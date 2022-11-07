So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

LAIBACH - "THE FUTURE" (LEONARD COHEN COVER)

Today (11/7) marks the sixth anniversary of Leonard Cohen death and to commemorate that, Slovenian greats Laibach have released a cover of "The Future," the dark title track to his 1992 album. Needless to say, Laibach's version is intense and shows how prophetic the song was.

--

J.T. IV "THE FAT LADY OF LIMBOURG" (BRIAN ENO COVER)

Chicago's John Henry Timmis IV -- aka J.T. IV -- will release new album The Future on January 20 via Drag City. As a preview he's released this garagey cover of Brian Eno's Taking Tiger Mountain by Strategy standout.

--

BARTEES STRANGE - "WRETCHED" (KEIYAA REMIX)

Bartees Strange has released a remix of Farm To Table track "Wretched" by Chicago producer and singer-songwriter KeiyaA. The version adds a slick minimalist production element to Bartees's already-dope sound.

--

JORDANA - "YOU'RE IN THE WAY"

Jordana's new EP, I'm Doing Well, Thanks For Asking, is out this Friday via Grand Jury, and the latest single is "You're In The Way," which she says is "about getting to know yourself again after seemingly wasting time investing in someone else."

--

MADI DIAZ, JOY OLADOKUN, AND S.G. GOODMAN - "BE CAREFUL" (PATTY GRIFFIN COVER)

Joy Oladokun, S.G. Goodman, and Madi Diaz have teamed up for a cover of Patty Griffin's "Be Careful," with proceeds benefitting Abortion Within Reach Coalition. S.G. comments, "To be honest, having to emphasize why the message of 'Be Careful' is important at this very moment is tragic within itself. Unfortunately, it’s relevant. The need to plead for a vote ensuring women’s autonomy is relevant.” Read more about it here.

--

HEATHER WOODS BRODERICK - "BLOOD RUN THROUGH ME"

Heather Woods Broderick, who is on tour with Beth Orton currently, just released their very pretty new single. Heather says it's “about human connection and the ways in which we move through our experiences, in relation to one another. Everyone has their own perspective or view through which they experience life, and although we move through life somewhat collectively, we each have our own story to tell."

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.