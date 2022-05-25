So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

EMMA-JEAN THACKRAY - "GOLDEN GREEN" (REMIX ft. WIKI)

Jazz/electronic/psychedelic UK musician Emma-Jean Thackray has released a new remix of "Golden Green" from her great 2021 debut album Yellow, and this new version features laid-back verses from the great New York rapper Wiki.

--

HERCULES & LOVE AFFAIR - "ONE" FT ANOHNI & BUDGIE

“Anohni and I wrote this song with the hope of further empowering young trans, queer and feminine spirits,” says Hercules & Love Affair's Andy Butler of this terrific new song that also features the distinctive drumming of former Siouxsie & the Banshees member Budgie. “The lyrics speak of being othered, cast out, and voice the incisive clarity that children often have in such circumstances, their accursed magic. The song speaks to the ascent of the child spirit in the face of such adversity, recognizing an integration of their experience as whole embodied and fortunate beings. The choruses speak of Nature, now Destroyer, asserting Her rights as the sole authorship of creation. Anohni embraces the volatile power of Nature as a symbolic resource of power that queers and witches have often felt aligned with. The microcosm reflects the macrocosm, and queer and feminine people are called upon to rise up “Rise up… seek your truth… remember, no more dying” in the likeness of Nature, Herself maligned by patriarchal forces. as she emerges in full possession of her wrath, forging a brutal renewal.” New album In Amber is out June 17 via Skint.

--

LORD HURON - "YOUR OTHER LIFE"

Lord Huron have released a deluxe edition of last year's Long Lost, and it includes the sweeping "Your Other Life," as well as a version of that same song with Sarah Dugas singing it in French.

--

PROTOJE - "INCIENT STEPPING"

Modern reggae great Protoje has shared the second single off his anticipated summer LP, and this shows off a much more subdued side of him than the last single. "'Incient' is a song that I sing with my eyes closed and feel it very deeply," Protoje says. "Musically It’s deep rooted reggae, which I feel is a really great contrast to my last single. There is a certain spirit it carries in the lyrics and delivery. I feel it is brought about by the ethereal soundscape of the music, which is almost hypnotic to me."

--

CUT WORMS - "DREAMS MOST WILD"

Max Clarke is back with new single, and "Dream Most Wild" is another wonderful, wistful Cut Worms single. While owing to the early '60s, his music also seems to exist just outside of space and time.

--

EMPRESS OF - "DANCE FOR YOU"

Empress Of announced a new EP, Save Me, due out June 24. It features the title track, which she shared in April, and new single "Dance For You." "I love the lyrics on this song," Lorely Rodriguez says. "I made this in Minneapolis with BJ Burton. It was freezing outside. I was in a cave-like studio in the snow literally dancing as I wrote this. 'Surrender to me like this' is a touching lyric for me because I’m not hurt over this person anymore. I’ve come out the other side."

--

L.A. SALAMI - "DESPERATE TIMES, MEDIOCRE MEASURES"

L.A. Salami will release new album Ottoline on September 30 via Sunday Best. This first single, which has a bit of a Massive Attack feel, explores the “cyclical and corrosive nature of power structures across our societies.”

--

TOTALLY ENORMOUS EXTINCT DINOSAURS – “THE SLEEPER”

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (aka Orlando Higginbottom) will release When the Lights Go, his first album since his 2012 debut, on July 22 and here's another appealing single. "The Sleeper" leans on '90s R&B but with a modern TEED twist.

--

YATRA - "REIGN OF TERROR"

After diving into old school death metal on recent single "Death Cantation," Yatra show off more of their blackened sludge side on the venomous new single "Reign of Terror." Their new LP Born Into Chaos drops 6/10 via Prosthetic.

--

MOMMA - "LUCKY"

The latest single from Momma's new LP Household Name is the grungy "Lucky." "I wrote it after my significant other and I had to spend an unknown amount of time apart from each other on opposite sides of the country," the band's Etta Friedman says. "I wanted it to feel anthemic, like a sappy and sentimental love song, but I still wanted to speak on how exciting it feels to know you found true treasure with someone you are in love with.”

--

VINTAGEPARADISE - "WICKED"

Nigerian artist VINTAGEPARADISE has put out this new single "Wicked," a dose of driving post-punk that's filled with raw energy.

--

MUNA - "HOME BY NOW"

"'Home By Now' is the song on the record that we feel might be closest to our first album in that it’s a dance song with brutal lyrics and an emo bridge," MUNA's Katie Gavin says. "It’s a breakup song that’s a bit more full of longing and doubt than 'Anything But Me.' While a lot of this album does seem to be about trusting my instincts, this song acknowledges the pain of not knowing if I left a relationship that I was meant to be in." It's from their new self-titled album, due out next month via Saddest Factory Records.

--

GRUMPSTER - "BETTER THAN DEAD"

Grumpster have shared another song off their upcoming LP Fever Dream (due 6/17 via Pure Noise), and this one finds them going back and forth between delicate indie rock and explosive punk.

--

BRANDY - "FIRST CLASS" FREESTYLE/JACK HARLOW DISS

After Jack Harlow seemed to not know very much about R&B veteran Brandy in an interview on Hot 97, Brandy said "I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing is ass to sleep" and that's exactly what she did on this new freestyle over the beat to Jack's hit "First Class."

--

KATRINA FORD (CELEBRATION) - "GO DEEP"

"I had a dream about speeding down a cliff road, in a borrowed yellow Lamborghini," Katrina Ford says of the origins of this new track which she says owes a little to Harold Faltermeyer's Beverly Hills Cop theme. "Roaring to the shore, to visit a fortune teller on the pier. I was told she lies before I saw her. Confused, I left, walking past piles of riches, gold statues, jewels and cash dumped in the sand littering the beach. A family of beggars in black rags, approached me on the boardwalk. I had nothing, to give . My only valuable was to accept myself without outside influence. Everyone was trying to influence me but I was finding home within, and letting myself be rooted in my own self belief, despite the cliff dwelling Lamborghini owner, despite the lying fortune teller, despite the beggars. I could hold on." Katrina's self-titled solo EP is out June 24 via Violin Films.

--

MUSH - "NORTHERN SAFARI"

UK band Mush have released their catchiest song yet from upcoming album Down Tools which is out July 8 through Memphis Industries "It’s about the time we all went to the tropical world together to see the meerkats," says singer/guitarist Dan Hyndman.

--

JAMES RIGHTON (EX-KLAXONS) - "NEVER GIVE UP THE CITY"

Former Klaxons frontman James Righton has shared this third track from his upcoming solo album Jim, I'm Still Here which he made with Soulwax's David and Stephen Dewaele. "The words came out in a stream of consciousness, documenting the mundane to the surreal, the desire to run away and the longing for human connection," he says. "I wanted the song to represent the emotional rollercoaster of lockdown. The words came first for many of the songs on ‘JIM, I’M STILL HERE’. Rather than fitting words to a melody I let the feelings at the time dictate."

--

ELIZABETH KING - "I NEED THE LORD"

In 2021, Memphis soul veteran Elizabeth King released her first album with new music in 45 years, Living in the Last Days, and now she's set to follow it with I Got A Love on June 24 via Fat Possum imprint Bible & Tire. The first single is "I Need the Lord," which has an instantly classic/timeless feel that sounds as fresh in 2022 as it would have in 1972.

--

PERERA ELSEWHERE - "HOLD TITE"

Experimental pop artist Perera Elsewhere has announced a new album, Home, due September 30 via Friends of Friends. Along with the announcement comes the eccentric, genre-blurring lead single "Hold Tite."

--

BEN SHEMIE (SUUNS) - "THE EYE"

Suuns' Ben Shemie has announced his new solo album, Desiderata, which will be out July 15 via Joyful Noise. He made the album with the Molinari String Quartet and recorded live at hotel2tango, the Montreal studio owned by Godspeed You! Black Emperor. "The Eye" is just a little unsettling, as is its video.

--

BLANCMANGE - "SOME TIMES THESE"

UK synthpop vets Blancmange, best known for their hits "Living on the Ceiling" and "Don't Tell Me," will release their new album Private View on September 30 which finds them returning to London Records, the label they made those '80s hits with. “I'm really lucky to be able make the music completely on my own terms,” says vocalist and founding member Neil Arthur. “Within myself there are no limits, there’s a massive palette inside and I will try anything.” Check out the catchy first single.

--

ERIN ANNE - "TYPHOID MARY"

With her new album Do Your Worst out in a couple weeks, Erin Anne has shared a new song from it which was inspired by Susanne Sundfør.

--

BORN RUFFIANS - "DON'T FIGHT THE FEELING"

Toronto indie vets Born Ruffians will be on tour starting next week and ahead of that have shared this bouncy new single. Says frontman Luke Lalonde: "What if you could communicate and be absorbed into the oneness of the universe? Do you ever talk to your future self? The poet Maggie Smith said, ‘the real sky starts at the tip of each blade of grass ... when you walk, the soles of your feet take turns on the ground, but the rest of you is in the sky.’ Don't fight the feeling; it's all around you all the time.”

--

LUIS (DJ PYTHON) - "TIMMY CHALAMET" & "OR ANYONE SAID IT"

New York producer Brian Piñeyro (aka DJ Python) is putting out a new EP under his Luis moniker, 057 (Schwyn), on June 17 via AD 93, and you can hear two blissful tracks from that now.

--

DJ SEINFELD - "LOST ISLAND"

Swedish producer DJ Seinfeld follows his 2021 album Mirrors with a new single on Ninja Tune, "Lost Island," which serves as a meeting ground for glistening atmosphere, bright melodies, and feel-it-in-your-bones beats.

--

DJ MUGGS - "METROPOLIS" (ft. METHOD MAN & SLICK RICK)

Cypress Hill co-founder and prolific producer DJ Muggs is gearing up to release a third installment of his Soul Assassins albums, and new single "Metropolis" finds veteran rappers Method Man and Slick Rick gracing Muggs' ominous, hypnotic production.

--

CREEPING DEATH - "IN THE NAME OF TRAGEDY" (MOTORHEAD COVER)

As mentioned, Psycho Las Vegas is putting out a Motorhead tribute soon, and here's death metal band Creeping Death's faithful rendition of "In the Name of Tragedy," which comes with a making-of video.

--

TEMPLE OF VOID - "THE TRANSCENDING HORROR"

Michigan death-doomers Temple of Void have shared another track off their upcoming LP Summoning the Slayer, which arrives next week (6/3) via Relapse. It's a lumbering death-doom song, but it finds them exploring some more ethereal territory too.

--

PERSPECTIVE, A LOVELY HAND TO HOLD - "STILL (EVERYDAY)"

Perspective, A Lovely Hand to Hold are releasing their new LP Phantasmagorialand on June 17 via Refresh Records, and lead single "Still (Everyday)" toes the line between bright power pop and anthemic emo.

--

POISON RUÏN - NOT TODAY, NOT TOMORROW

Philly punks POISON RUÏN have dropped three new songs that are raw, dark, and full of sneering attitude.

--

TEN FOOT POLE - "CAN WE STOP TRYING TO WIN?"

Cali skate punk vets Ten Foot Pole have dropped a new song and it's got the same revved-up sound as their classic material but with a world-wearied perspective.

--

CARLOS NIÑO & FRIENDS - "WATERWAVESARRIVAL" (with JESSE PETERSON)

Carlos Niño is an LA musician who describes his music as "Spiritual, Improvisational, Space Collage," and he's gearing up to release an album, Extra Presence, on July 22 via International Anthem. It features several collaborators -- including Jamael Dean, Nate Mercereau, Shabazz Palaces, Deantoni Parks, Sam Gendel, Laraaji, Jamire Williams, Iasos, and more -- and the first song is the ambient piece "WaterWavesArrival" with Jesse Peterson.

--

BELIEF (BOOM BIP + STELLA MOZGAWA) - "ART OF LOVE"

‘Art of Love’ is a stripped-down piece that was intended to be an interlude,” says Boom Bip. “But then it started getting stuck in everyone’s head, so we extended it and bob’s your uncle. Its innocence reminds me of children or a soft moment with a partner. It’s pure and simple mood. Nothing more, nothing less.” Belief's debut album is out in July.

--

MURA MASA - "BLESSING ME" (ft. PA SALIEU & SKILLIBENG)

Mura Masa has announced his third album, Demon Time, which is loaded with amazing guests, two of whom are on this great new single. Read more here.

--

SONAGI - "AMBIVALENCE"

Sonagi, another screamo band led by Closer's Ryan Slausson, have signed to Get Better Records and announced their debut LP, Precedent, and you can read more about lead single "Ambivalence" here.

--

GANSER - "PEOPLE WATCHING"

Here's the first single from Chicago band Ganser's new EP which was produced by Liars' Angus Andrew. The video for "People Watching" uses the same LED immersive backgrounds tech as The Mandalorian.

--

ZANNIE - "A ROSE FOR EVERY PUPPET"

Brooklyn musician Zannie Owens (Really Big Pinecone, Potted Plant) will release their debut album as zannie, titled How Do I Get That Star, on August 19 via Kill Rock Stars. Here's the new single.

--

GORDI - "WAY I GO"

Australian musician Sophie Payten announced a new EP as Gordi, Inhuman, due out July 15 via Jagjaguwar. The first single is the strummy, harmony-laden "Way I Go." "‘Way I Go’ is about the newness and the oldness of being in love," Sophie says. "How it saturates and warms you, expands and transforms. The video was filmed in one afternoon and features me putting my short-lived career as a swim instructor to good use, before walking around the streets of Brunswick in Melbourne in a dusty pink blazer I bought for $5 from the local Goodwill store."

--

CODENAME: ROCKY - "POST PRESCRIPTIONS"

Southern California ska-punk vets CodeName: Rocky have announced their first record in six years (and first with new vocalist Justin Picon of Eve of Destruction), the Blueprint EP, due this Friday. Read more about lead single "Post Prescriptions" here.

--

KATY J PEARSON - "ALLIGATOR"

I wrote this track with Dan Carey at his Streatham studio. The day we did so I was having the worst morning ever; I was really stressed as I had a £500 electric bill that I had to pay. I burst into tears at the studio and from that feeling, the song just surfaced from all my anxieties. The lyrics are quite literal and were born from the idea of dissociation when experiencing anxiety. The chorus note ‘it felt just like a dream, and it keeps on happening’ refers to when you are really stressed, things just don’t seem real. There is this juxtaposition between the lyrics and the soaring chorus which is quite euphoric – it’s quite tongue in cheek and I like that about it. Dan played the bass on this track and Yuri from the band Honeyglaze played drums which really gives the track some gusto!"

--

SNUFFED - "IF YOU RESENT"

Chicago hardcore band Snuffed's debut LP Coping Human Waste comes out this Friday via Another City Records, and you can read more about this minute-long ripper here.

--

SUPERORGANISM - "ON & ON"

Superorganism's new album World Wide Pop is due out July 15, and from it they've shared the bouncy "On & On." "It is a bit of an analogy between the ground-hog day effect touring can have, and the cyclical nature of growing as a person and repeating the same mistakes along the way,” Harry says.

--

END IT - "HATEKEEPER"

Baltimore hardcore band End It have announced the new Unpleasant Living EP for Flatspot Records, and this new song is "about gatekeeping hardcore. It’s about keeping the tourists from getting comfortable enough to dictate what’s right and what’s wrong. Knowing they won’t be around to deal with the after-effects." It also comes with a video inspired by the Playa Hater's Ball from Chappelle's Show. Read more about it here.

--

BEACH RATS - "HEAVY CONVERSATION"

Punk supergroup Beach Rats (members of Lifetime, Minor Threat, Dag Nasty, Bouncing Souls, etc) have shared a second taste of their upcoming debut LP for Epitaph, and you can read more about it here.

--

FOR YOUR HEALTH - "DISARMAMENT" / AWAKEBUTSTILLINBED - "RIDE"

For Your Health and awakebutstillinbed have announced a split EP, and both new songs from each band are stunning and go really well together. Read more about them here.

--

NORTHLESS - "A PATH BEYOND GRIEF"

Milwaukee sludge metallers Northless have announced a new LP, A Path Beyond Grief, and you can read more about the title track here.

--

LIL SILVA - "ANOTHER SKETCH" (ft. SERPENTWITHFEET)

UK artist Lil Silva has been putting out EPs and singles since the late 2000s, and he has only just now announced his first full-length album, Yesterday Is Heavy. Along with the announcement comes this gorgeous new single, which you can read more about here.

--

THE INTERRUPTERS - "ANYTHING WAS BETTER"

LA ska-punks The Interrupters have shared the second single off their anticipated new album In The Wild, and you can read more about it here.

--

