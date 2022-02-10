50 Foot Wave (Kristin Hersh) announce ‘Black Pearl,’ share “Staring into the Sun”
50 Foot Wave, the indie rock band that Throwing Muses vocalist/guitarist Kristin Hersh and bassist Bernard Georges formed (with drummer Rob Ahlers) when Throwing Muses was on hiatus in the 2000s, have announced a new record, Black Pearl, due April 15 via Fire Records (pre-order). It's the followup to 2016's Bath White EP. The first single is "Staring into the Sun," which is exactly the kind of jagged yet catchy indie rock that Kristin helped pioneer decades ago, and it sounds great. Listen below.
Kristin also has upcoming solo tour dates, both electric and acoustic, all of which are in Europe and the UK except for SXSW. All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
1. Staring Into The Sun
2. Hog Child
3. Fly Down South
4. Black Pearl
5. Broken Sugar
6. Blush
7. Double Barrel
Kristin Hersh -- 2022 Tour Dates
Electric
14-20 Mar: SXSW, Austin, US
20 Apr: Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth, UK
21 Apr: The Garage, London, UK
22 Apr: Storeys Field, Cambridge, UK
23 Apr: Phase One, Liverpool, UK
24 Apr: The Crescent, York, UK
25 Apr: Cluny, Newcastle, UK
26 Apr: Mono, Glasgow, UK
27 Apr: Summerhall, Edinburgh, UK
28 Apr: Band On The Wall, Manchester, UK
29 Apr: Brudenell, Leeds, UK
30 Apr: Hare And Hounds, Birmingham, UK
01 May: Bullingdon, Oxford, UK
02 May: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK
03 May: The Fleece, Bristol, UK
04 May: Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff, UK
05 May: Komedia, Brighton, UK
Acoustic
07 May: Arts Centre, Colchester, UK
08 May: Arts Centre, Norwich, UK
09 May: Wycombe Arts Centre, High Wycombe, UK
10 May: Foxlowe Arts Centre, Leek, UK
11 May: Trades Club, Hebden Bridge, UK
12 May: Fiery Bird, Woking, UK
13 May: South Street Arts, Reading, UK
14 May: The Gulbenkian, Canterbury, UK
16 May: Stadsschouwburg, Sint-Niklaas, Belgium
17 May: Paard, Den Haag, Netherlands
18 May: P60, Amstelveen, Netherlands
19 May: Stage Club, Hamburg, Germany
20 May: Quasimodo, Berlin, Germany
22 May: Stairway, Vanløse, Denmark
24 May: Gazarte, Athens, Greece
26 May: Mochvara, Zagreb, Croatia
27 May: Dom Omladine Beograda, Belgrade, Serbia