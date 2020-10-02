6 David Bowie live albums from the ’90s getting vinyl/CD releases

Six David Bowie concerts from the 1990s are getting released as live albums for a series titled Brilliant Live Adventures that will get physical releases in addition to streaming. The first of those is Ouvrez Le Chien which came out digitally earlier this year and documents Bowie's October 13, 1995 performance at the Starplex Amphitheater in Dallas, TX, as part of his The Outside Tour with Nine Inch Nails. It'll be out October 30 on vinyl and CD (pre-order), and you can stream it below.

As for the other five titles, those have yet to be announced, but two other '90s live albums were released digitally this year -- Liveandwell.com (from his 1997 Earthling tour) and Something In The Air (Live Paris 99). No word on whether those will be part of the new collection, but we'll find out before long: the next two recordings are due out before the end of the year, with the remaining three out in 2021. In anticipation, you can buy a commemorative box that will hold all of them once they've been released. You can put on your shelf and look at, trying to imagine what will fill it. A mostly empty box holds promise.