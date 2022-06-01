47 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ALELA DIANE - "HOWLING WIND"

Alela Diane has released her first new song since 2018's great Cusp, and it's a lovely, folky, piano ballad that Alela says "was born of the great reckoning we’ve been living through these past few years."

--

APOLLO BROWN - "IT JUST IS"

The great Detroit hip hop producer Apollo Brown has announced his first instrumental project in eight years, This Must Be the Place, due July 8 via Mello Music Group. The first single is the glistening, psychedelic head-nodder "It Just Is."

--

DENZEL CURRY - "WALKIN" (KEY GLOCK REMIX)

Denzel Curry has shared a new remix of "Walkin" from his great new album Melt My Eyez See Your Future, and this version has a new verse from Memphis rapper Key Glock.

--

NATION OF LANGUAGE - "ANDROGENOUS" (REPLACEMENTS COVER)

Synthpop band Nation of Language have shared this unique cover of The Replacements' "Androgynous." "One of the things that made covering Androgynous so exciting is that, for me, so much of the original song is carried by Paul Westerberg’s incredible melodies and emotional delivery, and that really leaves a lot of opportunity to imagine new instrumentation," says NoL's Ian Devaney. "I felt like as long as I was able to channel enough of that emotional power but bring the vocals into my own space, it would be a challenging and worthwhile endeavor.”

--

VIAGRA BOYS - "PUNK ROCK LOSER"

Viagra Boys' new album Cave World is shaping up to be a good one given the pre-release singles we've heard so far and "Punk Rock Loser" is the most fun single yet. The video, set in the Old West, is terrific too.

--

FLASHER - "I'M BETTER"

"I'm Better" is the catchiest song yet released from Flasher's upcoming Love Is Yours. “‘I’m Better’ is about leaving a toxic relationship and finding joy, freedom, and self assurance on the other side," say the band. "We filmed the video in central Oregon during a brief escape from pandemic isolation in 2021. The footage captures the expansive feeling that comes with exploring a new place or path forward.”

--

TALK SHOW - "COLD HOUSE" (PRODUCED BY HOT CHIP)

UK band Talk Show have announced the Touch The Ground EP which will be out September 23 via Missing Piece Records. The EP includes their single "Underworld" and like that the whole record was produced by Hot Chip's Joe Goddard and Al Doyle. Fans of DFA Records' early-'00s heyday will dig "Cold House."

--

BIG JOANIE - "HAPPIER STILL"

London band Big Joanie are back with their first single since their 2020 cover of Solange Knowles' "Cranes in the Sky." "I started writing 'Happier Still' after our first album came out in late 2018 and finished writing it while we were in Austin for SXSW 2019," singer and guitarist Stephanie Phillips says. "This song is about wanting to break out of a depression and pushing yourself to feel better. I like the idea of chanting 'I’ll feel fine' and then hoping that will eventually turn things around."

--

FLORIST - "SCI-FI SILENCE"

The latest track from Florist's new self-titled album is the warm and spacey "Sci-Fi Silence," which Emily Sprague says is "a love song about the mystical forces that attract us to one another and the spaces in-between words that can hold profound communications. It is also a reflection on our impermanence and the acceptance that it is worth it to invite love and connection into our lives even for just a moment."

--

ETHER COVEN - "PSALM OF CANCER" (ft. DWID HELLION of INTEGRITY, ANTHONY CRUPI of PAIN RITUAL)

Ether Coven (members of Remembering Never) have announced a new album, The Relationship Between the Hammer and the Nail, due August 5 via Good Fight Music. The first single is a metalcore banger featuring Integrity's Dwid Hellion and Pain Ritual's Anthony Crupi that vocalist/guitarist Peter Kowalsky wrote about his ongoing cancer battle. "This song is about my days and nights going through chemotherapy and the moments that the doctors don’t warn you about. They tell you about the nausea and the bleeding, stomach issues, neuropathy, and the lethargy. They somehow leave out the parts that surround depression and suicidal thoughts."

--

ASG - "PYRAMID WHEELS" & "VITALS"

North Carolina sludge band ASG have dropped two new songs, and both are heavy, catchy, psychedelic riff feasts.

--

JOAN SHELLEY - "HOME"

Joan Shelley's new album The Spur is out later this month, and the latest single is another gorgeous folk song, "Home."

--

BIBI CLUB - "LA NUIT"

New Montréal-based duo Bibi Club features Plants and Animals' Nicolas Basque and Adèle Trottier-Rivard, and they've announced their debut album, Le soleil et la mer, due out August 26 via Secret City Records. They've shared the first single, "La nuit."

--

SIA & NENEH CHERRY - "MANCHILD" (TOKIMONSTA REMIX)

Neneh Cherry's new collection of reworked versions of her songs from various artists, The Versions, is out later this month. We'd already heard Sia's version of "Manchild," and now she's shared a new, dancefloor-ready TOKiMONSTA remix of Sia's rendition.

--

HELLO MARY - "LOOKING RIGHT INTO THE SUN"

Brooklyn grungy indie trio Hello Mary have signed to Frenchkiss, and their first single for the label is "Looking Right Into the Sun," which pairs airy vocals with distortion-drenched guitars. They're also playing a hometown show on Saturday (6/4) at Mercury Lounge.

--

BLK ODYSSY - "BENNY'S GOT A GUN" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER & GEORGE CLINTON)

Austin artist BLK ODYSSY has announced a new album, BLK VINTAGE REPRISE, due June 24 via EMPIRE. Along with the announcement comes new single "Benny's Got A Gun," a psychedelic soul song that "speaks on the deadly cycle of retaliation, told through the lens of a young boy named Benny who is bullied & brutalized by kids in his neighborhood before he decides to take matters into his own hands," and it features a rapped verse by another Benny, as well as psych/soul/funk legend George Clinton.

--

YAYA BEY - "POUR UP" (ft. DJ NATIVESUN)

Brooklyn R&B singer Yaya Bey's anticipated new album Remember Your North Star comes out in two weeks, and here's another song from it with a shuffling beat from DJ Nativesun.

--

BRENT COBB - "WILD AND BLUE" (JOHN ANDERSON COVER)

Brent Cobb has shared his song from the upcoming tribute album to country veteran John Anderson that was produced by The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach and Nashville veteran David Ferguson. He makes it his own without losing the charm of the original, and it's a genuinely lovely rendition.

--

MAGGIE ROGERS - "WANT WANT"

The latest single from Maggie Rogers' new album Surrender is "Want Want," which she says "started in Maine during the pandemic in a small studio assembled over my parents’ garage. I wrote and produced it with my old bandmate, Del Water Gap. It was really just about the fun of it all. Some bubblegum world to escape to in the middle of the isolation and darkness. The song found its final form over the next year and a half, editing and re-editing with Kid Harpoon until we found the perfect knock-your-teeth-out drums, the right growl of the guitar tone. That roaring synth, it’s just a Prophet stock sound, but it always reminded me a little bit of the intro to 'Iron Man' by Black Sabbath. The right amount of bite that still invites you in. The video is about sensuality. About embodiment. About freedom. It was shot in in one of my favorite karaoke bars. Sticky floors and fluorescent lit bathrooms. Everything in its right place."

--

MISZCZYK - "THE ECSTATIC DANCE" FT. BILE SISTER

Toronto musician and producer Nyles Miszczyk's debut album as MISZCZYK, Thyrsis of Etna, is out in July via We Are Time, and the latest single is "The Ecstatic Dance," which features Bile Sister, aka Julie Reich. "This song is based on experiences I had on tour with Chandra and the band in California," Reich says. "Chandra's pre-teen daughter Issa, Vic, and myself would warm up by practicing ecstatic dance, a liberating form of expression through movement where you abandon yourself and any judgment, the layers of identity that we form in adulthood that prevent us from being who we are. Issa, being younger, was able to truly act how she wanted and it set an example of how honest and free you can be. We found ourselves exploring a world of creativity, coming up with an entire concept for a play with different characters and a great storyline called Shnails. Issa brought us to that dimension of creativity where you don't care how you look. It was liberating and bonding to act so foolishly with these people. As silly as it was, my experience was profound as I realized my identity is a layered wall built on constructs of normalcy. I truly questioned who I was inherently. Maybe I have no idea, maybe I have no identity at all. Nyles was there so it felt like the perfect inspiration for the song lyrics for our collab."

--

LAVA LA RUE - "HI-FIDELITY" (ft. BIIG PIIG)

West London artist Lava La Rue has announced the Hi-Fidelity EP, due July 29 via Marathon Artists, and the title track is an appealing rap/funk/soul hybrid.

--

REVELATORS SOUND SYSTEM - "GRIEVING"

Hiss Golden Messenger's MC Taylor and Spacebomb Studios in-house bassist Cameron Ralston are releasing a new album, Revelators, together as Revealtors Sound System. The latest single, "Grieving," which clocks in at over 10 minutes, is "about what it feels like to be an American today," Ralston says.

--

ANKLEBITER - DEMO 2022

Northeast US straightedge band Anklebiter just dropped this new demo via Sunday Drive Records. The band say they take influence from early/mid 2000s bands like Mental and Righteous Jams, and they do a lot of justice to that sound with these four rippers.

--

POLICA - "MADNESS"

Poliça's new album Madness is out this Friday and ahead of that they've shared this live version of the title track which was recorded at the Mabel Tainter Theatre in Menomonie, WI. Says the band's Channy Leaneagh: "The Mabel Tainter Theatre has been a nice place over the pandemic for Poliça to play music and try out new material to a haunted theatre with an invisible audience. We wanted to bring these new songs to you in the mood of quiet solitude from which they were written and hope they bring you respite from all the over-stimulating nature of most things these days. With love, Poliça."

--

SHE & HIM - "WOULDN'T IT BE NICE" (BEACH BOYS COVER)

She & Him's Brian Wilson tribute album, Melt Away, is out in July, and the latest single is their take on classic Pet Sounds opener "Wouldn't It Be Nice."

--

ARP - “ENIKO” FT. ONYX COLLECTIVE’S SPENCER MURPHY

"On the surface Eniko is the name of a woman I met in Hungary," says Arp's Alexis Georgopoulos of this new track from upcoming album New Pleasures. "And the way one's imagination can be inspired by something as simple as a name. I was working on the song when New York was empty. Things felt especially Sci Fi and in that long, horizontal stretch of time, I just went deeper into that state of mind. Riding my bike around the empty city, moving through the grid, among buildings, commerce, clubs — some imposing, some offering refuge. Or the memory of that. So much metal, glass, concrete, very few signs of life, just these towering relics of the 20th century everywhere. I was missing shared social spaces, missing friends and the novelty of strangers and thinking about discotheques that look like factories and and factories that look like discotheques and so tried make something that felt cinematic, evocative of mystery and desire. Spencer (Murphy of Onyx Collective) nailed the tone and the snakyness of the bass line. Eniko is, I suppose, a kind of ode to these places of exchange." New Pleasures is out July 15 via Mexican Summer.

--

GANG GANG DANCE & MEDITATIONS ON CRIME – “CRIME SEED”

Meditations on Crime has released this collaborative track with Gang Gang Dance's Lizzi Bougatsos and Brian Degraw of Gang Gang Dance, that also features Paz Lenchantin (Pixies) and Carla Azar (Autolux). "Crime Seed" is ethereal, danceable and mysterious.

--

JOYERIA - "WILD JOY"

London-via-Canada's Joyeria has signed to Speedy Wunderground and is working on his debut album. While we wait here's new single "Wild Joy" that clearly owes a little to Pavement and Silver Jews.

--

KAMIKAZE PALM TREE - "IN THE SAND"

L.A. duo Kamikaze Palm Tree will release new album Mint Chip on August 12 via Drag City. They're style is hard to pigeonhole: it's whimsical and a little weird but undeniably -- perhaps maddeningly - catchy. Check out the album's first single.

--

KIM PETRAS - "RUNNING UP THAT HILL" (KATE BUSH COVER)

Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" is having a moment (atop streaming charts) thanks to Stranger Things which makes it good timing for Kim Petras' reverential cover of the song which she released for Pride 2022. “I have always been obsessed with ‘Running Up That Hill.’ It means so much and it’s so elusive. You can definitely decide what you want it to mean. For me, it’s about equality. And my timing for this was strangely perfect!”

--

ZOON - "ASTUM" FT. LEANNE BETASAMOSAKE SIMPSON

Toronto artist Zoon has announced the 'Big Pharma' EP which has him collaborating with a different artist on each track including Cadence Weapon, Jasmine Trails, Sunsetter, and in the case of the pretty "Astum," Leanne Betasamosake Simpson.

--

DAMIEN JURADO - "WHATEVER HAPPENED TO PAUL SAND?"

Damien Jurado's new album Reggae Film Star is out later this month, and the latest single is the melancholy and reflective "Whatever Happened to Paul Sand?"

--

DION LUNADON - "BY MY SIDE"

Former A Place to Bury Strangers bassist Dion Lunadon releases new album Beyond Everything on July 10 via In the Red. He's just shared the fiery track "By My Side" from it. "This is a song that has taken on new meaning to me," says Dion. "It's one of those songs where the lyrics are up to the listener's interpretation, as opposed to a straightforward narrative. Lyrically, it evokes cinematic images more than a feeling. Musically, it all started with the idea of a strange dissonant hum that gives way to the song dropping. I love Hitchcock and crime movies, so the video is placing pictures to the score...Crime and dissonance."

--

YEAH YEAH YEAHS - "SPITTING OFF THE EDGE OF THE WORLD" FT PERFUME GENIUS

Here's the first single from Yeah Yeah Yeahs' first album in nine years.

--

PHOENIX - "ALPHA ZULU"

Phoenix are currently finishing up their seventh album, and first since 2017's Ti Amo. While details are still to be revealed, the band have just shared a first taste from the record. "Alpha Zulu" is one of the most overtly dancy, electronic songs they've ever done.

--

OF MONTREAL - "MARIJUANA'S A WORKING WOMAN"

of Montreal are back with their 18th album, titled Freewave Lucifer Freewave Lucifer f<ck f^ck f>ck, which will be out July 29 via Polyvinyl. This is the first single.

--

HULDER - "SYLVAN AWAKENING"

Belgian/American one-woman black metal act Hulder has announced a new mini-LP, and you can read more about lead single "Sylvan Awakening" here.

--

PINKSHIFT - "NOTHING (IN MY HEAD)"

Pinkshift have signed to Hopeless Records, and their first single for the label is the killer "nothing (in my head)." Read more about it here.

--

COUNTERPARTS - "UNWAVERING VOW"

Canadian melodic/metallic hardcore band Counterparts have announced their seventh album, A Eulogy For Those Still Here, and you can read more about lead single "Unwavering Vow" here. Pick up our exclusive blood red vinyl variant here.

--

BIRDS IN ROW - "WATER WINGS"

French post-hardcore band Birds In Row have just signed to Cult of Luna's recently-launched Red Creek Recordings, and they'll release a followup to 2018's great We Already Lost the World on the label this fall. Title and exact release date TBA, but they did just release their first new single in four years, "Water Wings," which you can read more about here.

--

TURNOVER - "WAIT TOO LONG" & "MOUNTAINS MADE OF CLOUDS"

Turnover have released their first two new songs in three years, and you can read more about them here.

--

ATTIA TAYLOR - "SPACE GHOST"

Attia Taylor has shared the title track off her upcoming debut album Space Ghost, and you can read more about it here.

--

PANIC! AT THE DISCO - "VIVA LAS VENGEANCE"

Panic! at the Disco, which since 2015 has been the solo project of Brendon Urie, have just announced their seventh album, Viva Las Vengeance, and announced an arena tour. Read more here.

--

TIMESHARES - "SIREN SOUND"

Philly punks Timeshares have signed to Wiretap Records for their next album, and you can read more about lead single "Siren Sound" here.

--

MARIEL BUCKLEY - "SHOOTING AT THE MOON"

Canadian singer/songwriter Mariel Buckley has announced her sophomore album, Everywhere I Used to Be, and lead single "Shooting at the Moon" is a propulsive heartland rock/alt-country song that comes with soaring pedal steel, a War On Drugs-y rhythm section, and a hook from Mariel that you'll be humming after one listen. Read more about it here.

--

VANDOLIERS - "BEFORE THE FALL"

Texas country punks Vandoliers have announced their fourth album, The Vandoliers, and you can read more about lead single "Before the Fall" here.

--

MUSE - "WILL OF THE PEOPLE"

Muse shared the title track of their new album, which you can read more about here.

--

