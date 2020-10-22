5 Billion in Diamonds (Butch Vig / Ebbot of TSOOL) detail new LP – stream “Weight Of The World”
5 Billion in Diamonds -- the supergroup spearheaded by alt-rock producer and Garbage member Butch Vig that also includes The Soundtrack of Our Lives' Ebbot Lundberg, Bristol UK producer Andy Jenks and DJ James Grillo -- have announced details of their second album. It's titled Divine Accidents and will be out November 20 via Make Records. The album's other contributors include David Schelzel (The Ocean Blue), Helen White, and James Bagshaw (Temples).
The new single from the record is "Weight of the World," soaring paisley pop nugget with a modern electro twist. Lundberg's warm and weathered vocals are perfect pairing with friendly psych like this and he sounds great as always. "Weight of the World" premieres in this post and you can listen below.
Check out Divine Accidents' artwork and tracklist below as well:
Divine Accidents tracklist:
01. Divine Accidents
02. Colour You In
03. Let it Get Away from You
04. The Unknown
05. Formaldehyde
06. Into Your Symphony
07. Hurt No More
08. Weight of the World
09. Witches
10. Bodega Bay
11. Dive In Me