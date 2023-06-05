5 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

LONGINGS - "EXPENSIVE GRAVES"

Longings--the trio of Orchid/Ampere member Will Killingsworth, Ampere's Meghan Minior, and California X's Cole Lanier--will follow their 2015 self-titled debut LP with their first album in eight years and second overall, Dreams In Red, on July 7 via Don Giovanni. Here's the noisy post-hardcore of lead single "Expensive Graves."

--

PETER GABRIEL - "ROAD OF JOY"

Peter Gabriel's been releasing a song a month, on the full moon, leading up to the release of his new album i/o. June's song features the Soweto Gospel Choir and Gabriel says, "I'm working on a project which is partly a story focused around the brain and how we perceive things and this song connects to that. It deals with near-death experience and locked-in syndrome situations where people are unable to communicate or to move. It's an amazingly frustrating condition. There have been some great books and films about this subject, but at this point in our story the people looking after our hero manage to find a way to wake him up. So, it’s a lyric about coming back into your senses, back to life, back into the world." It's big, brassy pop song in that very classic Gabriel way.

--

WOMBO - "THREAD"

Louisville trio Wombo are following up last year's terrific Fairy Rust with the Slab EP this week and the've just shared this very pretty song from it. “Thread was originally just a little thing I use to play on piano," says Sydney Chadwick. "I showed Joel and Cameron one day when we were messing around at practice and they persuaded me to try and put some words to it and helped me turn it into a song we could play together as a band."

--

DITZ - "RIVERSTONE"

Fans of noise bands like Gilla Band might want to check out Brighton, UK band DITZ who have shared this pummeller as part of Suicide Squeeze's digital singles series. Says the band's Cal Francis: “We wrote this track on a day off on our July tour. Caleb had recently bought this sub phatty and had taken it with him so we were trying to find anyway to make it fit in a track. I think we were listening to lots of death grips and hardcore that week. The lyrics were related to whatever we were talking shit about that day. Dirt cheap baccy and annoying invasive TikToks. It’s hard to recall.”

--

ESHU TUNE - "I LIFT WEIGHTS"

Eshu Tune, the hip hop persona of comedian Hannibal Buress, released single "I Lift Weights" today, complete with electric guitar riffs, choir accents, and a chopped-up sample of former NFL cornerback Joe Haden yelling the title. Read more about it here.

