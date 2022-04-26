39 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

CAVE IN - "BLOOD SPILLER"

Cave In have shared the third single off their anticipated new album Heavy Pendulum, and it comes with a video directed by Jordan Olds and Drew Kaufman of Two Minutes To Late Night. It's an anthemic, sludgy rock song and here's what frontman Stephen Brodsky says about it: "If you laid out the timeline for 2020 like a recipe, it might look something like this: global pandemic + lockdowns + worldwide protests over the wrongful death of George Floyd + election year = cocktail for end times. Somewhere in that concoction, we found ingredients for a new Cave In album. 'Blood Spiller' is the sound of us swallowing it, getting ripped on the horrors within, and coming down to reflect on it through song."

--

MOGWAI - "BOLTFOR"

Scottish post-rock greats Mogwai are back with this new single to promote their European tour that starts this weekend in Denmark. (They recently wrapped up a North American tour.) “Boltfor” was initially recorded during the sessions for As The Love Continues at Vada Studios and then completed at the band’s Castle of Doom studios in March 2022. The song comes with an eye-popping video by Sam Wiehl who says, "The video is a visual metaphor for the constant movement in life and the unceasing urge to move forward as individuals... in the form of a metaphysical road movie."

--

SAMPA THE GREAT - "LANE" (ft. DENZEL CURRY)

Zambian-born Botswana-raised rapper Sampa The Great has signed to Loma Vista, and her first single for the label features labelmate Denzel Curry. The song bounces between spoken word over ominous instrumentals and melodic, hip hop-infused art pop, and Denzel changes up the vibe entirely with his in-your-face verse. Sampa was also just announced for a free Central Park SummerStage show with Pink Siifu.

--

QUELLE CHRIS - "THE SKY IS BLUE B/C THE SUNSET IS RED" (ft. MORUF, PINK SIIFU, CHRIS KEYS & KNXWLEDGE)

Quelle Chris has shared the second single off upcoming album DEATHFAME (due 5/13 via Mello Music Group), and this one has a hazy instrumental co-produced by Knxwledge and Chris Keys, with commanding raps from MoRuf, Pink Siifu, and Quelle Chris himself.

--

KELLY LEE OWENS - "ONE"

Kelly Lee Owens' LP.8 is largely instrumental/ambient but "One" is one of the vocal tracks on the album. It's out this week.

--

FREDATLAST - "BANNER BURNS"

Little Dragon's Fredrik Wallin releases his new EP as FredAtLast, Banner of Lost Belief, on May 13, and the latest single is the orchestral "Banner Burns," which is about "how baffling betrayal can be. On the importance of grace and forgiveness."

--

RON TRENT PRESENTS WARM - "FLOS POTENTIA (SUGAR, COTTON, TOBACCO)" FT KHRUANGBIN

Chicago house music producer Ron Trent is back with a new collaborative project titled WARM that has him working with Khruangbin, Gigi Masin and Jean-Luc Ponty, and Ivan Conti and Alex Malheiros from Azymuth. This groovy, chilled-out track featuring Khruangbin is the first single from WARM's What do the stars say to you that's out June 17.

--

WEIRD NIGHTMARE (ALEX OF METZ) - 'WRECKED" FT. BULLY

Alex Edkins of METZ will release his solo debut as Weird Nightmare on May 20 via Sub Pop. This duet with Bully is all hooks and the video has the best dog content since Caribou's "You Can Do It."

--

ANIKA - "GODSTAR" (PSYCHIC TV COVER)

Anika has shared her cover of Psychic TV's Brian Jones tribute, "Godstar," which is on the upcoming Sacred Bones 15th anniversary comp, Todo Muere SBXV compilation. “Psychic TV, specifically the album Orchids, has been a huge influence on my music and human psyche over this musical life,” says Anika. “[Genesis] is a big inspiration, the humor and investigation element in their work. I remember going to a talk in NYC where G recommended that no-one finish art school. I like this concept. Perhaps it leaves things unfinished and room for the individual to grow shoots, continue on their own journey. Perhaps this is like music school or any creative school. I think G specifically thought the place was bull and that they could do it better on their own terms, which turned out great. They also told a story about an art school work, which involved a used tampon in the shell of a clock. It was called Period Piece. I like the humor in this piece and the deconstruction of social boundaries. They are for sure an inspiration, in how to do things your own way, carve out your own path and don’t worry too much about what other people are doing.”

--

HILARY WOODS - "IN HEAVEN" (DAVID LYNCH COVER)

Also from the upcoming Sacred Bones, Hilary Woods has covered "In Heaven" from David Lynch's Eraserhead. (You might know it as "the lady in the radiator song.") The song was already plenty eerie but Hillary takes it to even higher spectral planes.

--

THE HOLYDRUG COUPLE - "COCA-COLA BLUES'" (PSYCHIC ILLS)

And here's one more from Todo Muere SBXV: Chilean band The Holydrug Couple's pretty take on Psychic Ills' "Coca-Cola Blues."

--

GWAR - "MOTHER FUCKING LIAR"

GWAR have shared the first single off their upcoming album The New Dark Ages (due June 3 via their own Pit Records), and vocalist Blöthar the Berserker says "This song is for anybody who’s sick of all the pieces of shit talking out of both sides of their mouth. Motherfuck a motherfucking liar." Pre-order the album on limited-to-500 white vinyl.

--

THEY HATE CHANGE - "SOME DAYS I HATE MY VOICE"

Tampa rap/production duo They Hate Change have shared a new single off their upcoming album Finally, New (due 5/13 via Jagjaguwar), and this one finds them offering up psychedelic production topped off with an equally dizzying vocal delivery.

--

ZORA - "HAPPIEST I'VE EVER BEEN"

ZORA will release her debut album Z1 on June 17 via Get Better Records, and it includes the dance-rap of recent single "RUNNITUP," as well as this deceptively laid-back rap song. ZORA explains, "I had a pretty jarring mental health scare in the summer of 2021, and landed myself in the hospital over the 4th of July weekend. Once I got out, I used songwriting as a way to cope with my circumstances and speak up about what I had gone through, no matter how intense it was. I wanted to make a song that sounded carefree, fun, and relaxing, accompanied by some of the darkest lyrics you’ve ever heard."

--

TERROR - "PAIN INTO POWER"

Hardcore vets Terror have shared the 56-second title track off their upcoming album Pain Into Power. It's very short, but 56 seconds is all it needs to deliver its bone-crushing attack. Pre-order the album on limited color vinyl.

--

FINAL LIGHT (PERTURBATOR & CULT OF LUNA'S JOHANNES PERSSON) - "IN THE VOID"

Final Light is the collaborative project between James "Perturbator" Kent and Johannes Persson from Cult of Luna that was initiated by Roadburn Festival, and their debut album comes out June 24 via Red Creek. Here's the 9-minute lead single, which kinda sounds like a more atmospheric, industrial version of Cult of Luna.

--

DEMERSAL - "NO NEED FOR STORIES WHERE WE NEVER COME ALIVE" / VIENTRE - "NACIDO PARA MORIR" / PIET ONTHEL - "FABLE" / LETTERBOMBS - "MANSUIT"

A new 4-way screamo split from Denmark's Demersal, Colombia's Vientre, Malaysia's Piet Onthel, and Finland's Letterbombs is arriving May 23 via Tomb Tree/Witch Elm, and one track from each is out now. All four put a different spin on the genre, and they all go great together.

--

PATTY GRIFFIN - "GET LUCKY"

Patty Griffin announced a new collection of rare demos and home recordings, TAPE, due out June 10 via PGM Recordings, and from it she's shared a stripped down rendition of "Get Lucky."

--

YATRA - "DEATH CANTATION"

Maryland metal band Yatra were previously best known as a sludge/doom band, but they tell Decibel that their upcoming album Born Into Chaos will be old school death metal and blackened sludge, and you can definitely hear the former coming through in this new rager. The album drops June 10 via Prosthetic.

--

FAYE WEBSTER - "SUITE: JONNY"

Faye Webster's new orchestral EP, Car Therapy Sessions, is out Friday, and ahead of its release she's shared "Suite: Jonny," which combines "Jonny" and "Jonny (Reprise)" from Atlanta Millionaire's Club, giving them a lush orchestral backing.

--

BILLY HOWERDEL (A PERFECT CIRCLE) - "POISON FLOWERS"

A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel has announced a new solo album, What Normal Was, due June 10 via Alchemy Recordings/Rise Records/BMG, and new single "Poison Flowers" is an atmospheric, psychedelic alt-metal song that's not too far removed from APC. Billy also announced a tour, kicking off in California in June and then hitting NYC's Gramercy Theatre on July 6 and several other US and Canadian dates. All dates and tickets here.

--

MARIA CHIARA ARGIRÒ - "GREENARP"

Maria Chiara Argirò's new album Forest City arrives next week via Innovative Leisure, and here's the atmospheric/ambient pop of new single "Greenarp."

--

HIPPIE TRIM - "PAIN BALL"

Hippie Trim hail from Germany, but they've struck up a relationship with US punk band Drug Church, who they toured Germany with, whose vocalist Patrick Kindlon appeared on their 2019 album CULT, and whose frequent collaborator Jon Markson helped helm their new single "Pain Ball." It's an anthemic punk/post-hardcore-grunge rager that definitely scratches a similar itch as Drug Church, and the band also tell No Echo that they're influenced by Superheaven, Balance and Composure, Joyce Manor, Title Fight, and blink-182. If any of that sounds up your alley, you probably wanna hear this.

--

SHEARWATER - "AQABA"

"'Aqaba', like the rest of The Great Awakening, is a song a younger version of me couldn't have written, and the last one we recorded for the album," Jonathan Meiburg says. "You could read it a few different ways, but to me it's a love song, or a song about the experience of love—the thrilling, terrifying feeling that you're being cracked like an egg." It's from Shearwater's new album, The Great Awakening.

--

BREAD PILOT - "DROOPEE"

"Droopee" is "the oldest song" off of Bread Pilot's new album New To You, due out May 27 via Double Double Whammy. "It was written ten years ago when I was first starting to really put my head down and try to write songs rather than rely entirely on atmospheric sounds," singer and guitarist Stephen Ibanez, Jr. says. "It started out as a guitar loop in my dorm room and the words reflect on desperately grasping at anything that will provide me comfort or make me feel loved, even if I know that it’s fleeting. Flailing through the first few years of adulthood.”

--

GRAVEDWELLER - "LOSING ME"

Dallas' Gravedweller are gearing up to release their new EP Tissue this summer, and it'll feature new single "Losing Me." It was produced by Will Yip, whose work with bands like Superheaven and Balance & Composure comes to mind when listening to the 1990s-via-2010s shoegazy grunge-punk of "Losing Me."

--

TITLE HOLDER - "STORY OF MY LIFE"

Queens ska-punks Title Holder have been rolling out singles for months, and now they've put out their sixth, "Story of My Life," which is also the title track of their debut EP which comprises all six singles. If you like the slower, kinda emo-y Less Than Jake songs, you'll probably like this one too.

--

DESIRE - “LOVE IS A CRIME"

Desire, aka Megan Louise and Johnny Jewel, will release new album Escape on May 3 via Italians Do it Better. You know what you're going to get with Johnny Jewell productions but "Love is a Crime" is a superior slice of hazy Italo-disco nostalgia.

--

HETHER FORTUNE - "THE ROAD BACK" & "NO EVIL CAN HAPPEN TO A GOOD MAN"

Hether Fortune (Wax Idols) has shared her first new music in three years, the '80s-inspired "The Road Back" and "No Evil Can Happen to a Good Man," Act 1 of her new Sober Karaoke series.

--

THE KVB - "BLIND" (DRAB MAJESTY REMIX)

UK synth duo The KVB have announced a remix EP featuring tracks from last year's Unity given new life by trentemøller, Moa Moa and more. Check out Drag Majesty's slinky remix of "Blind."

--

RYUICHI SAKAMOTO AND ILLIA BONDARENKO - "PIECE FOR ILLIA"

Ryuichi Sakamoto, Julianna Barwick, Helios, Rachel Grimes and other ambient and modern classical composers have donated tracks to the second volume of the For Ukraine benefit compilations. "Piece for Illia" was composed by Ryuichi Sakamoto and Ukrainian violinist Illia Bondarenko. Proceeds from these comps will be donated to the International Rescue Committee to support displaced children and families with vital supplies.

--

MARTIN COURTNEY - "CORNCOB"

Real Estate frontman Martin Courtney has announced a new solo album, Magic Sign, which will be out June 24 via Domino. This is his first solo record since his 2015 debut, Many Moons. Check out the very appealing first single.

--

JULIE DOIRON & DANY PLACARD - "DÉGÈLE"

Julie Doiron (Eric's Trip and Mount Eerie) and Dany Placard will release their collaborative album, Julie & Dany, this week. Here's one last sneak peak before the whole thing drops.

--

UJI - "OROPO"

Veteran Argentinian producer and Lulacruza cofounder, Uji, will release new album TIMEBEING in October. Here's the first single.

--

DAMIEN JURADO - "TAPED IN FRONT OF A LIVE STUDIO AUDIENCE"

Damien Jurado has announced a new album, Reggae Film Star, and shared its third single, which you can read more about here.

--

MIKEY ERG - "ALMOST LIKE JUDEE SILL"

Mikey Erg of The Ergs! has announced a new solo album with the The Who-referencing title of Love At Leeds, due 6/24 via Don Giovanni. It was recorded by Steve Albini, and Mikey's band for the album is Jeff Rosenstock, Lou Hanman, and Alex Clute. Read more about lead single "Almost Like Judee Sill" here.

--

CASS MCCOMBS - "BELONG TO HEAVEN"

Cass McCombs returns with the great new single "Belong To Heaven," which you can read more about here.

--

IBEYI - "RISE ABOVE" (BLACK FLAG COVER, ft. BERWYN)

Ibeyi have shared their drastic re-imagining of Black Flag's "Rise Above" from their upcoming album Spell 31, and you can read about it here.

--

BARRIE - "JENNY (LIVE)"

Here's a sunny acoustic take on "Jenny" From Barrie's recent album Barbara.

--

