6 classic Death albums getting gorgeous splatter vinyl reissues

Some killer Death reissues are on the way from Relapse Records. Six albums from the legendary death metal band's discography -- 1987's Scream Bloody Gore, 1988's Leprosy, 1990's Spiritual Healing, 1991's Human, 1993's Individual Thought Patterns, and 1998's The Sound of Perseverance -- are being pressed to custom "butterfly effect" with splatter vinyl, in colors that go with the album art. Here's what they look like:

The six albums, which all come with digital downloads, are due out on July 9, and you can pre-order them from our store now.

Stream the albums below.