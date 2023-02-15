40 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SCREAMING FEMALES - "MOURNING DOVE"

Screaming Females' new album Desire Pathway comes out this Friday, and before you hear the full thing, they've got one more song and video to share. "Mourning Dove" is a mid-tempo punk anthem and another really great taste of this LP.

--

MSPAINT - "TITAN OF HOPE"

Hattiesburg, Mississippi synthpunk/art punk band MSPAINT previously released two very good songs from their upcoming debut LP Post-American, and today they've shared a third. It's another great one; weird, catchy, and abrasive in equal measure.

--

ULRIKA SPACEK - "IF THE WHEELS ARE COMING OFF, THE WHEELS ARE COMING OFF"

The second single from Ulrika Spacek's new album is a slow build that sounds both paranoid and beautiful. Compact Trauma is out March 10 via Tough Love.

--

NOIA AND ELA MINUS - "DIDN'T KNOW"

"'didn't know' is an ode to my friends in nyc," says Gisele of NOIA of this collab with Ele Minus, "an ode to all the bad dating we've done in this city and how we've survived through staying together and laughing together. it's also an ode to the nightlife of this city. I borrowed a couple of dialogue lines from Mad Men for the lyrics: this song is playfully centered around the idea of singing to the ultimate fuckboy, don draper. I have collected so many whatsapp audio messages (or whatsapp podcasts lol) from my friends sharing their late night experiences, so I wanted to bring those bits and pieces of dialogue into the song, that's why there's that sound design club bathroom moment in the song and that's why you can hear them discovering the magic of autotune towards the end of the song."

--

THUS LOVE - "CENTERFIELD"

Brattleboro, VT's Thus Love are back with this dreamy, dramatic new single and it's very well shot video. They say: "In the age of advertisement and the internet, attention is a resource being stolen and memory feels at risk of extinction. This video is a time stamp of determination and incubation of what was, is, and shall be. This song is for the dreamers who hold onto mystery, who embrace the reality of that which we are now bred to forget."

--

STEVE MASON - "BRIXTON FISH FRY" FT JAVED BASHIR

Former Beta Band frontman Steve Mason has shared another song of his forthcoming solo album Brothers and Sisters and this one features Pakastani singer Javed Bashir. Says Steve: "Myself and Javed chatted for some time over Zoom about the track, he was in Lahore, and I explained my love of Indian and Pakistani music, my connection to Kashmir (my wife) and Pakistan, the concept of the record and how i wanted it to be a statement against the direction Britain has gone in and how I wanted it to represent all the innumerable and indispensable things we take for granted that immigration and movement of people and culture has brought here. Like everybody involved in the making of this record he understood immediately and was very happy to be part of this statement. Both his contributions took my breath away and made my wife cry. The connection of her family and culture being brought together with me and my music was very powerful for us as a family and encapsulated in a moment the entire purpose and point of this album."

--

MADISON CUNNINGHAM & REMI WOLF - "HOSPITAL"

Madison Cunningham and Remi Wolf performed "Hospital" together on The Late Late Show with James Corden a few weeks ago, and now they've shared a new studio version, which is produced by Ethan Gruska. "'Hospital' has always had this underlying feeling of wanting to fall apart at the seams and then actively restraining itself," Madison says. "Though that was a purposeful decision initially, I wanted to make a version that knew zero restraint and hinges off completely. Being a major fan of Remi’s, I knew she would be the voice to help me cross that line. And then of course, I’ve adored Ethan Gruska and his brilliant mind for ages, and couldn’t picture anyone else to execute it braver than he could. It was honestly the most fun two days I’ve had recording in a long time. It felt like immediate understanding!"

--

YOURS ARE THE ONLY EARS - "WE KNOW THE SKY"

We Know The Sky, Yours Are The Only Ears' sophomore album, is out in March, and she's shared the title track, a gentle folk track with beautiful strings. "I wrote We Know The Sky amidst a family crisis that put a lot into perspective for me about how mental illness is genetic and trauma gets passed down through generations," she says. "I saw myself mirrored in my mom in a way that I hadn’t before. Although the experience was very difficult, it ultimately brought us closer. ‘The sky’ is a metaphor for leaving this world and having those self-extinguishing thoughts. It’s hard to talk about, but I think it’s more common to experience than not."

--

ANNA B SAVAGE - "PAVLOV'S DOG"

Anna B Savage releases her new album in|FLUX this week and here's one last preview before the whole thing is out. "Pavlov's Dog" sounds deceptively simple at the stop, little more than Anna and acoustic guitar, but it builds to quite a production, including clever panting percussion, as she sings, "I'm here, I'm waiting, I'm salivating."

--

DOWNHAUL - "THE RIVERBOAT"

Downhaul have shared a new single called "The Riverboat," and it's a sprawling, soaring blend of emo, Americana, and rock that kinda has some Restorations vibes.

--

THE HIRS COLLECTIVE - "XOXOXOXOXOX" (ft. MELT-BANANA)

There like a million guests on HIRS' upcoming album We're Still Here, and today we get to hear the song with Melt-Banana. "XOXOXOXOXOX" is a chaotic, grindy post-hardcore song and another very cool track.

--

DEADBODY - "DEAD BODY" (HOUSE OF BLACK REMIX)

Last year, death metal/hardcore band Deadbody (members of God's Hate, Twitching Tongues, etc) put out their great debut LP The Requiem, and its song "Dead Body" since became the theme song for the AEW wrestling stable House of Black that also includes God's Hate vocalist Brody King. Now House of Black leader Malakai Black has shared a new remix of that song.

--

XIU XIU - "PAHRUMP"

Xiu Xiu shared another track from their upcoming album Ignore Grief, a haunting, droning song called "Pahrump." "Pahrump" is accentuated by frenetic, whining sax and quietly guttural vocals before reaching an expansive, atmospheric swell.

--

LÉA SEN - "DRAGONFLY ʚĭɞ"

London-based singer-songwriter and producer Léa Sen has announced a new EP, You Of Now, Pt. 2, due out April 21 via Partisan, and the first single is "Dragonfly ʚĭɞ," an alt-pop track that recalls Billie Eilish and FKA twigs. "I spent a long time questioning the contradictions within myself," Léa says. "‘Dragonfly ʚĭɞ’ is a byproduct of me being so fed up with myself and my indecisions and stuck in endless internal quarrels. The music video and artwork was directed by Constantine//Spence, they created these beautiful worlds that clash with each other. In the world of fire, I’m being followed by an entity, it represents that other side of me that I’m struggling so much to match with."

--

CAROLINE ROSE - "THE DOLDRUMS"

Singer/songwriter Caroline Rose shared "The Doldrums" from her upcoming album The Art of Forgetting. It's dreamy and cinematic, opening with harp scales and building into a danceable synth- and bass-driven chorus.

--

SINÉAD O'CONNOR - OUTLANDER SEASON 7 THEME

Sinéad O'Connor has contributed vocals for the Season 7 version of the Outlander theme song. Her rendition is sweeping, triumphant, and heartfelt, albeit brief.

--

THE BAR STOOL PREACHERS - "DOORSTEP"

UK punk and ska-punk band The Bar Stool Preachers have shared another taste of their upcoming album Above The Static, and this one finds them going in more of a pop rock direction.

--

LARRY JUNE & THE ALCHEMIST - "60 DAYS"

Larry June has shared a new Alchemist-produced song, and his woozy raps sound great over Alc's psychedelic soundscape.

--

HATE STILL BURNS - DEMO

Massachusetts band Hate Still Burns have just dropped this hate-fueled demo via DAZE, and it finds them tapping into the raw, caustic sounds of '90s metallic hardcore.

--

FLYCATCHER - "ALWAYS SELFISH"

Flycatcher have shared to Will Yip's Memory Music label, who will put out the band's new EP Stunt on April 4. New single "Always Selfish" taps into aughts-era rock like Bloc Party, The Strokes, and Phoenix, similar to the way that fellow Will Yip collaborators Citizen did on their latest LP.

--

YUNG BLEU - "GAMES WOMEN PLAY"

Rapper/singer Yung Bleu has announced a new album, Love Scars II, due April 14 via Moon Boy University/EMPIRE. Here's the heartbroken new single "Games Women Play."

--

FRENZAL RHOMB - "WHERE DRUG DEALERS TAKE THEIR KIDS"

Australian punk vets Frenzal Rhomb have announced their tenth album, The Cup of Pestilence, due 4/7 via Fat Wreck Chords. Read more about its lead single here.

--

COUNTRY WESTERNS - "SPEAKING ILL OF THE BLUES"

Nashville's Country Westerns singer Joseph Plunket has a gruff, warm voice that perfect for his band's brand of twangy heartland rock. "It’s the most chill song on the record,” says Plunket of "Speaking Ill of the Blues." “It’s about the back and forth between bad and worse and making a reach for the good.” Country Westerns' Forgive the City is out April 28 via Fat Possum.

--

SOFT KILL - "A PLAN TO SUFFER" & "ANOTHER NIGHTMARE"

Portland, Oregon's Soft Kill are reissuing their 2018 album Savior on vinyl and the deluxe edition comes with a bonus 7" featuring two more songs which you can also stream here:

--

EAVES WILDER - ARE YOU DIAGNOSED?

Eaves Wilder will release debut EP Hookey on March 24 via Secretly Canadian. First single "Are You Diagnosed?" is bouncy dreampop that has a darker center. “I first entered the Child and Adolescent Mental Health services — or CAMHS — when I was eleven.” says Eaves. “Although they did finally help me, and I left at the age of fifteen, ‘Are You Diagnosed?’ is basically a stream-of-consciousness, scream for help rant/report about what it’s like in those awful, quiet waiting rooms, and consulting rooms."

--

IGUANA DEATH CULT - "SENSORY OVERLOAD"

Dutch garage rock combo Iguana Death Cult will release new album Echo Palace on May 12. Here's the first single.

--

NATALIE MERCHANT - "COME ON, APHRODITE"

Natalie Merchant has announced her first album of new music in nearly a decade, and you can read about lead single "Come On, Aphrodite" here.

--

ILL COMMUNICATION - "FLIP THE SWITCH" (ft. VINNIE CARUANA)

Ill Communication (mem The Warriors, No Motiv, etc) have announced their debut LP, co-produced by The Movielife's Vinnie Caruana, who also lends his voice to this new song. Read about it here.

--

SQUID PISSER (DEAF CLUB, STARCRAWLER) - "LIQUIFIED REMAINS"

Squid Pisser is the new duo of Tommy Meehan (Deaf Club, Cancer Christ, etc) and Seth Carolina (Starcrawler), and their upcoming debut album features guest vocals from members of Punch, Melt-Banana, Starcrawler, The Locust, and more. Read about lead single "Liquified Remains" here.

--

BILL ORCUTT - "THE LIFE OF JESUS," "SOME HIDDEN PURPOSE," "A NATURAL DEATH"

Bill Orcutt is releasing a new solo acoustic album, Jump On It, due out April 28 via Palilalia. It's the sequel to 2013's A History of Every One, and he's shared the first three tracks, "The Life of Jesus," "Some Hidden Purpose," and "A Natural Death."

--

FAINTEST IDEA - "KILL EM DEAD"

UK ska/street punk band Faintest Idea have shared a new track off their first album in seven years, and you can read about it here.

--

JACKIE MENDOZA - "MOUSETRAP"

Jackie Mendoza's debut album, Galaxia de Emociones, is out March 3 on ZZK Records, and the latest single is "Mousetrap," a chaotic, genre-fusing track she wrote and produced with Rusty Santos. "I named the demo ‘Mousetrap’ because I thought it was a fun play on words relating to the trap beats, but it painted an image in my head about how some relationships are like mazes and the breakup is a mousetrap," Jackie says.

--

BULLY - "LOSE YOU" (ft. SOCCER MOMMY)

Bully and Soccer Mommy are two artists whose music puts refreshing spins on '90s rock, so it's very cool that they've teamed up for a song together, "Lose You." Read more about it here.

--

NICOLE YUN - "LOST KEYS"

"Lost Keys" is the first single off Nicole Yun's just-announced album Matter. The lyrics makes a bold statement on capitalistic desires, set against a blasting indie pop instrumental. Read more about it here.

--

SUNYEARS - "COME FETCH MY SOUL!" (FEAT. JESS WILLIAMSON)

The debut single of Peter Marén (of Peter Bjorn and John)'s new project SunYears, "Com Fetch My Soul!" is a joyful, '70s-inspired folk-rock track featuring Jess Williamson. It's the title track off his just-announced album. Read more about it here.

--

JOHN VANDERSLICE - "CRYSTAL 26"

John Vanderslice has announced a new album, CRYSTALS 3.0, which will be out April 14. After a few experimental records, John is back in more typically Vanderslician territory as you can hear on this song.

--

BEN FOLDS - "WINSLOW GARDENS"

Ben Folds will release a new album, What Matters Most, on June 2 via New West Records. It's his first album in eight years and this is the lead single.

--

MEGA BOG - "THE CLOWN"

Mega Bog is now signed to Mexican Summer who will release her new album End of Everything on May 17.

--

RODRIGO Y GABRIELA - "DESCENDING TO NOWHERE"

"Descending To Nowhere" is the dynamic lead single off Rodrigo y Gabriela's newly-announced album In Between Thoughts...A New World, their first in four years. It foregrounds the guitar duo's skilled instrumentation with a subtly electronic background. Read more about it here.

--

KEATON HENSON - "ENVY"

Keaton Henson announced his seventh album, House Party, and shared the first single, which you can read more about here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.