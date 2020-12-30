38 Spesh releases album ft. Benny the Butcher, Che Noir, Elcamino, Ransom & more (listen)

Rochester, New York rapper/producer 38 Spesh has been busy in 2020, helming full projects for Che Noir, Elcamino, Flee Lord, and others, and now he capped off the year with one more project of his own, Interstate 38. Che Noir and Elcamino are both on it, as are Benny the Butcher, Ransom, Klass Murda, Clemm Rishad, and Dini, and it features production from Spesh himself plus Dipset collaborators The Heatmakerz, NYC legend Buckwild, and others. The whole 11-song album is cut from the same boom bap-inspired upstate NY cloth that has defined a lot of this year's best albums, and it's solid from start to finish. Stream the whole thing for yourself below.

Meanwhile speaking of Che Noir, she also had a busy 2020, releasing not just the 38 Spesh-produced Juno but also the Apollo Brown-produced As God Intended (which we named one of the best rap albums of 2020), and she capped the year off with a third project, the self-produced After 12 EP. 38 Spesh and Ransom both appear on the song "Hunger Games." Listen to that below too.