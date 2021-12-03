46 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more��all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

HILARY WOODS - FERAL HYMNS

Hilary Woods has released this new drone/wordless EP, which Hilary calls, "A collection of hymns set at dusk. Speckled memory, dust, earth, grit, ritual and chant – purged in the shadows. Unspoken bonds, primal pain, cyclical patterns, unsent love letters. Homemade recordings, made at home."

HERIOT - "NEAR VISION" / "ENTER THE FLESH"

UK experimental metalcore band Heriot put out one of the most promising singles of its kind earlier this year, and now they're back with another two-song rager, "Near Vision" / "Enter The Flesh," via Church Road Records. As on the last single, Heriot honor metalcore traditions while pushing the genre forward, and these songs absolutely shred.

ANNA VON HAUSSWOLFF - "THE TRUTH, THE GLOW, THE FALL" (LIVE AT MONTREUX)

Anna von Hausswolff has announced Live at Montreux Jazz Festival, which was recorded in 2018 and comes out January 14 via Southern Lord. Anna's voice really soars in a live setting, as you can hear on this first single.

SIMULKRA - "TERROR TACTICS" / "AS IT ROTS"

Delaware hardcore band Simulkra will release a new LP in early 2022 on DAZE, and they're prefacing it with this two-song single. If you like no-frills, whiplash-inducing hardcore with a metallic edge, don't sleep on this.

NO SLEEP RECORDS - NO SLEEP TIL CHRISTMAS 9

Every holiday season, No Sleep Records put out a holiday compilation, and this one features Looming doing an indie rock cover of "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch," Hornbill doing a circle-pit-inducing skate punk cover of "Blue Christmas," and more.

COLLEGE RADIO - "LEMON"

Seattle pop punks College Radio have returned with new single "Lemon," which starts out in pure pop punk whiplash mode before breaking out into a ska-punk section. Fans of late '90s/early 2000s Less Than Jake, check this out.

WORSHIP - "MERCY"

California sludge band Worship's new EP Many Masters comes out January 7, and here's another fired-up single from it.

KAYLEIGH GOLDSWORTHY - "OVERAMBITIOUS" / "KEEP THE LIGHT ON"

Kayleigh Goldsworthy has signed to Will Yip's Memory Music label and released this two-song single. "Overambitious" is an indie-punk anthem (with a video featuring My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero, Thursday's Tucker Rule, Kevin Devine, and Bayside's Nick Ghanbarian), while "Keep The Light On" is a piano-fueled ballad that embraces Kayleigh's singer/songwriter side. Both are great.

JUICE WRLD - "WANDERED TO LA" (ft. JUSTIN BIEBER)

Juice WRLD's posthumous album Fighting Demons arrives next week, and here's a new song from it featuring Justin Bieber. This one's a little brighter and poppier than "Already Dead," but it's still got Juice WRLD's trademark emo-rap sound intact.

ARIANA GRANDE & KID CUDI - "JUST LOOK UP"

Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi have teamed up for the titular song from Netflix's upcoming Don't Look Up (which was directed by Adam McKay and stars Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, and more), and it's a grand, sweeping pop ballad.

WORST PARTY EVER - "BEAUTIFUL OUT"

Worst Party Ever's debut album Dartland is arriving just before the year ends (12/17 via No Sleep), and today they've shared its second single, "Beautiful Out." It's a yearning emo ballad that'll take you right back to the genre's late '90s era.

HOT MULLIGAN - "SPS" (ACOUSTIC)

Hot Mulligan, who just announced a tour with Knuckle Puck, Meet Me @ The Altar, and Anxious, will release an acoustic EP on December 10 via Wax Bodega. The first single is an acoustic guitar/piano version of "SPS" from 2020's You'll Be Fine, and it's a gorgeous reworking that recalls the more tender side of early 2000s emo.

STUNNA GIRL - "RATCH" (ft. 42 DUGG)

Stunna Girl teams with 42 Dugg for this new single, which is a great pairing; both rappers know how make songs that go hard while staying super catchy.

MARY J. BLIGE - "GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS" & "AMAZING" (ft. DJ KHALED)

Mary J. Blige will release a new album, Good Morning Gorgeous, on February 11 via Mary Jane Productions (two days before she plays the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem). Two songs are out from it now: the title track is a soaring ballad that finds Mary J's powerhouse pipes in fine form, while "Amazing" goes in more of a triumphant, horn-fueled hip hop direction.

RICK ROSS - "LITTLE HAVANA" (ft. WILLIE FALCON & THE-DREAM)

Rick Ross' new album Richer Than I Ever Been arrives next week, and ahead of that, here's another single which finds Rick Ross sounding pensive and larger-than-life all at once.

CORDAE - "SINISTER" (ft. LIL WAYNE)

Cordae has been gearing up for his anticipated new album, From A Bird’s Eye View, and it'll presumably feature this song which was produced by Hit-Boy and features Lil Wayne. Cordae sounds like he's just getting better and better.

LETTERBOMBS + PORTRËIT - SPLIT

Finland's Letterbombs and Germany's Portrëit both make raw, chaotic screamo, which makes them a perfect pair for this new split on Zegema Beach. In addition to their original material, Portrëit's half includes a great cover of Comadre's modern screamo classic "The Moon."

KEZNAMDI - "SERIOUS TIME"

Reggae singer Keznamdi follows his great 2020 album Bloodline with "Serious Time," an impactful song that takes on mental health in the era of COVID-19.

SIDE OUT - "DECLINE"

Orlando punk vets Side Out recently put out their first song in about two decades, "Hear Me Out," and now they've followed it with another song, "Decline." It's a melodic punk ripper that sounds as urgent and lively as the band did back in the day.

COMEBACK KID - "CROSSED" (ft. JOE DUPLANTIER of GOJIRA)

As mentioned, melodic hardcore vets Comeback Kid will release their new album Heavy Steps in January via Nuclear Blast/New Damage. This new single finds them leaning into a more metallic side than usual, and they get help from Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier to do so.

WIZ KHALIFA & JUICY J - "POP THAT TRUNK"

Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J will release a collaborative project in early 2022, and it'll feature this song, which is powered by a typically crowdpleasing Juicy J hook.

ANIKA PYLE - "THE WAY YOU LOOK AT ME"

Anika Pyle (Chumped, Katie Ellen) shared this ethereal holiday song today that she describes as "TFW you go home for the holidays and meet up with an old lover at your hometown diner."

A WILL AWAY - "SPEECHLESS"

As mentioned, emo/alternative rock band A Will Away will release their new album Stew on 2/18 via Rude Records. Its latest single is "Speechless," a swaying alt-rock power ballad.

DAVE GROHL, GREG KURSTIN, VIOLET GROHL - "TAKE THE BOX" (AMY WINEHOUSE COVER)

Dave Grohl & Greg Kurstin's Hanukkah covers series continues with this version of Amy Winehouse's "Take This Box" featuring Dave's Daughter, Violet, on lead vocals.

THUNDERCAT - "SATELLITE" FT LOUIS COLE & GENEVIEVE ARTADI

Thundercat has shared this new single which is from the Insecure Season 5 soundtrack. Airy, mellow and groovy, "Satellite" features vocals from Louis Cole and Genevieve Artadi.

BEACH BUNNY - "CHRISTMAS CALLER"

Beach Bunny have jumped on the holiday bandwagon, sharing this wistful track where singer Lili Trifilo sings "“I love the gifts, but nothing’s like your presence / Are you free this New Years’ Eve?”

MICA LEVI & ELIZA MCCARTHY - "JEALOUS SPELL"

Mica Levi and Eliza McCarthy have contributed a track to a new compilation that is simply titled Music and launches the label of the same name. Theirs is a solo piano composition that opens the compilation that also features Oliver Coates, Elysia Crampton recording as Chuquimamani Condori and a debut collaboration between Yung Lean AKA jonatan leandoer96 and Oliver Coates. Listen to the whole thing:

SAVAK - "MY BOOK ON SIBLINGS" & "ODDSMAKER"

Brooklyn's SAVAK are back with another two songs, both of which are pretty killer. "My Book on Siblings" is an angular earworm from Sohbrab Habbibion, while "Oddsmaker" is more spacious and mysterious.

WOOLFY - "SHOOTING STARS" (DJANGO DJANGO'S WHEN AUTHORITY ATTACKS REMIX)

Woolfy, aka Simon James, has released this new single that comes with a bunch of remixes. The original version of "Shooting Stars" is dreamy and anthemic, but Django Django take it into dubby territory with a rat-a-tat-tat drumbeat.

ELTON JOHN AND ED SHEERAN CHRISTMAS - "MERRY CHRISTMAS"

It's for charity!

TEARS FOR FEARS - "NO SMALL THING"

“‘No Small Thing’ feels like it could have been a song from a '70s or '60s acoustic folk album with how the track starts," says Tears for Fears' Curt Smith. "The fact that we felt confident enough to go from there to the end of the song to where it’s just absolute mayhem speaks to that sense of freedom, and that’s our comfort zone musically." Tears For Fears' The Tipping Point, their first album in nearly two decades, is out in February.

GRANDADDY - "IT WAS A SILENT NIGHT AT LEAST UNTIL JEFF LYNNE ARRIVED"

"Santa Claus gave me some pretty cool gifts as a kid," says Grandaddy's Jason Lytle of this new holiday jingle. "But I have to say Jeff Lynne has given me about a million or so more. Here is my little light hearted holiday combo-homage to the two of them."

THE NATIONAL - "SOMEBODY DESPERATE"

The National have shared a new song, "Somebody Desperate," which is from the soundtrack to upcoming film Cyrano. A musical adaptation of the classic Cyrano de Bergerac, the film features songs written by The National's Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, and Matt Berninger. "Somebody Desperate," a delicate ballad, plays over the end credits of the film.

HAIM - "THE CHANUKAH SONG" (ADAM SANDLER COVER)

Adam Sandler's "The Chanukah Song," in its various versions, is a genuine seasonal and comedic classic, but with its last update, which Sandler performed at Carnegie Hall for a Judd Apatow & Friends New York Comedy Festival event, dating back to 2015, some of its references could use some updating. Enter Haim, who have given the song a fresh rework, shouting out Japanese Breakfast, Aaron and Bryce Dessner, Doja Cat, Eugene and Dan Levy, Rashida and Kidada Jones, and more.

GRIMES - "PLAYER OF GAMES"

Not only does Grimes have a new AI girl group, NPC, she's also shared a new single of her own, "Player of Games," which she says is the first of the "BOOK 1 era." She debuted the song, which she produced with Illangelo, during her SplendourXR DJ set back in July, and it's also appeared in the recent trailer for season 5 of the video game Rocket League.

BITTER BRANCHES - "SOLO TRIP"

Deadguy frontman Tim Singer's band Bitter Branches have announced their debut album (which you can pre-order on limited "red in white" vinyl), and you can read more about new single "Solo Trip" here.

MONALEO - "WE NOT HUMPING"

Houston rapper Monaleo, who went viral for "Beating Down Yo Block" and has a standout verse on Maxo Kream's Weight of the World, is back with a new single, and you can read about it here.

NEIL YOUNG & CRAZY HORSE - "WELCOME BACK"

Neil Young & Crazy Horse's new album Barn arrives next week and here's a hypnotic, melancholic, 9-minute new single that you can read more about here.

SZA - "I HATE U"

SZA has officially released "I Hate U," wwhich came out as a Soundcloud drop earlier this year. Read more here.

THE GRIEVANCE CLUB - "ICONARTIST"

Cleveland emo-pop band The Grievance Club are back with their first new single in nearly two years, and you can read more about it here.

VENOM PRISON - "PAIN OF OIZYS"

UK death metal/metalcore band Venom Prison have shared the second single off Erebos (which you can pre-order on limited emerald green vinyl), and you can read more about it here.

