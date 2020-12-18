50 Best Rap Albums of 2020

I don't need to get into all the reasons why 2020 was a bad year, but it was an extremely good year for rap. We got great records from all across the board, from exciting new spins on '90s boom bap to futuristic sounds we haven't heard before, from veterans to newcomers, from all different regions. It was hard to keep up with all the great rap released over the course of the past 12 months, and even narrowing this list down to 50, we had to leave off some records we love, and we probably still haven't even heard some of this year's great rap albums. Read on for the list, ranked from #50 to #1, with commentary starting at #25.

What were your favorite rap albums of 2020?

50. Ovrkast - Try Again (do more)

49. Bbymutha - Muthaland (the muthaboard)

48. Chucky73 & Fetti031 - Sie7etr3 (Sie7etr3)

47. Sheff G - One and Only (Winners Circle/EMPIRE)

46. Flee Lord - 12 new albums (LordMobb)

45. Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin - Fly Siifu's (Lex)

44. Small Bills - Don't Play It Straight (Mello Music Group)

43. Flohio - No Panic No Pain (AlphaTone)

42. Polo G - The Goat (Columbia)

41. Aesop Rock - Spirit World Field Guide (Rhymesayers)

40. Tkay Maidza - Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2 (4AD)

39. King Von - Welcome to O'Block (Only The Family/EMPIRE)

38. Tee Grizzley - The Smartest (300)

37. Young Dolph - Rich Slave (Paper Route/EMPIRE)

36. Bree Runway - 2000AND4EVA (Universal)

35. Amine - Limbo (Republic)

34. Junglepussy - Jp4 (Friends Of/Jagjaguwar)

33. Mozzy - Beyond Bulletproof / Occupational Hazard (EMPIRE)

32. Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats - Unlocked (PH/Loma Vista)

31. Armani Caesar - The Liz (Griselda)

30. 42 Dugg - Young & Turnt 2 (4PF/CMG)

29. MIKE - Weight of the World (10k)

28. Roc Marciano - Mt. Marci (Marci Enterprises/Art That Kills)

27. City Girls - City On Lock (Quality Control)

26. R.A.P. Ferreira - Purple Moonlight Pages (Ruby Yacht)