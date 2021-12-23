So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

NOCAP - "FLAWS"

Alabama sing-rapper NoCap stays prolific, capping a great year off with a melancholic new single, "Flaws."

--

SONDRE LERCHE - "KISS ME MORE" (DOJA CAT/SZA COVER)

Sondre Lerche releases a holiday cover every year and for 2021's covered "Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat and SZA. "This is a song that’s made me feel good whenever I’ve encountered it this year. The chords are warm and soft, and there’s much melodic gold in both the hooks and the rap verses. SZA’s verse, especially, is a melodic goldmine, so this morning I asked Matias if, instead of me singing it and ruining it, we could represent it instrumentally to highlight the elegance of that ever-evolving melody. It’s so good!"

--

SARAH MARY CHADWICK - "2:45 AM" (ELLIOTT SMITH COVER)

Kill Rock Stars' 30th anniversary cover series continues with Sarah Mary Chadwick's distorted take on one of Elliott Smith's most desolate songs.

--

SAD13 - "CHRISTMAS WRAPPING SLOWLY" (THE WAITRESSES COVER)

Sadie Dupuis' contribution to Blank Check Podcast's Slow Xmas compilation is a half speed rendition of The Waitresses' holiday classic, with a "nonsense guitar solo at the end" from Cloud Nothings.

