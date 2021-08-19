500 Miles to Memphis releasing new album ‘Hard To Love’ (stream “Weight of the World”)

Cincinnati alternative rock/alt-country band 500 Miles to Memphis have been going strong since 2003, and they're now set to release a new album, Hard To Love, on October 22 via Paper + Plastick. They recently released the pop-punky lead single "Drop Out," and we're now premiering second single "Weight of the World." This one's got a hint of psychedelia in a '90s alt-rock kind of way, sounding a little like Oasis or Superdrag, and 500MTM do it well. "In an exponentially divided world, this song is a call for sympathy and understanding," the band tells us. "The title of the new album was pulled directly from a lyric in this song. 'It's hard to love when everybody hates.'"

Listen to the new song, as well as previous single "Drop Out," below.

Tracklist

1. Act IV

2. Dead in the Water

3. Weight of the World

4. Ctrl Alt Country

5. Dead Again

6. A Pound of Flesh

7. Stereo

8. Drop Out

9. Please Wait

10. Hard Pill

11. Hard Bargain