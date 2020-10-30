56 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - "WYYTCH" & "RAMONA"

The Smashing Pumpkins continue to roll out their synth-fueled double album Cyr with two-pack singles, and here are the two latest.

--

NYCK CAUTION - "HOW YOU LIVE IT" (ft. JOEY BADA$$)

Nyck Caution is back with a new single which features fellow Pro Era member Joey Bada$$ and finds both Brooklyn rappers sounding great as ever over a soul-sampling beat from UK producer Dreamlife.

--

CASSOWARY - "STARLIFE" (ft. ROC MARCIANO & STOVE GOD COOKS)

Saxophonist Cassowary recently released his self-titled album on Fat Possum, and now he put out a new version of "Starlight" (retitled "Starlife") featuring verses by two great underground rappers, Roc Marciano and Stove God Cooks.

--

JER - "BREAKING NEWS! LOCAL PUNK DOUBTS EXISTENCE OF SYSTEMIC RACISM"

JER (Jeremy Hunter of Skatune Network and We Are The Union) will release their debut album in 2021 via Bad Time Records, and after putting out lead single "R/Edgelord," they've now released "Breaking News! Local Punk Doubts Existence of Systemic Racism," which originally debuted on Ska Against Racism. If you haven't already heard it on that comp, check it out. It puts a fresh spin on bright, catchy ska-punk and the lyrics are incisive as you'd expect from the song title.

--

GILLIAN WELCH - “PEACE IN THE VALLEY” & “THERE’S A FIRST TIME FOR EVERYTHING"

Gillian Welch is set to release archival album Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs, Vol. 3 on November 13 featuring 17 home demos and reel-to-reel recordings. She's just shared these two spare tracks from it.

--

NATHANIEL RATELIFF & KEVIN MORBY - "THERE IS A WAR" (LEONARD COHEN COVER)

Here's the latest single in Nathaniel Rateliff's series to benefit his foundation, The Marigold Project. It's a cover of Leonard Cohen's "There is a War," where he and Kevin Morby trade lines. It was produced by Morby's frequent collaborator, Sam Cohen. “I really love the work that Sam and Kevin have done together in the past," says Rateliff. "So I asked them to be a part of the Marigold Singles. We all have a mutual love for Leonard Cohen’s writing and felt that ‘There Is A War’ speaks to the world we currently find ourselves in."

--

JENNYLEE (WARPAINT) - "SOME THINGS LAST A LONG TIME" (DANIEL JOHNSTON COVER)

Warpaint's jennylee has just shared a cover of Daniel Johnston's "Some Things Last A Long Time." She takes it pretty far for the original, giving it an eerie, atmospheric arrangement. Nice mood music.

--

ELTON JOHN - "COME DOWN IN TIME" (JAZZ VERSION)

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Elton John's 1970 album Tumbleweed Connection, he's shared this "jazz" version of "Come Down in Time." Says Elton, "Releasing a country album certainly surprised a lot of people at the time but if I had done another orchestral record, I would have been pigeonholed for the rest of my life."

--

KATE TEAGUE - "PLAY FOR TIME"

Singer-songwriter Kate Teague's new single is her first solo acoustic track, and an ode to Big Star. "I recorded it with Clay Jones right around this time last year," she says, "and I initially intended for it to just be a demo, but afterwards I realized that I couldn’t imagine it recorded any differently than this. I wrote this while navigating my first experience dating someone who was emotionally unavailable."

--

JESUS PIECE - "PUNISH" (KILBOURNE REMIX)

Kilbourne is a rising, hardcore-obsessed DJ/producer, and she has put her twist on Jesus Piece's 2018 crusher "Punish," turning it into a chaotic dose of industrial hardcore.

--

SI DIOS QUIERE - A HELL LIKE NO OTHER

Chicago hardcore newcomers Si Dios Quiere dropped three new tracks on the New Morality Zine label, and if you like heavy-as-bricks, '90s-style hardcore with new perspective, you should not sleep on this.

--

GET MARRIED - 5 HITS FROM HELL (MISFITS COVERS)

Saves The Day and Senses Fail aren't the only ones out with Misfits covers today; San Jose punks Get Married have offered up faithful takes on five Misfits classics as well.

--

FRANK TURNER & JON SNODGRASS - "THE FLEAS"

Frank Turner and Jon Snodgrass have shared another song from their upcoming collaborative album, Buddies II: Still Buddies, and it's a melancholic folk-punk song that nods to George Carlin's "Saving the Planet" joke.

--

TERROR - "BETWEEN THE LINES" (CONVICTION COVER) / "A MINUTE TO PRAY" (ZERO TOLERANCE COVER)

LA hardcore lifers Terror have released covers of Conviction and Zero Tolerance "to pay the ultimate respect to two of the all time greats that shaped our youth." They're raw, faithful takes and they came out pretty great.

--

BAD BUNNY & JHAY CORTEZ - "DAKITI"

Bad Bunny continues his unstoppable rise, and continues to be highly prolific. Today, he teams with Jhay Cortez for a new single that finds them exploring their more melancholic, moody sides.

--

BECKY G & OZUNA - "NO DRAMA"

Inglewood reggaeton singer Becky G links with Puerto Rican trapper Ozuna for the very catchy "No Drama."

--

AMAARAE - "THE ANGEL YOU DON'T KNOW" (TRAILER)

Ghanaian-American artist Amaarae will release her debut project The Angel You Don’t Know (featuring Kojey Radical, Moliy, Princess Adjua, Cruel Santino, and others) on November 12 via Platoon, and you can get a taste of it from this noisy, frantic trailer.

--

GONE IS GONE - "BREAKS"

Alt-rock supergroup Gone Is Gone -- Mastodon bassist/vocalist Troy Sanders, Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, At the Drive In drummer Tony Hajjar, and guitarist Mike Zarin -- continue to drop new singles with the industrial rock-tinged "Breaks."

--

A$AP TWELVYY - "NEW AMERIKA" (ft. CONWAY THE MACHINE)

Underrated A$AP Mob member A$AP Twelvyy released his new album Noon Yung today, and one of its highlights is this powerful, timely protest song with Griselda's Conway the Machine.

--

R-MEAN - "CIRCUS" (ft. METHOD MAN & KABAKA PYRAMID, prod. SCOTT STORCH)

R-Mean prominently samples Eminem's "Business" on this new Scott Storch-produced song, which features Method Man in fine form and a hook from modern-day reggae great Kabaka Pyramid.

--

DJ CHOSE - "THICK" (REMIX ft. MEGAN THEE STALLION)

Megan Thee Stallion has hopped on a new remix of DJ Chose's "Thick," and as you'd probably expect, she absolutely murders it.

--

LUTAN FYAH & SAMORA - "WHAT YOU CAME FOR"

Suriname-Dutch reggae/Afrobeat up and comer Samora links with long-running Jamaican reggae great Lutan Fyah for "What You Came For," which puts an addictive hook over an electrifying reggae groove.

--

ALANDON - "PLAY WITH FIRE"

Lustre Kings Productions' Moon Bain-produced Star Chile riddim compilation EP is out today on Easy Star Records. They already released the songs with Lutan Fyah and Pressure Busspipe, and here's the one by rising Jamaican-born, Connecticut-based singer Alandon. He may be a newcomer compared to Lutan Fyah and Pressure Busspipe, but his contribution stands tall next to theirs.

--

ARCADIA GREY / OOLONG / GUITAR FIGHT FROM FOOLY COOLY / DANNYTHESTREET - FATAL 4 WAY

Fatal 4 Way is a new split from four fired-up emo/punk bands. There's noodly stuff from Oolong, anthemic stuff from Arcadia Grey, shouty/noisy punk from Guitar Fight from Fooly Cooly, and soaring Midwest-style emo from dannythestreet.

--

LOU TIDES (EX-TEEN) - "EVANS A GIFT"

Nicole Teeny, formerly of Brooklyn's TEEN, is gearing up to release her first full-length as Lou Tides. Details are still TBA, but she's released this soulful, jazzy, chilled-out track that builds to a lush, rhythmic finale. We want to hear more.

--

SHELLY (CLAIRO, CLAUD, ETC) - "NATURAL" & "STEEEAM"

Clairo, Claud, and their friends Josh Mehling and Noa Frances Getzug have formed a new band, Shelly. Their first two songs, "Natural" and "Steeeam," are out now, and Clairo says, "we created everything during quarantine in LA, Chicago, Houston and Atlanta."

--

RIZ AHMED - "ONCE KINGS"

UK rapper Riz Ahmed is back with what he calls "the most personal track I have ever made." "It’s about events forcing you to face what really matters," he continues, "ame or family, success or spirituality, the pressure and desire to represent your people or the need to preserve your own health and well being. I think a lot of people can relate to this feeling of re-thinking their priorities, during this pandemic."

--

SODOM - "INDOCTRINATION"

German thrash legends Sodom have released another song off their upcoming album Genesis XIX, and like the previous single, they sound genuinely ferocious on this.

--

ROB ZOMBIE - "THE TRIUMPH OF KING FREAK (A CRYPT OF PRESERVATION AND SUPERSTITION)"

Just in time for Halloween, Rob Zombie has announced his first album in nearly five years, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy (due March 12 via Nuclear Blast) and released the Headbangers Ball-worthy lead single.

--

156/SILENCE - "NO ANGEL"

Pittsburgh metalcore up and comers 156/Silence have dropped another track from their upcoming expanded edition of their debut album Irrational Pull, and it's another crushing, compelling song that also finds the band showing off an atmospheric side.

--

DUA LIPA & ANGELE - "FEVER"

It's already been a huge year for Dua Lipa, and now she's got another new single with Belgian singer Angèle. It's got chilled-out, clubby production and it's as catchy as just about anything on Dua's new album.

--

CARLY RAE JEPSEN - "IT'S NOT CHRISTMAS TILL SOMEBODY CRIES"

"I love the old fashioned movies and the family traditions and the excitement of gifting presents and decorating the tree and and and... my list is endless,” Carly says of her new holiday song. “But each year the pressure to have the perfect Christmas always ends in tears. I call it Christmas versus expectation. Christmas holiday is my favorite time of year. I love it, but so often emotions run high and expectation versus reality is something I’d like to shed some light on and hopefully some laughs too in the process. So if you are lucky enough to get to be with the ones that matter most to you this year-embrace it! And if things go south just remember, the secret is to sing a little song to survive... that it’s not Christmas till somebody cries!"

--

TEGAN AND SARA - "MAKE YOU MINE THIS SEASON"

Tegan and Sara's new holiday song features in Happiest Season, a new queer holiday romantic comedy directed by Clea DuVall and starring Kirsten Stewart and Mackenzie Davis, set to debut on Hulu on November 25.

--

ALICIA KEYS & BRANDI CARLILE - "A BEAUTIFUL NOISE"

Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile have released a new ballad that premiered during CBS' Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy, and was written with Ruby Amanfu, Brandy Clark, Lori McKenna, Hillary Lindsey, Hailey Whitters, and Linda Perry. "The evolution of ‘A Beautiful Noise’ represents a group of incredible women from all different walks of life coming together with a universal message of hope and empowerment," Brandi said. "It is an important reminder that we all have a voice and that our voices count."

--

PATRICK WATSON - "LOST WITH YOU"

Montreal singer-songwriter Patrick Watson released his sixth album, Wave, last year, and now he's back with a melancholy new single, "Lost With You," that he recorded during lockdown. "I hope it keeps you good company," he says.

--

RATSO - "SKELETON TREE" (NICK CAVE COVER)

After 40 years as a writer, Larry "Ratso" Sloman released his first album, which featured a collaboration with old friend Nick Cave. That collab led to this, a cover of Nick's heartbreaking title track to Skeleton Tree. "'Skeleton Tree' is a brilliant first attempt at coming to terms with the death of a son by his father, and I knew I had to incorporate the song into my set as some small gesture of love. We subsequently worked it up in the studio and I hope that my version does justice to Arthur Cave’s indomitable spirit."

--

LONDON PLANE - "WATCH THAT MADMAN GO"

NYC artist London Plane has released this very gothy song about zombies and vampires, that may just be a look at the current US administration.

--

FREDDIE GIBBS - "4 THANGS" (ft. BIG SEAN, prod. HIT-BOY)

Freddie Gibbs has already been having a great year with his excellent Alchemist-produced album Alfredo and standout guest verses on albums by Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, Boldy James, Machinedrum, and more, and now he dropped a new single -- his first for Warner -- called "4 Thangs." Read more here.

--

BURNA BOY - "20 10 10"

Burna Boy has released an impactful new song that mourns victims of police brutality in Nigeria. Read more about it here.

--

TIERRA WHACK - "DORA"

Tierra Whack has shared new single "Dora" and its accompanying music video, directed by conceptual artist Alex Da Corte. As we've come to expect from Tierra, both the song and video are playful, surreal and very vivid, seemingly apart of one another.

--

THE LATE ONES - "BABYLON EXISTS"

California-via-Hawaii rap/reggae trio The Late Ones released this powerful anti-police brutality song and video, filmed at the George Floyd protests in LA. Read more here.

--

PUPIL SLICER - "L’APPEL DU VIDE" (FT. THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS' CARSON PACE)

London metallic hardcore band Pupil Slicer have just signed to Prosthetic Records and their first single for the label is "L’appel du Vide," which features guest vocals by Carson Pace of The Callous Daoboys and production by Pedram Valiani of Frontierer/Sectioned. Read more about it here.

--

DEFTONES - "KNIFE PRTY" (PURITY RING REMIX)

Deftones will release their White Pony remix album Black Stallion in December, and here's the first taste. Read more and view the full tracklist here.

--

MINISTRY - EVERY DAY IS HALLOWEEN "LOST REMIXES"

Thirty-five years since its release, Ministry's "Everyday (is Halloween)" is an enduring classic this time of year and Al Jourgensen has unearthed a couple of lost mixes to keep things fresh.

--

HELADO NEGRO - “LOTTA LOVE” (NEIL YOUNG COVER) FT. DEVENDRA BANHART & FLOCK OF DIMES

"I was captivated by the song’s sincerity and wondered how to make a version that compelled you to step closer to the words," says Lange, who just signed to 4AD, of this Neil Young cover. "I wanted it to be hymnal and spiritual outside of religion. I interpreted the theme of the song to be about protection. How do we protect each other? Creating this version helped me find some sonic respite and hopefully it does the same for others.”

--

NEIL YOUNG - "WANDERIN'" (ALTERNATE TAKE)

Neil Young is releasing a 50th anniversary edition of After the Gold Rush in December, which included this never-before-released version of "Wanderin'."

--

MATTHEW SWEET - "AT A LOSS"

Matthew Sweet releases his new album Catspaw in January and this is the first single.

--

VIVIEN GOLDMAN - "I HAVE A VOICE"

Post-punk cult legend, writer, filmmaker and Punk Professor, Vivien Goldman just shared her first song in decades, this protest anthem produced by Youth of Killing Joke and featuring some very cool dub remixes.

--

SUPERCHUNK - "THERE'S A GHOST" & "ALICE" (SISTERS OF MERCY COVER)

Superchunk are celebrating Halloween with a new single featuring a very catchy new song, "There's a Ghost" and a cover of Sisters of Mercy's 1982 peak goth classic, "Alice."

--

THELONIOUS MONSTER - "DISAPPEAR"

Los Angeles legends Thelonious Monster have been around since the early '80s, back when their wild live shows were the stuff of legend, and they toured with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fishbone, Soul Asylum, and other bands. It's been 16 years since 2004's California Clam Chowder, but frontman Bob Forrest has regrouped the band -- including guitarists Dix Denney (ex Weidos) and Chris Handsome, bassist Martyn LeNoble (Porno for Pyros), and drummer Pete Weiss, most of whom have been with the band since the '80s -- for new album Oh That Monster which will be out on Election Day.

--

SLEAFORD MODS - "MORK AND MINDY" FT BILLY NOMATES

Sleaford Mods will release their sixth album Spare Ribs on January 15 via Rough Trade. The album title was inspired by our current pandemic situation. Says frontman Jason Williamson, "The idea of the amount of people that died from the first wave of coronavirus; human lives are always expendable to the elites...We’re in a constant state of being spare ribs." Excellent first single "Mork and Mindy" features their pal Billy Nomates.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.