41 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

RUSSIAN CIRCLES - "BETRAYAL"

Instrumental metal trio Russian Circles have shared the second single off their upcoming album Gnosis, and it's another great dose of heavy hypnotism.

--

STEVE LACY - "SUNSHINE" (ft. FOUSHEÉ)

Steve Lacy's anticipated sophomore album Gemini Rights arrives this Friday, and he's now shared another single, "Sunshine," which features airy crooner Fousheé.

--

RACHKIA NAYAR - "NAUSEA"

Rachika Nayar's second album, Heaven Come Crashing, is out in August, and the latest single is the foreboding, cinematic "Nausea." "Around the time of writing this song, I was listening to a lot of 90s trance from labels like Eye-Q Records," Rachika says. "There’s just something incredible about how they wring such heart-wrenching dance floor anthems out of the plainest melodies and chintziest digital synths, one of which I used on this song (the M1 piano)."

--

MEECHY DARKO - "GET LIT OR DIE TRYIN'"

Meechy Darko of Flatbush Zombies has shared the second single off his upcoming debut solo album Gothic Luxury. It was co-produced by Dot Da Genius and theycallmeParker, who provide a dark, psychedelic instrumental that's perfect for Meech's unique rapping style.

--

BETH ORTON - "FOREVER YOUNG"

Beth Orton's new album, Weather Alive, is out September 23 via Partisan, and here's a second beguiling track to get you in the mood.

--

HORACE ANDY - "FEVERISH"

Reggae great and Massive Attack collaborator Horace Andy released Midnight Rocker earlier this year and now producer Adrian Sherwood has created a new version of it featuring dancehall re-works with guest toasters and dub excursions. It's titled Midnight Scorchers and will be out in September via ON-U Sound.

--

MARLON WILLIAMS - "RIVER RIVAL"

“This tune began with an idle google search," Marlon Williams says of this expansive, motorik single. "The Latin noun ‘rivalis’ means people competing for the same source of water. That got me excited and seemed to hit upon a central occupation of the record as a whole. Resource scarcity, very generally construed, is at the heart of most conflict: economically, materially, socially. Musically, it started out as a bleary-eyed Nick Drake-esque acoustic rambler but somehow, perhaps counterintuitively, it felt too heavy that way so with a bit of fussing and redressing (largely in pre-production with Mark Perkins) it gradually morphed into the cyclical synth rock-roller before you. Under Tom Healy’s guiding hand, Cass (Basil) and Paul (Taylor) then built up the rhythmic intensity, each stanza pushing the point a little more urgently every time. I reconnected with my buddy and 'Vampire Again' collaborator Steve Gullick to make the video in a studio in Cambridge while on the recent tour with Lorde. I was so tired I couldn’t be bothered blinking.” Marlon's new album, My Boy, is out September 9 on Dead Oceans

--

FRED AGAIN.. - "JUNGLE" (RICO NASTY REMIX)

After releasing her new single "Skullflower" (off upcoming project Las Ruinas) earlier this week, Rico Nasty has now hopped on a new remix of Fred again..'s "Jungle," giving the song her signature flair.

--

JULIE ODELL - "CARDINAL FEATHER"

New Orleans-based singer-songwriter Julie Odell has announced a new album, Autumn Eve, due out September 30 via Frenchkiss Records. The new single is propulsive retro rocker "Cardinal Feather," which Odell says "was born out of a panic attack. It’s about finding support in the dark times and finding the strength within to be gentle with yourself. It’s about accepting help when you need it and not being ashamed for needing it. It can be hard to feel seen when you can’t fully recognize yourself in moments of extreme anxiety and confusion. I’m thankful for the people who have stuck around after all the moments like this that I’ve had, along with so many others."

--

THE FLATLINERS - "RAT KING"

Canadian punks The Flatliners have shared the third single off their first album in five years, New Ruin, and this one works in some grungy anthemicism.

--

GORDI - "INHUMAN"

Australian musician Sophie Payten's new EP as Gordi, Inhuman, is due out August 19 via Jagjaguwar, and the latest single is the smoothly autotuned "Inhuman." "When I wrote ‘Inhuman,’ I was thinking about the blackened roadsides on my drive from Sydney to Lismore in 2019,” Payten says. “I had to turn back halfway because the fires were too out of control. I was supposed to start work in Lismore Hospital on the Monday where I would meet countless patients who couldn’t be discharged because their homes had been destroyed. Hearing one story after the next made me numb, and being numb to that sort of tragedy feels like forgetting to be human."

--

CHARLEY CROCKETT - "I'M JUST A CLOWN"

The highly prolific country outlaw Charley Crockett has announced a new album, The Man From Waco, due September 9 via Son of Davy/Thirty Tigers. Every song was written or co-written by Charley, and the album is said to have a loose narrative thread that ties all the songs together. The first taste is the sweeping, vintage-sounding "I'm Just A Clown."

--

ORTHODOX - "CAVE IN"

Nashville nu-metalcore band Orthodox have shared the second single off upcoming LP Learning To Dissolve (due 8/19 via Century Media), and it's another fine example of this band's ability to simultaneously revive the sounds of Y2K-era nu metal and metalcore in a refreshingly modern way.

--

KAL MARKS - "MY NAME IS HELL"

Kal Marks have shared the second single off their upcoming album My Name Is Hell (due 8/5 via Exploding In Sound), and this one really shows off the expressive quirkiness of Carl Shane's voice.

--

POOL KIDS - "ARM'S LENGTH"

Florida emo band Pool Kids have shared the third single off their upcoming self-titled sophomore album, and this one does a great job of toeing the line between Pool Kids' shiny pop smarts and their heavier rock side. It also comes with a very fun video.

--

JULIA, JULIA - "FEVER IN MY HEART"

Julia Kugel of The Coathangers is releasing her debut solo album as Julia, Julia, Derealization, due out September 30 via Suicide Squeeze Records. She's shared a woozy new single, "Fever In My Heart," which she says is "about losing yourself, losing your mind and liking it. In some weird way it felt magical to feel completely out of place in reality. I felt like I had heightened senses, like I could feel a rising vibration in my heart. Everything was falling apart but I liked it. I felt alive. I had seen a glimpse of my true self and I knew her right away. I saw a reflection that wasn’t distorted for once, and I wanted to follow it through the looking glass to the other side where I could feel totally at peace. I hadn’t known that was possible before. Layers and layers of vocals convey the confusion and ecstasy of madness. I call this my acoustic techno song since it has a dance aesthetic at its core, but the production is humble and mostly unplugged."

--

DANILEIGH - "DEAD TO ME"

R&B singer DaniLeigh has shared an atmospheric song about moving on from a toxic relationship.

--

SINGLE MOTHERS - "ENOUGH FOR YOU"

Here's the second taste of Single Mothers' upcoming album Everything You Need. It finds them exploring a slightly calmer, more mid-tempo side, but frontman Drew Thomson still sounds as sneering as ever.

--

ONDARA - "A NOCTURNAL HERESY"

Singer/songwriter Ondara (fka J.S. Ondara) injects a more swaggering rock side than usual into his sound on "A Nocturnal Heresy," the latest taste of Spanish Villager No: 3.

--

FOTOCRIME - "THE PRICE OF SILENCE"

The final entry in Fotocrime's recent covers series is a post-punky take on Discharge's "The Price Of Silence."

--

MODERN WOMAN - "FORD"

London band Modern Woman have shared this new single and video that is, at turns, spiky and ethereal. It's out via End of the Road Records, the label run by the UK festival of the same name.

--

CHASSOL - "I FIGLI MORTI" (ENNIO MORRICONE COVER)

To commemorate the anniversary of Ennio Morricone's death, French composer Chassol has covered the Maestro's "I figli morti" from the soundtrack to Duck You Sucker.

--

ARCHERS OF LOAF - "IN THE SURFACE NOISE"

Archers of Loaf have been talking about a new album for a few years now, and they've finally put their money where their mouth is. Reason in Decline, their first long-player since 1998's White Trash Heroes, will be out October 21 via Merge. This is the anthemic first single.

--

SLOAN - "SPEND THE DAY"

Canadian rock greats Sloan will release Steady, their 13th album, on October 21 via Yep Roc. That date comes just after the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Smeared, and Steady's title reflects Sloan's approach to the music biz and longevity. “They say if you want to go fast go alone but if you want to go far go together," says bassist Chris Murphy. "I don’t know if there are many other bands you can name that are still making records with their original line up 30 years in. Look it up!

--

DANIEL AVERY - "HIGHER"

Daniel Avery has shared another track off his upcoming album Ultra Truth. "Higher" elegantly melds the ethereal and ambient with a manic drum n bass breakbeat and vocals from Sherelle.

--

GILLA BAND - "EIGHT FIVERS"

Gilla Band, the Irish group formerly known as Girl Band, have announced their first album since changing their name. It's titled Most Normal and will be out October 7 via Rough Trade. The first single from the album is "Eight Fivers," where frontman Dara Kiely declares "I spent all my money on shit clothes!"

--

POSTER PAINTS - "FALLING HARD"

Scottish duo Poster Paints -- Frightened Rabbit guitarist Simon Liddell and singer-songwriter (and current Vaselines keyboardist) Carla J Easton -- just announced their debut album and this is the shimmering first single.

--

SPRING SUMMER

North Carolina native Jennifer Furches, who has been a touring member with Cass McCombs, Ben Lee, Sea Wolf, Coconut Records and more, makes music on her own as Spring Summer and is set to release her first album in a decade, T.E.A.R.S., this Friday (7/15).

--

YLAYALI - "CIRCLE CHANGE"

ylayali is releasing new album separation on September 2 via Dear Life Records, and the first single is the pulsating indie pop of "Circle Change." ylayali also has upcoming shows listed here.

--

THE A'S - "WHEN I DIE" (ft. JENN WASNER)

The A's--the duo of Mountain Man members Amelia Meath (also of Sylvan Esso) and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig (also of Daughter of Swords)--have released the final single from their upcoming album Fruit. It's the album's only original song, and you can read more about it here.

--

FLO MILLI - "NO FACE"

Flo Milli's official debut studio album You Still Here, Ho ? comes out next week, and she just released new single "No Face," which you can read more about here.

--

DANGER MOUSE & BLACK THOUGHT - "AQUAMARINE" (ft. MICHAEL KIWANUKA)

Danger Mouse and Black Thought's long-awaited collaborative album Cheat Codes is out next month, and they've just put out a third single, "Aquamarine," which features Michael Kiwanuka. Read more about it here.

--

MIGHTMARE (SARAH SHOOK) - "SATURN TURNS"

Earlier this year, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers released their new album Nightroamer, and now Sarah has announced their debut solo album, Cruel Liars, under the moniker Mightmare. Read more about lead single "Saturn Turns" here.

--

PINKSHIFT - "I'M NOT CRYING, YOU'RE CRYING"

Pinkshift announced their debut full-length album for Hopeless Records, Love Me Forever, and shared a new single, which you can read more about here.

--

STAND STILL - "WITH ALL MY LOVE"

Long Island emo torch-carriers Stand Still have shared the second song off their upcoming sophomore EP In A Moment's Notice. Read more about it here and pre-order our exclusive splatter vinyl variant.

--

SANTIGOLD - "NOTHING"

The darkly bouncy and electronic "Nothing" is the latest single off Santigold's anticipated new album Spirituals, which you can read more about here.

--

RHETT MILLER - "FOLLOW YOU HOME"

Rhett Miller of the Old 97's has announced a new solo album, The Misfit (due 9/16 via ATO), and lead single "Follow You Home" features backing vocals from Cassandra Jenkins and Annie Nero. Read more about it here.

--

PANDA BEAR & SONIC BOOM - "GO ON"

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom have officially announced their collaborative album Reset (due 8/12 via Domino), and you can read more about the Troggs-sampling lead single here.

--

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE - "HERE TO FOREVER"

Death Cab for Cutie's new single is accompanied by an irreverent Lance Bangs-directed video, and you can read more about it here. It's the second taste of their tenth studio album, Asphalt Meadows.

--

TURIAN - "NARCISSUS"

Seattle metal/punk/noise rock unit Turian inject a new wave influence into their caustic sound on new single "Narcissus," which you can read more about here.

--

BENT BLUE - "HALFWAY"

San Diego melodic hardcore badn Bent Blue show off a softer, more personal side on new single "Halfway," which you can read more about here.

--

