OPEN MIKE EAGLE - "BURNER ACCOUNT" (ft. ARMAND HAMMER)

Way back in 2013, Open Mike Eagle appeared on Armand Hammer's album Race Music, and now he's got a new single out that they feature on. Quelle Chris, a frequent collaborator of both artists, produced it. As you'd expect, it's a match made in underground rap heaven.

MAKAYA MCCRAVEN - "AUTUMN IN NEW YORK (AKA SPRING IN CHICAGO)"

Makaya McCraven has shared another song off Deciphering The Message, for which he reworks classic songs from the Blue Note catalog. This one's of Kenny Burrell’s 1958 song "Autumn In New York," and Makaya's version breathes completely new life into it.

MOMENTUM - "OVERKILL"

LA hardcore band Momentum (whose members have also played in Vamachara and Constrict) will release a self-titled LP on September 24 via DAZE, and lead single "Overkill" is a raw, metallic rager.

BIG D AND THE KIDS TABLE - "TOYED"

Ska-punk lifers Big D and the Kids Table have shared the third single off their first proper album in eight years, DO YOUR ART, and it's another sharp, catchy song that finds these vets in fine form.

WINE LIPS - "EYES"

Toronto's Wine Lips will release their new album Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party on October 29 via Stomp Records, and this new song is a garage-punk sugar rush.

BARTEES STRANGE - "LADY LUCK" (RICHARD SWIFT COVER)

Secretly Canadian's 25th Anniversary celebration continues with Bartees Strage's new cover of Richard Swift's "Lady Luck." "This is a great song and one of my favorites from Richard Swift, god rest him," Bartees says. "I was really not sure how to approach the song because normally I don't do direct covers, but I just love the arrangement and how the song was recorded so much that I just tried to do something that was true to the original but slightly different. I did some hard pan drums but still wanted it to feel very personal. Shout out to Richard Swift and shout out to Secretly for having me do this. I really enjoyed it. Hope you like it!"

TASHA & GREGORY UHLMANN - "LULLABY" (THE CHICKS COVER)

Also from Secretly Canadian's 25th Anniversary celebration is this new cover of The Chicks' "Lullaby" from Tasha and Gregory Uhlmann. "​​I've been listening to this song since I was very young, and remember singing it with my mom at my aunt's wedding when I was 12 or 13," Tasha says. "For that reason, it feels very tender and special to me, and I enjoyed finding a way to make it even dreamier to fit my style and mood. I'm so appreciative of Greg's musicianship - this song deserved texture and richness and romance and he provided just that." Gregory adds, "I often struggle with making covers. I've started some and usually abandon them, but something about this song and working with Tasha on it felt so natural. Her performance of it was so strong and I tried to keep that as the focus and to simply add landscapes in support of her delivery. I hope you enjoy this dreamy interpretation of 'Lullaby.'"

IGNITE - "ANTI-COMPLICITY ANTHEM" & "TURN XXI"

Orange County melodic hardcore vets Ignite have released their first two songs with new singer Eli Santana (of Holy Grail). Even without longtime vocalist Zoltán Téglás, it still sounds like Ignite.

DOOMS CHILDREN (mem ALEXISONFIRE) - "HEAVY YEAR"

Wade MacNeil (Alexisonﬁre, Gallows) will release his self-titled debut album as Dooms Children on October 20 via Dine Alone, and it'll feature recent single "Flower Moon" as well as the just-released "Heavy Year." It kinda sounds like a more psychedelic version of Chuck Ragan's solo career, and it's cool stuff.

DAVID CROSBY - "LAUGHING" (DEMO)

David Crosby has shared another previously unreleased track off the expanded 50th anniversary reissue of his classic debut solo album IF I Could Only Remember My Name. This one's a stripped-back demo of "Laughing," which appears in a more fleshed-out form on the original album. This bare-bones version might be even more gorgeous. Get the remastered vinyl in our store.

PLACEBO - "BEAUTIFUL JAMES"

Anthemic black eyeliner fans Placebo are back with their first new single in five years and "Beautiful James" finds the band sounding as big as usual. “If the song serves to irritate the squares and the uptight, so gleefully be it," says frontman Brian Molko. "But it remains imperative for me that each listener discovers their own personal story within it - I really don’t want to tell you how to feel.”

DAMIEN JURADO - "TAKE YOUR TIME"

"Take Your Time is a very special one off single song release by Damien Jurado that does not appear on any of his albums. The mood and words speak for it self." The mood and words, together, say relax and take your time and say it in a very mellow, '70s kind of way.

TOGETHER PANGEA - "RAPTURE"

"People have become so desensitized to the climate crisis," say Together Pangea of their apocalyptic new single and video. "We hear about and see images of natural disasters associated with the worsening climate situation so often that most of us have developed a callous to it. This video is meant to provoke a visceral response to seeing all these images. The lyrics to the song are about how some religious folks welcome these disasters as a sign of the end times when they will be saved by their devotion to god. THE RAPTURE is here today." New album DYE is out October 22.

TONY BENNETT & LADY GAGA - "LOVE FOR SALE"

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga's second duets album, Love for Sale, is out October 1 and is a tribute to the songs of Cole Porter. Here's the title track which has been recorded by everyone from Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Astrud Gilberto to Elvis Costello, Vic Goddard and Seal

BEARS IN TREES - "GREAT HEIGHTS"

UK band Bears In Trees have announced their new album and everybody else smiled back, due November 19 via Counter Intuitive Records. It'll include this catchy, modest indie rock single, "Great Heights."

SCHEDULE 1 - "PAINT IT RED"

Schedule 1 (members of Bishops Green, Dead Cells, Candy(BC) and Systematik) will release their debut 12" on January 28 via Dirt Cult, and lead single "Paint It Red" is gothy garage punk with an equal amount of attitude and melody.

UNWED SAILOR - "THE FAITHFUL ANCHOR" (REMASTERED)

Post-rock vets Unwed Sailor are putting out an expanded, remastered 20th anniversary reissue of their 2001 debut LP The Faithful Anchor on November 19 via Spartan Records, and here's the newly-remastered version of the gorgeous title track.

MATT POND PA - "STATE OF GOLD. PT. 2"

As mentioned, Matt Pond PA are putting out a reworked reissue of The State of Gold on September 24, and here's the latest single and video.

HALFNOISE - "TWO OF US"

Halfnoise (aka Paramore's Zac Farro) is gearing up for a new album called Motif, and the first single is the indie-funk-pop of "Two of Us." He's also got release shows in Nashville, Brooklyn, and LA.

NHC (DAVE NAVARRO, TAYLOR HAWKINS, CHRIS CHANEY) - “FEED THE CRUEL” & “BETTER MOVE ON”

Old pals and alt-rock vets Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, and Chris Chaney have formed NHC and will make their live debut at the Ohana fest soon. Ahead of that they've shared two songs that sound pretty much like what you'd expect from members of Jane's Addiction and Foo Fighters.

NIK BRINKMAN - "SUGARLAND"

New Zealand’s Nik Brinkman released his debut solo album, Secret Stairs, which he made with Emanuel Lundgren (Loney Dear / I’m From Barcelona). Fans of jangly dreampop -- and superior art design -- take note.

JEFF TWEEDY - TED LASSO THEME (MARCUS MUMFORD COVER)

We prefer Jeff's version to the original.

ACTORS - "COLD EYES"

Vancouver's ACTORS have been making dark, danceable post-punk for the better part of a decade, and are gearing up to release their second album, Acts of Worship, on October 1 via Artoffact Records. Sultry new single "Cold Eyes" sounds like neon-lit black leather, as frontman Jason Corbett whisper-growls over an incessant, minimal beat.

SHARON VAN ETTEN FT ANGEL OLSEN - "FEMME FATALE" (VELVET UNDERGROUND COVER)

Sharon Van Etten has shared her cover of "Femme Fatale" from the upcoming I'll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico. It's a somnambulistic rendition, sounding somewhere between waking a dreaming -- hazy, mysterious and just a little trip-hoppy. Angel Olsen's backing vocals makes it all the more surreal.

COMEBACK KID - "NO EASY WAY OUT"

As they gear up to tour, long-running Canadian hardcore band Comeback Kid have put out a new single, and this one's a real scorcher. Watch the video here.

INTEGRITY - "THE RITES OF LOVE AND DEATH" (NOTHING COVER)

Originally released for Two Minutes to Late Night's Splitsville series, Integrity have now put out their eerie cover of Nothing's "The Rites of Love and Death" on all digital platforms.

ZILLAKAMI - "BLEACH" (ft. DENZEL CURRY)

Not only does City Morgue member ZillaKami's "Bleach" share its title with a Nirvana album, it's also fueled by some guitar that sounds straight out of the '90s alt-rock era. It's on his new album DOG BOY and it features fellow rock-friendly rapper Denzel Curry.

MOZZY - "BEAT THE CASE" (ft. EST GEE & BABYFACE RAY)

West Coast rap great Mozzy's new album Untreated Trauma is out now, and one of its most anticipated songs was this one, which features two very promising up-and-comers: EST Gee and Babyface Ray.

EZRA FURMAN - SEX EDUCATION: SONGS FROM SEASON 3

Ezra Furman already sountracked the first two seasons of Netflix series Sex Education, and now she's shared an EP for the third season, with three new songs and two with her band Ezra Furman & The Harpoons from 2011. "The release of this show feels like a triumph," Ezra says. "There were so many obstacles to making art during the pandemic. Nonetheless, my three bandmates and I found a way, in late summer 2020, to collaborate with Oli and the Sex Education team, partly in person and partly across long distances, to play a small part in making another season of a great, original and vital TV show. I’m proud of this music and I feel so lucky to be involved in Sex Education."

D SMOKE - "COMMON SENSE" (ft. SIR)

D Smoke has announced a new album, War & Wonders, and lead single "Common Sense" features his TDE-signed brother SiR.

TOTAL MELTDOWN - "BLAME ME"

Total Meltdown are a new-ish New York hardcore band with members of On the Might of Princes, Perfect World, and Spotlights, and new single "Blame Me" is a dose of sludgy, slowed-down hardcore that hearkens back to My War-era Black Flag.

DARIUS KOSKI - "OFF WITH THEIR HEADS" & "MY EVERY NOTION"

Darius Koski of Swingin' Utters has put out a new two-song single, and it finds him offering up jangly folk.

SOARS (mem CULT OF LUNA, PG.LOST) - "THE HEIST"

Kristian Karlsson (Cult of LUna, pg.lost) is also a solo artist under the name Soars, and his new single "The Heist" is a towering piece of post-rock.

THE LURKING FEAR (AT THE GATES, etc) - "COSMIC MACABRE"

The Lurking Fear, an old school style death metal band fronted by Tomas Lindberg (At The Gates, Disfear, etc), have announced a new album and you can read more about lead single "Cosmic Macabre" here.

LAKEYAH - "313-414" (ft. TEE GRIZZLEY)

Rising, prolific rapper Lakeyah will release a Gangsta Grillz mixtape, My Time, on September 24 via Quality Control. First single "313-414" is a tough, menacing song that finds Lakeyah trading bars with Tee Grizzley. Read more about it here.

EXODUS - "CLICKBAIT"

Thrash legends Exodus have shared the second single off their first album in seven years, and you can read more about it here.

BRIAN WILSON - "GOD ONLY KNOWS" (from AT MY PIANO)

Brian Wilson has announced a new album, At My Piano, which features him playing solo piano renditions of Beach Boys classics. Here's the first taste. Read more here.

ABRASKADABRA - "SET US FREE"

Brazilian ska-punks Abraskabdra have shared the third and final single from their upcoming album Make Yourself At Home (get it on limited gold vinyl), and you can read more about it here.

