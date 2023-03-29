41 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

TYLER, THE CREATOR - "SORRY NOT SORRY"

Tyler, the Creator has shared another of the bonus tracks off the upcoming deluxe edition of Call Me If You Get Lost, which drops this Friday. This one finds him leaning into his sentimental, ballad-driven side in the way that only Tyler can.

--

JESSY LANZA - "DON'T LEAVE ME NOW"

Ahead of her tour with Yaeji, Jessy Lanza has shared her first new music of the year, and her first new material since moving to Los Angeles, propulsive electro track "Don't Leave Me Now."

--

SUPERVIOLET (THE SIDEKICKS) - "BIG SONGBIRDS DON'T CRY"

The Sidekicks vocalist Steven Ciolek has shared another track off the debut album by his new project superviolet, which was made in close collaboration with Saintseneca's Zac Little and The Sidekicks' Matty Sanders. It's a tender, ever-so-slightly-off-kilter indie folk song and another promising taste of the LP.

--

YMUSIC - "THE WOLF"

"What is the loudest mood yMusic is capable of creating? We found the screaming trumpet/clarinet/piccolo texture, and worked in all directions from there," yMusic say of "The Wolf," the latest single from their new album YMUSIC. "This is one of the most cathartic pieces to perform — we really get to go all out."

--

EL MICHELS AFFAIR & BLACK THOUGHT - "I'M STILL SOMEHOW"

Black Thought's timeless rhyming style and El Michels Affair's vintage soul is a great match, as evidenced once again by "I'm Still Somehow," the latest taste of the pair's upcoming collaborative album Glorious Game.

--

COWBOY JUNKIES - "WHAT I LOST"

"This is a different kind of recording; there's a denseness to it," Cowboy Junkies singer Margo Margo Timmins says of the band's new album Such Ferocious Beauty which will be out June 2 via Latent. "In many ways the music, the choice of certain structures, the tones used become as important in communicating the albums themes as do the lyrics.The songs are expressions of Mike's soul, but once written, once he gives them to me, to the band, and eventually the audience, there is no right or wrong interpretation." Check out smoldering first single "What I Lost."

--

ALTIN GÜN - “SU SIZIYOR"

Turkish psych band Altin Gün release their new album Aşk this Friday via ATO and he's one last very groovy preview before the whole thing drops.

--

WAR - "SLIPPIN' INTO DARKNESS" & "THE WORLD IS A GHETTO" (MIX MASTER MIKE REMIXES)

To mark the 50th anniversary of their landmark album The World Is A Ghetto, War will be releasing War: The Remixes on May 12 via Avenue/Rhino Records. The EP aims to "expand the influence of WAR's music on the worlds of contemporary hip-hop," with remixes from Beastie Boys turntablist Mix Master Mike, DJ Logic, Jesse Perez, Preditah and Saxsquatch. Two of those Mix Master Mike remixes are out today, The World Is A Ghetto's title track and "Slippin' Into Darkness" from 1971's All Day Music.

--

CONNIE CONSTANCE - "KAMIKAZE" FT. JASON WILLIAMSON (SLEAFORD MODS)

UK artist Connie Constance has released a new version of her song "Kamikaze" featuring a new verse from Sleaford Mods' Jason Williamson. “I love Connie's energy and message in this track," says Jason. "Although the initial concept was for me to come in as an additional voice from her perspective, i felt it was disingenuous to present myself as someone with first-hand experience of the patriarchy, so I came at it from the other angle: the male counter, the gatekeeper. The tune's banging, I love it.”

--

NOIA - "REVEAL YOURSELF"

"'Reveal Yourself" is an ode to domestic love during covid quarantines," Gisela Fullà-Silvestre says of her shimmering new single as NOIA. "About finding moments of euphoria and warmth even if you look like a mess and you haven’t left the house in days. It's also a song about healing and finding solace through love. Learning how to love parts of myself through receiving love from someone and being gentle to yourself." It's from her new album gisela, out on Friday.

--

CATTLE DECAPITATION - "SCOURGE OF THE OFFSPRING"

San Diego death metal vets Cattle Decapitation have shared the second single off their upcoming LP Terrasite. It's pure intensity, and vocalist Travis Ryan says that the song "makes up the bulk of the album’s concept that the first song, ‘Terrasitic Adaptation,’ and the cover art sort of set into motion. In the first song, we find out what's going on on the cover, and this song deals more with what our children will end up being - adult humans, shat out and left to make sense of this world only to end up being part of the problem simply by existing."

--

CASPER SKULLS - "BRIGHT AS YELLOW" (THE INNOCENCE MISSION COVER)

Casper Skulls have shared a lovely, faithful cover of The Innocence Mission's 1995 folky dream pop classic "Bright As Yellow."

--

SQUID PISSER - "MY TADPOLE LEGION" (ft. YAKO of MELT-BANANA)

Squid Pisser, the duo of Tommy Meehan (Deaf Club, Cancer Christ, etc) and Seth Carolina (Starcrawler), have shared the title track off their upcoming guest-filled album My Tadpole Legion. This one's a chaotic, discordant post-hardcore song with Yako from Melt-Banana.

--

ADA ROOK - ROOKIE'S BUSTLE

"Here are some of my favorite unreleased songs written between 2019 and 2023," Black Dresses' Ada Rook says of her new album. "They didn't fit in with the projects I was working on at the time, but they ended up finding a home in each other. I've had a good few months and I feel pretty strong right now. Since I know that things will keep changing and I'll have to keep fighting, I wanted to make an album that would remind me of the stability and confidence I have right now, even if it goes away tomorrow."

--

DAVE LOMBARDO - "SEPARATION FROM THE SACRED"

Former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo (also of Mr. Bungle, Testament, Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits, Dead Cross, Fantômas, Venamoris, and more) has shared another track off his debut solo album Rites of Percussion. He made the album with a vast variety of different percussive instruments, as you can hear on this clattering track.

--

RODRIGO Y GABRIELA - "THE EYE THAT CATCHES THE DREAM"

The latest single from Rodrigo y Gabriela's upcoming album In Between Thoughts...A New World is "The Eye That Catches the Dream," a multi-tempo and textured guitar jam.

--

ENFORCED - "STARVE"

Richmond thrashers Enforced have unleashed another taste of War Remains, and they say this one "is about being forced to produce when there's no resources to do so, you then become the resource that's produced/harvested. If I'm profitless, then I'm expendable, chaff; but even then I could've still given my life."

--

QUEEN OF SWORDS - "WAITING TO LOVE"

Queen of Swords is the Toronto-based project of Aerin Fogel (previously a member of The Bitters, alongside Ben Cook of Fucked Up/No Warning/Young Guv), and she has just signed to Get Better Records for her upcoming sophomore album. The first single is "Waiting To Love," a lush dream pop song that fans of Mazzy Star and Beach House may wanna check out.

--

SIGN LANGUAGE - "CRUMBLING"

Cincinnati's Sign Language will release their debut LP Madison & Floral on April 21 via Sunday Drive Records, and here's the shoegazy post-hardcore of new single "Crumbling."

--

TEKE::TEKE - “GOTOKU LEMON”

Montreal-based Japanese psych-rock band TEKE::TEKE have shared a second song from their upcoming album Hagata. Against flute-forward baroque backing, they sing of "a world in which glow-in-the-dark lemons are found to be the cure for all ills" but there are of course no cure-alls. The animated video is very cool.

--

BRANDT BRAUER FRICK FEAT SOPHIE HUNGER - "THIS FEELING"

Berlin trio Brandt Brauer Frick have shared this collaboration with Swiss singer-songwriter, film score composer, and multi-instrumentalist Sophie Hunger from their upcoming Multi Faith Prayer Room. The vivid video for "This Feeling" was shot in Myanmar by director Matt Moro.

--

BELIEF - "LUTHER" (PREFUSE 73 COLDEST SPRING REMIX)

Belief, the duo of Warpaint drummer Stella Mozgawa and producer Boom Bip, have released this remix of their song "Luther" (from their great 2022 debut) by their Lex Records labelmate Prefuse 73. "Prefuse is one of our favorite producers of all time," Belief say. "His progression from Vocal Studies + Uprock Narratives to Fudge Beats has been incredible. A master of chopping samples and vibe creation. His ability to take the listener on a journey using repetition, mood and movement is second to none."

--

JONATHAN WILSON - "MARZIPAN"

Jonathan Wilson's new song "Marzipan" is a trippy orchestral wonderland but that goes quintuple for its music video that uses AI technology to pay homage to late psychedelics proponent Terence Mckenna.

--

GENERATIONALS - "DIRT DIAMOND"

New Orleans duo Generationals have announced Heatherhead, their first album in four years, which will be out June 2 via Polyvinyl. They've shared poppy first single "Dirt Diamond." Says the band's Grant Widmer: "I felt some catharsis in shouting 'Are you okay?' over the chorus and the feeling has stuck with me every day since.”

--

THE WAEVE - S/T DELUXE EDITION

Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall have released a deluxe edition of their self-titled debut album as The WAEVE, featuring four previously unreleased songs.

--

JFDR - "LIFE MAN"

Icelandic singer-songwriter JFDR has shared another new song off her upcoming album Museum. “Most of us live fairly hectic lives and it can be a shock when things slow down," she says of "Life Man." The song is about one of those moments; when you get a second to breathe and an overwhelming wave of existentialism hits you in the face. It’s a good time to ask questions, as it is all very strange indeed.”

--

RINSE - "DOES IT FEEL LIKE HEAVEN" FT. HATCHIE

Harriette Pilbeam, aka Hatchie, adds backing vocals to the new single, "Does It Feel Like Heaven," from her frequent collaborator and husband Joe Agius, aka RINSE.

--

JENNY LEWIS - "PSYCHOS"

Jenny Lewis announced her first LP since 2019, Joy'All, today with album-opening single "Psychos." The song foregrounds acoustic guitar and pedal steel alongside a catchy chorus.

--

GEORGIA - "IT'S EUPHORIC"

Georgia announced her new album Euphoric today with bubbly indie-pop opener "It's Euphoric." The album was co-produced by Rostam and Georgia herself. Read more about it here.

--

WATERBABY - "AIRFORCE BLUE"

Stockholm-based artist waterbaby announced her signing to Sub Pop today with single "Airforce blue," an electronics-accented indie R&B earworm. Read more about it here.

--

STELLA ROSE - "FAITHFUL"

Stella Rose, who is the daughter of Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan, has announced her debut album, Eyes of Glass, which will be out May 19 via Yves Rothman's KRO Records. The album was co-written and produced by Rothman, and recorded over a two-week period in their studio.

--

WILL BUTLER + SISTER SQUARES - "WILLOWS"

Former Arcade Fire member Will Butler has shared new song "Willows," which which is officially credited to Will and Sister Squares (Sara Dobbs, Julie Shore, Jenny Shore, Miles Francis), a band who have toured with him since 2015 but are now full-on collaborators. The song, co-written by the band and co-produced by Francis, has a dusty heartland rock vibe, flecked with synths.

--

BETTYE LAVETTE - "PLAN B"

“I ain’t got no fucking other plan,” says soul great Bettye LaVette of the first single from her new album.

--

EVERYTHING BUT THE GIRL - "NOTHING LEFT TO LOSE" (FOUR TET REMIX)

"We've always loved that meditative but propulsive thing in Kieran's music," says EBTG's Ben Watt for Four Tet's remix of their single. "The restraint mixed with momentum. It is something that we often explore as well, so asking him to rework one of our songs felt like a great fit. There is a confident lightness of touch to his remix, underpinned by a raw killer beat, and beautiful final third where the subtle intricacies of his additional production coalesce."

--

RAHILL (HABIBI) - "FABLES" FT. BECK

Rahill Jamalifard, who you may remember from psych band Habibi, has announced her debut solo album, Flowers At Your Feet, which will be out May 12. This groovy single -- and trippy video -- features Beck.

--

PEZ - 2023 DEMO

Gainesville cyberpunks PeZ have dropped a new demo and you can read about it here.

--

SCOWL - "PSYCHIC DANCE ROUTINE"

Scowl have shared the title track off their anticipated new EP and you can read about it here.

--

BAD OPTIX (JESSE MICHAELS & TIM ARMSTRONG of OPERATION IVY) - "RAID"

Still no luck for those hoping for an Operation Ivy reunion, BUT, Tim Armstrong and Jesse Michaels did just reunite for a new band together, Bad Optix. Read about their debut single "Raid" here.

--

JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT - "MIDDLE OF THE MORNING"

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have shared the second single off their anticipated new album Weathervanes, and you can read more about it here.

--

DEATHGRAVE - "ON ALL FOURS"

West Coast deathgrinders Deathgrave have shared a new track off their upcoming sophomore LP It's Only Midnight, which was inspired by a trip to a sex shop. Read more about it here.

--

PORTRAYAL OF GUILT - DEVIL MUSIC SIDE B

Portrayal of Guilt have announced a new album which features five new original songs on Side A, and an orchestral re-imagining of those same five songs on Side B. The entire Side B is out now as the soundtrack to the band's new short film. Read more here and pick up our exclusive grey-in-clear vinyl variant, which is limited to just 200 copies.

--

