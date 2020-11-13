So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

JHAY CORTEZ - "KOBE EN LA"

Jhay Cortez has been leaving his mark on the Latin trap scene for a while, and today he returns with a stunning six-and-a-half minute song where he compares the love he gets in Puerto Rico to the love Kobe got in LA.

--

HAVIAH MIGHTY - "ATLANTIC"

Toronto rapper Haviah Mighty is back with her first single since 2019's Polaris Prize-winning 13th Floor. It's a captivating, powerful song, and Haviah explains how the song is about how "the Atlantic Ocean was used as a vessel of support for these wicked practices, at the expense of my Black ancestors... The singing vocals at the beginning and especially the end, are to represent our ancestors crying out—a reminder that they were so strong, so resilient, and still here, keeping us empowered. Our history is with them, and if we talk to them, learn from them, do our research—we will be stronger."

--

LAKEYAH - "WINDOWS"

Rising rapper Lakeyah follows her very fun single "Big FlexHer" with the more mournful, R&B-tinged "Windows," which samples Jazmine Sullivan's classic "Bust Your Windows."

--

KOKOROKO - "BABY AYOOLA"

Afrobeat-jazz collective KOKOROKO are back with a riveting, hypnotic new single, released on Brownswood Recordings.

--

PHONY PPL - "ON MY SHIT" (ft. JOEY BADA$$)

Two staples of NYC's current hip hop scene, Phony Ppl and Joey Bada$$, link up on this fun, soulful new single.

--

CITY GIRLS - "PUSSY TALK" (REMIX ft. QUAVO, LIL WAYNE, JACK HARLOW)

City Girls' "Pussy Talk" is already one of the year's most iconic songs, and this new remix ropes in new verses from Quavo, Lil Wayne, and Jack Harlow.

--

FUMING MOUTH - "MASTER OF EXTREMITY"

Massachusetts hardcore/death metal blenders Fuming Mouth will follow their killer 2019 debut LP The Grand Descent with the new three-song Beyond the Tomb EP next week (November 20 via Triple B/Nuclear Blast). Judging by lead single "Master of Extremity," these guys have only gotten better in the past year.

--

LIL NAS X - "HOLIDAY"

Lil Nas X has released his first new single of 2020, and it comes with a futuristic Christmas-themed video, but it's not exactly a holiday song. It also addresses how "Old Town Road" turned Lil Nas X into a star: "I pulled a gimmick, I admit it, I got no remorse/Nobody tried to let me in, nobody opened doors."

--

BENEE - "SHEESH" (ft. GRIMES)

Viral-on-TikTok New Zealand alt-pop singer Benee just dropped her debut album, Hey u x, and it includes this song which features Grimes and marries '90s trip-hop/drum n' bass to '10s auto-tune.

--

EQUIPMENT - ALL YOU ADMIRE EP

Ohio's Equipment dropped this new four-song EP (produced by Chris Teti of TWIABP), and it offers up four songs of melancholic yet power-poppy emo.

--

GONE IS GONE - "DEATH OF A DREAM"

Alt-rock supergroup Gone Is Gone (members of Queens of the Stone Age, At The Drive In, and Mastodon) continue to drop new singles, and here's the latest.

--

MACHINE HEAD - "MY HANDS ARE EMPTY"

Speaking about the new Machine Head song, Robb Flynn said, "I have some family members who have beaten their opioid addiction, and have some still in the throes of addiction. It is painful to watch, and I deal with it with great difficulty. It is a song of sadness, but there is hope as well. I have beaten my own drug addictions and we can fight through this, together, and share our pain with the world."

--

CLUTCH - "PASSIVE RESTRAINTS" (2020 VERSION, ft. RANDY BLYTHE)

Clutch have released a new version of their 1992 song "Passive Restraints," which now features guest vocals by Lamb of God's Randy Blythe (who's also in the video). "When we toured with Lamb Of God a few years back, Randy would often ask us to bring it back into rotation. We dragged our feet and finally we caved. And we were glad we did," Clutch said. Randy adds, "When Clutch asked if I wanted to sing an older song with them during our 2016 tour together, I knew immediately which one I wanted to do- ‘Passive Restraints.’"

--

KALEEMA - "PORTALES"

Kaleema is the project of Heidi Lewandowski, a multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer, and singer from Buenos Aires, and as you can hear on new single "Portales," she seamlessly fusees elements of traditional Latin American music with contemporary electronic music.

--

MINA CAPUTO - THE MONES

Life Of Agony singer Mina Caputo has released a new solo album that's much more subdued than LOA's alt-metal, and which features Fishbone's John Norwood Fisher playing bass on "Summer In Wolf's Bean" and veteran musician Rick Boston playing bass and piano on "Brand New Skin."

--

CAKES DA KILLA x PROPER VILLAINS - MVALAND

NYC rapper Cakes Da Killa and NYC producer Proper Villains team up for this new dance-rap EP.

--

THE LATE ONES - "TROUBLED STREETS"

The Late Ones have released another song off their upcoming Lately EP (due 12/4 via Easy Star Records), and like the lead single, it's a blend of '70s reggae and '90s alternative rap and it delivers a powerful social/political message.

--

LOVEBREAKERS - "FAMILY MAN"

UK punks Lovebreakers dropped this new song via Wiretap Records, and it's anthemic '70s-style punk with some nice horn lines.

--

TURRIS EBURNEA - "COTARD DELUSION"

Turris Eburnea is the new death metal duo of vocalist/guitarist/multi-instrumentalist Gabriele Gramaglia (Cosmic Putrefaction, The Clearing Path, Summit) and bassist Nicholas McMaster (Krallice, Geryon, Edenic Past, ex-Castevet). They'll reelease their self-titled EP on December 8, and you can hear the brutal first offering now.

--

CRYPTODIRA - "WHAT CAN'T BE TAKEN BACK"

New York progressive death metallers Crytodira have shared a crushingly heavy neww song off their upcoming album The Angel Of History, due December 4 via Good Fight. "The most valuable resource anyone has at their disposal is time," says drummer Matthew Taibi of the song's lyrics. "What makes it so valuable is the fact that it can’t be reversed—time cannot be taken back. Barring the larger philosophical implications of time’s unreserved movement, suffice it to say that an hour of time should be worth far more than $15."

--

PORRIDGE RADIO - WHO BY FIRE (LEONARD COHEN COVER)

Porridge Radio, who released the terrific Every Bad back in the spring, have shared this powerful cover of Leonard Cohen's "Who by Fire" that they performed live at St Giles’ Camberwell.

--

SIGUR ROS - "STENDUR ÆVA"

Sigur Ros' new orchestral album, Odin's Raven Magic, is due out December 4 via Krunk/Warner Classics, and its second single, "Stendur æva," is another lush, multi-faceted masterwork.

--

BONOBO FT TOTALLY ENORMOUS EXTINCT DINOSAURS - "HEARTBREAK" & "6000 FT"

Bonobo's Simon Green has teamed up with Orlando Tobias Edward Higginbottom (aka Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs) for this double dose of house. "Heartbreak" is a banger that samples Class Action's 1983 disco anthem "Weekend," while "6000 Ft" is a little more chilled out.

--

SOCCER MOMMY - COLOR THEORY (SELECTED DEMOS)

Soccer Mommy released a new album, color theory back in February, and now she's dropped a new EP of demos of the six of the tracks, along with a video to accompany the demo version of "Royal Screw Up." "I made this video by driving around and exploring a little bit of Nashville," Sophie Allison says. "Most of the footage is from my house or my favorite nearby nature spots."

--

VALERIE JUNE - "STAY" / "STAY MEDITATION" / "YOU AND I"

“Can beauty be found in the impermanence of each moment? With our numbered days here, 'Stay' is a song that encourages us to live fully without regrets," Valerie June says of this new three-track single. "At the close, a short, reflective meditation allows us to steal just a few seconds of stillness before returning to the busy world. 'You and I' celebrates the transformative power of love in all forms-from friendships to strangers to love for oneself. How does a recognition of the many forms of love enrich and daily help us to reshape the world we share?

--

ANAMANAGUCHI - "JAIME" FT. JAIME BROOKS

This latest single from Anamanaguchi is named after its featured star, Jaime Brooks, and is as widescreen as 8-bit gets.

--

PETER BJORN AND JOHN - "SEASON OF DEFIANCE"

Swedish band Peter Bjorn and John have been celebrating their 20th anniversary all year and will bring it to a close with the Endless Play EP on December 11. "As quite a few of my PBJ-songs started in a different time-signature as a fingerpicked acoustic thing that we sped & jingle-jangled up in the grand tradition of The Byrds popifying folk," Peter Moren of the EP's first single. "Like a lot of material from the Endless Dream album, the final version is 90% based on a live take of the 3-piece and beautiful things happening between us in the spur of the moment."

--

THE DEARS - "CHRISTMAS SONG"

Montreal's The Dears have jumped on the holiday sleigh with a new single. This is an original, but it also features a rendition of "O Little Town of Bethlehem."

--

PALBERTA - "CORNER STORE"

Brooklyn indie rock trio Palberta will release Palberta5000 on January 22 and finds them a little less noisy than before. “While punk music was our first love, pop music has become our fixation," say the band. "Throughout the making of 'Palberta5000,' we were focused on making music that people could not only sing along to but get stuck in their heads... that and attempting to make songs longer than 50 seconds...While our melodies have gotten more melodic and our singing less harsh, we haven’t strayed too far from who Palberta is, defiantly Palberta. And no one will shape us to be otherwise.” "Corner Store" is a sweet, gentle, jam.

--

GUY BLAKESLEE (ENTRANCE BAND) - "POSTCARDS FROM THE EDGE"

The Entrance Band's Guy Blakeslee will release new solo album Postcards from the Edge in February. The title track is the album's first single, a slow-burner that Guy describes like this: “What if Rimbaud met Roy Orbison on acid in a room full of synthesizers, after a late night wander through the haunted streets of New Orleans?” Yep, that's pretty much it.

--

THE NOTWIST - "WHERE YOU FIND ME"

German band The Notwist have announced new album Vertigo Days which will be out January 29 via Morr Music. The album finds core members Markus and Micha Acher and Cico Beck collaborating with a variety of musicians, including Juana Molina, Ben LaMar Gay, Angel Bat Dawid, Saya of Tenniscoats, and Zayaendo. Here's the new single.

--

ALICE COOPER - "ROCK & ROLL" (VELVET UNDERGROUND COVER)

Alice Cooper will release a new album, Detroit Stories, on February 26 via earMUSIC. The first single off the album is a cover of The Velvet Underground's Loaded classic "Rock & Roll" which features Motor City legends Johnny Bee and Steve Hunter -- who played on Mitch Ryder's 1973 cover of the song -- as well as Paul Randolph and "honorary Detroiter" Joe Bonamassa. It's a big, showy, theatrical take on the song as you might expect from Cooper.

--

CHILLY GONZALES, FEIST, JARVIS COCKER - "SNOW IS FALLING IN MANHATTAN" (PURPLE MOUNTAINS COVER)

Te highlight of Chilly Gonzales' new holiday record features Feist and Jarvis Cocker on a truly gorgeous cover of David Berman's "Snow is Falling in Manhattan" (from the Purple Mountains album). Jarvis' hushed delivery is perfect for both a song like this and Gonzales' arrangement, and Feist coming in with the "Snow-oh-whoa-oh-whoa-oh-whoa" chorus is enough to make you melt. It's hard to top the Purple Mountains original, but this is a classic in its own right.

--

KABAKA PYRAMID - "TRAMPLE DEM"

Kabaka Pyramid continues to establish himself as one of the brightest new voices of the reggae revival, and today he dropped this powerful new song, which finds him speaking out against child abuse over a heavy dub beat inspired by Sly and Robbie's Baltimore Riddim. Read more here.

--

TRIBULATION - "LEVIATHANS"

Tribulation have released the first taste of their anticipated new album Where the Gloom Becomes Sound, and you can read more about it here.

--

GOODIE MOB - "NO CIGAR" (ft. ANDRE 3000)

Goodie Mob released their first album in seven years, and it includes a song featuring the first Andre 3000 verse of 2020. Big Boi and Chuck D are on it too. Read more here.

--

JESSICA LEA MAYFIELD - "DADDY BOYFRIEND" & "EMOTIONAL ABANDONMENT"

Jessica Lea Mayfield is releasing her new album in two-song increments, on 7" colored vinyl. "Quarantine gave me a unique opportunity that I’ve always wanted, which was to do everything myself, from playing all the instruments, to engineering and producing," she says. "This album is 100% my weird little baby. I’m still writing about tough topics and using songwriting as a way to purge my feelings.. this new project documents acting out those hopes for myself, my healing process, gaining strength and wisdom through recent tragedies, and the grieving process of breaking things off with toxic family members and living out the childhood I missed out on now as an adult." The first two tracks are the stripped down "Daddy Boyfriend" and "Emotional Abandonment."

--

DEFTONES - "PASSENGER" (MIKE SHINODA REMIX)

Deftones have released the Mike Shinoda (Linkin Park) remix of their classic collaboration with Tool's Maynard James Keenan, "Passenger," from Black Stallion, the upcoming White Pony remix album. Read more here.

--

PHOEBE BRIDGERS & MAGGIE ROGERS - "IRIS" (GOO GOO DOLLS COVER)

On Election Day, Phoebe Bridgers tweeted "if Trump loses I will cover 'Iris' by the Goo Goo Goo Dolls," and now that Trump lost, she has made good on that promise. She tapped Maggie Rogers for the cover, and she turned the '90s power ballad into something that sounds like a Phoebe original. And while the cover celebrates Trump's defeat, Phoebe knows the work isn't over and all proceeds from this cover will go to Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight, which is working to help the Democrats win the runoff Senate elections in Georgia and take control of the Senate.

--

