RICO NASTY - "SKULLFLOWER"

Rico Nasty's new album Las Ruinas arrives next week, and she's just new single "Skullflower," which finds her leaning into her hyperpop side.

--

COMMON SENSE KID - "BLINDED BY A BLACK HOLE"

Bedroom pop and ska-punk go together better than you might think, and one of the latest artists to do this is UK musician Common Sense Kid, whose new single "Blinded By A Black Hole" is out now via the Ska Punk International label. It comes backed by the Imagine Dragons cover that CSK contributed to SPI's recent covers comp.

--

DANIEL ROMANO - "GENUINE LIGHT" (an excerpt from "LA LUNA")

Daniel Romano's upcoming project La Luna (due September 9 via You've Changed Records) is one single song in 12 parts, and he's shared one of those parts, "Genuine Light," a baroque pop song with some serious Queen vibes.

--

...AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL OF DEAD - "MILLENNIUM ACTRESS" FT. AMANDA PALMER

…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead release their new album, Bleed Here Now, this week -- it's available in quadraphonic sound -- and before you can hear the whole thing they've shared this song featuring Amanda Palmer.

--

THE BESNARD LAKES - “SILVER SHADOWS”

Montreal's The Besnard Lakes have been hinting at a new EP and they've now announced it, The Besnard Lakes Are The Prayers For The Death of Fame, which will be out October 28 via Flemish Eye / Full Time Hobby. The EP closes with this 16-minute track and few do "epic" as well as this band.

--

DISCO DOOM - "ROGUE WAVE"

Disco Doom have announced a new album, Mt. Surreal, due September 16 via Exploding In Sound/Defer Records, and lead single "Rogue Wave" injects motorik indie rock with some hazy psychedelia.

--

COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS - "LOOSE FUTURE"

Courtney Marie Andrews' new album Loose Future is out in October, and she's shared the title track, a warm, twangy folk song. "These words slipped out of my mouth one evening while speaking playfully with a lover, and we both agreed they needed to be a song about the unknowns of bracing for any romantic endeavor,” Courtney says. “We always want to play it cool with love, but deep down our inner children are always afraid. In the studio, Sam Owens and I wanted to create the hopeful and free feeling of that sentiment.”

--

TOMBS - "MURDER LEGENDRE" (ft. DWID HELLION of INTEGRITY)

Tombs' new Ex-Oblivion EP arrives this Friday, and its final single is an eerie, atmospheric song that sounds more like a horror movie than a metal song, and it features Integrity leader Dwid Hellion.

--

AMANDA SHIRES - "EMPTY CUPS" (ft. MAREN MORRIS & JASON ISBELL)

Amanda Shires has shared another song off her anticipated new album Take It Like A Man (due 7/29 via ATO), and this one features her husband Jason Isbell on guitar and her Highwomen bandmate Maren Morris on guest vocals. "I asked Maren to sing on this one because our voices blend like sisters and because I knew that wherever my voice wavered, she’d be steady," Amanda told Consequence. The song also comes with a live session video featuring both Maren and Jason.

--

HIGH VIS - "BLENDING"

UK Britpop/baggy-infused punks have shared the title track off their upcoming album Blending, and this one finds them getting a little more hypnotic and psychedelic than the previous two, without abandoning their hardcore-informed grit.

--

ZACH BRYAN - "SUMMERTIME BLUES"

Rising country star Zach Bryan already released the 34-song album American Heartbreak this year, and now he's got eight more songs coming in the form of Summertime Blues this Friday. The title track is out now, and it's not an Eddie Cochran cover, but a melancholic original.

--

FRIENDSHIP - "CHOMP CHOMP"

Friendship have shared another song off their anticipated Merge debut Love the Stranger, and this one's a warm, breezy, rustic indie folk song.

--

LOOMING - "BURNEDBRIDGESFINAL.MP3"

It's been five years since Illinois indie rockers Looming released new music, but that changes today with "burnedbridgesfinal.mp3," which finds them in fine form.

--

PILOT TO GUNNER - "DROP THE SUN"

NYC post-hardcore vets Pilot To Gunner have announced a new album, Hail Hallucinator, due later this year via Arctic Rodeo, and lead single "Drop the Sun" sounds straight out of their classic early 2000s era.

--

BADGE EPOQUE ENSEMBLE - "CONSPIRING WITH NATURE"

Toronto's Badge Epoque Ensemble release new album Clouds of Joy on September 9 and they've just shared the opening track which is jazzy and groovy in a Sergio Mendes kind of way.

--

GOLDEN DAWN ARKESTRA - "GOLDEN LIMOUSINE"

Austin psych collective Golden Dawn Arkestra will release The Gold Album on August 12 via Spaceflight. Get a taste with this fun, funky, disco-laden single.

--

EZRA FURMAN - "LILAC AND BLACK"

“I’ve started to think of us trans women as a kind of secret gang, scattered across the world," Ezra Furman says of this simmering new single. "Or that we could be that. So I wrote this theme song for us, and gave us some gang colors: lilac and black. Unfortunately, being trans usually comes with some kind of threat to one’s well-being or even one’s life. The hostility toward us right now is intense and the stakes are high. This song is an expression of deep solidarity and willingness to defend our lives.Being an inherently peaceful person, I hate to imagine it, but there are times that violent self-defense, or defense of others, is the moral and necessary path. This song is about being ready for that.” Furman continues, “It’s also about how being trans so often feels like a war we never asked for. On top of the seemingly endless social stigma and barriers to our general thriving, various governments have now set in motion a concerted movement to virtually outlaw healthy trans existence. Let it be known: we demand safety, resources and dignity, and we are ready to fight for our lives and the lives of others.” Ezra's new album, All of Us Flames, is out August 26 via ANTI-/Bella Union.

--

ALIEN BOY - "WONDERING STILL"

Portland-based band Alien Boy released their debut album, Don't Know What I Am, last year via Get Better Records, and they've followed it with a new single, "Wondering Still," which they say "exists after 2 am, when all the funniest shit happens. When you’re out partying and it brings you this weird sometimes false clarity about what you should be doing with your life. All of a sudden you’re remembering every need you’ve ever had, every person you ever thought you loved, and everything just feels so clear but it never really is. You’re just drunk, leaning to stay awake, totally locked onto some conversation and wondering still. We were trying to capture that uncertainty and how hot and fun it can be, even when it’s kinda harsh in the light of the next day."

--

MARCI (TOPS) - "PASS TIME"

TOPS member Marta Cikojevic says lush new single “Pass Time” is about “recognizing the same cycles you’ve put yourself in, and finding a way out. Trying to snap out of a bad habit, even when it feels so good.” Her solo debut is out August 5 via Arbutus.

--

WOMBO - "SEVEN OF CUPS"

Wombo's Sydney Chadwick says dreamy new song "Seven of Cups" is "about losing time, forgetting/ being forgotten by time, and feeling trapped by time. The hourglass I found at an antique mall and it gave me the idea to have myself trapped inside a room as a clay version of myself by it. Wanted to give off Feelings of Deja Vu, epiphanies that you simultaneously forget as you have them, dreams you can’t remember even though you know they were crazy- kind of vibes. Like being stuck in limbo or just feeling constantly confused." Wombo's new album, Fairy Rust, is out July 29 via Fire Talk.

--

THE BLACK ANGELS - "FIREFLY" FT. LOULOU GHELICHKHANI

The Black Angels' new double album Wilderness of Mirrors is out in September, and the latest single is the psychedelic "Firefly," which pays homage to '60s French pop and features vocals from Thievery Corporation's LouLou Ghelichkani.

--

LET'S WHISPER - "THE YEAR OF GETTING HIGH"

Here's another winsome, jangly song off Let's Whisper's forthcoming album.

--

THE MURLOCS - "VIRGIN CRIMINAL"

Australian psych band The Murlocs will release new album Rapscallion on September 16 via ATO. Frontman Ambrose Kinney-Smith says fuzzed-out first single "Virgin Criminal" is about someone "doing his first crime, ripping off a convenience store, and getting off on the thrill of being an outlaw.”

--

SEASONING - "NEXT TO ME"

Brisbane, Australia’s Seasoning (the project of Lachlan Buckle) releases new EP The Condensation next week and they've just shared the dreamy, saxxy "Next to Me" and its video. "The inspiration behind the video was to try and make it like a late night SBS world movie which is an Australian TV channel that plays Arthouse movies which I would always watch if I couldn’t fall asleep.” Fans of Real Estate should check this one out.

--

CHRIS FORSYTH - "EXPERIMENTAL & PROFESSIONAL"

Experimental guitarist Chris Forsythe will release new double album Evolution Here We Come on August 29. In addition to his regular collaborators Tom Malach, Douglas McCombs and Ryan Jewell, the album features Dave Harrington, Bill Nace, Sun Ra Arkestra leader Marshal Allen, Steve Wynn, Linda Pitmon, Stuart Bogie, Nick Millevoi. Get a taste with this rocking, free-form opener.

--

MATT KIVEL - "FIND LOVE" FT. BONNIE PRINCE BILLY

“When I wrote this tune I was reading that Beatles book 'Revolution in the Head,' where the author breaks down every single Beatles recording to an almost insane degree," says Matt Kivel of the inspiration behind this first single from his forthcoming new solo album. "And I was feeling Paul's energy on a deep level. The warmth and movement that comes from his compositions. At the same time, I was thinking about my iPhone and the way that this technology is warping our experiences and relationships and sense of reality. I think, simply, I wanted to put forward the idea that I'd sincerely like to enter a new reality, one that feels more real than the one I am currently living in. I thought that singing this song with Will (Bonnie 'Prince' Billy) would make it feel more human and holy. Vocal harmony is one of humanity's purely positive non-destructive powers and I'm glad we could tap into it on this song. The world is gravely ill and this is just a small acknowledgment that we are capable of healing if we want to."

--

BLACK MIDI - "SUGAR/TZU"

Here's one last early taste of black midi's new album Hellfire before the whole thing drops on Friday. The video is intense.

--

RACHEL BOBBITT - "WATCH AND SEE"

Rachel Bobbitt's new EP The Ceiling Could Collapse is out on Friday, and the latest single is "Watch and See," which she says is "a song about attempting to connect through moments of dissociation. Trying to use bits of phrases, visual landmarks & physical sensations to bring myself back to the present moment.”

--

MADI DIAZ - "HANGOVER"

“I wrote ‘Hangover’ with Jesse Thomas and Drew Pearson when I was still feeling the lagging throws of heartbreak—the waking up in withdrawal, aching, reeling over a person and all the things that come after it’s over,” says Madi Diaz. Catch her on tour this fall.

--

YOUNG FATHERS - "GERONIMO"

Scottish trio Young Fathers are back with their first new music since 2018's Cocoa Sugar. Like pretty much everything they do "Geronimo" defies easy categorization -- dark and sinewy, soulful and alluring.

--

SORRY - "LET THE LIGHTS ON"

UK band Sorry's second album Anywhere But Here was co-produced by Portishead‘s Adrian Utley and will be out October 7 via Domino. This is the first single.

--

FUJIYA & MIYAGI - “DIGITAL HANGOVER”

Funky krautrock disco vets Fujiya & Miyagi will release new album ‘Slight Variations‘ in September and this is the first single.

--

MYKKI BLANCO - "FRENCH LESSONS" (ft. KELSEY LU)

Mykki Blanco has announced a new album, Stay Close To Music, and released the single version of "French Lessons," which features Kelsey Lu (the album version also features ANOHNI). Read more about it here.

--

HOLY FAWN - "DIMENSIONAL BLEED"

Holy Fawn have finally announced a new album, Dimensional Bleed, due 9/9 via Wax Bodega. Read more about the title track here and pick up our exclusive splatter vinyl variant.

--

TEGAN AND SARA - "YELLOW"

Tegan and Sara pay tribute to the Coldplay song of the same name in the video for their new single, which is the latest off their upcoming tenth album, Crybaby.

--

INDIGO SPARKE - "PRESSURE IN MY CHEST"

Indigo Sparke announced her sophomore album, Hysteria, which was produced by The National's Aaron Dessner, and shared the first single, which you can read more about here.

--

NO DEVOTION - "STARLINGS"

No Devotion, the band fronted by Thursday's Geoff Rickly that also features former members of Lostprophets, have announced their first album in seven years (and second overall), and you can read more about lead single "Starlings" here.

--

TEEN SUICIDE - "GET HIGH, BREATHE UNDERWATER (#3)"

Teen Suicide have announced their first album in six years, honeybee table at the butterfly feast, and shared this second single. Read more about it here and pick up our exclusive "deep blue" vinyl variant.

--

ETHER COVEN - "OF MIGHT & FAILURE" (ft. SHANE POST of BIRD OF ILL OMEN)

Ether Coven, the Florida sludge metal band with vocalist/guitarist Peter Kovalsky and guitarist Devin Estep of metalcore vets Remembering Never, have shared a new song off their upcoming album The Relationship Between the Hammer and the Nail, and you can read more about it here.

--

INTERPOL - "GRAN HOTEL"

Interpol's new album The Other Side of Make Believe is out this Friday via Matador, and they've shared a final advance single ahead of its release, which you can read more about here.

--

