and released lead single "Burden of Belief," which you can read more about here.

--

LINK 80 - "JUNKIE MAN" (RANCID COVER)

Ska-punk vets Link 80 have regrouped for this "Junkie Man" cover off the upcoming, just-announced tribute album to Rancid's ...And Out Come the Wolves. Read more about it here.

--

ANGELIQUE KIDJO - "AFRICA, ONE OF A KIND" (ft. MR. EAZI & SALIF KEITA)

Angélique Kidjo announced her first album of original music in seven years, and it's loaded with cool guests, including Mr. Eazi and Salif Keita, who are on this new single. Read more about it here.

--

PET SHOP BOYS - "CRICKET WIFE"

Pet Shop Boys have just release new song "Cricket Wife" which is pretty different for the synthpop duo, and not just because it's 10 minutes long. The track began life as a orchestral piece by Chris Lowe, with Neil Tennant adding lyrics that began life as a poem.

--

