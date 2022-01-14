39 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

GUNNA - "P POWER" (ft. DRAKE)

Gunna has released an expanded version of last week's DS4EVER, and one of the added tracks is this effortlessly great Drake collab.

--

BRIGHT EYES - "RUNNING BACK" (THIN LIZZY COVER)

Secretly Canadian is continuing its 25th anniversary cover series into 2022, and for it Bright Eyes shared a cover of Thin Lizzy's "Running Back," recorded live for SiriusXM in 2020. "Thin Lizzy is one of the finest rock n roll bands of all time," Conor Oberst says. "Phil Lynott's vocal delivery and lyrics exemplify nonchalant cool. On top of that they gave the world a reason to invent the word guitarmonies. I think this is such a beautiful love song. It felt really good to sing."

--

CIRCA SURVIVE - "ELECTRIC MOOSE"

Fresh off releasing one of 2021's best punk (umbrella term) EPs, Circa Survive have already put out another new single. It's an atmospheric, electronic indie pop song that's even more of a departure from classic Circa than the last EP was, and it's great stuff.

--

SABA - "COME MY WAY" (ft. KRAYZIE BONE)

Saba has shared a chilled-out, melodic new track off his upcoming album Few Good Things. and it features Krazyie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and Saba also spoke about Bone Thugs' influence on his own music: "Their mix of melody and rhythms that I had never heard is what connected with me in a way that other music just didn’t. It inspired me to be more creative."

--

NINA SIMONE - "BE MY HUSBAND" (HOT CHIP REMIX)

"It’s hard to convey how nervous and overawed we were to have the chance to work on this material," Hot Chip say of their remix of Nina Simone's "Be My Husband," adding, "but we were soon immersed in the world of Simone’s voice, working with a song which was already pretty much a vocal solo. We hope we’ve done it justice, and we hope you enjoy spending some time with it.” This is from Feeling Good: Her Greatest Hits and Remixes that's out February 11.

--

TRENTEMØLLER - "NO MORE KISSING IN THE RAIN"

Anders Trentemøller releases his new album Memoria next month and here's another dreamy track to tide you over, this one featuring lead vocals from Lisbet Fritze.

--

THE SOUNDCARRIERS - "AT THE TIME"

Baroque psych greats The Soundcarriers release Wilds, their first album in eight years, next week and here's a second single before the whole thing drops. Powered by a killer bassline and cracking drums, "At the Time" is an ethereal groover.

--

NLE CHOPPA - "TOO HOT" (ft. MONEYBAGG YO)

Memphis rapper NLE Choppa is gearing up for his new album Me vs. Me, which features Polo G, Young Thug, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo, the latter of whom appears on the ominous new single "Too Hot."

--

J.I.D - "SURROUND SOUND" (ft. 21 SAVAGE & BABY TATE)

J.I.D. has been teasing the release of his next project, and today he released his first official single of 2022, "Surround Sound," which finds the tongue-twisting Atlanta rapper sounding better than ever. The song's also got great features from 21 Savage and Baby Tate, and it's getting us very excited to hopefully hear more from J.I.D soon.

--

EARTHGANG - "ALL EYES ON ME"

J.I.D isn't the only Dreamville-signed Atlanta artist with a new track out today. EarthGang have shared a new track from their new album Ghetto Gods, which arrives in two weeks. This one finds them in melodic soul mode, and it's always a treat to hear them showing off this side.

--

ALL GET OUT - "FEELING WELL" & "DFR"

All Get Out are kicking 2022 off with two new singles (released via Equal Vision). Hopefully that means a new album is on the way, and hopefully they've got more shimmering indie rock like this up their sleeves.

--

MURDA BEATZ - "ONE SHOT" (ft. BLXST & WALE)

Producer Murda Beatz (Migos, Drake, Ariana Grande, etc) has returned with a satisfying new single featuring crooner Blxst and rap lifer Wale.

--

MARIAH THE SCIENTIST - "WALKED IN" (ft. YOUNG THUG)

Mariah the Scientist's RY RY WORLD is one of last year's most acclaimed R&B albums, and Mariah's keeping the momentum going with a new video for the album's Young Thug collab.

--

HAILEY WHITTERS - "EVERYTHING SHE AIN'T"

Nashville country singer Hailey Whitters has announced a new album, RAISED, due March 18 via Pigasus Records/Songs & Daughters/Big Loud Records, and lead single "Everything She Ain't" is an appealing dose of country pop that should sit well with anyone who misses the sound of the first two Kacey Musgraves albums. Hailey says it's "about being the most authentic version of yourself despite what may or may not be popular at the moment. Whether or not you have ‘a Hollywood smile,’ this song is about owning what you bring to the table and being confident in your skin."

--

LNDFK - "KU"

Having recently released collaborations with Pink Siifu and Chester Watson, LNDFK has now shared this new dose of jazz-infused electronic pop.

--

SMASH YOUR ENEMIES - "WAR FOR WAR"

Smash Your Enemies are named after a Hatebreed song, and if you like that band's pulverizing metalcore you'll probably like this too. Their new EP Genocide drops March 4 via Upstate Records and you can hear lead single "War For War" now.

--

WINDSHELTER - "TIDAL WAVES"

If you like post-hardcore that's heavy but still has big, clean, soaring hooks, do not miss this new single from Switzerland's Windshelter.

--

JAMES DOMESTIC - "MAÑANA"

James Domestic (of The Domestics, PI$$ER, and many other bands) is releasing a new solo album, Carrion Repeating, on March 9 via TNSrecords/Kibou Records, and along with the announcement comes new single "Mañana," which sounds straight out of the '70s UK punk/power pop scene.

--

MICKEY LEIGH - "STANDING IN THE DARK"

NYC punk veteran Mickey Leigh (of The Rattlers, Stop, Sibling Rivalry with his real-life sibling Joey Ramone, and more) is releasing a new album, Variants of Vibe, on February 18 via Stevie Van Zandt's Wicked Cool Records. Today he released new single "Standing in the Dark," which sounds straight out of the CBGB era.

--

THYLA - "RABBIT HOLE"

Thyla's self-titled debut LP comes out later this year, and the latest single from it is "Rabbit Hole," which Millie Duthie says is "one of our oldest songs, we tried demoing it loads but only got the arrangement right during album pre-production. Lyrically it’s the nucleus of the album and many lyrics from Rabbit Hole are repeated in the other songs on the record. The song is about how accruing wisdom and knowledge in fact unveils more mystery, and the ’Alice’ who is sung about is a reference from Alice in Wonderland; the deeper down the rabbit hole you go, the more crazy and unintelligible it gets."

--

RITUAL EARTH - "FREE FROM MY VESSEL"

Ritual Earth (members of Autumn, Chimpgrinder, and more) are releasing their debut album, MMXX, on March 18 via Iodine Recordings. Lead single "Free From My Vessel" is a promising offering of fuzzed-out, melodic doom.

--

AMYTHYST KIAH - "LOVE WILL TEAR US APART" (JOY DIVISION COVER)

"'Love Will Tear Us Apart' is the tragedy of knowing that the spark is gone forever," Amythyst Kiah says of her new cover, a heartfelt acoustic rendition. "The weight of helplessness bearing down, the feeling of being alone in the presence of a partner that is emotionally and mentally miles away and is never coming back. Here's to taking a sad song and making it sadder."

--

MESSA - "DARK HORSE"

Italy's doomy, genre-defying Messa have shared a second single off their anticipated new album Close (due 3/11 via Svart). It's a seven-and-a-half minute song that injects some upbeat goth rock into Messa's sound.

--

THE INEVITABLES - "FLORIDA MOON"

Ska supergroup The Inevitables (members of Less Than Jake, Big D and the Kids Table, Bomb the Music Industry, Westbound Train, and more) follow their recent energetic ska-punk song "Over and Out" with the much chiller, rocksteady-tinged "Florida Moon."

--

A WILL AWAY - "I'VE GOT A FIVE"

A Will Away are gearing up for their recently announced album Stew (due 2/18 via Rude Records), and they've just released this anthemic, emo-tinged alt-rock single from it.

--

KING PRINCESS - "LITTLE BROTHER" FT. FOUSHEÉ

King Princess is about to begin a tour supporting Kacey Musgraves, and ahead of that she's shared a new single, "Little Brother," featuring Fousheé and written with Zach Fogarty, who also co-produced. "I have been a big fan of Fousheé for a while, so when we started DM’ing and eventually set a date in the studio, it was a dream,” King Princess says. “‘Little Bother’ kind of came out of nowhere; Zach had the guitar part and Fou and I just started going off. It became this song about tiptoeing around someone you’ve lost and feeling like a pest. It poses questions to a person who may not be listening at all and I think that’s a beautiful sentiment."

--

SCORPIONS - "ROCK BELIEVER"

Heavy metal veterans Scorpions are releasing a new album, Rock Believer, on February 22 via Vertigo, and they've just shared the title track. It's clearly modeled after the same formula that scored them hits like "Rock You Like A Hurricane" and "No One Like You" in the '80s, and Klaus Meine's voice is in impressively fine form.

--

SHANGHAI BABY (ADE FROM HINDS) - "10 MINUTES"

When not making music as part of Hinds, Ade Martin has her own solo project called Shanghai Baby. "10 Minutes" is in the same universe as Hinds but a little more on the dreamy indie rock side.

--

PJ HARVEY - "THE WHEEL" (DEMO)

Following Let England Shake, PJ Harvey's 2016 album The Hope Six Demolition Project is the latest to get the reissue treatment. It's due out on March 11, and like the others, an album of demos of its songs is coming out at the same time. From that, she's shared a demo version of "The Wheel."

--

EVE ADAMS - METAL BIRD

Los Angeles singer-songwriter Eve Adams released her new album Metal Bird today that's party swoony country, part spiderweb folk. Lovely stuff.

--

JACK WHITE - "LOVE IS SELFISH"

Jack has two albums out this year, and “Love is Selfish“ is from the second of those, Entering Heaven Alive. It's nicely understated.

--

SHOUT OUT LOUDS - “SKY AND I (HIMLEN)”

Sweden's Shout Out Louds release new album House later this year and new single “Sky And I (Himlen)” features lead vocals from Bebban Stenborg. Frontman Adam Olenius says he wrote the song “after a night out observing other couples and seeing how easily it can turn bad - the very thin line that exists between falling in love and out of love.”

--

EDDIE VEDDER - "BROTHER THE CLOUD"

"Brother the Cloud," the new single from Eddie Vedder's upcoming solo album Earthling, is a strident, anthemic and punky rock song with terrific vocal performance from Eddie and very hooky chorus.

--

BABYFACE RAY - "DANCING WITH THE DEVIL" (ft. PUSHA T & LANDSTRIP CHIP)

Detroit rapper Babyface Ray is releasing his new album Face in two weeks, and you can read more about the Pusha T and Landstrip Chip-featuring lead single here.

--

MONO - "SCARLET HOLLIDAY"

Japanese post-rock greats MONO are releasing an EP-length expanded edition of their 2020 Bandcamp-exclusive holiday single "Scarlet Holliday," and they've also officially released the title track. Read more here.

--

FALLS OF RAUROS - "CLARITY"

Maine folk-black metallers Falls of Rauros have announced their new album, Key To A Vanishing Future, due 3/25 via Gilead Media, and you can read more about lead single "Clarity" here.

--

IAN NOE - "PINE GROVE (MADHOUSE)"

Kentucky alt-country singer Ian Noe has just announced his anticipated sophomore album, River Fools & Mountain Saints, and you can read more about lead single "Pine Grove (Madhouse)" here.

--

JOEY BADA$$ - "THE REV3NGE"

Joey Bada$$ is back with a truly killer new single and plans to release his first album in five years. Read more about "THE REV3NGE" here.

--

HERIOT - "COALESCENCE"

UK experimental metalcore band Heriot have announced their debut EP, Profound Morality, and you can read more about the very good new single "Coalescence" here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.