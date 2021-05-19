40+ Irving Plaza shows on BrooklynVegan Presale

Tickets for most announced shows for the newly renovated Irving Plaza are on BrooklynVegan Presale today from 10 AM ET - 10 PM ET. Use password BKVegan.

Irving Plaza's lineup includes: Guided by Voices (9/10), Ben Folds (9/12), Middle Kids (9/20) The Black Dahlia Murder (10/10), Kevin Gates (10/19), City Morgue (10/30) The Lemonheads (11/23), The Slackers (12/18), Lagwagon (12/19), Haken & Symphony X (5/10), Young M.A. (date TBD), and more. Some shows from the announced initial schedule have not been given on-sale dates/times yet. The full list of shows is below

If you miss out on the presale, tickets go on general sale for some of the shows on Thursday, May 20 at 10 AM Eastern, and other shows on Friday, May 21 at 10 AM.

Tickets on Sale on Thursday, May 20 at 10 a.m.

Middle Kids on Monday, September 20; The Black Dahlia Murder on Sunday, October 10; Lotus on Friday, October 15; Kevin Gates on Tuesday, October 19; State Champs on Thursday, October 21; The Record Company on Monday, October 25; Armor for Sleep on Friday, November 5; Ruston Kelly on Wednesday, November 10; Elder Island on Thursday, November 11; Pouya on Saturday, November 13; Jesse McCartney on Monday, November 15; The Lemonheads on Tuesday, November 23; The Slackers on Saturday, December 18; Lagwagon on Sunday, December 19; Mother Mother on Wednesday, February 2

Tickets on Sale on Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m.

Ashley McBryde on Tuesday, August 17; Guided By Voices on Friday, September 10; Ben Folds on Sunday, September 12; J.I. on Thursday, September 16; City Morgue on Saturday, October 30; JP Saxe on Saturday, November 6; Jelly Roll on Friday, November 19; lovelytheband & Sir Sly on Wednesday, December 1; Juice on Friday, December 10; Ripe on Thursday, December 30 and on Friday, December 31; K. Flay on Thursday, February 17; INHALER on Thursday, March 10; Knuckle Puck on Friday, March 11

Also Scheduled to Perform. Ticket information will be announced shortly

Colter Wall on Saturday, September 11; Andy Mineo on Sunday, October 3; The Struts on Friday, October 8; Toadies & Rev Horton Heat on Sunday, October 17; Governors Ball Presents Princess Nokia on Sunday, October 24; Envy On The Coast on Sunday, November 21; The Jungle Giants on Friday, February 25; Relient K on Friday, March 18; Moonchild on Saturday, April 2; Haken & Symphony X on Tuesday, May 10; and The Dead South on Saturday, May 21.