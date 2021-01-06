4 arrested for attempted break-in at Dr. Dre’s home after he was hospitalized

Dr. Dre was hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm, and thankfully he says he's "doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team." Meanwhile, four men were reportedly arrested for trying to burglarize Dre's home after the news broke that he was in the ICU. TMZ reports:

Some alleged criminals apparently saw Dr. Dre was in the hospital because they tried breaking into his home ... law enforcement sources tell TMZ.

Our sources say 4 men were on Dre's Pacific Palisades property Wednesday around 2 AM. Security spotted them as they were casing the house. Before they could get to the main structure, security confronted them and quickly called police. The men fled, but cops arrived almost immediately and chased the 4 would-be burglars, catching and arresting them.

Law enforcement believes the men saw our story -- that Dre was in the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm -- and saw a window of opportunity.

The 4 men were arrested for attempted burglary and are currently in custody.