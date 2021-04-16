41 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

LORD HURON - "LONG LOST"

Lord Huron have shared the title track (and third single) off their upcoming album Long Lost, and this one finds them combining their trademark indie folk with sweeping, string-laden, vintage balladry.

--

AMENDS - "WALKING BACKWARDS" (ft. LAURA JANE GRACE)

Australian heartland rock/alt-country-leaning punks Amends have shared a new single off Tales of Love, Loss and Outlaws, and this one finds the band harmonizing and duetting with Laura Jane Grace, whose voice is perfect for a song like this.

--

PETER COTTONTALE - "BREATHE MY NAME" (ft. JAMILA WOODS)

Fresh off appearing on a new OddCouple song, Jamila Woods has hopped on a track by another great Chicago musician, Peter CottonTale. It's a breezy, soulful song that takes a few unexpected twists and turns.

--

AMASON - "THE KLUSKI REPORT"

Swedish band Amason are gearing up to release Galaxy II which is not a mobile device but is a sequel to 2019's Galaxy I. "The Kluski Report" is smooth, groovy and stylish.

--

AG COOK - "OH YEAH" (CAROLINE POLACHEK REMIX)

Caroline Polachek has put a new, slightly celtic spin on AG Cook's 2020 single "Oh Yeah." Says Caroline, "it’s all bagpipes & affirmation here."

--

LOVE OBJECT - "TRANSPARENT WOMAN (PROZRACHNAYA ZHENSCHINA)" (ITALIANS DO IT BETTER)

Russian electro group Love Object are working on their first album which will be released on Italians Do It Better later this year. Till then, check out this banger, which is best experienced via this rather wild, definitely cinematic video.

--

LA LUZ - "TALKE OF MY LOST LOVE" (FEMALE SPECIES COVER)

LA's La Luz have released a new Numero Gropu 7" single where they cover "Tale of My Lost Love" which was originally written and performed in 1966 by Female Species. The flip side features the original song and it's out to promote the new Female Species compilation the label just released.

--

TO BE GENTLE - "SPIRITUAL PRUNING"

While you await Oregon screamo band To Be Gentle's new album Wounded, they've released this noise track which they call "a sonic representation of the notion of being comfortable with the uncomfortable."

--

DELVING (ELDER) - "THE REFLECTING POOL"

Elder frontman Nick DiSalvo is releasing his solo debut as delvin, Hirschbrunnen, on June 11 via Stickman Records. New single "The Reflecting Pool" is nine a half minutes of hypnotic music that toes the line between '70s synth prog and '90s post-rock.

--

CUPCAKKE - "MOSH PIT"

Prolific rapper CupcakKe is back one week after "Mickey" with new single "Mosh Pit." The song is a little more mid-tempo than you might expect from something called "Mosh Pit," but it does work in some punk-infused gang vocals.

--

SAWEETIE - "RISKY" (ft. DRAKEO THE RULER)

Saweetie is still gearing up for her highly anticipated debut album Pretty Bitch Music, but first she released the Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 EP, which finds her hopping on tracks by Bbyafricka and Loui, and also delivering her own new new single ft. Drakeo The Ruler, "Risky."

--

YOUNG THUG & GUNNA - "SOLID" (ft. DRAKE)

Young Thug put out a star-studded Young Stoner Life compilation today, and one of those stars is Drake, who appears on the very Drake-y "Solid."

--

REDMAN - "80 BARZ"

Ahead of his "How High 4/20 Special" edition of Verzuz with Method Man, Redman announced a new album, Muddy Waters 2, and dropped this new late '90s / early 2000s-sounding song.

--

COVEY - "1991"

Covey's new album Class of Cardinal Sin drops June 18 via Rise, and it'll feature "1991," which kinda sounds like a more emo-y Mountain Goats.

--

SATANIC PLANET - "EXORCISM" (ft. CATTLE DECAPITATION'S TRAVIS RYAN)

Satanic Planet -- Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox, etc), Justin's Dead Cross bandmate Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer), Justin's Planet B bandmate Luke Henshaw, and Satanic Temple founder Lucein Greaves -- have shared the Travis Ryan collab off their upcoming debut LP, and like previous single "Baphomet," it feels extremely creepy and genuinely Satanic.

--

KONSHENS - "PAY FOR IT" (ft. SPICE & RVSSIAN)

Konshens has shared another song off his upcoming album Red Reign. This one finds him teaming with fellow dancehall stars Spice and Rvssian, and it's a glossy, breezy dose of pop-friendly dancehall.

--

IDK - "SHOOT MY SHOT" (ft. OFFSET)

Maryland rapper IDK goes in a little more of a pop-rap direction than usual on "Shoot My Shot," which was produced by T-Minus (Drake, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, etc) and features Offset of Migos.

--

BEACH BUNNY - "CLOUD 9" FT. TEGAN AND SARA

Tegan and Sara join Beach Bunny for a new version of "Cloud 9" from their 2020 debut Honeymoon. "We’re massive fans of Beach Bunny, and when we heard ‘Cloud 9’ for the first time fell in love with the brilliant lyrics and addictive melody," the say. "We love that Lili was up to let us experiment with changing the pronoun in the chorus to she. The efforts made to make the song relatable to everyone, isn’t just about inclusivity, we think it’s a great indication of the flexibility and creative spirit of the band at its core!"

--

ANDRA DAY - "PHONE DIES" (prod. ANDERSON .PAAK)

Fresh off her acclaimed role as Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day has released a new Anderson .Paak-produced song that finds her blurring the lines between classic jazz-soul and modern atmospheric R&B.

--

KENNY MASON - "MUCH MONEY" (ft. FREDDIE GIBBS)

Kenny Mason released the expanded "supercut" edition of Angelic Hoodrat today, and it includes this new single which features an in-the-pocket guest verse from Freddie Gibbs.

--

DAINE - "BOYS WANNA TXT" (ft. ERICDOA, prod. DYLAN BRADY & RYAN JACOB)

The lines between hyperpop and emo-trap blur on Charli XCX protégé daine's absurdly catchy new song "boys wanna txt."

--

ALFA MIST - "TEKI"

Genre-fluid UK artist Alfa Mist has shared another song off his anticipated fourth album Bring Backs, due 4/23 via ANTI-. Jazz, electronics, psych-rock guitar, and more come together throughout this song's six stirring minutes.

--

ALANIS MORISSETTE - "I MISS THE BAND"

"Life in this industry can be incredibly isolating and difficult," Alanis writes. "Backline provides a safe, private, and immediate place to go for help. Available for free to artists, managers, agents, crew, producers, labels, and their families, Backline programs offer case management, support groups, and wellness programs to meet the needs of this unique community." Her new ballad "I Miss The Band" benefits the organization, which provides mental health and wellness resources for the music industry.

--

GOOSE - "SO READY"

Vampire Weekend-approved jam band Goose channel '70s funk and yacht rock on the latest single off new album SHENANIGANS NITE CLUB.

--

RODRIGO Y GABRIELA - "OBLIVION" (ASTOR PIAZZOLLA COVER)

“We have always had a great respect for Astor Piazzolla as a composer,” say Rodrigo y Gabriela. “We did a cover version of ‘Libertango’ on our first live album a long time ago, so we are delighted to present our take on his composition ‘Oblivion.’ What makes this even more special is to welcome one of our musical heroes – the great Spanish flamenco guitarist Vicente Amigo – as guest collaborator on this track. We are long-time fans of both Astor and Vicente, so we hope that our fans will now enjoy all these elements coming together.” "Oblivion" is from RyG's upcoming Jazz EP.

--

SLOTHRUST - "STRANGE ASTROLOGY"

Slothrust announced their fifth album, Parallel Timeline, due out September 10 via Dangerbird Records, and shared a new single, "Strange Astrology," which bandleader Leah Wellbaum says is "one of the only proper love songs I have ever written. It’s an honest exploration of what it means to love someone who is intrinsically different than you. It’s about hoping that those juxtaposing qualities and instincts encourage meaningful growth instead of chaos, but knowing that inevitably it will always be a bit of both. That is part of the fun of being in love with someone whose way of being starkly contrasts yours. I have always been fascinated by those differences and all the adventures and new perspectives they offer.”

--

IDA MARIA - "I'M BUSY" (PROD MARK RONSON)

Firebrand Norwegian singer-songwriter Ida Maria is back with her first new music in seven years, an EP titled Dirty Money that's out June 25. First single "I'm Busy" was co-produced with Mark Ronson, and co-written with Oscar-winner Anthony Rossomando (who wrote “Shallow” for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper).

--

SCHOOL OF X (MØ) - "AWAY"

Rasmus Littauer has been drummer for MØ for the last ten years but makes but makes music on his own as School of X and just released this new single. “To me, this is a beautiful love song with a very melancholic twist," says Rasmus. "It’s on one hand describing the love that was there, and on the other hand, the love that is gone and how hard it is to miss who used to be your best friend. Suddenly this one person is not part of your life anymore, going from being everything to nothing. It’s about realizing that and dealing with it as well as you can.”

--

TWIN SHADOW - "ALEMANIA"

Twin Shadow has a new album in the works, and he's shared another early taste of it, the funky "Alemania," which he says is "a toast to the good times in Germany and the Dominican Republic."

--

CORNELIUS - "FORBIDDEN APPLE"

Take a bite out of this new track from Japan's Cornelius that was specifically designed for Sony's 360RA surround technology.

--

MATT BERRY - "SUMMER SUN"

Regular human actor and musician Matt Berry is gearing up to release his new album The Blue Elephant in a few weeks and this is the first official single.

--

NEW ORDER - "THE PERFECT KISS" (LIVE)

Everyone loves a good frog solo. This is from New Order's upcoming live album Education Entertainment Recreation.

--

CLINT MANSELL - IN THE EARTH SCORE

Ben Wheatley's new pandemic horror film In the Earth is out today and you can listen to Clint Mansell's unsettling synth score now.

--

PORRIDGE RADIO - "WET ROAD" (SCOUT NIBLETT COVER)

Porridge Radio's Scout Niblett cover is part of Secretly Canadian's 25th anniversary singles series.

--

STELLA DONNELLY - "IF I COULD CRY (IT WOULD FEEL LIKE THIS)" JENS LEKMAN COVER

Stella Donnelly's lovely version of Jens Lekman's "If I Could Cry (it would feel like this)" is also part of Secretly Canadian's 25th anniversary singles series.

--

CAGED ANIMALS - "THE GHOST OF JESUS"

This is the first single off Caged Animals' upcoming Underneath The Spell album.

--

DMX, SWIZZ BEATZ, FRENCH MONTANA - "BEEN TO WAR"

The first new DMX song since the rapper's tragic, unexpected death has been released. It's called "Been To War" and it's a collaboration with Swizz Beatz and French Montana, and it was recorded for season two of Epix's Godfather of Harlem. Read more here.

--

JESSE ROYAL - "RICH FOREVER" (ft. VYBZ CARTEL, prod. IOTOSH)

Rising reggae star Jesse Royal has announced his anticipated sophomore album Royal, and shared this new single. Read more here.

--

FENCES - "FAKE SNOW"

Fences (aka Seattle musician Christopher Mansfield) is releasing a new EP, Wide Eyed Elk Ensemble, and here's a new song from it. Read more here.

--

CRIME IN STEREO - "THE GOOD EMPIRE"

Crime In Stereo have released their first new song in over 10 years on a benefit comp for Amityville Music Hall, which also features tracks by Iron Chic, Victory Garden, Macseal, Moon Tooth, Blame God, and more. More info here.

--

ORIGAMI ANGEL - "FOOTLOOSE CANNONBALL BROTHERS" & "BLANKET STATEMENT"

DC-area emo two-piece Origami Angel recently announced a double album Gami Gang and shared two songs from it, and here's two more. Read more about them here. 100% of Bandcamp proceeds will be donated to the families of Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo, as well as to organizations fighting against racial injustice and police brutality, and the band and their label Counter Intuitive Records will match up to $2,000 in donations.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.