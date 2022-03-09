40 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

DEAF CLUB - "BROKEN FACE" (PIXIES COVER)

"Broken Face" is already one of the most fired-up Pixies songs, but Deaf Club's new post-hardcore-infused cover ups the fire even more. It rips.

--

GIRL TALK, WIZ KHALIFA, BIG K.R.I.T., AND SMOKE DZA - "PUT YOU ON"

Girl Talk, Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA have announced a collaborative album, Full Court Press, due April 8 via Asylum/Taylor Gang, with ten songs including one featuring Curren$y. This supergroup may scream "2010!", but lead single "Put You On" is a soul-sampling rap song that sounds straight out of the early 2000s.

--

END GAME - "DEVIL IN DISGUISE" (ft. SCOWL's KAT MOSS)

Canadian hardcore band End Game have released a new single, and it's a metallic yet melodic rager that features a guest verse from Scowl's Kat Moss. No word yet if this means a new release is on the way, but let's hope.

--

REX ORANGE COUNTY - "OPEN A WINDOW" (ft. TYLER, THE CREATOR)

Rex Orange County and Tyler, the Creator have collaborated multiple times over the years, and now they've done so again on this song off Rex's upcoming album Who Cares?, which drops this Friday (3/11) via Sony Music. It's a breezy indie-soul song, and Tyler delivers a killer verse on it.

--

GANG OF YOUTHS - "A SHOT IN THE ARM" (WILCO COVER)

Gang of Youths just released their new album Angel In Realtime, and in a session for SiriuXM's The Spectrum promoting it, they covered Wilco's Summerteeth classic "A Shot in the Arm," giving it bright string backing.

--

WHATEVER THE WEATHER (LORAINE JAMES) - "36°C"

Electronic musician Loraine James has shared a new track off her upcoming album as Whatever the Weather. First single "17ºC" had beats but this one's a purely ambient track, and a gorgeous one at that.

--

FINNEAS - "FLUME" (BON IVER COVER)

For a special Grammys Best New Artist installment of the Spotify Singles series, each 2022 BNA nominee is covering a past BNA nominee. That includes Billie Eilish's brother/collaborator Finneas doing a piano version of Bon Iver's classic "Flume."

--

KALI - "STANDARDS"

Rising rapper Kali is dropping her new project Toxic Chocolate this Friday (3/11), and it'll include her bold yet somber new single "Standards." "It really just means for me, females take your power back. It’s me taking my power," Kali told Zane Lowe on Apple Music. "I got standards and if you can't meet them than you cannot mess with me."

--

DALEK - "BOYCOTT"

As mentioned, industrial rap vets Dälek will release their new album Precipice on 4/29 via Ipecac. Here's second single "Boycott," which finds their classic, influential sound in fine form.

--

HIATUS KAIYOTE - "GET SUN" (GEORGIA ANNE MULDROW REMIX) & "RED ROOM" (NICK HAKIM REMIX)

Hiatus Kaiyote are releasing a remix album of last year's great Mood Variant on April 8 via Brainfeeder, and it'll include these just released Georgia Anne Muldroww and Nick Hakim remixes of "Get Sun" and "Red Room," respectively. Georgia makes "Get Sun" even funkier than the original, while Nick Hakim puts a psychedelic twist on "Red Room."

--

ELZHI & GEORGIA ANNE MULDROW - "ALREADY GONE"

That's not the only thing Georgia Anne Muldrow released today. She also put out another track from the album that she and Elzhi are releasing together this Friday (3/11). Her soulful hook and rubbery funk production on "Already Gone" blends seamlessly with Elzhi's bars.

--

COMPANION - "23RD STREET"

Following their debut single "How Could I Have Known," Fort Collins, CO-based duo Companion, aka twin sisters Sophia and Jo Babb, have announced their debut album, Second Day of Spring, due out May 27. The latest single is "23rd Street," a mellow, folky indie rock track. "I found myself experiencing something I can only describe as 'pre-nostalgia' — the realization that things will never be the same as they are now," says Sophia. "Jo and I wrote ​this song to encapsulate the major life transformations — graduating from college, marriage, interstate moves — we experienced at that time. Eventually, they too would become part of the past, but the memory of those feelings still remains with us."

--

MELODY'S ECHO CHAMBER - "PERSONAL MESSAGE"

Melody's Echo Chamber has shared a second track off her upcoming third album, Emotional Eternal. The strings on this one grab you immediately. “I played violin with Gustav Ejstes of Dungen and Josefin Runsteen,” says Melody. “Josefin has transcended the string section to another dimension with her warm virtuosity. I think the music revealed itself so naturally, we didn't change much from the original material. The story is inspired by a place I lived by the sea in the south of France. When something disenchanting happened, I would take refuge near my house on the peninsula under the pines, a natural sanctuary where I sent wishes to the shore, I was soothed by its beauty. The song has this washed out wooden and salty vibe like a marine bird.”

--

JOHN DOE - "NEVER COMING BACK"

X frontman John Doe will release new solo album Fables in a Foreign Land on May 20 via Fat Possum that features appearances by Shirley Manson (Garbage), Exene Cervenka (X), and Terry Allen and Louie Pérez (Los Lobos). “These songs take place alone, wandering, searching and hungry accompanied by horses not machines," says John. "Ultimately, I hope to send the listener to an unknown place with unpredictable characters and let them all live in that foreign land.” Here's the swaggering first single.

--

ALTIN GUN - "BADI SABAH OLMADAN"

Amsterdam based Altın Gün have released this new single to celebrate the start of their 2022 tour. It's a full band version of a song of their Bandcamp-only album Alem and they say it's also a taste of what their new album will sound like.

--

FATHER JOHN MISTY - "GOODBYE MR BLUE"

While the first couple songs we've heard from Father John Misty's new album, Chloë and The Next 20th Century, were highly orchestrated affairs, "Goodbye Mr Blue" is more stripped down country-folk with a decided "Everybody's Talkin'" feel.

--

PILLOW QUEENS - "NO GOOD WOMAN"

"This song is one which is very narrative based, though not in a linear way. It’s written more from the perspective of someone looking upon the scenarios of those around them," says Pillow singer Pam Connolly about their melancholic, harmony-laden final preview of their upcoming album. "It tries to convey a perpetual hopelessness of debt and striving for an ideal that can never be achieved. It’s pretty much a song about Sisyphus." Leave The Light On is out April 1 on Royal Mountain Records.

--

CHRISTIAN LEE HUTSON - "CHERRY"

Christian Lee Hutson's new album Quitters is out on April 1 via ANTI-, and the latest single, "Cherry," recalls Elliott Smith. "I wanted to describe that part of growing up in Los Angeles, having a cool older friend who will drive you speeding and have you jump out on the roof of the car," Christian says.

--

JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ - EL INVENTO EP

José González has released an EP centered around the song "El Invento" from last year's Local Valley. There's a lovely choral version, a dub version and a remix by Sofia Kourtesis.

--

GOOD LOOKS - "BUMMER YEAR"

Austin band Good Looks have shared the title track to their new album Bummer Year. Inspired by frontman Tyler Jordan's experience over the last four years, it's a pretty track that grapples with how keep on keeping on in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.

--

ART D'ECCO - "PALM SLAVE"

Canada's Art D'Ecco is back with this glammy, new wave-ish single that is "a cautionary tale about obsession, and how a misguided search for meaning and purpose, may lead some to very dark places."

--

TESS PARKS - "BREXIT AT TIFFANY’S"

Weird Al is probably kicking himself he didn't come up with this title for a Deep Blue Something parody, but here this is Canadian artist Tess Roby's hallucinatory new single. Tess says of its creation: “We were recording at Rian [O’Grady]’s house and the guys started playing this music which had Francesco [Perini]’s Ray Manzarek Doors’ sensibilities and Mike [Sutton]’s Neil Young-esque guitar, and then I started reading this poem I had written which pieces together definitions of words I found interesting and had written down. The title is thanks to Ruari [Meehan] who kept saying this over and over and we all thought it was the best thing we ever heard.” Tess' new album And Those Who Were Seen Dancing is out May 20 via Fuzz Club / Hand Drawn Dracula.

--

TESS ROBY - "UP 2 ME"

Montreal electronic musician Tess Roby is back with a new song from her upcoming second album, Ideas of Space. "Up 2 Me" is hypnotic with its descending synth waterfall and captivating beat.

--

HONEYGLAZE - "FEMALE LEAD"

UK trio Honeyglaze will release their self-titled debut on April 29 via Speedy Wunderground, and they'll also be on tour in the UK soon with Wet Leg. The album was produced by Dan Carey, who runs Speedy Wunderground, and this is their lovely new single. "I was overwhelmed by the state of the world during the first lockdown and constantly being surrounded by bad news," says singer-guitarist Anouska Sokolow. "It was a time when people were playing with changing their appearance and I felt incapable of writing anything of any actual importance so I decided to write about something as completely arbitrary as dying my hair. I was inspired by the song ‘Leader of the Pack’ by the Shangri-las and the narrative heavy pop songs that were coming out of the Brill building during the '60s."

--

P.E. (PILL + EATERS) - "CONTRADICTION OF WANTS"

"This song is about the heartache and burden that is capitalism," says P.E. singer Veronica Torres of P.E.'s slinky, danceable new single. "Simultaneously experiencing disgust over consumerism and exploitation while singing along to the theme song. The Levi’s jeans commercial telling us to buy their product to waste less. Pink dolphins crying into the earth’s rivers. Climate change is real. Vegan’s snorting cocaine." P.E.'s second album, The Leather Lemon, is out March 25.

--

DANA BUOY - "WHEN IT'S YOU I SEE"

Akron/Family's Dana Janssen is releasing a new solo album as Dana Buoy, Experiments in Plant-Based Music: Vol. 1 in May, and the latest single is "When It's You I See," a dose of psychedelic pop and horns.

--

BELIEF (STELLA MOZGAWA, BOOM BIP) - "ULU"

"Ulu is the Hawaiian word for growth, to rise or sprout," Boom Bip says in regards to this alluring, downtempo new single from his collaboration with Warpaint drummer Stella Mozgawa. "It's one of our most improvised tracks from the EP and was recorded mostly live. The pad loop was the foundation and the addition of the 303 bassline brought me back to an era of music we both love. Once the improvised tracks were laid down live, we went back and added a drum break played by Stella and I added a bass guitar. It all came together quickly and felt complete in only a few sessions."

--

EVERYTHING EVERYTHING – “TELETYPE”

UK group Everything Everything will release new album Raw Data Feel on May 20 via Infinity Industries and "Teletype" is the glitchy, appealing second single. "This song began in a very experimental way, with Alex and Jon sampling voice and guitar then putting it through a process that randomised each chord in a chaotic and glitchy rhythm," says frontman Jonathan Higgs who also created the song's video. "A very direct song, straight from the heart, with a fresh new openness that we felt was a good scene-setting for the record."

--

TOMBERLIN - "TAP"

Tomberlin's new album i don't know who needs to hear this... is due out next week via Saddle Creek, and the latest single is "tap." "It was January 2021, my first pandemic winter in New York, when I wrote this song," Tomberlin says. “I was investigating the things that help in connecting me to myself. I was taking a lot of big 10, sometimes 14 mile walks through the city trying to find my center, while also trying to get ideas and inspiration flowing. It was quite a lonely, uninspiring time and lots of disconnection, so on my walks I tended to observe parts of city life that people were lacking in or sometimes risking for connection. This song shifts through scenes of what does connect and disconnect me from myself. It’s funny because I think releasing music to be consumed by the public does both very strongly for me."

--

ME REX - "JUPITER PLUVIUS"

Prolific UK indie band ME REX just released the Pterodactyl EP last month, and now they've already announced another new EP, Plesiosaur, due May 30 via Big Scary Monsters. First single "Jupiter Pluvius" is a propulsive song that finds ME REX's mid 2000s-style indie in fine form.

--

HEART TO GOLD - "OVERWHELMED"

Minneapolis indie-punks Heart to Gold have announced a new album, Tom, due April 8 via Will Yip's Memory Music label. It features recent single "Respect," and new single "Overwhelmed," which is another promising dose of punky, '90s-style alt-rock. It also includes a song called "Tigers Jaw."

--

LA NEVE - "HISTORY SOLVED"

La Neve, the project of Downtown Boys' Joey La Neve DeFrancesco, announced a new EP, History Solved, due out April 15. The title track is a slice of urgent dance-punk with an accompanying video directed by Zac Puls. The video "was in some ways an attempt to recreate the joy and chaos of the band's live shows at a time when we had all been unable to perform for so long," La Neve say. "The exaggerated camera movements work to bring us back to the freeing disorientation that live music, at its best, can provide."

--

DEATHWHITE - "EARTHTOMB"

Deathwhite have announced a new album, Grey Everlasting, due June 10 via Season of Mist, and first single "Earthtomb" starts out with blasty black metal before turning into soaring, clean, gothic metal.

--

DESTROYER - "JUNE"

The centerpiece of Destroyer's new album, LABYRINTHITIS (preorder on jade and ivory vinyl), is "June," a kaleidoscopic disco-funk track that changes course a couple times throughout its six-and-a-half minute run, ending with stream of consciousness flurry of words from Dan Bejar that's part Jim Morrison and part Barry White.

--

HORSEGIRL - "ANTI-GLORY"

Chicago trio Horsegirl say their new single, which is on their just-announced debut album, is "meant to be thrashed to, twisted to, and twirled to."

--

GRUFF RHYS - "PEOPLE ARE PISSED"

“The lyrics were basically inspired by the widespread anger I - and many other people felt towards the incompetence and arrogance of the Johnson regime during the lockdowns - not that I feel any different now," says Gruff Rhys of his deceptively bouncy new single. "I mean the words go off on one like most of my songs but that was the seed of the idea.”

--

BODEGA - "PILLAR ON THE BRIDGE OF YOU"

“Our band, for the most part, has avoided pop’s universal subject matter: love,” Bodega singer-guitarist Ben Hozie says of this new song/video, “Not because we think it an unworthy subject, but because I haven’t been sure how to approach it in BODEGA’s style.” Bodega's second album, Broken Equipment, is out this week.

--

PLATO III - "GIVE 'EM HELL" & "IT'S ALRIGHT, IT'S OKAY" (ft. MIKE KINSELLA)

Abilene, TX artist Plato III (aka Ryan Silva) cites both Black Star and Modest Mouse as core influences, and you can hear that coming through in his unique hip hop/indie rock crossover. He just signed to Polyvinyl, and his release for the label is the two-song single "Give 'Em Hell" / "It's Alright, It's Okay," which also includes a partial cover of Daniel Johnston's "Spirit World Rising" that features his Polyvinyl labelmate Mike Kinsella (American Football, Owen). Read more about it here.

--

FLOATING POINTS - "VOCODER"

Fresh off teaming with jazz legend Pharoah Sanders for one of 2021's best albums, UK electronic musician Floating Points has released a new solo track via Ninja Tune. Read more about it here.

--

AMENRA - "KATHLEEN" (TOWNES VAN ZANDT COVER)

Neurot Recordings and My Proud Mountain are releasing the third volume of their Songs Of Townes Van Zandt tribute album series on April 22, and this one features covers of TVZ's music by Marissa Nadler, Cave In, and Amenra, who contribute three covers each. Read more about Amenra's new "Kathleen" cover here.

--

