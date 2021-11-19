41 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

100 GECS - "MEMEME"

Hyperpop trailblazers 100 gecs are gearing up for their upcoming album 10000 gecs, and it'll include this new single which finds them channeling anthemic emo-pop and upbeat ska through a modern hyperpop lens.

--

SABA - "STOP THAT"

Saba has shared a new single off his upcoming album Few Good Things and revealed that the LP comes out February 4 via Pivot Gang. Compared to the funky previous single "Fearmonger," this one finds the Chicago rapper focused on incisive lyricism.

--

THE CRIBS - "SUCKED SWEET"

The Cribs' Sonic Blew singles series continues with this terrific track that was from the sessions of last year's Night Network. "'Sucked Sweet' was originally supposed to be the 13th track on that album - we always really loved it, but we ended up having to cut it right at the last minute cos of vinyl running times," says the band. "We always felt kinda guilty about that, cos this song is one of the earliest Night Network tracks, and ditching it felt like cutting an old friend from the guest list or something...Anyway, we are really happy that people get to hear it now, and that it has grown to become a single in its own right. A real Cinderella story, if you will."

--

KAVINSKY – “RENEGADE” FT CAUTIOUS CLAY

French producer Kavinsky, who you might know from the Drive soundtrack, has just released the lead single from Reborn, his first album for Astralwerks. With vocals from Cautious Clay, "Renegade" is a neon-list disco track that comes with an even flashier video.

--

TED LEO & JEPPESON AIRPLANE – “INTO THE CONQUERING SUN”

Ted Leo's new song was written to accompany the Spencer Ackerman's new book Reign Of Terror: How The 9/11 Era Destabilized America And Produced Trump. Ackerman plays drums on it and Sue Werner from War On Women plays bass. "It grabbed me because I truly care about these things," Ted says, "and it felt right that after all these years, in the process of revisiting these toxic streams that come together to make this flaming flood of contemporary American history, I could work with someone alongside whose journey my own has ridden for the past few decades, with this particular part of the history looming so large in the work that we’ve done." Proceeds from Bandcamp sales go to Jane’s Due Process and the Frontera Fund.

--

MAXWELL STERN (SIGNALS MIDWEST, TIMESHARES) / GORDON M. PHILLIPS (DOWNHAUL) - YOU ARE WITH ME EP

Maxwell Stern (Signals Midwest, Timeshares) and Gordon M. Phillips (Downhaul) have released a four-song split, where they play and sing on each other's songs with help from Ian Farmer (Modern Baseball) on bass and Adam Beck (Sincere Engineer) on drums, plus Mike "Slo-Mo" Brenner contributing pedal steel to the especially gorgeous "Older." All four songs are in a folky indie realm, and they go perfectly with the fall foliage of the album artwork.

--

KAYTRANADA - INTIMIDATED EP (ft. THUNDERCAT, MACH-HOMMY & H.E.R.)

Montreal producer Kaytranada has put out a new three-song EP with very cool guests on each song: there's the thumping R&B of "Intimidated" (ft. H.E.R.), the glitchy soul of "Be Careful" (ft. Thundercat), and the electro-avant-rap of "$payforhaiti" (ft. Mach-Hommy).

--

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA - "INAUDIBLE" (LUCIUS VERSION) & "KEEL TIMING" (ALFA MIST VERSION)

Manchester Orchestra have released The Million Masks of God: The Remixes, featuring the previously released Dirty Projectors remix of "Telepath" and Local Natives remix of "Bed Head," plus a new Lucius remix of "Inaudible" and an Alfa Mist remix of "Keel Timing." Lucius put an extra hop in the song's stop and add their own harmonies, while Alfa Mist totally reinvents "Keel Timing," turning into a soul-jazz song.

--

YENDRY & J BALVIN - "INSTINTO"

Italy-via-Dominican Republic Latin pop singer Yendry (of Materianera) has been on the rise as a solo artist, and now she's got a new song with J Balvin.

--

DAVIDO & FOCALISTIC - "CHAMPION SOUND"

Afrobeats star Davido hooks up with Focalistic for new single "Champion Sound," which finds Davido sing-rapping over thick, airy, futuristic production.

--

URGE OVERKILL - “A NECESSARY EVIL”

Nash Kato and Eddie 'King' Roeser are gearing up to release Oui, their first Urge Overkill album in over a decade, in January and they've just released this new single that finds them still in riffy, cool form. Says King Roeser: "How do you deal with someone whose mind is made up? How do you oppose myopia in all its forms? To me, the downbeat in the central riff represents solid, factual NECESSARY facts. The EVIL, the interesting, unpredictable, formless yearning energy behind everything emerges in the upstroke via syncopation. That’s how you play with how much swing you want to hear in your groove. The theme is the poetic duality between the known and unknown. Oui, the song may be catchy, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t some Nietzsche level shit in there. It’s just a 'Necessary Evil'?"

--

THE DARKNESS - 'MOTORHEART'

The Darkness' seventh album is out today and is made of equal parts monster riffs and cheeky double entendres.

--

WILLOW - "TRANSPARENT SOUL" (REMIX ft. KID CUDI)

WILLOW has released a new remix of her very catchy, Travis Barker-aided pop punk song "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l," and this new version breaks from the pop punk for an acoustic bridge with guest vocals from Kid Cudi.

--

MORRAY - "NEVER FAIL" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER)

Morray has become one of the brightest new voices in the soul/rap crossover moment, and Benny the Butcher is one of today's finest torch-carriers for '90s-style East Coast rap. Their styles comes together on "Never Fail."

--

EST GEE - "LAMBORGHINI GEESKI"

Fast-rising Louisville rapper EST Gee follows his recent album Bigger Than Life or Death with the ominous new single "Lamborghini Geeski" that suggests he's only getting better.

--

BIG BOI & SLEEPY BROWN - "ANIMALZ"

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown's collaborative album The Big Sleepover comes out December 10, and it'll feature this new funk/soul/rap hybrid, "Animalz."

--

THE INEVITABLES - "OVER AND OUT"

Ska-punk supergroup The Inevitables (members of Less Than Jake, Big D and the Kids Table, Bomb the Music Industry, Westbound Train, and more) follow their recent dub album with a new high energy ska-punk song, "Over and Out."

--

ISAIAH RASHAD - "RIP YOUNG" (REMIX ft. PROJECT PAT & JUICY J)

Isaiah Rashad has released a deluxe edition of The House Is Burning, and one of the bonus tracks is a remix of "RIP Young" with veteran Memphis rappers (and brothers) Juicy J and Project Pat.

--

WRECKAGE MANNER (STYLES P & HAVOC) - "NIGHTMARES 2 DREAMS"

Wreckage Manner is the new project of The LOX's Styles P and Mobb Deep's Havoc, and their self-titled debut album comes out December 3 via MNRK. First single "Nightmares 2 Dreams" is cut from the classic '90s New York rap cloth that these two helped define.

--

TARRUS RILEY - "LOVE SALUTE"

Reggae crooner Tarrus Riley has stayed active since the release of 2020's Healing, and now he's back with new single "Love Salute," which gives a refreshing update to roots reggae.

--

JESSE ROYAL - "SILVER LINING"

Not only is modern reggae great Jesse Royal on the new Projexx EP that's out today, he's also got this catchy, upbeat new track.

--

GRIVO - "FATAL BLUE"

Having just released the new song Trammel," Austin shoegazers Grivo have now released the second single from their upcoming album Omit (due 1/28 via Church Road), "Fatal Blue." It starts out in slower, quieter territory than the last single, but it eventually reaches a sludgy, explosive climax.

--

CRAIG'S BROTHER - "ALL THE WAY"

Santa Cruz skate punk lifers Craig's Brother follow recent single "Fakebook" with "All The Way." It sounds straight out of the band's '90s/early '00s era and it rips today too.

--

ANNIE JUMP CANNON - "UP CREEK WITHOUT A PADDLE"

Tucson, Arizona band Annie Jump Cannon have just released this new single on No Sleep, and it's a climactic, slow-burning trek through post-rocky emo.

--

OVERGROW - "THREE YEARS"

Ohio emo band Overgrow are back with a new single, and if you like the dream pop-infused emo of mid 2010s Turnover, you might wanna hear this too.

--

THANK YOU THANK YOU - "UNDIMINISHED LIFE" & "LOOK ALIVE"

Thank You Thank You is the project of Tyler Bussey (who's also in Strange Ranger and Self Defense Family and used to be in TWIABP and Bad Heaven Ltd), and they've just released a new two-song single, which Tyler's former TWIABP bandmates Katie Dvorak and Chris Teti both contributed to. "Undiminished Life" is a gorgeous, horn-fueled, indie/baroque pop song, while "Look Alive" explores Eno-esque ambient music.

--

SPICE - "EVERYONE GETS IN"

Spice (Ceremony singer Ross Farrar and drummer Jake Casarotti plus members of Creative Adult and Sabertooth Zombie) have put out the B-side to recent single "A Better Treatment," and this one finds them in breezy indie rock territory.

--

IGNITE - "THE RIVER"

Orange County melodic hardcore vets Ignite have announced their first album with new singer Eli Santana (of Holy Grail), which is self-titled and due March 25 via Century Media. They recently put two songs out, and here's a third, which the band says "takes a look at the dark and murky immigration issues that our country is facing at this very moment and the toll it is taking on children and their families."

--

DJ HARRISON - "COSMOS" (ft. PINK SIIFU)

DJ Harrison is releasing a new album, Tales from the Old Dominion, on December 3 via Stones Throw, and new single "Cosmos" is a psychedelic rap song with guest lead vocals from Pink Siifu.

--

THE AQUABATS - I WANT A HIPPOPOTAMUS FOR CHRISTMAS TOO! EP

Superhero ska/punk/pop weirdos The Aquabats have put out a holiday EP, and it's as silly and ridiculous as you'd hope.

--

MY BRIGHTEST DIAMOND - "I HAVE NEVER LOVED SOMEONE" FT. AARHUS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

My Brightest Diamond celebrates the tenth anniversary of her song "I Have Never Loved Someone" with a gorgeous orchestral version, recorded during an August 2019 performance in Denmark with the Aarhus Symphony Orchestra and German conductor Andreas Delfs.

--

THE GREAT ELECTRIC - HARKONEN EP

The title track of The Great Electric's new Harkonen EP was made from hours of improvisational playing, including sections that were recorded with Can's Damo Suzuki.

--

HOO - "WE SHALL NEVER SPEAK" FT NEIL HALSTEAD & LEE LAVENDER

Sixteen-year-old Charlie Holton gets some help from Slowdive's Neil Halstead and Beechwood Sparks' Lee Lavender for his new album We Shall Never Speak. If you like the bands involved, not to mention synthy dreampop, you'll wanna give this a spin.

--

WHOOP - "FEEL GOOD"

North Carolina's Whoop formed during the pandemic and just released their self-titled debut today. Snarling songs like "Feel Good" should scratch an itch for fans of poppy '90s-style alt rock.

--

ALEX THE ASTRONAUT - "GROWING UP"

Australian musician and songwriter Alex the Astronaut released her debut album, The Theory of Absolutely Nothing, last year, and she's now followed it with an upbeat new single, "Growing Up." "Writing music had become stressful, so I started going to the beach and snorkelling around with the fish," she says. "One afternoon I was snorkelling and thinking about my questions and my friends, and it came to me that it's just like the handbook idea. That, at some point, everyone is kicked in the head with the realisation that there is no handbook and no answers - we're all in this without training wheels and we just have to keep swimming together. That’s what ‘Growing Up’ is about. When I got home, I sat down on my floor -- where I write all my songs -- and wrote the whole song in less than a day."

--

ALICE GLASS - "BABY TEETH"

"I like to make songs that you can dance to when you're sad," says Alice. 'Baby Teeth' is probably the darkest and most hopeless track on my record, but it sounds misleadingly hopeful.

--

DESAPARECIDOS - "MARIKKKOPA (LIVE)"

Desparecidos announced a new live album of their 2015 Payola release show at Brooklyn's Shea Stadium, and shared the first single, which you can read more about here.

--

R.A.P. FERREIRA - "EAST NASHVILLE"

R.A.P. Ferreira will release a new album on Black Friday, and you can read more about lead single "East Nashville" here.

--

CHE NOIR - "PRAISES"

Buffalo rapper Che Noir will put a new album out this December, and you can read more about lead single "Praises" here.

--

FREDDIE GIBBS - "BLACK ILLUMINATI" (ft. JADAKISS)

Freddie Gibbs has been rolling out singles as he gears up for his first album for Warner, and today he returns with a new one, "Black Illuminati," which you can read more about here.

--

EARL SWEATSHIRT - "2010"

Earl Sweatshirt is back with his first new sing over a year and you can read more about it here.

--

