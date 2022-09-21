50 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

THE 1975 - "ALL I NEED TO HEAR"

The 1975 have shared another track off their anticipated fifth album being funny in a foreign language, and this one explores the band's ballad-driven side. Speaking about it to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Matty Healy says, "I don't need music in my ears, I don't need the crowds and the cheers. Just tell me you love me. That's all that I need to hear."

DUNGEN - “SKÖVDE"

Dungen's new song “Skövde,” from their upcoming album En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog, is named for the Swedish town where Dungen's Mattias Ejstes grew up. "It’s about my elder brother and a bunch of friends,” says Ejstes. For those who don't speak Swedish there are Dungen's signature psych groove and sweeping melodies.

RÖYKSOPP - "ME&YOUPHORIA"

Norwegian dancepop vets Röyksopp say their new single "Me&Youphoria" is about desire. "And what better way to convey such a raw emotion than via an über-analogue, synth-saturated kiss?“ Volume 3 of their Profound Mysteries series is out November 18.

MATT KIVEL - “AMAGANSETT” FT BONNIE 'PRINCE' BILLY

“This one is named for the mystical hamlet in the Hamptons. When we were living in New York City, my wife and I took a trip up there," says Matt Kivel of the final pre-release single from his upcoming album bend reality ~ like a wave. which features Bonnie 'Prince Billy. "The song itself is about a relationship and there is this strong visual image that stayed with me, of people who build pools in that area. Though you are surrounded by beautiful water on all sides, people will pour concrete, set up diving boards, and pump chlorine to make their own little swimming holes, even though with a short walk, you could just be on the beach. The lines, ‘not one wave / not one ripple / not one leaf in the drain” are about humanity’s quest to not only purify its own environment, but to do the same internally—to seem perfect, to feel no pain, to construct something without dissonance. Of course, this sort of attempt is doomed to fail, but that has never stopped us from trying.”

ACID KLAUS (MOONLANDINGZ) - "BLOW YOUR SPEAKERS" FT SOFT FOCUS

Sheffield, UK electronic musician Adrian Flanagan (Moonlandings) will release his guest-filled solo debut as Acid Klaus on 1/18 via Yard Act's ZEN F.C. label. He's just shared this very fun, club-ready track featuring vocals by Soft Focus. "When I was thinking of concepts for my album and I got the idea of doing the record as this career trajectory of a fictional DJ & dance producer, I wanted to do a track that conceptually is meant to be where the dance producer has his big ‘dance-pop crossover’ number, so it was important that it was quite a solid banger of a tune," Adrian says. "I contacted Bianca Eddleston who is this amazing, enigmatic songwriter/artist from the Calder Valley who goes out under the name Soft Focus and who’s music I heard for the first during the lockdown of 2021. Her own stuff is brilliant, somewhere between classic mid-70’s Fleetwood Mac and really early Madonna but sonically it’s got it’s own vibe. She just has this really great ear for a pop melody and vocally, she hits that sweet spot of all the classic pop vocalists, so it was a no brainer to ask her to sing and collaborate on 'Blow Your Speakers' with me. We kind of wrote it from the point of view of a Britt Ekland Wickerman-esque femme fatale type of character casting a hex on all the rubbish boys down the disco!”

MARIA UZOR (SINK YA TEETH) - SOLITAIRE

Sink Ya Teeth's Maria Uzor, who sings on the Acid Klaus album (and has collaborated with !!! and A Certain Ratio), has announced her debut solo EP, Songs For Luminous Living, which is out December 9 via Buffalo Records. First single "Solitaire" is glitchy, dubby and alluring.

FALTYDL – “GOD LIGHT” (FEAT. JOE GODDARD) & “BERLIN”

FaltyDL (Drew Lustman) has shared two more songs from upcoming album A Nurse To My Patience that's out November 11 via Blueberry. There are a lot of cool guests on the album and one of them, Hot Chip's Joe Goddard, features on "God Light." “’God Light’ is about doing the work to better yourself, however difficult it may be, and ‘Berlin’ is about going on tour, getting high, being Jewish and anxious and transcending your own identity,” Lustman says. “It’s also about the constant eb and flow of one’s ego. The ability to be your own critic and cheerleader at the same time.”

TENCI - "VANISHING COIN"

Chicago-based band are releasing their sophomore album, A Swollen River, A Well Overflowing, in November on Keeled Scales, and the latest single is "Vanishing Coin." "Something that’s been hard to cope with as an adult is that meaningful friendships might not always exist in the same way as time ticks forward," Jess Shoman says. "‘Vanishing Coin’ is about wading through the quiet loss and change of friendships. Through that grief comes clarity of what remains and the importance of harnessing that."

PEEL DREAM MAGAZINE - "HIDING OUT"

Peel Dream Magazine's upcoming album Pad is very beachy, by way of The High Llamas, and the video for "Hiding Out" goes surfing. "I'm originally from New York and I'd never surfed before, but I've met quite a few surfers here in LA and it has an obvious mystique," says PDM's Joseph Stevens. "I asked my friend Leon if he had an extra board and if he would take me to one of his spots in Malibu, and we managed to rope our friend Bryce into filming it. I thought it would be funny to do the anti-surfing video, where all I do is fall over and over again, and I think we achieved that. You see the raw beauty of the landscape and the incredible vibes that were felt that day. There's an obvious Beach Boys connection there too -- when I think of my favorite album 'Friends,' this song and video channel that energy. Pure, but a little twisted. The song is about needing space, and funny enough, all of the lyrics are about me walking around Queens during quarantine. Calvary is a cemetery in Woodside that I would walk to regularly ("They guard the gates at Calvary, a secret place to be"), and I talk about wandering up to the Queensboro Bridge. On the one hand I'm downtrodden, but in the chorus, I enter my own secret world full of magic and color. It's odd to be singing a song about New York from the cliffs of Malibu, but then again I am hiding aren't I?"

PYE CORNER AUDIO - "SATURATION POINT" - SONIC BOOM REMIX

Pye Corner Audio has handed over a few tracks from his collab album with Ride's Andy Bell, Let’s Emerge!, to Sonic Boom to remix as he pleased. Sonic's sun-drenched psych goes very well with Pye Corner Audio's retro-synth style, as you can hear on "Saturation Point."

STEADY HOLIDAY & BEDOUINE - "PEOPLE TAKE PICTURES OF EACH OTHER" (KINKS COVER)

Steady Holiday (aka LA's Dre Babinski) has shared this reverential cover of of The Kinks' Village Green Preservation Society classic, having turned it into a duet with Bedouine.

BIRDS IN ROW - "NOAH" / "CATHEDRALS"

French post-hardcore band Birds In Row have shared two more songs from their anticipated new album Gris Klein. Both are just as intense as you'd hope from this band, and they come with a live session video.

ABSINTHE FATHER - "ENDER"

Absinthe Father, aka California-based songwriter and artist Haley Butters, has a new album out October 6, and following "Bells" and "Buried," the third single is "Ender," which is alternately anthemic and grungy.

POHGOH - "HAMMER"

Emo vets Pohgoh have shared another taste of their upcoming album du und ich, and this one's a yearning, suspenseful song that explodes into a cathartic chorus. Singer Susie Ulrey says, "I’ve dealt with depression in varying degrees since my diagnosis (of MS) in 2001 and hit a new low during the beginning of COVID, especially after losing my job. The rug was pulled out from under us, along with everyone else. The stress and anxiety of life in general forced its hand and my disease progressed. It’s a loop: MS begets depression and anxiety which then causes progression. Wash, rinse and repeat."

PROTOJE - "TEN CANE ROW" (ft. JORJA SMITH)

Reggae singer Protoje's anticipated new album Third Time's The Charm comes out this Friday, and here's one more single. This one features UK singer Jorja Smith, who gives the song a soulful twist.

REGULATE - "HAIR"

New York hardcore band Regulate showed off a more melodic side on recent single "In The Moment," and they get even more melodic on "Hair," which almost gives off, like, an early Coheed & Cambria vibe. Vocalist Sebastian Paba says, "'Hair' is about becoming comfortable and appreciative of my physical features. Eurocentric characteristics have been seen as the standard of beauty for some time but that’s changing day by day and I hope this song can help that along. I didn’t write this song to put down those features but to uplift people who don’t fit into that standard. Expression through physical characteristics and clothing is important to me and it’s taken time for me to feel confident in that, I’m still working towards it. Hair is a huge piece of that puzzle."

EXHUMED - "CARBONIZED"

Death/goregrind vets Exhumed have shared another nasty taste of To The Dead, with another vintage horror flick-inspired video.

THE REAL MCKENZIES - "SCOTLAND THE BRAVE"

Celtic punk vets The Real McKenzies have announced a new album, Songs Of The Highland, Songs Of The Sea, which features punk renditions of classic sea shanties including multiple pieces by Scottish poet/lyricist Robert Burns. It's due November 18 via Fat Wreck Chords, and the first taste is a rendition of "Scotland the Brave."

PUP - "FOUR CHORDS" & "TOTALLY FINE" (LIVE)

PUP have shared two more songs from their recently announced live EP, PUP Unravels Live In Front Of Everyone They Know. It's very fun to hear the crowd all sing along to the tongue-in-cheek album opener of THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, "Four Chords," which goes right into a fiery rendition of "Totally Fine."

ALICE GLASS - "LIPS APART"

Alice Glass is on tour with Uffie supporting her debut solo album, this year's PREY//IV, and she's followed the album with a pulsing new single, "Lips Apart."

CLIPPING. - REMXNG 2.1

clipping. have kicked off a series of four remix EPs, and this first installment features contributions from Loraine James, TENGGER, Oil Thief, and more.

NILUFER YANYA - "RID OF ME" (PJ HARVEY)

After covering the song on tour earlier this year, Nilüfer Yanya shared a studio version of her rendition of the title track of PJ Harvey's Rid of Me, which you can read more about here.

PLAYTHATBOIZAY - "90S BABY REMIX (ft. DENZEL CURRY & ICECOLDBISHOP)

Florida rapper PlayThatBoiZay has a new remix of his song "90s Baby" and this version features new verses from Denzel Curry and ICECOLDBISHOP that only add more fire to the song's relentless energy.

ARIEL ZETINA - "HAVE YOU EVER" (ft. CAE MONĀE)

Chicago electronic musician Ariel Zetina has announced her debut album, Cyclorama, due October 21 via Local Action. The pounding lead single "Have You Ever" is fueled by a loop of the lyric "Have you ever been with a girl like me before?", and Ariel says, "The lyrics refers to the fear and anxiety that cis men who are attracted to trans women feel, and also any woman that doesn’t fit the mold of a stereotypical woman."

KIANA LEDÉ - "IRRESPONSIBLE"

Los Angeles-based artist Kiana Ledé has more new music on the way in 2023, but for now she's shared new single "Irresponsible," an appealing R&B with a classic feel.

THE BRONX - "BLOWTORCH"

The Bronx, who are gearing up for a tour with The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl, have shared a new track. It was originally written for their 2021 album VI, and it's a classic, Bronx-y punk 'n' roller.

MISS GRIT - "LIKE YOU"

New York-based, Korean-American musician Margaret Sohn has signed to Mute with their project Miss Grit, and released a new single, "Like You." It's both spiky and melodic, full of electric guitar flourishes, and Sohn says, "I had the character of Ex Machina in mind as the voice I was singing from. Her arc in the movie felt really beautiful to me, and I wanted to reach the same ending as her in this song."

CARSON MCHONE - "TRIED" & "END OF THE WORLD" (CAMERA VARDA VARIATIONS)

Carson McHone has released alternate versions of of two songs from her 2022 Merge debut Still Life, and this new EP includes the album versions too so you can hear how both are great in their own ways.

HOLY PINTO - "US, MARRIED"

Bartees Strange produced this infectious new track from Holy Pinto, led by singer-songwriter Aymen Saleh. "Aymen is an interesting guy," Bartees says. "His album was a gift to work on and spending time with him during the pandemic came at a time in my life where his music meant even more to me. Cheers to him, He went very deep on these sessions when he left my house - so even though I played a role in this song, any and all of the flowers belong to him."

LIFE - "SHIPPING FORECAST"

UK group LIFE have made a video for "Shipping Forecast" from their third album, North East Coastal Town. "The 'Shipping Forecast' is a track that is awash with Hull's nautical heritage," says singer Mez Green. "The music channels the power of the waves somewhere between Dogger and Humber. It's an urgent and powerful track that grapples with the need to get home and pins themes of toxic social media and control to its mast. The track was one of the first to be written from North East Coastal Town and its energy and mood very much set the scene of our recording process.”

WET LEG - "DAISY" (ASHNIKKO COVER) & "CONVINCING" (SPOTIFY SINGLES)

Wet Leg announced new tour dates and also did a Spotify Singles session in which they covered Ashnikko's "Daisy" and did a new version of their own "Convincing."

CIRCUIT DES YEUX - "DOUBLE DARE" (BAUHAUS COVER)

Previously only available on Qobuz, Circuit Des Yeux's intense cover of Bauhaus' goth classic is now available wherever you want to stream things.

PAULA COLE - "MOTHER, SON AND HOLY GHOST" FT. JASON ISBELL & JOHN PAUL WHITE

Paula Cole, who had a hit with "I Don't Want to Wait" in the '90s, is back with a new collaboration with Jason Isbell and John Paul White. "I wrote a song for Jason, John Paul and myself," she says. "I sent them a demo. Thankfully, they liked it well enough, and I booked us some time at Oceanway Studio in Nashville. I mused upon the lyrical idea of the holy trinity for us as a trio, except I feminized God. Our meeting felt like a reunion, so natural. I had never met Jason or John Paul before, and yet, we felt kindred.”

SPOON - "ON THE RADIO" (ADRIAN SHERWOOD RECONSTRUCTION)

Earlier this year, Spoon released a remix of "My Babe" from this year's Lucifer on the Sofa that featured legendary reggae and postpunk producer (and On-U Sound founder) Adrian Sherwood at the controls. Turns out Sherwood did a remix of the entire album, and that's coming out as Lucifer on the Moon on November 4 via Matador. You can hear how far they took it with this "reconstruction" of "On the Radio."

PINKSHIFT - "IN A BREATH"

Pinkshift released another single from their upcoming album Love Me Forever, this one a solo piano ballad by vocalist Ashrita Kumar. It's super raw and vulnerable, and comes with a live video directed by hate5six. Read more about it here.

WILD PINK - "SEE YOU BETTER NOW" FT. J MASCIS

The latest single from Wild Pink's anticipated new album ILYSM is "See You Better Now," a heartland rock track featuring shredding from J. Mascis, which you can read more about here.

TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS - "LISTEN TO HER HEART"

The first Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers live album in 13 years was announced today, a collection titled Live at the Fillmore (1997). The first taste of the album comes in the form of single "Listen To Her Heart," with a playfully retrospective music video. Read more about it here.

BROKEN BELLS - "LOVE ON THE RUN"

Today Broken Bells released the final single off their first album in eight years, Into The Blue. "Love On The Run" blends indie pop with psych rock and soul influences, creating a super dreamy, jazzy sound. Read more about it here.

WISH - "SPITE"

Tallahassee, FL hardcore band WISH have a new split with San Antonio's Tear Drop (ex-Bitter End) on the way, and you can read more about their contribution "Spite" here.

COLTER WALL - "CYPRESS HILLS AND THE BIG COUNTRY" & "LET'S ALL HELP THE COWBOYS (SING THE BLUES)"

Country singer Colter Wall has released two new songs, the original "Cypress Hills and the Big Country" and a cover of the Cowboy Jack Clement-written, Waylon-Jennings popularized "Let's All Help the Cowboys (Sing the Blues)." Read more here.

SAMIAM - "LIGHTS OUT LITTLE HUSTLER" (ft. CHRIS WOLLARD)

The highly influential punk/emo/post-hardcore vets Samiam have signed to Pure Noise and are working on what will be their first new album since 2011's Trips. Meanwhile, they've just released their first new single in over a decade, "Lights Out Little Hustler." It features Hot Water Music's Chris Wollard, and you can read more about it here.

FAINTEST IDEA - "NOSE DIVE"

UK ska-punks Faintest Idea have announced their first album in seven years, Road To Sedition, due spring 2023 via TNS Records (UK/Europe) and Jump Start Records (North America). Read more about its new single "Nose Dive" here.

LIES (MIKE & NATE KINSELLA - "CORBEAU"

American Football offshoot Lies (Mike & Nate Kinsella) continue to roll out new singles, and today brings "Corbeau. Read more about it here.

FLOATING POINTS - "PROBLEMS"

Floating Points has released his third single of 2022, "Problems," and you can read more about it here.

