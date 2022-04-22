52 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

THE WEEKND - "OUT OF TIME" (KAYTRANADA REMIX)

The Weeknd is about to headline Coachella for the second weekend in a row, and just ahead of that, he's shared a jumpy Kaytranada remix of "Out of Time," one of the many highlights of his great new album Dawn FM.

--

SHAKIRA - "TE FELECITO" (ft. RAUW ALEJANDRO)

Around the time Shakira played the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show, she released a new single with one of the biggest Latin hip hop stars, Anuel AA, and now she's tapped another star from that world, Rauw Alejandro, for new single "Te Felecito," an electropop jam that finds Shakira's always-distinct voice in great form.

--

SOUTHSIDE & FUTURE - "HOLD THAT HEAT" (ft. TRAVIS SCOTT)

Producer Southside and Future have teamed up for dose of dark, syrupy trap-pop, "Hold That Heat," and it features Travis Scott, marking the first major single that Travis has appeared on since the Astroworld tragedy.

--

PINKPANTHERESS - "WHERE YOU ARE" FT. WILLOW

I had a lot of fun writing this song,” PinkPantheress says of her new single with Willow. “It took loads of attempts to get it right but this is probably my proudest work to date, and I’m super happy for everyone to hear it.” She produced it with Mura Masa and Skrillex.

--

SIMULAKRA - "FADING AWAY"

Delaware metallic hardcore band Simulakra (whose members also play in Foreign Hands, Vicious Embrace, Gridiron, and more) have announced a new album, The Infection Spreads, due May 24 via DAZE. The first single is the ominous and bone-crushing "Fading Away," which vocalist Dom Pabon says is "about a deceased person that’s living in a constant replay of their past existence."

--

PRAISE - "LIFE UNKNOWN"

Melodic hardcore band Praise have shared the third single off their upcoming album All In A Dream (due 5/6 via Revelation), and this one is a great example of Praise's ability to connect the dots between the Revolution Summer sound and the Twin/Tone Records scene.

--

OHHMS - "THE MEPHISTO WALTZ"

If there's an exact middle ground between the heavy riffage of sludge metal and the swaggering sounds of the early 2000s garage rock revival, it might be this new song by UK band OHHMS.

--

HEY, ILY! - "PSYCHOKINETIC LOVE SONG"

Genre-defying emo band Hey, ily!'s debut LP Psychokinetic Love Songs comes out next week, and here's the third single, which manages to fit scrappy emo, bossa nova, and lo-fi synth-funk into the span of less than three minutes.

--

IC3PEAK - "LAST DAY" FT. GRIMES

Grimes has a new album in the works, and while we wait for that, she's appeared on a track from Russian electro-duo IC3SPEAK, the chaotic "Last Day," which bounces between metal and hyperpop over its three minutes.

--

DREAMDOLL - "ICE CREAM DREAM" (ft. FRENCH MONTANA)

Bronx rapper DreamDoll taps French Montana and flips Raekwon’s classic “Ice Cream” for this brash New York rap anthem. She was also added to Fivio Foreign's tour, including his two NYC shows.

--

TAY KEITH - "LIGHTS OFF" (ft. GUNNA & LIL DURK)

If you listen to rap music, you definitely know the name Tay Keith (thanks in part to his memorable producer tag), and now he's tapped Gunna and Lil Durk for a solo single that's cut from the same appealing cloth as the many hits he's produced.

--

HALEEK MAUL - "VERIFIED" (ft. CHIIEF DIIN)

Barbados-based rapper Haleek Maul has announced a new EP, INNER, due May 20 via Holdersland and featuring fellow Bajan artists Chiief Diin and Jah Koda. The former is on lead single "Verified," which comes with a video that celebrates Haleek's home country.

--

MOBINA GALORE - "WHISKEY WATER"

Canadian punk duo Mobina Galore are back with an anthemic new single that Jenna Priestner wrote after her grandmother passed, but it's not a sad song; it's a celebration of life, and it's named after her grandmother's favorite drink.

--

KUMITE - "DYING TIME"

Tallahassee, Florida's Kumite pull from beatdown hardcore, death metal, and slam, and speaking to No Echo about the blunt force of their upcoming demo for K.O.T.P. Records, the band said, "The intention was never to break new ground. The intention was never to elicit thought-provoking responses, we just wanted to be a soundtrack to every fight, every ass whooping and conflict around the world. It’s caveman revenge music, straight and to the point. If you want poetry and/or articulate and concise lyricism, you’re gonna have to look elsewhere. This is the soundtrack to your ass whoopin'."

--

MARCUS KING - "HARD WORKING MAN" (prod. DAN AUERBACH)

Marcus King has announced his sophomore album Young Blood, which was produced by The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach and arrives August 26 via Rick Rubin’s American Records/Republic Records. According to the album announcement, Marcus and Dan set out to channel the '60s/'70s power trio sound, and you can definitely hear that coming through in the Southern-rocking lead single "Hard Working Man."

--

MIDLAND - "LONGNECK WAY TO GO" (ft. JON PARDI)

Texas country band Midland are releasing their third album The Last Resort: Greetings From on May 6 via Big Machine, and new single "Longneck Way To Go" is a heartbreak/drinking anthem that finds frontman Mark Wystrach duetting with Jon Pardi. "Sometimes killin’ the pain is a team sport, so when we were listening to ‘Longneck Way To Go,’ we thought bringing in Jon Pardi would ramp up the drink-til-you-drop of it all, because he loves those drinking and heartbreak songs as much as we do," bassist Cameron Duddy said.

--

NINE OF SWORDS - "WITH HELP"

The last time Philly/NYC hardcore band Nine of Swords released an album was 2016's You Will Never Die, and in that time drummer TJ Stevenson has been busy with Soul Glo, but now they've announced a new LP, Beyond The Swords, due June 3 via Quiet Year. First single "With Help" is a 65-second ripper that finds the exact middle ground between no-frills '80s hardcore and chaotic '90s screamo.

--

TZOMPANTLI - "OHTLATOCOPAILCAHUALUZTLI"

TZOMPANTLI, the indigenous death/doom metal collective led by Xibalba member Huey Itztekwanotl o))), will release their debut LP Tlazcaltiliztli on May 6 via 20 Buck Spin and it'll include this ferociously heavy new single.

--

SKIP MARLEY - "CHANGE"

Skip Marley has released a new reggae protest song, and here's what he says about it: "When we’re talking to the world now - how much things do we want to change? We’re still hating each other. We’re still racist toward each other. We’re still warring with each other. We’re still hungry, still can’t get no job. The systems have to change. We are the change."

--

FLATLAND CAVALRY - "TILT YOUR CHAIR BACK" (FAT OUT WEST SESSIONS)

Texas country band Flatland Cavalry have been releasing stripped-down acoustic performance videos of songs from last year's Welcome to Countryland, and now they've announced a full album of them, Far Out West Sessions, due May 6 via self-release. The latest single is this delicate rendition of "Tilt Your Chair Back."

--

THE SHENANDOAH ELECTRIC COMPANY (OCTAVES, PIANOS BECOME THE TEETH) - "THIS HAS TO WORK"

The Shenandoh Electric Company is a new band fronted by Wes Young (ex-Octaves) that also features Pianos Become the Teeth members Michael York and David Haik, and their debut album LP1 comes out June 3 via Pax Aeternum. First single "This Has To Work" is a triumphant, Springsteenian heartland rock ramp-up.

--

VENOM INC - "HOW MANY CAN DIE"

Venom Inc, an offshoot of legendary metal band Venom, will release their sophomore album There’s Only Black on September 23 via Nuclear Blast, and lead single "How Many Can Die" channels the kind of proto-black/speed metal that Venom helped pioneer in the '80s.

--

TIACORINE - "GAS STATION"

North Carolina rapper TiaCorine returns with "Gas Station," a unique and deceptively plainspoken rap song.

--

FEVERCHILD - "WITCHING HOUR" & "YOU KNOW I CAN'T"

Feverchild are a newish band from Belgium, but they sound straight out of the '90s Midwest emo scene, and they do a lot of justice to that sound. Here's two new songs, out now on Sunday Drive Records.

--

SKAPPOSITORY - "F U N E R A L"

Long Island ska-punks Skappository released their debut EP Up Yours! last year, and now they've made a video for "F U N E R A L," which combines organ-fueled rocksteady and anthemic street punk in a very '90s Rancid kind of way.

--

SNUFFED - "PESTICIDE" & "CIRCLE OF DUST" (ft. INTEGRITY'S DWID HELLION)

Chicago hardcore/raw punk band Snuffed are releasing their new Andy Nelson-recorded LP Coping Human Waste on May 27 via Another City Records, and they've just shared the pulverizing lead single "Pesticide" and a non-album version of the equally ripping "Circle of Dust" which features Integrity leader Dwid Hellion.

--

KAROL G - "PROVENZA"

Ahead of her second weekend at Coachella, reggaeton/Latin pop singer Karol G has dropped a breezy, kinetic new single.

--

070 SHAKE - "SKIN AND BONES"

Rapper/singer 070 Shake has announced her sophomore album, You Can't Kill Me, due later this year via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam, and lead single "Skin and Bones" finds her toning down her rap side in favor of atmospheric art pop.

--

LOGIC - “TETRIS" & "DECADES"

Logic recently announced a co-headline tour with Wiz Khalifa and today dropped two new singles: the chilled-out "Decades" and "Tetris" which comes with a very cool video that has Logic all over NYC.

--

AB-SOUL - "HOLLANDAISE"

Ab-Soul is back with his first solo single in two years, a creamy Kal Banx-produced delight known as "Hollandaise." It's not about Eggs Benedict.

--

LYLE LOVETT - “PANTS IS OVERRATED”

Are pants overrated? Country great Lyle Lovett makes his case in his his usual wry, iconoclastic style. This is from his new album 12th of June that's confusingly out the 13th of May.

--

PRINCESS GOES TO THE BUTTERFLY MUSEUM - "KETAMINE (THE ARMED ULTRAPOP REMIX)"

Princess Goes the Butterfly Museum, the trio led by Michael C Hall (Dexter, Hedwig, Six Feet Under), has released a new EP featuring remixes of their song Ketamine, including this one by The Armed. “We three are all big fans of The Armed and their album ‘ULTRAPOP,’” says drummer Peter Yanowitz. “It’s been on constant rotation since it came out a year ago. When we reached out to Dan Greene on Instagram, he was honest about how utterly mangled our song would get in the meat grinder of their immense creativity. We were prepared for something different, and boy did they exceed even our high expectations. For us it was a dream to have a band we admire so much collaborate on something we made. This is such an imaginative, explosive odyssey that they took ‘Ketamine’ on, so all we can do is sit back and tip our hats in awe.”

--

DANIEL CAESAR -"PLEASE DO NOT LEAN" FEAT. BADBADNOTGOOD

Just ahead of tonight's Coachella Weekend 2 set, Daniel Caesar has dropped this smooth new single featuring BADBADNOTGOOD. “‘Please Do Not Lean’ represents a deeper understanding of myself and acknowledging the responsibilities I currently hold, respecting them and knowing my limits of when I can take on more,” says Caesar. “This is an introduction to the sound and tone of the next chapter in my career.”

--

THE HAZMATS - "TODAY"

Featuring members of Chubby & the Gang, Game and Big Cheese, London band The Hazmats channel C-86 janglepop. They just released their first 7" and this is the b-side which is very reminiscent of '80s-era The Wedding Present.

--

JOY DOWNER - "CHAIN REACTION" FT BECK & MIKE MCCREADY

L.A. singer-songwriter performed with Beck on James Corden's show last year and now Beck has shown up on her new single that also features Pearl Jam's Mike McCready whose label Hockey Talkter Records released this dreamy track.

--

MARGO PRICE - THAT'S HOW RUMORS GET STARTED DELUXE EDITION

Margo Price has shared the deluxe edition of her 2020 album That's How Rumors Get Started, which features eight new tracks, including the previously unheard original "Goin' To The Country," and covers of Linda Ronstadt's "You're No Good," Lesley Gore's "You Don't Own Me" and Bobbie Gentry's "He Made a Woman Out Of Me."

--

CHILLI JESSON (EX-PALMA VIOLETS) - "WDTYCWDWTHY"

Chilli Jesson, the former vocalist/bassist for UK buzz band Palma Violets, has released his debut solo EP, St. Vitamin, which isn't too different from what he was doing in his old band. You can check out the video for "WDTYCWDWTHY" which officially stands for "We Didn't Tell You Cos We Didn't Want To Hurt You" but feel free to make up your own ackronym.

--

DUMB WAITER - "DESCENDING THE SAME BROKEN LADDER"

Richmond jazz-rock experimentalists Dumb Waiter will release their fifth album, Gauche Gists, on June 24 via Ossein Records. DUMB WAITER are back with some juicy teasers for their fifth full-length album “Gauche Gists”, out June 24th, 2022 on Ossein Records. Check out the skronky mayhem via "Eavesdropping on a Crisis" below and you can check out "Descending the Same Broken Ladder" here.

--

PYNUKA (JUSTIN K BROADRICK) - "TÁ N'AGUA"

Pynuka is a new musical collaboration between vocalist Anda Szilagyi (Antibalas, Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings), Justin K Broadrick (Godflesh/Jesu), and producer Christian Alexander (C Trip A). “Tá N’agua" is their debut single, which is dark and dubby but also danceable.

--

GLADIATORS - "BONGO RED"

Led by Albert Griffiths, Jamaica's The Gladiators have been around in one form or another since the late-'60s, blending roots reggae and ska. One Love is a new compilation of the band's '80s output on Nighthawk Records that will be out June 10 via Omnivore Recordings.

--

NEKO CASE - "OH, SHADOWLESS"

Neko Case released a new career retrospective, Wild Creatures, today, and it includes the new track "Oh, Shadowless," a folky track that recalls the collection name with its wild middle passage.

--

NICK ZINNER - "FALL"

Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner has announced 41 Strings, "a song cycle for string orchestra, electric guitars and expanded rhythm section" which will be out July 1 via Chaiking Records. The piece was originally commissioned for aa Earth Day event in 2011 and its four movements were inspired by the seasons. Guitarists on the record include Aku Orraca-Tetteh, David Pajo, Siebren Versteeg, Zinner, and Joshua Zucker, and drummers include Hisham Bharoocha, Brian Chase, and Ryan Sawyer. Check out "Fall":

--

BIG THIEF - "DRAGON NEW WARM MOUNTAIN I BELIEVE IN YOU (DEMO)"

Big Thief are one of over 100 artists to contribute an unreleased song to EarthPercent's Earth Day climate initiative. Check out the whole list of contributors here.

--

WARPAINT - "HIPS"

Warpaint’s Emily Kokal compares their new single "Hips" to "gyrations of the birth of a new world." It's from Radiate Like This, their first album in six year, due out next month.

--

SORRY - "THERE’S SO MANY PEOPLE THAT WANT TO BE LOVED"

Sorry, who will be opening for Sleaford Mods on their North American tour, have just shared their first new music in a year -- a taste of their second album due later this year on Domino.

--

ERICA BANKS - "POP OUT"

Dallas rapper Erica Banks has put out a very fun new song and you can read more about it here.

--

CRAIG FINN - "BIRTHDAYS"

"Producer Josh Kaufman and I decided early on to feature strings on this record," Craig Finn says, “as opposed to the wind and brass heavy compositions of the last three albums. But when we came to this song we kept hearing Stuart Bogie’s saxophone, so we got him to do this solo and he crushed it. We thought it suggests a bit of a bridge back to my previous records. This song is about family, the way we honor these connections, and how both positive and negative things are carried through blood lines – genetic traits as long-term memories. Coincidentally, it was recorded on Josh’s actual birthday." It's from Craig's new album, A Legacy of Rentals, due out May 20.

--

STAY INSIDE - "FRACTURE"

Brooklyn emo band Stay Inside have released their first new song in two years and you can read more about it here.

--

KIRK HAMMETT - "HIGH PLAINS DRIFTER"

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett is putting out his first-ever solo release tomorrow for Record Store Day, and you can read more about lead single "High Plains Drifter" here.

--

APOSTLES OF ERIS - "PIG DONOVAN"

Richmond screamo band Apostles of Eris have a split with Gossip (mem Senza, For Your Health, etc) on the way, and you can read more about lead single "Pig Donovan" here.

--

MEGAN THEE STALLION - "PLAN B"

Megan Thee Stallion previewed a new song called "Plan B" at Coachella last weekend, and now she has officially released the song ahead of the festival's second weekend. The song samples Jodeci and the Wu-Tang Clan's "Freek’n You (Remix)," and it finds Megan in full-on shit talking mode.

--

ANTHONY GREEN - "DON'T DANCE" & "MAYBE THIS WILL BE THE ONE"

Anthony Green (Circa Survive, Saosin, The Sound of Animals Fighting, etc) has announced a new solo album, Boom. Done., and shared two stunning songs from it. Read more about them here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.