39 New Songs Out Today

LATTO - "PUT IT ON DA FLOOR AGAIN" (ft. CARDI B)

Latto's latest single is an ominous Atlanta trap anthem with a verse from Cardi B, and it should come as no surprise that these two go great together.

--

THE WEEKND, PLAYBOI CARTI & MADONNA - "POPULAR"

The Weeknd's new HBO show The Idol debuts this Sunday, and its soundtrack will feature this new single by Abel himself, alongside Playboi Carti and the one and only Madonna. It's classic Weeknd, and it's cool to hear Madge try this kinda thing on.

--

BURNA BOY - "SITTIN' ON TOP OF THE WORLD"

Afro-fusion star Burna Boy gets his '90s R&B vibes on with "Sittin' On Top of the World," a new nostalgia-inducing jam based around a sample of Brandy and Mase's 1998 hit "Top of the World."

--

CENTRAL CEE & DAVE - "SPRINTER"

Central Cee has quickly becoming one of the biggest UK rappers around, and his new single is a collaboration with UK rap trailblazer Dave. The two of them go back and forth over some rattling percussion and light guitar.

--

ERNEST RAREBERRG - "BLIMP"

Brooklyn-based artist Ernest Rareberrg has shared his first new music of the year, alt-pop track "Blimp." "The narrative around ‘Blimp’ has to do with the constant battle with the self; and whether that amounts to love or hate of the self, the person going through that won’t come out of it the same," he says. "This leads to bouts of self-consciousness, insecurity, brief blips of happiness, etc."

--

DOM DOLLA & NELLY FURTADO - "EAT YOUR MAN"

Nelly Furtado teams up with house producer Dom Dolla for a full-on club anthem.

--

BLOC PARTY & KENNYHOOPLA - "KEEP IT ROLLING"

You can definitely hear some Bloc Party influence on KennyHoopla songs like "how will i rest in peace if i'm buried by a highway?," so it's pretty cool that now they've made a song together.

--

THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH - "SAY WHAT YOU WILL" (JAMES BLAKE COVER)

Following the release of his new album Henry St., and ahead of his fall tour, The Tallest Man on Earth has released a new Spotify single with two tracks, a new rendition of "Looking for Love" and a cover of James Blake's "Say What You Will." "I’ve had the luxury of meeting him a couple of times and he’s such an inspiring and warm and talented artist,” Kristian Matsson says. "Sometimes you need a reminder of why you do what you do and James’s live shows have always been that for me."

--

RUFUS WAINWRIGHT - FOLKOCRACY (FT ANOHNI, CHAKA KHAN, DAVID BYRNE, MORE)

Rufus Wainright's new album Folkocracy is out today, was produced by Mitchell Froom and features an impressive group of guests including Brandi Carlile, John Legend, David Byrne, Sheryl Crow, Nicole Scherzinger, Chaka Khan, Andrew Bird, ANOHNI, Susanna Hoffs, Van Dyke Parks, Madison Cunningham. Watch the video for his cover of The Mamas and The Papas song “Twelve-Thirty (Young Girls Are Coming To The Canyon)" featuring Susanna Hoffs, Chris Stills & Sheryl Crow, and listen to the whole album.

--

KOOL KEITH FEAT ICE-T & MARC LIVE - “THE FORMULA”

The latest single from Kool Keiths's Black Elvis 2 is a partial Analog Brothers reunion featuring Marc Live (Marc Moog, who also produced) and Ice-T (Ice Oscillator) alongside Kool Keith (AKA Black Elvis). The album's out June 16.

--

ILSEY & BON IVER - "HEART OF GOLD" (NEIL YOUNG COVER)

“This song has always spoken to me in a deep, personal way,” Ilsey says of her collaborative cover of Neil Young's "Heart of Gold," made with Bon Iver and producer BJ Burton. “There’s something about the plaintive melody and the simple, evocative lyrics that go straight to the heart of what we all feel. The image of a miner searching for a precious metal—searching for love, connection, something true… it’s a difficult, often frustrating process, but the reward is so worth it. I kept coming back to the thought and the song. I listened on repeat one day before meeting up with Justin and BJ and it just felt right to see if we could play it in a new way, that felt like us, and would do it justice.”

--

WEIRD NIGHTMARE - "SHE'S THE ONE" (RAMONES COVER)

Weird Nightmare, aka METZ's Alex Edkins, has covered Ramones' Road to Ruin classic "She's the One," which he says is one of his favorite songs ever. He did a great job too: pedal steel and hammond organ pull this one out of Forest Hills and into Topenga Canyon.

--

NOEL GALLAGHER'S HIGH FLYING BIRDS - "THINK OF A NUMBER (PET SHOP BOYS MAGIC EYE 12" REMIX)"

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds released excellent new album Council Skies today (read our review) and the deluxe edition comes with a few remixes, including Robert Smiths' and this one by Pet Shop Boys that turns the wistful "Think of a Number" into glittering, if still wistful, electro disco...as you might expect.

--

CORRUPT VISION - "ENDLESS EIGHTS"

West Coast political ska-core band Corrupt Vision have unleashed a caustic, impactful new single.

--

LOVEBOAT LUCIANO & BENNY THE BUTCHER - "2ND STRIKE" (ft. DJ CLUE)

Black Soprano Family's Loveboat Luciano will release his new project Parole on June 23 via BSF. Lead single "2nd Strike" features label boss Benny the Butcher.

--

BLUSH - "ALL I WANNA DO"

Singapore's Blush have dropped off a catchy, punky shoegaze track called "All I Wanna Do."

--

BIG GARDEN - "A SLICED UP PEAR"

New Orleans' Big Garden will release debut LP To the Rind on June 30 via Gilead Media, and lead single "A Sliced Up Pear" feels like a trip back to '90s grunge/sludge.

--

OMB PEEZY - "THINK YOU READY"

Sacramento-via-Alabama rapper OMB Peezy is gearing up for new album Le'Paris, and its first single is the melodic trap-pop of "Think You Ready."

--

RUBIO - "TU OLOR"

Chilean artist Rubio shares a new moody, experimental electronic pop song, "Tu Olor."

--

MERCURY - "HEAVEN"

Experimental Atlanta rapper Mercury will follow December's Fear Mercury EP with the Heaven EP on July 6 via Honeymoon. Its woozy title track is out now.

--

OMO CLOUD - "MEMORIAL" & "PICK ME"

Omo Cloud (aka San Diego singer/songwriter Cole De La Isla) has shared two new singles, the breezy jangle pop of "Memorial" and the darker, more off-kilter "Pick Me."

--

HAZING OVER - "DISAVOWED"

Pittsburgh metallic hardcore band Hazing Over have shared another taste of their upcoming Taylor Young-produced EP Tunnel Vision. It's heavy as fuck, and it also finds them working in some ethereal clean vocals.

--

SKY ROMPIENDO - "EL CIELO" (ft. FEID & MYKE TOWERS)

Colombian producer Sky Rompiendo (who's worked with J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Rosalía, and more) taps Feid and Myke Towers for a new reggaeton/Latin trap banger, "El Cielo."

--

SOMNURI - "DEATH IS THE BEGINNING"

Brooklyn's Somnuri have returned with new single "Death Is The Beginning," which fuses together mammoth sludge metal and clean-sung prog rock.

--

TANNER USREY - "LAST GOODBYE"

Country singer Tanner Usrey has a new album on the way (title and release date TBA), and after putting out the propulsive "Give It Some Time," he now shares the more tender, ballad-driven "Last Goodbye," co-written with Kendell Marvel.

--

BECKY G - "THE FIRE INSIDE"

Becky G has shared a fiery reggaeton-pop song from the soundtrack to Searchlight's upcoming Flamin' Hot.

--

NATTI NATASHA - "LA FALTA QUE ME HACES (VERSION BACHATA)

Dominican singer Natti Natasha has released a lively bachata version of her recent ballad "La Falta Que Me Haces."

--

CHICOCURLYHEAD - "CONEJITA"

Rapper/singer Chicocurlyhead was born in Panama and raised in Atlanta, and you can hear the influence of both locales on his new single.

--

KID CUDI - "PORSCHE TOPLESS"

Kid Cudi returns with a bouncy, poppy new single, "Porsche Topless."

--

CHIKA - "REQIUEM FOR A DREAM"

Alabama rapper Chika first new single in two years fuses pensive rap, minimal electronic production, and gospel-tinged soul.

--

KEN MODE - "THE SHRIKE"

Noise rock lifers KEN mode have announced VOID, a followup and companion album to last year's NULL, and shared new single "The Shrike." Read more here.

--

RANDOM HAND - "LIFEJACKETS"

UK ska-punks Random Hand announced their first album in eight years and released lead single "Lifejackets." Read about it here.

--

BANDMANRILL, MCVERTT & SHA EK - "PISTONS"

Jersey Club rapper Bandmanrill, his producer Mcvertt, and his Bronx drill frequent collaborator Sha Ek have announced a collaborative project alongside the release of lead single "Pistons." Read more here.

--

KENZO B - "BFFR"

Get another dose of New York drill from Kenzo B's latest track.

--

YOUNG MIKO - "ID" (ft. JOWELL Y RANDY)

Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko taps reggaeton vets Jowell y Randy for her second single of 2023, which you can read more about here.

--

RINGWORM - "NO SOLACE, NO QUARTER, NO MERCY"

Metal/hardcore legends Ringworm have announced a new album, Seeing Through Fire, and released this lead single. Read about it here.

--

THE HANDSOME FAMILY - "JOSEPH"

The Handsome Family announced their first album since 2016, Hollow, and shared the lead single, which you can read more about here.

--

VIVAT VIRTUTE - JUNE FIRST

The Weakerthans' John K Samson and his partner Christine Fellows shared a new EP as Vivat Virtute, which you can read more about here.

--

JOSHUA RAY WALKER - "CUZ I LOVE YOU" (LIZZO COVER)

Country singer Joshua Ray Walker has announced a tribute album to some of his favorite female singers and songwriters, and the first single is a rendition of Lizzo's "Cuz I Love You." Read more about it here.

--

