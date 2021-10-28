40 Watt Sun announce new album ‘Perfect Light,’ share “The Spaces In Between”

40 Watt Sun, the slowcore project of Warning leader Patrick Walker, have announced their third album, the followup to 2016's Wider Than The Sky. It's called Perfect Light, and it comes out January 21 via Cappio Records (digital) and Svart Records (vinyl/CD). The announcement reads:

Perfect Light is the first 40 Watt Sun album created without a full, formal band structure. Patrick enlisted an array of accomplished musicians to fulfil his vision for the album, including, among others, Andrew Prestidge and Roland Scriver (The Osiris Club), Ajit Gill (Vertaal), Lorraine Rath (Amber Asylum/Worm Ouroboros), and pianist/composer Chris Redman. Recorded over the course of a year at Chat Bizarre Studios, Hertfordshire by Theodore Howarth, and Holy Mountain Studios, London by Chris Fullard, writing was a fluid process that continued as the album unfurled. Perfect Light reflects a period of transition and a new way of writing and recording for Patrick.

The first single is the nearly-10-minute "The Spaces In Between," which you can hear below.

Tracklist

1. Reveal

2. Behind My Eyes

3. Until

4. Colours

5. The Spaces in Between

6. Raise Me Up

7. A Thousand Miles

8. Closure