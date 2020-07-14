4 charged in murder of Pop Smoke, 2 face death penalty

It was reported last week that three unnamed adult males and two unnamed juvenile males were arrested in connection with Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke's murder, and it has now been reported that four people have been charged. Two of them -- Corey Walker, 19, and Keandre Rodgers, 18 -- are eligible for the death penalty if convicted. CBS News reports:

Corey Walker, 19, and Keandre Rodgers, 18, have each been charged with murder with a special circumstance allegation, which would make them eligible for the death penalty if convicted. The special circumstance alleges the murder was committed "during the commission of a robbery and a burglary," the DA's office said. The complaint also alleges gang and gun allegations. Two minors, ages 17 and 15, have also been charged with one count each of murder and and robbery in juvenile court. The two minors have not been identified. A fifth person had been arrested Thursday in connection with Jackson's death. It is unclear if that person will also be facing charges.

Pop Smoke (real name Bashar Barakah Jackson) was shot and killed at age 20 outside of a home in Hollywood Hills this past February, less than two weeks after his Meet the Woo 2 mixtape was released.

Earlier this month, his posthumous album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon was released. It features 50 Cent (who also executive produced), Future, Quavo, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Lil Tjay, Roddy Ricch, Swae Lee, Karol G, Tyga, DJ Mustard, and more.

This past weekend, a mural honoring Pop Smoke was completed in his native neighborhood of Canarsie.