39 New Songs Out Today

ANDREW BIRD - "CHRISTMAS IN APRIL"

Andrew Bird is getting the festive season off to an early start with a new holiday album, Hark!, due out on October 30 via Loma Vista. About its latest single, "Christmas in April," he says, "There were those various stages of acceptance we all went through at first while our brains tried to process how disruptive COVID would be (remember when we thought it would be 2 weeks?). By April I was looking ahead to the holidays and wondering if/when I'd see my folks, knowing that there were millions of people thinking the same thing. Those kinds of universally shared moments are rare in this fractured world."

TOLD SLANT - "WHIRLPOOL"

Told Slant's new album Point the Flashlight and Walk is due out on November 13 via Double Double Whammy, and the latest single off that is "Whirlpool," which Felix Walworth says "is about communication breakdowns, patterned, cyclical behavior, the kinds of relationships that render us incapable of giving and receiving care, and having nowhere else to turn. It's about the impossibility of knowing something again once you've forgotten it."

JOHANNA SAMUELS - "HIGH TIDE FOR ONE"

Los Angeles singer-songwriter Johanna Samuels has signed to Mama Bird Recording Co to release a new album, currently set for spring of 2021. Album details are still TBA, but she's shared the minimal, twangy first single, "High Tide for One," which was inspired by Dr. Blasey Ford's testimony against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. "I wrote this song on piano at my mom’s house thinking of Dr. Blasey Ford," Johanna says. "My heart was broken for her and I reflected on how much scarcity of space and validation in basic experience there is for all female-identifying people, even in my own privileged, liberal community. It felt a bit hopeless. I felt exhausted, and for awhile, I didn't have the strength to explain it or try to talk it through with anyone who wasn’t working to change it."

EMPRESS OF - "YOU'VE GOT TO FEEL" FT. AMBER MARK

"This is the first song I’ve put out with another singer doing most of the singing," Lorely Rodriguez says of her new single, "You've Got to Feel," which features Amber Mark. Lorely produced the track, and it's out via her new label, Major Arcana.

CHARLIE HICKEY - "NO GOOD AT LYING" FT. PHOEBE BRIDGERS

California artist Charlie Hickey has been working on music with Phoebe Bridgers collaborator Marshall Vore, including this new single, which was produced and co-written by Marshall, and features lovely backing harmonies from Phoebe.

JORDANA - "I GUESS THIS IS LIFE"

Witchita, Kansas' Jordana, previously Jordana Nye, released a new EP, Something to Say, back in July, and now she's followed with a new single, "I Guess This is Life," which she says is "a song about the motions of everyday life and how experiences, no matter big or small, make up the person that you are and how you both perceive and are perceived by the world."

MEGAN THEE STALLION - FREESTYLE

Megan Thee Stallion's anticipated new album is on the way, and she just put out a new two-minute freestyle and wrote, "I think ima drop these [every Monday] up until my album drop." It's pretty great stuff, and it finds Megan making references to her breakthrough song, the highly publicized drama she unfortunately keeps having to deal with, and more. That new album can't come soon enough.

SKIP MARLEY - "NO LOVE" (DUB MIX, ft. D SMOKE)

Skip Marley (Bob's 24-year-old grandson) released his excellent debut EP Higher Place this past August. It features Rick Ross, H.E.R., Ari Lennox, his uncle Damian, and a posthumous appearance by Bob, and it honors the music his grandfather helped pioneer but it feels totally modern and forward-thinking. Skip has now released a new dub mix of one of its standout tracks, "No Love," featuring newly-added verses by rising Inglewood rapper D Smoke.

MAVI - "GOOD / SMH"

Experimental rapper (and frequent Earl Sweatshirt collaborator) Mavi continues to leave his mark, and today he returned with these two trippy, compelling new songs.

NOTHING - "FAMINE ASYLUM"

Nothing's new album The Great Dismal comes out this Friday and here's another pre-release single from it. This one finds them in crunchy, stadium-sized alt-rock territory, but still with a dream pop vocal approach that keeps things feeling intimate.

QUEEN NAIJA - "BITTER" (ft. MULATTO)

Michigan R&B singer Queen Naija's new album Misunderstood comes out Friday, and it'll include this new song with pairs Naija's airy croon with a booming verse by rising rapper Mulatto.

BRAHM - WITHOUT HONOR AND HUMANITY

San Jose's BRAHM just dropped their debut four-song EP on Zegema Beach, and it's a very promising debut that delivers a harsh, intense, and sometimes chaotic brand of screamo.

BENEE - "PLAIN" (ft. LILY ALLEN & FLO MILLI)

New Zealand alt-pop singer Benee (whose "Supalonely" is a gigantic TikTok hit) is releasing her debut album Hey u x on November 13 via Republic, and it features a song with Grimes, as well as this new song with Lily Allen and Flo Milli. It's a dose of chilled-out alt-pop, and it's actually one of two new songs with Flo Milli is out today (the other is a remix of Pia Mia's "Hot" that also features Sean Paul).

$NOT - "SANGRIA" (ft. DENZEL CURRY)

Fast-rising rapper $NOT is releasing his new album Beautiful Havoc this Friday. It features his recent single "Mean" (ft. Flo Milli) and this new one with a fired-up verse from fellow Florida rapper Denzel Curry.

GENTLE DOM (ANDREW FROM MGMT) - "FRANKIE GOES TO ANDROMEDA"

Andrew VanWyngarden is releasing a new EP under the alias Gentle Dom. He explains: "The Fanta Se EP is a group of experiments in what I like to call ADM (asinine dance music), developed quickly and initially with limited resources in New Mexico during the Covid 19 lockdown of spring 2020. My asinine escapist fantasy while in the wilds of New Mexico, you see, was to be back on the dance floor in New York, closing my eyes and going as deep into the music as possible. I still don’t know when that might happen again. But maybe I’m being hard on myself, it’s not all foolin around. There’s some soul there if you look closely, I hope. With the help of a couple friends." Fanta Se EP is out November 30 and you can listen to "Frankie Goes to Andromeda" now.

DIRTY PROJECTORS - "SEARCHING SPIRIT"

Dirty Projectors run of five 2020 EPs wraps up with Ring Road that will be out November 20 via Domino. Where the four previous EPs showcased a particular band member, Ring Road has Dirty Projectors back as a full band. Get a taste via "Searching Spirit," which features the group's signature harmonies and mathy jangle.

SERENGETI W/ GREG SAUNIER (DEERHOOF) - "WASPS" & "PREMIÈRE"

Chicago rapper Serengeti (aka David Cohn) has teamed up with Deerhoof's Greg Saunier for new album that's out this Friday (10/29). The've been friends since touring together over 10 years ago, and ended up collaborating as part of the 2018 PEOPLE festival in Berlin. They liked their track together, "I Got Your Password," so much they decided to keep the collab going, with Greg's composer-minded beats and Serengeti's rhymes. You can check out two tracks now.

VIRGINIA WING - "I'M HOLDING OUT FOR SOMETHING"

UK group Virginia Wing have announced new album private LIFE which will be out February 12 via Fire Records. Picking up where 2018's excellent Ecstatic Arrow left off, the group inch further into synthpop territory. First single "I'm Holding Out for Something" tips its hat to early dance acts like Soul II Soul, but Virginia Wing do it in their own at-a-distance style.

STILL CORNERS - "CRYING"

UK duo Still Corners will release The Last Exit on January 22 and they've just shared another hypnotic track from it. "The only constant in life is change," says singer Tessa Murray of "Crying" and its accompanying video. "This song is about a breakup during a difficult time but it's also about coping with a fast-moving, uncertain world. Our video shows the immense universe and inevitable change of the seasons. Everything is in flux and that's the only thing that is certain."

SEX WITH A TERRORIST - DEMO

Sex With A Terrorist is the new collaborative project from Patrick Kindlon (Self Defense Family, Drug Church) and Ian Shelton (Regional Justice Center, Militarie Gun), and their debut demo features four songs of raw, classic-style hardcore (the instruments were recorded on an iPhone). It's some of the most straight-up hardcore we've heard from Patrick in a while, and it's always great to hear him do this kind of thing.

BOTANIST - "OXYGEN"

"Green metal" band Botanist (black metal with themes of earth and made primarily with dulcimers instead of guitars) will release their new album Photosynthesis this Friday (10/30) via The Flenser, and it'll include this very cool new song "Oxygen." Read more about the song (and an interview) at Invisible Oranges.

BOUNDARIES - "I'D RATHER NOT SAY"

Connecticut metalcore up and comers Boundaries have unleashed another track off their upcoming debut LP Your Receding Warmth, which was produced by Randy LeBeouf (who helmed the great Chamber album that came out last week) and which comes out 11/13 via Unbeaten Records. Like that Chamber record, "I'd Rather Not Say" captures the feel of early 2000s metalcore but eschews the more outdated elements and sounds fresh today.

FRÀNÇOIS & THE ATLAS MOUNTAINS - "COUCOU"

“I hate this word, ‘coucou’ (which loosely translates as ‘hey there’ in French)” Frànçois Marry says in regards to his new single, “because, for me, it expresses a form of indifferent, slightly fake naivety. What’s even more absurd is when it comes from someone with whom you were once madly in love.” Frànçois's new album, which was produced Jaakko Eino Kalevi, will be out February 26 via Domino.

KEVIN MORBY - "US MAIL"

Having just released his terrific new album Sundowner a couple weeks ago, Kevin Morby is already back with a new single, "US Mail." "This release is dedicated to mothers and their children - and all postal workers everywhere," says Kevin.

BELLE & SEBASTIAN - "MY WANDERING DAYS ARE OVER" & "THE BOY WITH THE ARAB STRAP" (LIVE)

Belle & Sebastian had originally planned to spend 2020 touring and making a new studio album in Los Angeles. Neither of those things happened, thanks to COVID, but they are releasing a double live album in December, recorded at various stops on their 2019 tour.

PORTRAYAL OF GUILT - "IT'S ALREADY OVER" / "MASOCHISTIC OATH"

Texas hardcore/screamo/black metal/etc band Portrayal of Guilt will release their anticipated sophomore album in 2021, and you can read more about these two great new singles here.

THOU - "WHEELS OF CONFUSION" (BLACK SABBATH COVER)

Thou's cover from Magnetic Eye Records' Vol. 4 tribute album has arrived, and you can read more about it here.

HERE LIES MAN - "I TOLD YOU (YOU SHALL DIE)"

Heavy psych/Afrobeat band Here Lies Man have announced a new album, and you can read more about this lead single here.

DESCENDENTS - "HINDSIGHT 2020" & "ON YOU"

Following Milo Aukerman's solo ukulele versions of these same songs, Descendents have released two new political songs, just ahead of Election Day. Read more here.

MARTHA SKYE MURPHY - "SELF TAPE"

Rising UK artist Martha Skye Murphy is gearing up to release her second EP of 2020 in November, and you can read more about new single "Self Tape" here.

BLOOD FROM THE SOUL - "CALCIFIED YOUTH"

Napalm Death's Shane Embury reactivated his '90s project Blood From The Soul (originally a collaboration with Sick Of It All's Lou Koller), and the new version is fronted by Converge's J Bannon and also features Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth, ex-Soilwork) and Jesper Liveröd (of Nasum). This is the second single from their album, and you can read more about it here.

TOOTS AND THE MAYTALS - "GOT TO BE TOUGH" (UNTIL THE RIBBON BREAKS REMIX)

Until The Ribbon Breaks (the project of UK electronic musician Pete Lawrie-Winfield) has released an official remix of Toots and the Maytals' "Got To Be Tough," made "with the full support" of Toots' label Trojan Jamaica. Not only does the remix (and its artwork) pay tribute to the late, great Toots Hibbert, it also benefits a good cause -- Pete will donate 100% of profits from the song to Black Lives Matter. Read more here.

CASS MCCOMBS - "DON'T (JUST) VOTE" (ft. ANGEL OLSEN, BOB WEIR & NOAM CHOMSKY)

In 2009, Cass McCombs released a song on his album Catacombs called "Don't Vote," which had a deeper message than the title may have implied, and now as the 2020 election approaches, Cass has released an updated version of the song called "Don't (Just) Vote." This one's a lot more direct and political and namedrops victims of police brutality, and it also features guest verses by Angel Olsen, backing vocals by the Grateful Dead's Bob Weir, and a spoken word verse by Noam Chomsky. Read more about it here.

RICKY - "ESCAPE ARTIST"

Ricky Schmidt, writer/singer/bassist of Western Settings and writer/bassist in Hey, Chels, also makes solo music as Ricky. Read more about this song off his upcoming debut album Palm Trees here.

