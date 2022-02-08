39 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

CARSON MCHONE - "ONLY LOVERS"

Austin alt-country singer Carson McHone has shared the third single off her Merge debut, and it's a gorgeous song with some elements of classic country but some newer, weirder stuff in there to shake things up too.

--

KOKOROKO - "SOMETHING'S GOING ON"

8-piece London collective Kokoroko have returned with a new single, "Something's Going On," and it's a stunning trek through jazzy psych-funk with a hint of Afrobeat in the mix too.

--

EVERYTHING EVERYTHING - "BAD FRIDAY"

UK art pop band Everything Everything have announced a new album, Raw Data Feel, due May 20 via Infinity Industries, and the first single is the sputtering, maximalist, R&B-tinged "Bad Friday."

--

RAUW ALEJANDRO - "CAPRICHOSO"

Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Rauw Alejandro follows last year's great Vice Versa with new single "Caprichoso," which is powered by a trap-inspired beat from Jamaican producer Rvssian.

--

PINCH POINTS - "AM I OKAY?"

Melbourne punks Pinch Points will release a new album, Process, on March 18 via Mistletone Records (Australia, New Zealand) and Exploding In Sound (USA), and it'll include this song. “We stepped a little out of our normal songwriting comfort zone with this track”, the band said in a statement. “We wanted to be very direct and sincere, without any irony or character-driven lyrics.

--

WAR ON HEAVEN - "ABSOLVOR"

War On Heaven are a new duo whose debut project Where Nothing Is Sacred comes out on March 11 via Portrayal of Guilt Records (the label run by the band of the same name), and it has a track featuring Full of Hell's Spencer Hazard. The first taste is the doomy, noisy "Absolvor."

--

DARK FUNERAL - "NIGHTFALL"

Swedish black metal vets Dark Funeral's new album We Are the Apocalypse arrives March 18 via Century Media, and new single "Nightfall" is pure evil with a hefty dose of melodic, stadium-sized pomp in the mix too.

--

SYLVAINE - "NOVA"

Here's the title track track off Norwegian one-woman black metal act Sylvaine's upcoming album Nova (due 3/4 via Season of Mist), and this one's an ethereal, ambient pop song that's more Enya than black metal.

--

AEVITERNE - "THE GAUNT SKY"

AEVITERNE (members of Flourishing, Castevet, Artificial Brain, and more) are on our list of 15 metal bands to watch in 2022 and their upcoming album The Ailing Facade (due 3/18 via Profound Lore) is on our list of 25 metal albums we're anticipating in 2022, and new single "The Gaunt Sky" is a truly nuts offering of technical death metal.

--

ODESZA - "THE LAST GOODBYE" (ft. BETTYE LAVETTE)

Dance duo ODESZA has shared a new song, "The Last Goodbye," which is credited with featuring soul veteran Bettye LaVette (but really just samples her 1965 song "Let Me Down Easy"). It starts out as a slow-burner, but it turns into a thumping, 3 AM dancefloor-mover.

--

ANN WILSON - "GREED"

Heart singer Ann Wilson has announced a new solo album, Fierce Bliss, due April 29 via Silver Lining Music. Lead single "Greed" channels the same '70s hard rock sound that Heart helped shape, and Ann's pipes are still out of this world.

--

ED ASKEW - "FEBRUARY SONG"

Long-running singer/songwriter Ed Askew returns with a bare-bones piano ballad for February.

--

ISABELLINE - WELCOME TO THE DREAM

Atlanta's Isabelline recently released their eight-song debut album Welcome to the Dream, and it's a very cool record that's somewhere in the indie/emo/punk spectrum and reminds me a little of Weatherbox but very much has its own vibe too. If that sounds up your alley, don't miss out on this one.

--

TINARIWEN - "TASKIWT TADJAT"

Tinariwen are releasing 20th anniversary editions of debut album The Radio Tisdas Sessions, and Amassakoul which will be out March 25. Both have been remastered and repackaged with new liner notes and each come with an unreleased bonus track. You can listen to "Taskiwt Tadjat" from Amassakoul now:

--

CADENCE WEAPON - "SENNA" (JACQUES GREENE REMIX) (FEAT. LOGAN)

Caedence Weapon has announced a deluxe edition of this 2021 Polaris Prize-winning album Parallel Worlds, which is out March 25. It features remixes by Loraine James, Martyn Bootyspoon, CFCF, and more and you can check out the video for the Jacques Greene remix of "Senna," featuring Logan, which goes the full Formula One route, now:

--

JULIA JACKLIN - "JUST TO BE A PART" (BILL FAY COVER)

In celebration of Dead Oceans' reissue of Bill Fay's Still Some Light, the label has been releasing 7" singles featuring Fay covers from current artists. Today we get Julia Jacklin's version of "Just to Be a Part." Says Julia: “Recording this song got me out of a dark place musically; I hadn’t sung or played since my last album tour finished and covid started. I just went to a local studio near my house with some friends and recorded it in a couple of hours. It was just so nice to sing again and play with friends. It was hard to capture the spirit of Bill’s version but it was a true gift getting to live in his song for a day.”

--

EMPATH - "ELVIS COMEBACK SPECIAL"

Empath's new album Visitor is due out Friday via Fat Possum, and ahead of its release they've shared one more new single, "Elvis Comeback Special." "'Elvis' started as a discarded voice memo," Catherine Elicson says. "Sometimes I’ll play little guitar parts and melodies into my phone and then not think anything of them until many months later. When I listen back it’s like listening to someone else’s music and I can hear the song more clearly. So I fleshed out all the parts, and when I brought it to the whole band, all these unexpected rhythms and melodies popped out of the song. The song came to life; that’s the most exciting part of collaborating as a band. The lyrics took me the longest of any song to complete. The morning of the day I was to sing all my vocals in the studio, I was sitting outside a cafe hyped on caffeine and sweatily typing new words into my notes app. The lyrics deal with the feeling of uncertainty in yourself when you’re caught up in someone else’s world and you have to disentangle fantasy and cold reality. Because the song has these sharply rhythmic moments, Jake [Portrait] suggested I sing the lyrics really lazily as a contrast. The effect, though subtle, added a more compelling vibe to the whole song."

--

DURAN DURAN – “LAUGHING BOY”

Duran Duran are releasing a deluxe digital edition of last year's Future Past that features three previously unreleased tracks from the album's sessions. "Laughing Boy" has a "Save a Prayer" mystique to it.

--

MAL BLUM - "STOCKPILED GUNS & TV DINNERS"

Mal Blum announced a new EP, the Americana-inspired Ain't It Nice, due out independently on April 15. The first single is "Stockpied Guns & TV Dinners," about which Blum says, "If any of the songs were written directly under the boulder of isolation, it’s this one. An analysis of collective priority, individuality, security and consumerism. The thesis that, try as one might: you can’t beg, barter or buy your way out of it."

--

SHAMIR - "CAUGHT UP"

Sharmir's anticipated new album Heterosexuality is out this Friday and here's one last appetizer before the full meal. "Caught Up" is soaring and effervescent.

--

JORDANA - "CATCH MY DRIFT"

Jordana has announced her debut studio LP, Face The Wall, due out May 20 via Grand Jury, and shared catchy, upbeat new single "Catch My Drift." "This song is about going back and forth with your feelings for someone when they make you question whether they are even reciprocated,” Jordana says. "The song is about realizing you shouldn’t be emotionally dependent on anybody, and that it’s just a waste of energy."

--

YVES JARVIS- "PRISM THROUGH WHICH I PERCEIVE"

Yves Jarvis calls his short but sweet new song “Prism Through Which I Perceive” a “mandatory prism sentence … I calibrate and blitz forthwith.” The animated video for this one is as tripped-out as the song.

--

SUNFLOWER BEAN - "WHO PUT YOU UP TO THIS?"

Sunflower Bean have announced their third LP, Headful of Sugar, due out May 6 via Mom + Pop. The lead single, and firs track, is"Who Put You Up To This?," which has plenty of funk and is accompanied by a video directed by Josefine Cardoni.

--

ED SCHRADER'S MUSIC BEAT - "ECHO BASE"

Here's a second track from Ed Schrader's Music Beat's new album, Night Clubbing, and we're getting a real sense of how the Night plays into things. Serious '80s goth vibes abound in this one.

--

STAR PARTY - "PUSH YOU ASIDE"

Washington State duo Star Party will release new album Meadow Flower on March 11 via Feel It / Tough Love. Fans of low-fi buzzsaw pop will dig "Push You Aside" which comes with a cute animated video.

--

ERASERS - "CONSTANT CONNECTION"

Perth, Australia duo Erasers will release new album Constant Connection on April 22 via Fire Talk. They've shared the title track which has a drony Spacemen 3 feel by way of current indie sonics.

--

LAVENDER COUNTRY - "STAND ON YOUR MAN"

Lavender Country's new album Blackberry Rose is due out later this month via Don Giovanni, and the latest single is "Stand On Your Man," which parodies Tammy Wynette's "Stand By Your Man," and features vocals from Nikki Grossman.

--

THE RURAL ALBERTA ADVANTAGE - "CANDU" & "AB BRIDGE"

Canadian indie rock trio The Rural Alberta Advantage are back with a pair of new songs, their first since their 2017 album The Wild, and the first of a planned series of singles and EPs that they hope to release throughout the year. "'CANDU' is a rustic, anthemic reply to a once-booming Northern settlement that was abruptly forgotten and the band's lament on the common connections that emerge when you’ve unknowingly tied your hopes to a sinking ship," Nils Edenloff says. "My mom's uncle worked up in Uranium City, Saskatchewan in the late 70s/early 80s, when it was a small but very active mining settlement. We went to visit and it was the first time I was ever on a plane - as a young kid then, I'm not sure if the pictures in my mind now are real or just something from a dream. Candu was the local high school and only open for a couple of years while the town was booming; it was abandoned like everything else after the mines abruptly closed in the early 80s leaving most families stranded without work, and now sits completely vandalized. Growing up in a mining town myself, it's hard not to think about who or what would have remained for me if the jobs all suddenly dried up, and where my friends and I would have ended up.”

--

WINGS OF DESIRE - "PERFECT WORLD"

UK duo Wings of Desire cite the '00s indie scene and '80s Factory Records as primary influences and you can definitely hear a little New Order (but also a little Springsteen) in their new single. “'Perfect World' is about everything around you falling apart so that something even better can form in its place. Out with the old and in with the new as they say. It's a melancholy sweetness against a backdrop of industrial optimism.”

--

SPOON - "MY BABE"

Spoon release their anticipated ninth album, Lucifer on the Sofa, this week and here's one last single before the whole thing drops.

--

SHARON VAN ETTEN - "PORTA"

Sharon Van Etten is back with her first solo single since fall of 2020, which you can read more about here.

--

HELENA DELAND - "SWIMMER"

Helena Deland shared a tender new folk song, "Swimmer," which you can read more about here.

--

AUDIOBOOKS - “TRYNA TRYNA TAKE CONTROL”

audiobooks, the duo of Evangeline Ling and David Wrench, released their amazing second album, Astro Tough, in October, and now they're back with new single. "Tryna Tryna Take Control" is not quite like anything they've ever done before, with a smooth, breezy, tropical feel before things take a turn into Mark E. Smith territory.

--

--

BLACK MATTER DEVICE - "SEWER SLICE PACT"

Richmond's Black Matter Device (who are fronted by Infant Island associate Michael Toney) will release new album Autonomous Weapons on April 22 via via Dark Trail Records, and lead single "Sewer Slide Pact" is a totally chaotic offering of grindy, mathy, dissonant hardcore, and it truly shreds. More info here.

--

PUSHA T - "DIET COKE"

Pusha T has finally released a new single after teasing his new album, and you can read more about it here.

--

WARFARE - "DOOMSDAY" & "DROP SQUAD" (ft. BRODY KING)

Warfare is the hardcore supergroup fronted by Triple B Records owner Sam Yarmuth that also features Trapped Under Ice/Angel Du$t frontman Justice Tripp on guitar, guitarist Ian Logan (Kommand, ex-Hoax), guitarist Ryan Boone (Ammunation, Death Injection), bassist Madison Woodward (Fury), and drummer Sam Bosson (Kommand, Blazing Eye, ex-Trash Talk). They just announced their new album and shared two songs, one featuring God's Hate frontman and AEW wrestler Brody King. Read more here.

--

ANN BERETTA - "THE REAL AMERICA (S.O.S.) (ft. STRIKE ANYWHERE'S THOMAS BARNETT"

Richmond punk vets Ann Beretta have shared a track off their first proper album in nearly 20 years, featuring Strike Anywhere frontman Thomas Barnett. Read more about it here.

--

IF IT KILLS YOU - "PARALLEL LINES" (ft. FRODUS' SHELBY CINCA, prod. JIM WARD)

Bakersfield, California's If It Kills You are named after a Drive Like Jehu song and they're clearly influenced by that band and other '90s post-hardcore bands, so it's a perfect fit that their upcoming album Invisible Self was produced by Jim Ward of Sparta and At the Drive In and that opening track "Parallel Lines" features guest guitar by Shelby Cinca of Frodus. Read more about it here.

--

ORIGINAL SON - "WELL'S RUN DRY" (ft. SICK OF IT ALL'S LOU KOLLER)

LA punks Original Son are gearing up to release their debut album Currents next week via Sell The Heart Records (pre-order), and here's new single "Well's Run Dry," which features guest vocals by Sick Of It All frontman Lou Koller. Read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.