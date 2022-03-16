38 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ROSALÍA - "HENTAI"

Rosalía's anticipated new album MOTOMAMI finally arrives this Friday, and though a lot of the singles have shown off Rosalía's pop side, she does still embrace a more traditional sound on the album, like with this jazz-tinged ballad.

--

UNDEATH - "NECROBIONICS"

Rochester death metallers Undeath have shared the third taste of their anticipated sophomore album It's Time... To Rise From The Grave, and it's a punishing mix of old school death metal and thrash influences presented in a totally fresh way.

--

UFOMAMMUT - "PSYCHOSTASIA"

Italian psychedelic metal band Ufomammut have announced their ninth album, Fenice, due May 6 via Neurot Recordings. The first single is "Psychostasia," a seven-minute song that remains in a constant state of suspense for the first half of the song before finally exploding into cathartic sludge. It requires some patience, but the payoff is very worth it.

--

MURALS - "OUT OF SIGHT, OUT OF SPINE" (ft. SILENT PLANET'S GARRETT RUSSELL)

Murals, the new project with members of Hail The Sun, I The Mighty, and more, and a revolving cast of vocalists, recently released their debut single ft. Kaonashi's Peter Rono, and now they've put out another single, this time with Silent Planet's Garrett Russell. It's a shapeshifting metalcore song somewhere in the sphere of Every Time I Die, Underoath, and The Chariot, and a portion of proceeds from the track will be donated to Refugees International.

--

WEEZER - “A LITTLE BIT OF LOVE”

Weezer have announced a new series of seasonal EPs called SZNZ. Each one will feature a song that interpolates Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, along with some new, regular Weezer songs. The first of those, SZNZ: Spring, is out for the vernal equinox on Sunday, March 20 but you can check out "A Little Bit of Love" now.

--

YAWNERS - "RIVERS CUOMO"

Spanish indie/emo band Yawners will release their new album Duplo on May 6 via Big Scary Monsters, and the album's new single is a breezy ode to Weezer's frontman.

--

SUDAN ARCHIVES - "HOME MAKER"

Sudan Archives, aka Brittney Denise Parks, returns with her first new music in three years in the form of this this appealing slice of arty R&B whose inspiration was domesticity. "It took nesting — building a home, investing in partners that were worth my investment — to shake my anxiety and depression," Parks says. "For me, homemaking is a service to mental health and coping with fear and isolation. This song is about the effort put into making a relationship work and giving love a place to live."

--

ETHAN GRUSKA & BON IVER - “SO UNIMPORTANT”

Ethan Gruska and Bon Iver have recorded a new song for Sylvan Esso's Psychic Hotline Singles label. Track was written and recorded remotely during the pandemic and features string arrangements by Rob Moose and percussion from Blake Mills and Matt Chamberlain. “My dear friend and great drummer, JT Bates, showed me the music of Ethan Gruska a number of years ago," says Justin. "It's not often that something IMMEDIATELY grasps you where you stand like his music did. It only happens a few times in one's life. Ethan’s musicality and touch has magic in it. We have not yet met in person, but have exchanged the longest, flirtiest texts in history. I hope to be near the mine of his mind for as long as possible. This song is just the first thing I threw at the wall. He scraped it off that wall, and turned it into a song I'll appreciate forever.”

--

SAM GENDEL AND ANTONIA CYTRYNOWICZ - "WONDERING, WAITING"

Also out today via Psychic Hotline is this slinky, alluring single by Sam Gendel and Antonia Cytrynowicz (who is the younger sister of Sam's significant other, Marcella). "Sam came out last summer around the block party and we spent a blissful rainy week just improvising in the studio with friends”, says Nick Sanborn of Psychic Hotline/Sylvan Esso. “One of those nights we’re both sitting in the main room just going back and forth playing each other unreleased stuff we’re working on and he puts on this vocal record that just floors me, unlike anything I’ve ever heard, it’s so pure and immediate and free, one of those albums where you can’t tell where or when it’s from. Finally after like the fifth track and me pestering him for more context he tells me the singer is his partner’s 11 year old little sister Antonia, and that they improvised the whole thing together. I think I just sat there for the rest of the night with my mouth hanging open, listening to the whole thing. I’ve been listening to it ever since."

--

LUCIUS - "DANCE AROUND IT" FT. BRANDI CARLILE & SHERYL CROW

Lucius' new album Second Nature is out next month, and the latest single is "Dance Around It." "In many ways ‘Dance Around It’ cracked the intention for the entire record," Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe say; "to dance through the darkness. To take what may have been isolating and internal, and instead, make it loud, and put it on display - give it legs to dance. When we brought it to the studio, we asked our dear friends and collaborators (pinch me) Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile to sing with us; they were so present and instrumental during the writing and recording of our record - and hearing them sing on this track felt like dancing through that last part of a dark tunnel."

--

GUPPY - "IF I WANTED TO"

Los Angeles-based indie punks Guppy are releasing a new album, Big Man Says Slappydoo, on April 22 via Lauren Records, and the latest single is the Sarah Tudzin (illuminati hotties) produced "If I Wanted To," a buoyant indie pop track.

--

ABIGAIL LAPELL - "LAND OF PLENTY"

Toronto singer/songwriter Abigail Lapell's new album Stolen Time comes out April 22 via Outside Music, and if you're into classic folk like Joni Mitchell and Sandy Denny, you should check out this gorgeous new song, which "was inspired by her family's fleeing from Eastern Europe during the Holocaust into Canada as well as reflecting on today’s global migrant crisis."

--

HOLLAND BELLE - "ARROW"

New York-via-LA singer/songwriter Holland Belle (who used to front Nightjacket) will release her debut solo album Bird Song on May 13, and here's the lovely lead single "Arrow."

--

HAND MODEL (WRECK AND REFERENCE) - "TOXIC FLOWER"

Hand Model, the solo project of Wreck and Reference's Ignat Frege, teams with Morgan Fox for a new EP, Game Changers, due April 29 via The Flenser. Lead single "Toxic Flower" is a dose of creepy, synthy post-punk.

--

MINT GREEN - "TRYING"

Boston indie band Mint Green will release their new album All Girls Go To Heaven on June 3 via Pure Noise, and here's catchy, driving new single "Trying."

--

CAMICHES - "DURMIENDO EN EL CAMINO"

Mexico City punks Camiches have signed to Wiretap and will release a new EP on the label later this year, but first here's anthemic lead single "Durmiendo En El Camino."

--

MAGNOLIA PARK - "DEJA VU" (ft. ACTION/ADVENTURE)

Magnolia Park and Action/Adventure are two of the leading bands in the latest wave of pop punk, so it's exciting that they've teamed up for a collaborative song. It's a fun track, with an explosive chorus that sounds straight out of the early 2000s Drive-Thru Records era and trap beats to bring it into 2022.

--

INSTILL - DEMO 2021

INSTILL may be a new band from the Midwest, but their new demo (out now on New Morality Zine) sounds straight out of the mid '80s DC Revolution Summer scene. If you dig that era/style of emotional, melodic hardcore, check this out.

--

XL LIFE - "JUST DO IT"

If you like Turnstile, but you miss the Nonstop Feeling era and you want a new band that keeps that sound alive, look no further than UK Band XL Life's new single "Just Do It."

--

WORMROT - "BEHIND CLOSED DOORS"

Singapore grinders Wormrot have announced a new album, Hiss, due July 8 via Earache Records (pre-order), and lead single "Behind Closed Doors" is a 90-second scorcher that starts out as crisp, precise, and totally badass grindcore before turning into classic thrash at the end.

--

DANIEL VILLARREAL - "UNCANNY"

Chicago drummer Daniel Villarreal will release his debut album, Panamá 77, on May 20 via International Anthem. The album features Elliot Bergman (Wild Belle), Jeff Parker, Kellen Harrison, and Bardo Martinez (Chicano Batman) and the first single, "Uncanny," is a groovy instrumental that sits between soul, funk, jazz, and reggae. Cool stuff.

--

SALLY SHAPIRO - "FORGET ABOUT YOU (JOHNNY JEWEL'S AMNESIA REMIX)"

Sally Shapiro just released Sad Cities, their first album in over a decade, and now they've announced a remix album for it that will be out April 1 via Italians Do It Better. It features remixes by Jaakko Eino Kalevi, Electric Youth, and more. Check out Johnny Jewel's guitar'd up Amnesia Remix of "Forget About You":

--

JEANINES - "DON'T WAIT FOR A SIGN"

NYC indiepop duo Jeanines are releasing their second album, Don't Wait for a Sign, on April 22. The title track is another jangly gem.

--

SLANG - "HIT THE CITY"

Slang, the Portland group that includes Janet Weiss (Sleater-Kinney, Quasi), Drew Grow (Modern Kin, Pastors’ Wives), Kathy Foster (The Thermals), and Anita Lee Elliot (Viva Voce), will release their debut album on May 27 via Kill Rock Stars. "Hit the City" is a real slow burn, loaded with drama and grit.

--

ANNA PRIOR (METRONOMY) - "EASIER ALONE"

Metronomy drummer Anna Prior launched a solo career last year and she's just released this housey second single. “Most things ARE easier on your own. Except moving house, tug-o-war and writing a song, at least in my case," Anna says. "I loved working with Jules Rosset again on this track - he helped me steer the music in a much more interesting direction (the song was called ‘piano thing’ for months before that) and most importantly, always responded to my maniacally composed emails of ideas within 5 minutes of me sending them - a perfect match for the over thinker.”

--

JOE RAINEY - "BEZHIGO"

Pow Wow singer Joe Rainey is releasing his debut album Niineta on May 20 via 37d03d, and he's shared a new single, "bezhigo," which he wrote with Andrew Broder and which features Stargaze Orchestra's Alistair Sung and Maya Kadish on cello and violin, respectively. "'bezhigo’ is a loose Ojibwe term meaning alone or by itself," Rainey says.

--

BLOOD - "MONEY WORRIES"

Philadelphia trio Blood's new single "Money Worries" sounds like typical, if spirited, scratchy post-punk until it starts taking some interesting turns, including a pretty middle section that nears baroque psych territory and an exciting big finish.

--

MEDICINE SINGERS - "SANCTUARY" FT JAIMIE BRANCH & YONATAN GAT

Monotonix cofounder Yonatan Gat has started a new label Stone Tapes that was created in partnership with label Joyful Noise. Stone Tapes will be Joyful Noise's Artists In Residence for 2022 and will release a number of records, including the first new Monotonix album in over a decade, and Yonatan Gat's American Quartet that includes Greg Saunier (Deerhoof), Mikey Coltun (Mdou Moctar) and Curt Sydnor, and more. First up, though, is Medicine Singers, Gat’s collaboration with the Native American powwow group Eastern Medicine Singers. It's a unique mix of styles and features contributions from jaimie branch, Ryan Olson, Ikue Mori, Thor Harris, Joe Rainey Sr., Laraaji and more. Get a taste via the atmospheric "Sanctuary."

--

YUMI ZOUMA - "ASTRAL PROJECTION"

Ahead of the release of their new album, Present Tense, on Friday (3/18) via Polyvinyl, Yumi Zouma have shared one more single, "Astral Projection." The track "is about leaning into bad feelings and the mixed results it brings," singer and keyboardist Christie Simpson says. "Learning to sit with the reality of a relationship not working out as you hoped. Looking towards the future and knowing there will be others, there will be better times, but sitting in the present moment, trying to make peace with that."

--

POST ANIMAL - "PUPPY DOG"

Chicago psych group Post Animal -- which used to include Stranger Things actor Joe Keery - are back with new album Love Gibberish on May 13 via the band. First single "Puppy Dog" is a dreamy synth-funk pop rainbow.

--

GEORGIA HARMER - “TALAMANCA”

Toronto-based singer-songwriter Georgia Harmer is set to release her debut album, Stay in Touch, on April 22 via Arts & Crafts. New single "Talamanca" has some Feist vibes and was inspired by a tropical vacation. “This song came out of me in a day in Costa Rica, and voice memos named it ‘Talamanca’ because that’s where we were staying," says Georgia. "I loved the name partly because it was one of the few places I'd had time to think that year. I was on the road with Alessia Cara, nearing what I didn't yet know would be the end of that chapter, and missing my ‘old life.’ I went back to a memory of being in Mexico with two of my close friends. Every morning we’d sit on the roof of the neighboring house as the sun rose and drink our coffee, eat our breakfast, and bask in the rising light. We were very connected at the time and had a telepathic quality to our communication. This song is essentially about the telepathy and mind-reading that goes on between close friends.”

--

MJ LENDERMAN (WEDNESDAY) - "TLC CAGE MATCH"

Jake Lenderman, guitarist of shoegazy group Wednesday, is releasing solo album Boat Songs on April 29 via Dear Life Records. It's pretty far removed from his band -- "TLC Cage Match" is weepy country-folk.

--

BLEEDING HEARTS (BOB STINSON) - "HAPPY YET"

A lost album featuring the late Replacements co-founder Bob Stinson is finally seeing the light of day. Recorded in 1993, Bleeding Hearts' Riches to Rags is described by Replacements biographer Bob Mehr as “the final piece to the puzzle of Bob Stinson’s musical career.“ The album's out on Record Store Day.

--

PARTY DOZEN - "THE IRON BOOT"

Sydney, Australia's Party Dozen are the duo of saxophonist Kirsty Tickle and percussionist Jonathan Boulet, who make an incredible amount of racket between the two of them. Formed in 2016, the duo are known for their intense live shows that, while largely instrumental, feature Tickle screaming into the bell of her saxophone. They've got a 7" on the way in April via Sub Pop Single Club, and have announced their third album, The Real Work, which will be out on July 8 via Temporary Residence. Check out this acerbic first taste.

--

HOLLIE COOK - "FULL MOON BABY"

Hollie Cook has announced her fourth album, Happy Hour, which will be out June 24 via Merge. First single "Full Moon Baby" features Hollie's honeyed harmonies and is a great example of the kind of modern lovers rock pop she makes.

--

YAYA BEY - "KEISHA"

Brooklyn R&B singer Yaya Bey has announced a new album, Remember Your North Star, which Yaya co-produced with Phony Ppl’s Aja Grant and DJ Nativesun and which comes out 6/17 via Big Dada. Read more about lead single "Keisha" here.

--

JOYCE WRICE - "ICED TEA" (prod. KAYTRANADA)

R&B singer Joyce Wrice teams with Kaytranda for this new song, which you can read about here.

--

PKEW PKEW PKEW - "MAYBE SOMEDAY"

Toronto punks Pkew Pkew Pkew have announced a new album, Open Bar, and you can read more about lead single "Maybe Someday" here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.