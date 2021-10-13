So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MAXO KREAM - "GREENER KNOTS"

Maxo Kream's anticipated new album Weight of the World arrives this Friday and here's another promising taste of it: the Hit-Boy-produced "Greener Knots."

--

SMILE - "CALL MY NAME" FT. ROBYN

Smile, aka Björn Yttling of Peter Bjork and John and Joakim Åhlund, are releasing a new album, Phantom Island, due out November 19 via Chimp Limbs/Ingrid. The latest single is "Call My Name," a bouncy track featuring Robyn, who says, "I love singing ‘Call My Name’ and it was a true pleasure to record it and rave around in this beautiful song together with Joakim and Björn.” Åhlund adds, "We’ve had the song knocking about for quite some time, but when Robyn sang it, she really lifted it to another level, her vocal is just packed with so much emotion."

--

SNAIL MAIL - "BEN FRANKLIN"

Snail Mail's new album Valentine is due out November 5 via Matador (pre-order on vinyl), and the latest single is the synthy, distorted "Ben Franklin." "I wanted to sonically and lyrically get out of my comfort zone with 'Ben Franklin,'" Lindsey Jordan says. "It felt only right that the visual accompaniment should include dancing in front of a camera and holding a 10 foot snake close to my face."

--

SLEAFORD MODS - "I DON'T RATE YOU (ORBITAL REMIX)"

“Orbital made most other contemporaries look daft in the early days of dance music,” says Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson. Orbital's Paul and Phil Hartnoll have had a go at the Mods' "I Don't Rate You," from this year's Spare Ribs, taking it into decidedly more techno territory.

--

EMMA RUTH RUNDLE - "BLOOMS OF OBLIVION"

Having previously shared the piano-fueled "Return" off her new album Engine of Hell (vinyl pre-order), Emma Ruth Rundle returns to guitar-fueled dark folk on the stunning six-minute second single "Blooms of Oblivion."

--

SUNKING - "PARCEL" (ft. TELEPORTER)

It was recently revealed that Seattle avant-jazz group High Pulp signed to ANTI-, and now it's been revealed that sunking (aka High Pulp members Rob Granfelt and Antoine Marte) have also signed to ANTI-. Their first single for the label is the experimental, ambient pop of "Parcel."

--

CONSTANT SMILES - "DAISY, TABLE FOR THREE"

"I wrote ‘Daisy, Table For Three’ at one of the lowest points in my life, after a breakup and while trying to get sober," says Constant Smiles' Ben Jones of their pretty, string-laden new song and video. "I was in a place where all I could see was the destruction in my life and the responsibility I felt for it, which I was really struggling to process. Around that time I had a conversation with an ex from my past and she told me that she and her husband were going to have a baby. I wasn't a very good partner to her and seeing the healing she experienced and the life she was happy building gave me hope, when I needed it the most, that things could get better."

--

JORDANA & TV GIRL - NEW SUMMER’S OVER EP

NYC's Jordana has teamed up with L.A.'s TV Girl for a fun EP of sample-driven, funky indiepop.

--

NICOLE ATKINS - "PROMISED LAND"

Nicole Atkins will release new album Memphis Ice on December 10. It's a soulful reimagining of last year's Italian Ice and you can get a taste right now. “‘Promised Land’ is a song about losing your sense of self and finally having the courage to go find it again,” says Atkins. “Even if it meant losing people and places you loved. I wrote this song a long time ago. I was living in someone else’s dream and becoming a shadow. I’ve recorded this song a few times and it always felt too encumbered with a full production. When we went in to record Memphis Ice, I realized it was the perfect place and time to record ‘Promised Land.’ Raw and performative. Nothing to hide behind.”

--

GOLD DUST - "BROOKSIDE CEMETERY BLUES"

As mentioned, Kindling and Ampere member Stephen Pierce is releasing his debut solo album as Gold Dust this Friday, and this new single feels lifted straight from the '60s psych-rock era.

--

BRIAN FALLON - "AMAZING GRACE"

The second single from Brian Fallon's upcoming album of hymns is a rendition of "Amazing Grace." Though it's unmistakably "Amazing Grace," Brian turns it into a somber indie song in the vein of Bon Iver or Bright Eyes.

--

FPA - "PRINCESS WIKO"

Frances Priya Anczarski is releasing her new album as FPA, Princess Wiko, on November 5 via 37d03d, and the latest single is the title track, a gorgeous song with stirring strings.

--

JIM LINDBERG (PENNYWISE) - "YOU'RE NOT ALONE"

Pennywise frontman Jim Lindberg has announced a new folk rock solo album, Songs From The Elkhorn Trail, due digitally November 19 via Epitaph (and physically on May 6, 2022). It was produced abd mixed by Tedd Hutt (Gaslight Anthem, Lucero, Dropkick Murphys) and it was made with David Hidalgo Jr. (Social Distortion) on drums, Joe Gittleman (The Mighty, Mighty BossTones, Avoid One Thing) on bass, and Marc Orrell (The Dropkick Murphys, The Walker Roaders) on guitar. New single "You're Not Alone" is rustic and acoustic guitar-based, but still has some of Jim's punk grit.

--

COURTNEY BARNETT - "SMILE REAL NICE"

Courtney Barnett's new album Things Take Time, Take Time, is due out November 12 via Mom + Pop, but her new track "Smile Real Nice" is actually the theme song to Apple TV+'s new Harriet The Spy adaptation, which comes out next month.

--

HIATUS KAIYOTE - "CANOPIC JAR"

Hiatus Kaiyote recently released their new album Mood Valiant on Brainfeeder/Ninja Tune, and now they've already put out a new single. It's an off-kilter funk song and here's what singer Nai Palm says about it: "A canopic jar is an ancient artifact from Egypt. When they preserved the body through mummification for the afterlife, the organs were contained in a canopic jar. I used this image of preserving something in this lifetime to be accessed in another as a metaphor for an un obtainable relationship, to re-appear throughout the ages because circumstance won’t allow it this time around."

--

SUNFLOWER BEAN - "BABY DON'T CRY"

Sunflower Bean shared their first new music of the year, "Baby Don't Cry," which was produced and mixed by Jacob Portrait of Unknown Mortal Orchestra. "So many things in our lives are disposable," the band writes. "Content and news is consumed and discarded leaving us unfulfilled. ‘Baby Don’t Cry’ is about enjoying the real. The things right in front of us that give us meaning and how sometimes, even sad songs can give you that warm feeling of hope."

--

BAD HISTORY MONTH - "DEATH TAKES A HOLIDAY"

Bad History Month has shared another song off his upcoming split with Nyxy Nyx, and this one's a drifting, sorta-psychedelic indie folk song.

--

FUNERAL CHANT - "ONEIRIC PERVERSION"

Oakland black/death metallers Funeral Chant will release their sophomore album Dawn of Annihilation on November 1 via Carbonized Records, and you can hear the raw, furious second single "Oneiric Perversion" over at Decibel. Previous single "Lucifuge Domain" below.

--

CASPER SKULLS - "THE MOUTH"

Here's a second taste of Casper Skulls' new album Knows No Kindness, and it's another lovely sounding indie song, with some folk/country flourishes.

--

TOR LUNDVALL - "FOREVER RAIN"

Tor Lundvall will release new album Beautiful Illusions on December 10 via Dais Records, and lead single "Forever Rain" is a blissful, ethereal offering of ambient pop.

--

JENNIFER O'CONNOR - "BORN AT THE DISCO"

“This one is kind of my love letter to music,” says Jennifer O’Connor of the title track from her upcoming seventh album, Born at the Disco. “The one constant in my life for as long back as I can remember has been my love of music. I was kind of a quiet, shy kid with a big inner life, and music was, and probably still is, my best friend. It’s gotten me through a lot and continues to offer me so much—I am forever grateful that we found one another.” The album's out November 5.

--

WILLIAM TYLER - "FROZEN SHELTERS"

William Tyler has just released this 38-minute soundscape via Longform Editions. "This piece evokes the feeling of being in a bomb shelter during the end of the world and somehow the music on some radio station that has survived the initial blast keeps playing—eerie and comforting," says William. "Ghostly music for a ghostly landscape. I was trying to distill some of the isolation of the last two years and some of the beauty that pokes through the loneliness even if it sounds far away, buried, or not even totally present." He adds that "Frozen Shelters" is made from "recordings of AM radio heavily processed through tape saturation and specifically this pedal made in Knoxville TN called the Microcosm."

--

BARRIE - "FRANKIE"

About her new single "Frankie," Barrie Lindsay says, "Glen Campbell had just died and the radio was playing 'Wichita Lineman.' It felt relevant to the social justice movements at the moment, to the push for democratic socialism, or at least a rejection of capitalism and where it’s gotten us. The Wichita Lineman has a shitty oppressive job that isolates and overworks him, as many Americans do, and instead of feeling outraged on his behalf, we honor and lionize his commitment to labor. The song is a great litmus test. People either find the character really heroic and noble, or find the whole situation sad and fucked.”

--

CUMGIRL8 - "BUGS"

Here's another dark, post-punky track from Cumgirl8's upcoming RIPcumgirl8 EP. "'Bugs' evokes a rapid-paced life with a heavy nostalgia for still, melancholy moments; a hyperactivity-induced stumble into what you are left with when you come out of an episode of madness that never really stops."

--

ERIN RAE - "MODERN WOMAN"

Alt-country singer Erin Rae announced a new album, produced by Jonathan Wilson and featuring guest appearances by Kevin Morby, Hand Habits, and Ny Oh. Read more about lead single "Modern Woman" here.

--

IMARHAN - "ACHINKAD"

Tinariwen cohorts Imarhan have announced their third album, Aboogi, which will be out January 28 via City Slang. The album features Sudanese singer Sulafa Elyas, Super Furry Animals‘ Gruff Rhys, Tinariwen‘s Abdallah Ag Alhousseyni, and more.

--

SAD13 - "TRICK OR TREAT" ('CATDOG' COVER)

Sadie Dupuis' solo project Sad13 has contributed a song to new Halloween-themed compilation, Creepy Covers. As the title suggests, it features artists doing versions of spooky songs, with proceeds going to Trans Defense Fund LA. Sad13 have covered "Trick or Treat" from Nickelodeon animated series Catdog.

--

BAMBARA - "MYTHIC LOVE"

Bambara have announced Love On My Mind, a six-song mini-LP that will be out February 25 via Wharf Cat. Here's the storming, smoky first single.

--

YOUNG PRISMS - "YOURSIDE"

San Francisco shoegazers Young Prisms, who released two excellent albums in the early 2010s on Kanine Records, took an extended hiatus but are now back with us and have just released their first new music in a decade.

--

MR TWIN SISTER - "BALLARINO"

Mr Twin Sister have announced new album Al Mundo Azul which will be out November 19. “We wanted to flip stylistic switches to their opposite positions," says the band's Gabel D’Amico. "Immediacy over complexity, alien sounds over natural ones, loose playing over perfect takes." "Ballarino" is the new single.

--

FRANKIE COSMOS - "SLIDE" (LOMELDA COVER) & LOMELDA - "SAD 2" (FRANKIE COSMOS COVER)

In honor of the label's 10th anniversary, Double Double Whammy has announced a compilation with 14 DDW artists covering their labelmates. Hear the first two singles below and read more here.

--

WORSHIP - "VISCERAL"

California sludge metallers Worship have shared a new song off their upcoming EP Many Masters, and you can read more about it here.

--

SERPENTWITHFEET - "DOWN NUH RIVER"

serpentwithfeet announced a new EP, DEACON'S GROVE, and shared the first single, which you can read more about here.

--

RID OF ME - "TRAVELLING"

Noisy Philly punks Rid of Me (who are named after the PJ Harvey album and feature members of Fight Amp, Anxiety Spiral, Low Dose, Legendary Divorce, and Soul Glo) have shared "Travelling" (two Ls) off their upcoming LP Traveling (one L), and you can read more about it here.

--

AESOP ROCK x BLOCKHEAD - "JAZZ HANDS"

Underground rap lifer Aesop Rock and producer Blockhead have been working together for decades -- Blockhead produced several tracks on Aesop Rock's classic 2000s albums, including fan favorite singles like "Daylight" and "None Shall Pass" -- but they've never made an entire album together... until now. Read more about lead single "Jazz Hands" here.

--

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE - "CONEY ISLAND" (BAND DEMO)

Death Cab For Cutie have announced a 20th anniversary edition of The Photo Album with all kinds of bonus content, including this demo of "Coney Island" which is much different than the album version. Read more here.

--

HEART & LUNG - "WATCH YOU SUFFER"

Cleveland punks Heart & Lung's new LP Twistin’ The Knife Away comes out on Red Scare Industries this Friday and you can read more about new single "Watch You Suffer" here.

--

MARISSA PATERNOSTER - "WHITE DOVE"

Screaming Females' Marissa Paternoster has announced her first-ever solo album, and you can read more about lead single "White Dove" here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.