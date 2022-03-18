So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

NORMANI - "FAIR"

Former Fifth Harmony member Normani's Cardi B collab "Wild Side" was one of 2021's best R&B songs, and she shows off a softer, more atmospheric side on "Fair," which feels like yet another great one.

LEIKELI47 - "LL COOL J"

Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47's anticipated new album Shape Up comes out in April, and new single "LL Cool J" (which stands for "Ladies Love Cool Jewelry") is an instantly-satisfying new song and maybe the best one we've heard from this album yet.

COI LERAY - "BLICK BLICK!" (ft. NICKI MINAJ)

The latest single off NJ rapper/singer Coi Leray's debut album gets an added dose of starpower from Nicki Minaj, and both of them are in fine form on this fun track.

PRINCESS NOKIA - "NO EFFORT"

Princess Nokia has made a lot of different types of rap music over the years, and for this one she's in hard-hitting, no-bullshit mode.

MABEL - "GOOD LUCK" (ft. JAX JONES & GALANTIS)

UK singer Mabel is back with a new single, featuring Jax Jones and Galantis, and it's exactly the kind of pure pop bliss we've come to expect from her.

NIGO - "HEAVY" (ft. LIL UZI VERT)

Bape founder Nigo releases his new album I Know Nigo next week, and he's been rolling out singles with awesome guests, including A$AP Rocky, Kid Cudi, and Pusha T. Here's one with Lil Uzi Vert, a dose of melodic trap that would fit right in on one of Uzi's own albums.

PHOSPHORESCENT - "LIKE A ROLLING STONE" (BOB DYLAN COVER)

Phosphorescent continues his monthly covers project with an atmospheric rendition of Bob Dylan's "Like A Rolling Stone." You've probably heard this song hundreds of times, but you've never heard it like this.

JAMES BLAKE - “WIND DOWN”

Taking a cue from Max Richter, James Blake has released "Wind Down," an hour-long soundscape designed to lull you to sleep. Sweet dreams.

ALEX G - “END SONG”

Alex G composed the score for new film We're All Going to the World's Fair (our April 15) which and he recorded this somber new song for the end credits.

VINTAGE CROP - "DOUBLE SLANTS"

Melbourne, Australia's Vintage Crop will release their fourth album, Kibitzer, on June 24 via Upset the Rhythm. Total Control's Mikey Young mixed and mastered the album and if you're a fan of Melbourne's shouty garage-punk scene, "Double Slants" is a welcome punch in the neck.

SCREENSAVER - "CLEAN CURRENT"

Need more Melbourne mutant punk? Here's Screensaver, who add just a little new wave to their driving aggression.

THE WEDDING PRESENT - "GO GO GO" & "LA LA LA"

The Wedding Present continue their monthly singles series with this double dose of triptych tiles. Frontman David Gedge says they lyric of "Go Go Go" was inspired by '60s Hanna Barbera cartoon Wacky Races. "It’s a high-octane track and so writing about racing cars seemed to fit," he says. "I even tried, unsuccessfully, to shoehorn in references to Peter Perfect and Penelope Pitstop. I used to love that programme; as a kid I would make a note of the results every week and create a league table. ‘La La La’ was the first song that I co-wrote with Jon Stewart but it’s Melanie’s huge bass part that drives the song. It wouldn’t be out of place on a track by the mighty Fall, and it inspired me to go a bit Mark E Smith myself at the beginning of the final verse.”

GOLDIE & SUBJECTIVE - "BREAKOUT" FT. LAMEDUZA

Goldie is back with this new single featuring regular collaborator Subjective and vocals from Swiss artist LaMeduza. "Breakout" is a high octane house track with a sunshower chorus. The song will appear on Subjective’s album The Start of No Regret that's out May 20.

ROCKY SULLIVAN, PSY.D. - IRISH DREAM (JEFF ROSENSTOCK COVERS)

For St. Patrick's Day, Rocky Sullivan, Psy.D. (members of The Fad, Bomb the Music Industry!, and more) played off Jeff Rosenstock's SKA DREAM (the ska version of his album NO DREAM) with IRISH DREAM, featuring Celtic punk style covers of all those songs. They write, "SKA DREAM was an historic triumph and a love letter to the genre that brought us all together. And frankly, we were touched — moved, even — that Jeff, in the liner notes, dedicated it almost entirely to the bands we forged during our formative years — Premarital Sax and The Fad. It seemed only right that we ourselves take a crack at it and send it right back to yer man just in time for our special, Irish day."

A WILHELM SCREAM - "GIMMETHESHAKES"

A Wilhelm Scream's first album in nine years, Lose Your Delusion, arrives in April, and new single "GIMMETHESHAKES" is a melodic punk ripper that'll take you right back to this band's glory days.

THE STEREO - "THIRTEEN"

The Stereo, the power pop band formed by members of The Impossibles and Animal Chin who were signed to Fueled by Ramen in the late '90s and early 2000s, will release their first album in 20 years, Thirteen, on May 13 via self-release. Here's the anthemic title track.

SADA BABY - "BOP STICK"

Sada Baby is gearing up to release his new album Him Not Them later this year, and here's the kinetic "Bop Stick," which samples Slick Rick's classic "Children's Story."

LANDSTRIP CHIP - "WRONG WAY" (REMIX ft. BABY TATE)

Atlanta rapper/singer Landstrip Chip has released a new remix of his downtempo R&B song "Wrong Way," and this one features airy guest vocals from Baby Tate.

OR (mem GHOSTS & VODKA, JOAN OF ARC) - "VULGARIAN," "MANLY ROBS" & "VIKING GLASS"

Instrumental Chicago trio OR -- guitarist Frank Hryniewicz (Sidekick Kato, Damp Hay), drummer Matt Precin (American Draft, Sacha Mullin), and bassist Erik Bocek (Ghosts & Vodka, American Heritage, Joan of Arc) -- will release their new album Pariah on April 8 via Dog & Pony Records, and that classic Chicago math rock sound comes through in these three singles. Hear two below and a third at New Noise.

TINY STILLS - "BLEEDING OUT"

LA indie/emo pop punks Tiny Stills have released a new song that they call "our anti-fuck boy anthem," and it's a super catchy, biting song with some Tigers Jaw vibes.

DOECHII - "PERSUASIVE"

TDE's newest signee is Tampa rapper/singer Doechii (who appeared on Isaiah Rashad's 2021 album and opened SZA's 2021 tour), and her first single for the label is the chilled-out rap&B of "Persuasive."

MASTODON - "TEARDRINKER" (ACOUSTIC)

Mastodon have released a new acoustic version of "Teardrinker" from 2021's Hushed and Grim. It still has drums and distorted guitars, but it's cool to hear the song in this stripped-back format.

AROOJ AFTAB - "UDHERO NA" FT. ANOUSHKA SHANKAR

Arooj Aftag is releasing a deluxe edition of her excellent 2021 album Vulture Prince, and from it she's shared "Udhero Na," which features Anoushka Shankar. "'Udhero Na' has been one of my dearest songs, written in 2005 and never released, played live on and off over the years," Arooj says. "I've always held it close to my heart and am so happy to release it finally! It describes a very unique and fleeting emotional moment, a super underrated feeling. When the thought of someone from a very old and ‘passed’ relationship just pops into your head as you go about your present day to day."

JOHANNA SAMUELS - "LITTLE BUCKETS"

Josh Kaufman (Bonny Light Horseman, Hiss Golden Messenger, etc) produced Johanna Samuels' new single "Little Buckets," which follows her 2021 debut LP, Excelsior!. "I wrote this song while reflecting on our country’s social patterns — mainly the rise of group bullying and the newly prevalent idea that individuals can and should be cancelled or cast out over a disagreement," Johanna says. "Social media has the capacity to be a cruel place. In the summer of 2020, in the lawless world that is Instagram, I witnessed a few public discourses that felt really unkind. It would sometimes jar me for days and I felt too afraid to speak up even though it felt wrong to me. Both the idea of vocalizing my thoughts and the idea of staying silent brought up a bunch of shame... So I wanted to explore those parts of myself as well as how we navigate toxic social structures in our communities and as a nation. I still have much to learn."

KING PRINCESS - "FOR MY FRIENDS"

King Princess shared a new single, "Little Brother," featuring Fousheé, earlier this year, and she's followed it with another new track, "For My Friends," which is from her sophomore album, Hold On Baby, due out later this year. About the anthemic pop track, she says, "I thought it would be extra fab to begin releasing this new record with a song about my two best friends from high school. These girls have been through the pits with me, and the more time I spend with them as an adult, the more I’m reminded that they are my home. So thank you my angel horse queens for sticking with me. I love you all and I can’t wait to give you this song."

BURNER - "SIEGE FIRE"

UK death metal/hardcore band Burner follow "Rat King Crown" with the deliciously thrashy "Siege Fire."

GANG OF YOUTHS - "SPIRIT BOY" (ORCHESTRAL VERSION)

Gang of Youths just released their new album Angel In Realtime, and they've recorded a new orchestral version of one of its tracks, "Spirit Boy," for Amazon Music. "It was truly a dream come true for us five to be invited to AIR studios to record one of our songs with such an extraordinary group of musicians; particularly working with Rosie Danvers and seeing her bring the song and its many parts to life in her orchestral arrangement," Gang of Youths say. "We are grateful for the opportunity."

KAITLIN BUTTS - "IT WON'T ALWAYS BE THIS WAY"

Country singer Kaitlin Butts will release a new album, What Else Can She Do, on April 15 via Soundly Music. Following the recently released ballad "Blood" comes the more upbeat, rock-tinged "It Won't Always Be This Way."

JADA KINGDOM - "DICKMATIZED"

Reggae/R&B singer Jada Kingdom is back with a new song, "Dickmatized," a cool, chilled-out song that's about exactly what you think it's about.

THA GOD FAHIM - "4 MATIC"

Tha God Fahim will release a new album, Six Ring Champ, next week (3/25) via Nature Sounds. It features three songs with frequent collaborator Your Old Droog, and this great new single which finds Fahim spitting over a woozy beat from Nicholas Craven.

MERCY UNION - "PRUSSIAN BLUE"

NJ heartland punks Mercy Union are gearing up for a sophomore album, and while details are still TBA, they've shared this anthemic new single.

JULIUS RODRIGUEZ - "GIFT OF THE MOON"

Jazz musician Julius Rodriguez, who's played with A$AP Rocky, the Wu-Tang Clan, and others, will release his debut album Let Sound Tell All on June 10 via Verve Records. Here's the stunning, glistening lead single.

NORAH JONES - "SPRING CAN REALLY HANG YOU UP THE MOST (DEMO)"

Norah Jones is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album Come Away With Me with a super deluxe anniversary edition, and from that she's shared the previously unreleased "Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most" (Demo), a jazzy piano track.

PARTY HATS - FATIMA

Noodly Midwest emo meets harsh screamo on this new EP from Denton, Texas band Party Hats, out now on Tomb Tree Tapes.

HOLY FAWN - "DEATH IS A RELIEF"

Heavy, shoegazy band Holy Fawn are back with an excellent new single, and you can read more about it here.

††† (CROSSES) - "INITIATION" & "PROTECTION"

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno's gothy, synthy band ††† (aka Crosses) are back with their first two original new songs in eight years, and you can read about them here.

PRAISE - "ALL IN A DREAM"

DC-area melodic hardcore band Praise (whose lineup includes members of Turnstile, Champion, Mindset, Sacred Love, Have Heart, and more) have announced their first album in six years, All In A Dream, due in May via Revelation Records. Read more about the title track here and get the LP on limited blue vinyl.

KOKOROKO - "WE GIVE THANKS"

UK 8-piece Afro-jazz collective Kokoroko have announced their first full-length album, Could We Be More, and you can read more about new single "We Give Thanks" here.

ONELINEDRAWING - "TENDERWILD"

Jonah Matranga has announced the first album by his onelinedrawing solo project in 18 years, and you can read more about the title track here.

CATERPILLARS - "SATELLITES" (ft. MINERAL's CHRIS SIMPSON)

Austin's Caterpillars have a new song featuring an Austin veteran and one of Caterpillars' biggest influences: Mineral frontman Chris Simpson. Read more about it here.

EICHLERS - "BUDDY ICON" (ft. JER)

Eichlers' new album My Checkered Future comes out next week via Bad Time Records, and here's a new ska/emo/hyperpop fusion from it featuring JER. Read more about it here and pre-order the album on limited electric blue vinyl.

VALERIE JUNE - "USE ME"

Valerie June is about to head out on tour, and ahead of the dates she's shared a new single, "Use Me." "As a bridge between modern music and traditional songs, 'Use Me' vacillates between upbeat pop and weaves in the old, familiar hymn, 'Will the Circle Be Unbroken,'" Valerie says. "Coming full circle, this represents multiple layers of how through love, families, and communities, whether publicly or personally, in life and beyond death, we can use each other to create gorgeously positive changes. Oftentimes, the voices of encouragement are from the women in our lives. We use the guidance of mothers, sisters, aunts, and daughters. I’m thrilled to release this song in celebration of International Women’s Month because it was my very first time working with a female producer, Jennifer Decilveo. Female producers are not easy to come by in the music industry, so this collaboration was extra special."

HEY, ILY! - "INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS ALWAYS"

Genre-defying emo band Hey, ily! have announced their debut full-length album, and lead single "Intrusive Thoughts Always" injects some thrash metal into their sound. Read more about it here.

RAVYN LENAE - "LIGHT ME UP"

Following last month's "Skin Tight," her first single of the year, Ravyn Lenae shared another new Steve Lacy-produced track, "Light Me Up," which she says is "about exploring the unknown with a new love; leaning into those tingly feelings while letting your guards down. This song highlights the beauty of allowing someone to truly see through you."

SYD - "CYBAH" (ft. LUCKY DAYE)

Syd has finally announced her much-anticipated sophomore album -- and first in five years -- Broken Hearts Club, and you can read more about new single "CYBAH" here.

