50 Foot Wave (Kristin Hersh) announce ‘Black Pearl,’ share “Staring into the Sun”

50 Foot Wave, the indie rock band that Throwing Muses vocalist/guitarist Kristin Hersh and bassist Bernard Georges formed (with drummer Rob Ahlers) when Throwing Muses was on hiatus in the 2000s, have announced a new record, Black Pearl, due April 15 via Fire Records (pre-order). It's the followup to 2016's Bath White EP. The first single is "Staring into the Sun," which is exactly the kind of jagged yet catchy indie rock that Kristin helped pioneer decades ago, and it sounds great. Listen below.

Kristin also has upcoming solo tour dates, both electric and acoustic, all of which are in Europe and the UK except for SXSW. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Staring Into The Sun

2. Hog Child

3. Fly Down South

4. Black Pearl

5. Broken Sugar

6. Blush

7. Double Barrel

Kristin Hersh -- 2022 Tour Dates

Electric

14-20 Mar: SXSW, Austin, US

20 Apr: Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth, UK

21 Apr: The Garage, London, UK

22 Apr: Storeys Field, Cambridge, UK

23 Apr: Phase One, Liverpool, UK

24 Apr: The Crescent, York, UK

25 Apr: Cluny, Newcastle, UK

26 Apr: Mono, Glasgow, UK

27 Apr: Summerhall, Edinburgh, UK

28 Apr: Band On The Wall, Manchester, UK

29 Apr: Brudenell, Leeds, UK

30 Apr: Hare And Hounds, Birmingham, UK

01 May: Bullingdon, Oxford, UK

02 May: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK

03 May: The Fleece, Bristol, UK

04 May: Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff, UK

05 May: Komedia, Brighton, UK

Acoustic

07 May: Arts Centre, Colchester, UK

08 May: Arts Centre, Norwich, UK

09 May: Wycombe Arts Centre, High Wycombe, UK

10 May: Foxlowe Arts Centre, Leek, UK

11 May: Trades Club, Hebden Bridge, UK

12 May: Fiery Bird, Woking, UK

13 May: South Street Arts, Reading, UK

14 May: The Gulbenkian, Canterbury, UK

16 May: Stadsschouwburg, Sint-Niklaas, Belgium

17 May: Paard, Den Haag, Netherlands

18 May: P60, Amstelveen, Netherlands

19 May: Stage Club, Hamburg, Germany

20 May: Quasimodo, Berlin, Germany

22 May: Stairway, Vanløse, Denmark

24 May: Gazarte, Athens, Greece

26 May: Mochvara, Zagreb, Croatia

27 May: Dom Omladine Beograda, Belgrade, Serbia