43 New Songs Out Today

WIKI - "PROMISED" (ft. MIKE, prod. NAVY BLUE)

Wiki has shared the third single off his upcoming Navy Blue-produced album Half God, and this one features MIKE, whose hazy delivery pairs well with Wiki's harder, more direct style.

--

CHASTITY - "PUMMELING"

Chastity will release a new album, Suffer Summer, on January 13 via Deathwish/Dine Alone, and it features guest appearances by PUP's Stefan Babcock on two songs and Alexisonfire's Dallas Green on one. New single "Pummeling" finds Chastity going in more of pop-punky direction than usual, and it suits him well.

--

DYING WISH - "SEVERING THE SENSES"

Portland metalcore band Dying Wish have shared another rager off their anticipated debut LP Fragments of a Bitter Memory, and this one takes on abuse, trauma, and survival.

--

HAND HABITS - "GRAVES"

Most of the songs we've heard from Hand Habits' upcoming album, Fun House, have found Meg Duffy exploring new sonic territory. "Graves" shows of their subtle guitar abilities, a delicate "secret message to myself, a reminder, a conversation with grief and remembrance. A questioning of my own memory and it's proximity to understanding closure."

--

PHEW - "DAYS NIGHTS"

Long-running experimental electronic musician, former Aunt Sally vocalist and DAF/Neubauten collaborator Phew (Hiromi Moritani) is back with new album New Decade that will be out October 22 via Mute. She made the album at home during lockdown, recording quietly so as not to disturb her neighbors. But don't expect gentle music, as "Days Nights" shows.

--

KEHLANI - "ALTAR"

R&B star Kehlani released It Was Good Until It Wasn't last year, and they announced they'll be following it with Blue Water Road, due out later this year, details TBA. The first single off that is the catchy, likable "Altar."

--

DINNER - "ANIMA"

Dinner, aka Danish multi-instrumentalist Anders Rhedin, is back after a long break and will release his second album, Dream Work, on October 22 via Captured Tracks. It's quite a bit different than the first Dinner album and new single "Anima" is a motorik groover in the same universe as Stereolab.

--

WEBBED WING (mem SUPERHEAVEN) - "MAKE A DIME"

Superheaven are no more, but frontman Taylor Madison is now active with his project Webbed Wing, who will release a new Will Yip-produced album, What’s So Fucking Funny?, on November 5 via Yip's Memory Music label. Lead single "Make A Dime" is a catchy dose of '90s alt-rock worship that isn't too far removed from Superheaven's material.

--

MAGDALENA BAY - "YOU LOSE!"

The latest single from Magdalena Bay's upcoming debut LP Mercurial World is "You Lose!," a glitchy, moody pop track "We ran out of video budget, we lost our dog, and we suck at basketball," they write. “Sometimes you win but most times you lose!"

--

CASPER SKULLS - "TOMMY"

Toronto's Casper Skulls will release their new album Knows No Kindness on November 12 via Next Door Records, and lead single "Tommy" is a gorgeous indie rock ballad.

--

GOLD DUST (mem KINDLING, AMPERE) - "OH WELL"

Kindling and Ampere member Stephen Pierce is also a solo album under the name Gold Dust, and he'll release his self-titled debut LP on October 15. First single "Oh Well" is a rustic dose of twangy folk rock.

--

ALEXA ROSE - "WILD PEPPERMINT"

Alexa Rose's new album Headwaters is due out Friday, and ahead of its release she's shared one more single, "Wild Peppermint," which she says "is the last song we recorded for Headwaters, written in November 2020 the week before our last day of tracking. I was feeling nostalgic and excited about the colder weather coming in. Growing up in the south, you don’t get a big snow very often, so it was always a thrill when it looked like we might get enough to get out of school. I used to check the NOAA website religiously with an old friend, our latest mix CD playing 'Snow Day' by Matt Pond PA. We’d get our hopes up just to have them crushed when those snow clouds turned to rain or just fizzled out. It felt personal because I really wanted that snow day, but there is nothing more indifferent than weather. Relationships are like weather in that way – when they shift or end, sometimes it’s just the natural course of action. It’s good to remember that sometimes in the middle of any transition, and I’d say that’s the mission of the song. It’s all just weather, and years later, you look back and hopefully smile, understanding how it brought you to the next station."

--

BLACKWATER HOLYLIGHT - "DELUSIONAL"

Blackwater Holylight follow "Around You" with the second taste of their upcoming LP Silence/Motion, and this one's a dark, fuzz-drenched psych-rock song, bookended by some hauntingly gorgeous strings.

--

CHVRCHES - "CRY LITTLE SISTER" (GERARD MCMANN COVER)

Chvrches released a new album, Screen Violence, last month, and now they've shared a new cover of Gerard McMann's "Cry Little Sister," from the soundtrack to Netflix's Nightbooks. "We were so excited to work on this project as we are big fans of everyone involved," they write. "Cinema — horror in particular — has always been a big part of CHVRCHES behind the scenes. We have talked about covering 'Cry Little Sister' for years and this seemed like the perfect moment to do it."

--

CHERUBS - "A PAIR OF PEAR TARTS"

Noise rock weirdos Cherubs have put out another song off their upcoming EP SLO BLO 4 FRNZ & SXY (due 10/15 via Relapse), and it's as batshit as you'd hope.

--

HALF PAST TWO - "SCRATCHED CD"

Orange County ska band Half Past Two's new album comes out October 29 via Pay Attention Records, and new single "Scratched CD" is a very fun offering of upbeat ska-punk.

--

THE LORD (GREG ANDERSON) & WILLIAM DUVALL - "WE WHO WALK IN LIGHT"

Greg Anderson of Sunn O))), Engine Kid, Goatsnake, and Southern Lord Recordings has a new project of collaborations called The Lord, and today he follows his recent collab with BIG | BRAVE's Robin Wattie with "We Who Walk In Light," a brooding collaboration with Neon Christ guitarist turned Alice In Chains vocalist William DuVall.

--

BUMMER - "BARN BURNER (YOU BOYS QUIT WHIPPIN’ THOSE WHIPS)"

Kansas City sludge trio Bummer will release their debut album Dead Horse on October 1 via Thrill Jockey and you can get a taste of their caustic sound from this new single.

--

CINDY - "PARTY STORE"

"Party Store is about repetition," says Karina Gill of San Francisco's Cindy, "generation to generation and within a life. It's also about the almost altar-like character of some corner store counters: the kid photos and signed dollar bills and lucky charms and out-dated notices and ancient advertisements and winning tickets. Around here, I call corner stores corner stores, but that sounded like a terrible name for a song. I'm from the East Coast where we called corner stores 'bodegas,' which is also a terrible name for a song. So we went with the Midwestern American version, 'party store,' and figured we could get away with it as Aaron is from Indiana." "Party Store" is also dreamlike, full of gently strummed guitars and droning organ. Fans of Galaxie 500 take note. Cindy's new album, 1:2, is out October 1.

--

LIONLIMB - "NOTHING"

Lionlimb (Stewart Bronaugh) has shared another song of his upcoming album, Spiral Groove -- the sultry, slinky "Nothing." “I feel like I’ve spent the majority of my time focused on what I don’t have and what others do have and how I’d be able to achieve them,” says Bronaugh. “But even when those desires or wishes get fulfilled you’re still somehow unsatisfied. I don’t know if it’s because capitalism or social media have wired our brains this way or it’s just our nature. But this song is about trying to live in the headspace of recognizing what you do have and being grateful for it. I think the desire to spend our energy on acquiring things we don’t have rather than nurturing the things we do is our biggest flaw.”

--

NINA SIMONE - "FEELING GOOD" (JOEL CORRY REMIX)

A collection of alternate takes and original versions of classic Nina Simone songs, Feeling Good: Her Greatest Hits and Remixes, is due out October 29 via Verve Records. From that, DJ and producer Joel Corry has shared his rework of "Feeling Good," which has it sounding club-ready.

--

THE F16S - "EASY BAKE, EASY WAKE"

Quartet The F16s hail from Chennai, India and will release new EP, Is It Time To Eat The Rich Yet?, on October 22 via House Arrest. The band have just shared breezy, lightly funky new single "Easy Bake Easy Wake" and its kitschy video.

--

THE LAST DETAIL (A GIRL CALLED EDDY / FUGU) - "I'M SORRY"

Back in 2018, A Girl Called Eddy's Erin Moran teamed with FUGU's Mehdi Zannad for an album under the name The Last Detail. They're back with a new single that has a long story. “I’m Sorry” began life 10 years ago in Paris but Moran and Zannad didn't think it was ready for the world. They finally finished it with string arrangements by longtime collaborator Julian Simmons (Guillemots, Liam Gallagher) and it comes with a lovely video made by Santi Capuz.

--

ROBERT SOTELO - "INFLUENCER"

British DIY pop artist Robert Sotelo will release his fifth album, Celebrant, on November 12 via Upset the Rhythm. Fans of early-'80s synthpop will dig the percolating diodes on "Influencer," which comes with a whimsical video. "Influenced by Dennis Potters’ Cold Lazarus, the Influencer video imagines the frenzied social media demigods of the future mining the memories of the past for content and capital," says Robert. "Robert Sotelo is revived from a cryogenic state for this purpose and only the mundane reality of his reasonably uneventful time on earth can be revealed, much to the surprise and disappoint of those responsible. Video and saxophone solo by Iain McCall."

--

DAVE MONKS - "CAN'T PUT MY FIRE OUT"

Tokyo Police Club frontman Dave Monks' new solo album, I've Always Wanted To Be Me, is due out October 15 via his Ghost Pepper Records label, and the latest single is "Can't Put My Fire Out," which he calls "a mission statement for me. A reminder that the most powerful part of what I do is free from time and money and can never be taken away from me. No matter where I am or what I am doing, the world is there to ignite my imagination. Whether it’s in celebration, defiance, desperation or for the thrill of it, choosing to make something of it all gives me the power to keep going and believe in what I’m doing."

--

LEE "SCRATCH" PERRY X NEW AGE DOOM - "HOLY DUB"

Before his death in August, Lee 'Scratch" Perry made an album with Vancouver drone metal band New Age Doom that's coming out in November. It's titled Lee "Scratch" Perry's Guide to the Universe and you can get a taste via "Holy Dub."

--

THE EXBATS - "COOLSVILLE USA”

Arizona's The Exbats, the father-daughter duo of Kenny McClain and Inez McClain that became a trio with the arrival of bassist Bobby Carlson, are back with new album Now Where Were We on October 22 via Goner Records. “It’s oblique, but this is our pandemic record. It’s about taking a breath and figuring out where you are in your life; coming back to what feels important,” Kenny says. As usual, the band pull from jangly '60s pop. Get a taste via the immediately catchy "Coolsville USA."

--

JENNIFER O'CONNOR - "WHO CAN YOU KISS"

Jennifer O'Connor has announced a new album, Born at the Disco. It's her seventh album, and it's due out November 5 via Kiam Records. The first single is "Who Can You Kiss," and Jennifer says, "The noise and distortion on the track are meant to be in a kind of duet with the vocals, reflecting my own cognitive dissonance about the questions I’m presenting. I’m trying to get at the heart of ownership—who owns the concept of gayness or queerness or anything for that matter? And why do we all think we are right all the time and are then further willing to battle to the death to present our own particular truths? The song probably sprung out of the extreme commercialization and overly family-friendliness of Pride in recent years and also just the general hashtaggery of life in our modern era. And it should be played loud."

--

TONSTARTSSBANDHT - "WHAT HAS HAPPENED"

Edwin and Andy White are back with Petunia, their first Tonstartssbandht album in four years, which is out October 22 on Mexican Summer. Check out the gorgeous first single.

--

TALK SHOW - "UNDERWORLD"

London band Talk Show -- not to be confused with the late-'90s Stone Temple Pilots offshoot -- started off a few years back with a decidedly '80s goth influence, but have gotten grittier and dancier since. They lean into that with new single "Underworld," which is the first taste of a new EP and was produced by Hot Chip's Joe Goddard and Al Doyle.

--

NIGHT SHOP - "FOREVER NIGHT"

Night Shop, the solo project of Justin Sullivan (Babies, Worriers, Kevin Morby's band, Flat Worms), has announced his second album, Forever Night, which will be out February 11, 2022 on Dangerbird Records. Justin co-produced the album with Jarvis Taveniere and the band on this record includes Hand Habits' Meg Duffy on bass (they both played in Morby's band), Evan Weiss (Slang Chickens, Sparks) on guitar and Tiffanie Lanmon (Jess Williamson) on drums. Watch the video for the title track.

--

METRONOMY - POSSE EP VOLUME 1

Metronomy are back with Posse EP Volume 1, which the group just dropped on us out of the blue. Each track is with a different collaborator: SORRY, Biig Piig, spill tap, Pinty, and Brian Nasty & Folly Group.

--

BUMSY AND THE MOOCHERS - "THE RAT"

Chicago ska-punks Bumsy and the Moochers return with a political new song that you can read more about here.

--

W.H. LUNG - "FIGURE WITH FLOWERS"

The latest single from Manchester, UK band W.H. Lung's second album, Vanities, which is due out in October via Melodic Records, is the propulsive "Figure with Flowers," which, like the rest of the album, was inspired, in part, by missing the dancefloor during COVID lockdown.

--

WHORES. - "HAVE A DRINK ON ME" (AC/DC COVER)

Magnetic Eye Records is releasing another of their tribute albums -- two actually, both of AC/DC songs. Read more about Whores.' take on "Have A Drink On Me" here.

--

GROUPER - "ODE TO THE BLUE"

Grouper has shared a gorgeous new song off her upcoming LP Shade and you can read more about it here.

--

SIEM REAP - "MIGHT AS WELL STAY"

Gilles Demolder is best known for playing in the Belgian metal bands Oathbreaker and Wiegedood, but now he's showing off a different side of him with his new solo project Siem Reap. Read more about his debut single "Might As Well Stay" here.

--

RATIONALE. (KNUCKLE PUCK, ex-REAL FRIENDS) - "SAME OLD"

rationale., aka former Real Friends singer Dan Lambton and Knuckle Puck members Joe Taylor and Ryan Rumchaks, will release their sophomore LP on Smartpunk Records in early 2022 and you can read more about lead single "Same Old" here.

--

SLOW PULP - "IN TOO DEEP" (SUM 41 COVER)

In honor of the song's 20th anniversary, indie/dream pop band Slow Pulp have released a cover of Sum 41's "In Too Deep." Read more about it here.

--

SNAIL MAIL - "VALENTINE"

Snail Mail announced a new album and shared the title track, which we wrote more about here.

--

ADIA VICTORIA - "YOU WAS BORN TO DIE" (ft. MARGO PRICE, JASON ISBELL & KYSHONA ARMTRONG)

Adia Victoria has shared her version of the blues standard "You Was Born To Die," which features Margo Price, Jason Isbell, and Kyshona Armstrong. It's off her new album A Southern Gothic, which arrives this Friday. Read more about it here.

--

HALOGENS - "SIT AROUND"

NJ indie/emo band Halogens will release their debut LP You're Being Weird on 10/15 via Refresh Records, and you can read more about new single "Sit Around" here.

--

THE WAR ON DRUGS - "I DON'T LIVE HERE ANYMORE"

The War On Drugs released the anthemic title track off their upcoming album, which you can read more about here. Pre-order the album on clear blue vinyl.

--

