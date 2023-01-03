5 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

THE LEMON TWIGS - "CORNER OF MY EYE"

After three albums on 4AD, sibling duo The Lemon Twigs have signed with Captured Tracks and have returned with their first new music in over two years, "Corner of My Eye" which has been a live staple for a while. "We recorded this track winter of 2021 in our old rehearsal studio in Midtown, NYC," say Brian and Michael D'Addario. "Apart from the vibraphone, the instrumental track was recorded live with Andres Valbuena on drums and Daryl Johns on upright bass. We laid down the vocals late that night once the traffic outside had died down. We’ve had the song for a while now, so we’re excited to share it with fans who may have heard it live over the years!" No word yet on whether this will be on a new album (but probably). Stay tuned.

--

WHITE REAPER - "PINK SLIP"

White Reaper have shared another taste of Asking For A Ride, and this one finds the retro hard rockers kind of taking on a '90s pop punk vibe.

--

MUSCADINE BLOODLINE - "TEENAGE DIXIE"

Country duo Muscadine Bloodline will release their new album Teenage Dixie on February 24. They said, "Teenage Dixie is a collection of stories with an eccentric underlying tone based in the South. Some are autobiographical, some are true in history books, some are fables about real figures, while some are stories told from a grandson of a man who is larger than life. Regardless of this being inspired by the South, we are all a product of our raising and shaped by our upbringing. This record incorporates some of our favorite elements of a place that, for some, is anything but stereotypical." Here's the anthemic title track.

--

CHANNING WILSON - "SUNDAY MORNING BLUES"

Country singer Channing Wilson has just shared a new Dave Cobb-produced single, "Sunday Morning Blues." It's a melancholic ballad, as Channing explains: "Being a real country music fan, you have to love the sad, depressing, heartache songs too. They are important to the whole spectrum of the story. Depression and anxiety have been the roots of great songs long before we knew they were. In the past they just called it the blues. This song takes place in the character’s mind during the 2 hours of church service they are missing for reasons only known to them. Guilt is a funny thing that never makes you smile."

--

RAZOR BRAIDS - "NASHVILLE AGAIN" & "BUDDY HOLLY" (WEEZER COVER)

Brooklyn band Razor Braids are back with this new two-track digital single: dreamy original "Nashville, Again" and a sweet cover of Weezer's "Buddy Holly."

--

