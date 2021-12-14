50 Best Punk Albums of 2021

5

Things have changed a lot since The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die helped usher in the "emo revival" in the early 2010s but TWIABP weren't going to let the world pass them by. Instead of catering to current trends or rehashing the sounds of their past material, TWIABP released Illusory Walls, a fusion of post-hardcore, post-rock, art rock, and more that doesn't sound like any other album in recent memory. It's the band's darkest, heaviest, most expansive album yet, and guitarist Chris Teti has taken on a thrillingly complex lead guitar style that sounds like a cross between Cave In's Jupiter and early Circa Survive. Like those bands, TWIABP have figured out how to weave those intricate guitar parts (and Steven Buttery's beastly drumming) into accessible songs without overshadowing the vocals. Even if you don't care at all about what's going on instrumentally, David Bello and Katie Dvorak's dual lead vocals make Illusory Walls one of the most welcoming and enduring rock albums of the year. It's also an album that, though filled with memorable individual songs, becomes greater than the sum of its parts when played from start to finish. It ends with the two longest songs in TWIABP's discography -- the 15-minute "Infinite Josh" and the 20-minute "Fewer Afraid" -- and they never feel long because they ebb and flow as naturally as the album's first nine songs combined. It feels less like 11 songs and more like three or four movements; everything is on a forward trajectory, pushing you along until the very end. Even the best long albums/songs can be intimidating but Illusory Walls never is; as soon as opener "Afraid to Die" kicks in, you remember that the end payoff is always worth it.

Pick this up on clear vinyl.